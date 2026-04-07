April Focus: What Comes Next — Building the Mandate for Progress March was about what is being dismantled. April is about what we build instead. The 2026 midterms are coming into view. The question is not whether we show up. It is whether we have anything durable to show up with. Elections without infrastructure are just moments. This month we are building the longer game.

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SOURCE: David Ellison says 70% of Americans are centrist. Surveys tell a different story

The Center Is Dead Ground. And Some People Are Building There on Purpose.

When you see that David Ellison says 70% of Americans identify somewhere between center-left and center-right. Please know that this is not true. YouGov puts the number at around 40%. Pew says 41%. Gallup reaches 45% if you define the terms generously. Ellison’s spokesperson, when asked to source the figure, could not. The company said it stands by the stat.

The most common way Americans describe their political viewpoint is center (21% of U.S. adult citizens), followed by right (17%) and left (15%). Smaller shares describe themselves as center-right (10%), center-left (9%), far-left (9%), and far-right (5%). 14% of Americans aren't sure where they fall on this scale. (YouGov)

Ellison and team stand by their stat because they want to convince you of something… Not because the math matters. Math is never the point, and precision is the enemy.

When you own the infrastructure, you do not need accurate audience data. You need a story about the audience that justifies the infrastructure you intend to wield. The 70% figure is not a polling result. It is a claim of jurisdiction.

That is a different kind of thing. And we should all treat it as one.

What Post-State Sovereigns Do

Some of this takes me back to my more Polemic beginnings on Substack. A post-state sovereign is not a government. He does not need to be. It is just a man who controls infrastructure significant enough that accountability mechanisms designed for states and markets do not reach him, while his decisions shape the information environment that everyone else must navigate.

A note on the pronoun: it is deliberate. The post-state sovereign is, with remarkable consistency, a man. Research on female billionaires consistently shows they reinvest in community infrastructure: healthcare, education, direct giving. Male billionaires build phallic rockets. This is not an aside. This is data. You know who rode a giant cock into space.

Ellison owns Paramount. He is in the process of acquiring CNN. He controls CBS News. He has installed Trump Op Bari Weiss’s editorial sensibility at the center of that apparatus, and he has publicly committed to a news philosophy built around a statistic he cannot (arguably, WILL NOT) source.

Of course, none of this is illegal. That is precisely the point. The accountability architecture that would normally constrain a claim this significant, journalistic standards, regulatory review, competitive market pressure, does not apply here, because Ellison is not making a journalistic claim. He is making an ownership claim. Owners do not have to cite their sources.

The FCC exists, technically, to review transactions like this. It no longer functions as a meaningful check on consolidated media ownership. That erosion was the predictable result of decades of regulatory capture, now complete enough that a single heir can announce his editorial philosophy for two major national news networks and the primary question asked is whether his morning show ratings will recover.

They will not, incidentally. CBS Evening News averaged four million viewers in March. A new low. The market is giving him a signal, but he has the luxury of not listening.

The Statistic as Enclosure

The 70% claim is not a polling error. Ellison has repeated it across multiple venues since August of last year. He used it at Bloomberg’s Media conference. He used it on CNBC. He has used it to describe both CBS News and the Free Press, as though they share a common audience that can be described in advance of any evidence about who is actually watching.

What the figure is actually meant to do is enclose. It draws a hard boundary around territory and names it. The mythical CENTER. The 70%. The audience that exists and is currently “unserved.” Once that boundary is named by someone who owns the land inside it, becomes difficult to contest. You are arguing about a description that the landowner has already accepted as settled.

This is how enclosure works at the information layer. You do not need to suppress the competing description. You just need to move fast enough, and with enough capital behind you, that your description becomes the operating assumption before anyone has the unmitigated gall to audit it.

Dead Ground by Design

Sun Tzu describes dead ground as terrain where neither side can gain advantage, where movement produces no consequence, where the only rational response is to leave or to die there. He was talking about physical terrain. The principle holds for information terrain.

The center, as Ellison is constructing it, is dead ground by design. It is a space where the frame of reference has been set in advance, where the permissible range of discourse has been bounded by the infrastructure owner, and where nothing said inside that frame can alter the infrastructure itself. You can argue about policy within the 70%. You cannot argue about who the 70% is, or whether it should be making editorial decisions for 300 million people.

That is not a neutral forum. That is a managed one. The management is just invisible because it happened at the ownership layer, not the content layer.

Ellison has said he wants CBS News and CNN to become the most trusted destination in news, but he’s starting with a lie. Trust, in this formulation, is something an owner can decide to manufacture. You build toward it by targeting the right audience, hiring the right people, and committing to a posture of ideological moderation. What you do not do is subject the premise to any external test, because the infrastructure that would administer the test is the infrastructure you own.

