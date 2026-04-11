This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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cara's avatar
cara
2h

Brilliant. Thank you!

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Schmendryck's avatar
Schmendryck
1h

Thank you (again!) this time for reloading my increasingly thin supply of self-righteousness in support of Emily Wilson's ODYSSEY translation, a work that I know I was not the only one for whom It imbued fresh new life, in my own case for a work that I'd read & reread thru several translations since childhood & into which she restored the "action" to a tale dangerously close to becoming shopworn by familiarity. (I was lucky enough during that same childhood to be able to actually travel to several of the locations described in Homer's epic. Still can't remember how to order octopus in Greek, though)

Also thanx for reaffirming my admiration for the esteemed Ms. LeGuin, (whose novella "The Word for the World is Forest" I still contend was blatantly ripped off by James Cameron for his Avatar thingies. And given that it was originally published in the uber-litigious Harlan Ellison's 2nd "Dangerous Visions" collection, I'm still disappointed that she never took his inspiration & skinned Cameron alive for all he was worth before she passed) whose towering intellect extends, as you show, far beyond her SF.

Something peripheral but still of cultural note, related to Wilson is the way her author-photographs changed, @ 1st with hair down, windswept, headshot looking "socially" conforming to the wider culturally accepted image of women & "beauty," & only later looking "Scholarly" w/ her glasses on, almost as if Norton wasnt certain how to sell her/her books to a wider-than-academia readership. (Her ILIAD remains on my pile of yet-to-read books as I find increasingly less time to do so.) Not DIRECTLY related, but an aspect of what you discuss.

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