This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
13h

“The party listened to what its base wanted across multiple cycles. It understood what it heard. It built something calibrated to its own institutional survival instead. That is a sophisticated operation. It is also a betrayal, and naming it as a betrayal may be rather harsh, but it’s also accurate.”

Bingo. I was labeled a leftist whiner by a defensive liberal activist for critiquing the No Kings events as performative theater. I’ve attended every No Kings; my argument was that until the focus turns from No Kings to No Billionaires, the effect is minimal. A piece of a puzzle, like voting, but until liberals stop the left bashing, like the left has any power, and get on with forming an FDR working class coalition with millions of Trump voters, not the KKK types, but the frustrated people the corrupt capitalist system has been screwing for fifty years, the betrayal of the people will continue.

And finding common ground, to form that coalition, as you note, has nothing to do with meeting in some nebulous center, which doesn’t exist.

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Tim Long's avatar
Tim Long
13h

"That is not a neutral forum". It IS a neutron bomb. It irradiates and kills all life inside ITS boundary. It leaves capital and infrastructure intact, the machinery of extraction. A poem, from memory now, by a cranky Welsh Anglican cleric, a hundred years ago: "The machine appeared in the distance, singing to itself of money. Its songs were the web they were caught in, men and women together. The villages were as flies, to be sucked empty. God himself shed a tear. "Enough, enough", he cried. But the machine just looked at him, and went on singing." R S Thomas.

It's time, finally, to stop feeding The Machine. Thanks, ma'am, for this piece.

Tim Long, Just Up the Hill from Lock 15

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