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On Expertise, Embodied Knowledge, and the Tools That Keep People Warm

The Object

This rabbit hole is brought to you by the intersections of Emily Wilson’s translation of The Odyssey, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Instagram doom scrolling.

There are approximately one hundred of these still unidentified thingy-ma-jigs in museum collections across Europe. Small bronze objects. Twelve pentagonal faces. Holes of different diameters cut into each face. Knobs at every vertex. Hollow inside. Found primarily in the colder, northern edges of what was once Roman territory: Britain, Gaul, the Rhine provinces.

The Romans, who documented their taxes, their military campaigns, their laws, their dinner menus, left no record of what these things were for. Scholars have been asking the question for two hundred years.

The leading theories include: astronomical instrument, surveying device, religious object, something used to calculate the optimal planting date for grain. One interpretation holds that they served all of these purposes simultaneously, which is another way of saying “we have no bloody idea.”

In 2014, a YouTube channel with 78 subscribers posted a video. Its title was straightforward: “How to knit a glove finger with a model of a Roman Dodecahedron.“

The internet recognized something in that.

The Spear

In 1986, Ursula Le Guin published an essay called “The Carrier Bag Theory of Fiction.” She was responding to a claim made by Elizabeth Fisher: that the first cultural tool was not the weapon but the container. (PDF)

The dominant story of human prehistory is the story of the spear. A hero. A hunt. A kill. The clean, linear narrative of force applied to a target. This story gets told because it is legible, because it has a “good guy,” and it moves in one direction toward one conclusion. It is, Le Guin notes, the story that gets called universal.

But Fisher’s argument points elsewhere. Before the spear was the bag. The net. The gourd. The container that could carry seeds, roots, nuts, gathered food, the sling for an infant, the papoose. The means of free hands, the vessel that made it possible to bring something back rather than consume it where it fell. The technology that enabled storage, distribution, and care.

The bag does not kill. It holds. Its story does not have a single climax. It loops and gathers and returns, ever evolving, but not terribly complex. Le Guin calls it the novel’s ancestor, and means it as a compliment to both.

The dodecahedron sits at the intersection of these two competing interpretive frameworks. The spear story says: instrument of precision, tool of formal knowledge, device of measurement and cosmological order. The bag story says: it fits in a hand, it holds tension, it makes gloves for people who live where winters are hard, it produces warmth and care.

I don’t think there is any real question about which story the field was trained to reach for first. The male lens is the lens through which most history and translation has passed for millennia, but a change in lens does not only add new content. It exposes where the old lens was bending the light.

What Disciplines Learn to See

Archaeology and classical studies were built around durable materials and literate records. Stone survives. Metal survives. The inscriptions left by the powerful survive. The tools used daily by most people do not survive as well, textiles decay, pots break, and as does the knowledge that organized their use.

This is not bias in the sense of malice. It is bias in the engineering sense: the system produces outputs that reflect its inputs. If the evidentiary record skews toward elite, literate, and monumental, the discipline trains its attention accordingly. The explanations that feel rigorous are the ones that connect to the systems already being studied.

A surveying tool is serious. A ritual object is elevated. A knitting tool is domestic.

Domestic is the tell, domestic dismissed because female labor is not of value in patriarchal frame. The word carries weight of bias that is so steeped in patriarchy that it is the norm and that has nothing to do with the artifact.

Textile work was economically central to the Roman world. The labor was skilled, time-intensive, and continuous. It produced value that entire regions depended on. It also left a thin archaeological signature: small tools, organic materials that decay, knowledge transmitted through practice rather than inscription. The record is quiet on this not because the work was marginal, but because the record was built to capture other things.

So when a plausible use for a bronze object involves fiber and hands and cold winters, it arrives carrying an institutional discount. It receives an anthropological downgrade. It feels like replacing a complicated device with something a grandmother would know.

That feeling IS the artifact, not the theory.

Emily Wilson’s Intervention

Emily Wilson’s 2017 translation of The Odyssey makes the same mechanism visible in language.

Earlier translators described the enslaved women killed at the poem’s end with words that were not in the Greek language. “Whores.” “Sluts.” Words meant to insert moral judgment into the text and then hide the import. The original Greek describes them as enslaved. The translations made them culpable in their enslavement. That transformation happened so many times, across so many versions, that it stopped feeling like an academic choice and it became invisible, it became the accepted norm.