The Impunity Condition

Impunity is not the same as wrongdoing. Impunity is the structural condition in which wrongdoing, or simple error, or self-interested distortion, carries no cost. It is not a character flaw. It is a governance gap.

Ellison is operating under full impunity conditions. This is not an accusation about his intentions. It is a description of his position. He can cite a fabricated statistic as the foundation for his editorial philosophy across two major national networks. He will not be fined for it. He will not lose the license he does not hold in a personal capacity. He will not face a competitor with equivalent infrastructure who can make the correction legible to the audience he is targeting.

He will, potentially, lose viewers. The market is speaking. It speaks slowly, and the message is not yet loud enough to alter his operating model.

The Trust Envelope framework identifies accountability as one of five stabilizers of legitimate institutions. Not the most important one, but the one whose absence most reliably corrupts the others. Without accountability, agency atrophies because the audience’s choices cannot alter what the institution produces. Cooperation breaks down because the asymmetry becomes visible. Adaptability fails because no external signal can reach the people who would need to act on it.

Ellison’s apparatus is currently failing on three of five Trust Envelope conditions. It is delivering dignity in the narrow sense of professional production values. It is delivering some version of adaptability, in that he is clearly changing things. It is delivering nothing on accountability, agency, or cooperation, because the audience’s relationship to the infrastructure is entirely downstream. They receive. They do not participate. They cannot contest the frame.

The DNC’s Version of the Same Problem

The Democratic Party has spent eight years building its own version of managed terrain. The mechanism is different. The effect is structurally identical.

The DNC does not need to cite a fabricated statistic. It has something more durable: a narrative of inevitability. The argument goes like this. The party is the only viable vehicle for progressive change within existing institutional constraints. Therefore, dissent from within is irresponsible, and dissent from without is irrelevant. The energy that would otherwise go into structural pressure goes instead into the next cycle.

This is the routing layer problem. Not corruption in the crude sense. An organizational architecture that absorbs pressure without converting it into change. The party listened to what its base wanted across multiple cycles. It understood what it heard. It built something calibrated to its own institutional survival instead. That is a sophisticated operation. It is also a betrayal, and naming it as a betrayal may be rather harsh, but it’s also accurate.

The parallel to Ellison is not that the DNC is lying about a statistic. The parallel is that both institutions have found a way to define their audience in terms that make the audience’s feedback structurally non-binding. Ellison’s audience cannot contest who the 70% is. The progressive base cannot contest what the party is for, because the party will always produce a reason why this cycle is the wrong cycle for that argument.

Dead ground, in both cases. Managed. Funded. And painfully recognizable.

What Recognition Does

When people recognize that terrain cannot produce outcomes, three things happen, usually in sequence. They stop optimizing for approval within the system. They begin questioning the rules of the terrain, not just the arguments inside it. They look for ground where action has consequence.

This is a rational response to structural information. The behavior that looks like withdrawal or extremism or radicalism is often simply the reallocation of effort from terrain that does not work to terrain that might.

The risk, for both Ellison and the DNC, is that the reallocation accelerates. Ellison’s suffering ratings suggest it already has for CBS News. The DNC’s 2024 results suggest it has for a significant portion of the working-class coalition the party has been explaining its way around for a decade.

Explanation is what institutions produce when accountability is unavailable or firmly rejected. The audience, eventually, learns to tell the difference.

What Would Actually Change Things

Ellison’s infrastructure problem has a regulatory answer that no longer exists in functional form. Restoring meaningful FCC review of major media consolidation, reinstituting ownership limits that prevent a single heir from controlling two national news networks simultaneously, requiring public interest showings that are subject to actual scrutiny rather than procedural rubber-stamping: these are not radical proposals. They are the architecture that existed before it was systematically dismantled. Rebuilding it requires winning elections AND then using the power those elections produce, which returns us to the DNC.

The DNC’s problem has a pressure answer that requires pressure to be consequential rather than loud. Primary challenges with real resources. Donor coordination that conditions support on real structural commitments. State-level infrastructure built independently of the party apparatus, so that the party’s performance failures carry real costs rather than theoretical ones. And we must KILL the assumption that the alternative being worse is a sufficient governing philosophy.

These are design solutions. They require treating both institutions as systems with incentives, and changing the incentives. Systems do not reform because they are asked. They reform because the cost of not reforming exceeds the cost of reforming. Neither Ellison nor the DNC has yet reached that threshold.

The question is whether the people absorbing the costs of that delay have the tools to change the calculation. They do. They are not evenly distributed, and they are not yet coordinated at the necessary scale. But they exist.

That is not optimism. That is a structural observation, and it is the basis for doing the actual work.

In the End

The center is not where Americans are. It is where certain Americans with significant capital are building, on the premise that they can define it before anyone audits the definition.

Dead ground is not empty. It is managed.

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