Wilson translated them as slaves. The entire closing scene’s violence shifts the emotional tone with that simple change. Not because new information was added, but because the inherited distortion was removed.

The change did not make the translation softer or more political. It just got really precise about power.

That is the mechanism we should be seeking to better understand. A biased lens does not only prevent certain things from being seen. It actively bends what is there. The distortion becomes the baseline and removing it feels like addition when it is actually subtraction.

The dodecahedron has been bent by the same sort of handling. Not through an explicit malice, but through accumulated preference for specific categories of meaning. The translation keeps coming out as sophisticated device because the field’s vocabulary for sophisticated runs through cosmology and measurement, not through the cold fingers of a woman working with wool in Roman Britain.

The Meme That Got Us Here

The viral Instagram joke is structured as a comedy of expertise. The historians produce their elaborate theories, YouTube granny picks up the object and immediately recognizes what it is for. The punchline lands because the experts look foolish.

That reading is satisfying and slightly wrong.

The more interesting version is this: the grandma does not win because grandmas are always right. What she is highlighting is a category of knowledge that the formal process had treated as outside its jurisdiction. Embodied expertise. Craft knowledge. The understanding that lives in repeated practice with materials rather than in peer-reviewed publication.

The commenter with 5,100 likes got closer to the real implication: make replicas and hand them out. Bring in practitioners. Let use generate hypotheses alongside theory. That is not an anti-intellectual approach but a methodological proposal. It says that the input set for archaeological interpretation has been narrower than the question requires.

Le Guin’s carrier bag theory is also a methodological proposal. She is not arguing that gathering was more important than hunting. She is arguing that the story of gathering has been systematically deprioritized, and that this deprioritization shapes what counts as significant in the record. The spear story needs a hero, the bag story needs probably involves a child, the dodecahedron story calls for people who are cold and need gloves.

Some of these stories are easier to tell. But being centered on women, indigenous people, and textiles makes the evidence and the stories less legible.

The Structural Correction

There is a temptation, once you see the pattern, to simply flip it. If the prestigious explanation was wrong, then the domestic explanation must be correct. If astronomers over-claimed, then grandma knitters must win. This feels like justice but still functions like another bias.

The knitting theory for Roman dodecahedra is plausible. It may even be correct for some examples in some regions. It is not yet established. The evidence has not been decided.

A good correction does not replace one certainty with another. It studies the method and adapts.

The changed method looks like this: treat domestic, embodied, and craft-based uses as first-order hypotheses, not as fallback positions after the formal explanations have been exhausted. Test them with equivalent rigor. Look for wear patterns consistent with repeated fiber contact. Reproduce the tool and use it. Map find locations against historical records of wool production and cold-weather garment needs. Consult practitioners before concluding that consultation is unnecessary.

Le Guin’s essay is not a call to celebrate the bag over the spear. It is a call to recognize that the bag’s story has been systematically under-told and that under-telling distorts the record for everyone. The spear needs the bag. The hunt required the return trip with food. The hero narrative requires a home to come back to, and someone who kept it running.

The same is true in archaeology. The formal knowledge systems require the embodied ones. As a constitutive input rather than a constructive afterthought.

What Other Lenses are Missing

Museum and field program leaders can change the checklist. Not as symbolism but as structural constraint that changes what gets studied. This is happening more today than it was two decades ago, but we still need more.

Require that any ambiguous artifact classification include at least one domestic-use hypothesis in the initial documentation, and specify how that hypothesis would be tested in practice. Build interdisciplinary review that includes practitioners alongside analysts. Fund experimental archaeology that centers everyday objects and craft use. Track which categories of explanation receive funding and publication, and examine the ratio.

These are not calls for less rigor. They are calls for rigor applied consistently across all categories of use, not only the ones that carry institutional prestige.

Wilson’s translation worked because she refused to let inherited language stand as neutrality. Better archaeology can do the same for objects. It will refuse to let inherited prestige substitute for evidence.

The dodecahedron is a small object. It fits in a hand. Whatever it was for, it was used by people trying to get through their days. Some of those people were astronomers. Some of them were cold, and needed their fingers covered, and had wool and a little bronze tool that made the work go faster.

Both of those people deserve a rigorous account.

The carrier bag holds all of it. That is what it was designed to do.

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