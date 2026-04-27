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Self-Defense Was Not Built for Women

How Self-Defense Law Fails Women Who Survive

Danger Has Keys

The American legal system knows how to read fear when it arrives at a specific moment and wears a very recognizable face. A stranger. A weapon. A discrete act of violence contained in a single frame.

What it does not seem to understand or know how to read is fear that builds over years, in patterns, inside a relationship, inside a home where the danger has keys and uses them.

This is more of a structural mismatch between the architecture of the law and the architecture of women’s lives under threat than a minor calibration problem. Self-defense doctrine was built to adjudicate sudden danger. Women more often survive patterned danger. The inability (unwillingness) to acknowledge that gap is where and why survivors become defendants.

I am not suggesting that individual prosecutors or judges are malicious. Arguably, most are not. The question we should all be asking is why a legal structure designed to protect people from violence keeps failing the people most persistently subject to it, and what it would take to fix the structure instead of managing the damage.

Four Questions, Wrong Architecture

I am not a lawyer, but as I see it, American self-defense law asks four questions. Did the threat look imminent? Was the defensive force proportional? Could the defendant have retreated? Would a reasonable person have believed deadly force was necessary? This feels like a fairly common understanding of “self-defense.”

These questions may appear neutral, but in practice, they are not. They make sense for stranger-danger, the sudden-attack model, a confrontation outside a bar, a home invasion, a moment of violence that has a clear before and after. They fit the legal imagination of a citizen who encounters danger as a discrete event and responds with a single, legible, sometimes permanent response.

Domestic violence doesn’t work that way. Neither does trafficking. Neither does coercive control.

The danger in an abusive relationship is cumulative and architectural. It lives in surveillance, strangulation, rape, economic captivity, isolation, prior beatings, ans, of course, threats against children. A woman may be in lethal danger regularly, even on a sunny, Sunday afternoon when her abuser is watching football on TV. The law, asking for an imminent threat in the traditional sense, cannot see the danger she lives inside.

So it asks survivors to prove fear in the wrong unit of measurement. A doctrine built to read a snapshot cannot accurately evaluate the impact or the exhaustion of a timeline.

And let’s not forget the retreat problem. Even in stand-your-ground states, domestic violence cases often involve shared homes, custody arrangements, shared finances, children, immigration dependency, or trafficking control. The question “why didn’t she just leave” remains one of the most durable failures of legal imagination in entire the American system. It treats exit as a door when it is often a minefield that has already detonated multiple times. Women who leave abusive relationships are at significantly higher risk of being killed in the period immediately following departure. The law that asks why she stayed has considered what leaving costs.

The Law’s Original Citizen

This failure doesn’t feel accidental. Self-defense law descends from the castle doctrine, from frontier mythology, from an armed citizenship built around the figure of the male head of the household defending property from an external threat. Coverture, the common-law doctrine that subsumed a married woman’s legal identity into her husband’s, effectively made women the objects of legal protection rather than its subjects. A woman did not hold a fully recognized legal self to defend until reform movements in the 19th and 20th centuries began dismantling that structure. Even after coverture fell, it’s assumptions left residue in attitudes, doctrine, and courtroom habit.

The cases from the 1970s tell this story directly. Joan Little was acquitted in 1975 after killing a jailer she said attempted to rape her in her cell. She was the first woman in American legal history acquitted of murder on the grounds that deadly force was justified to resist sexual assault. That this was a landmark tells you how recently the law began to acknowledge what seemed obvious: that a woman facing rape has the same right to defend herself as anyone else.

Francine Hughes, whose case became the film The Burning Bed, killed her abusive husband in 1977 and was acquitted by reason of temporary insanity. Not self-defense. Insanity. It was the only palatable frame, the court system required her to be broken, not rational. Her survival had to look like a malfunction, because the law had no mechanism to recognize it as a proportionate response to sustained danger.

Inez Garcia, after being raped, killed one of the men involved. She was convicted, then acquitted on retrial under a self-defense theory. Each of these women had to fight to make rape and battering legible as danger at all. That is the doctrinal foundation on which current law rests.

Where the Risk Lives

The numbers locate the terrain precisely. In 2021, the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that approximately 34 percent of female murder victims were killed by an intimate partner, compared with roughly 6 percent of male murder victims. The FBI’s 2026 Uniform Crime Reporting special report, Domestic Relationships and Violent Crimes, 2020-2024 (PDF), released in February 2026, found more than 11,000 domestic-relationship murder victims and over 1.1 million victims of other domestic-relationship violent crimes over that five-year period. Nearly 75 percent of all victims were female.

The direction of risk is not subtle. Women’s lethal danger is disproportionately intimate. It comes from someone with access to the home, legal proximity, and prior knowledge of every single vulnerability. A self-defense doctrine calibrated for the sudden external threat is not calibrated for this.

The pathway from abuse to incarceration is well documented. The Georgia Survivor Justice Act’s advocacy materials, drawing on data from the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, place between 74 and 95 percent of incarcerated women in the category of survivors of domestic or sexual violence. The range is wide because data collection is fragmented. The direction isn’t though.

Stand-your-ground laws were presented as expansions of the right to self-defense. The evidence on how they have functioned is so much more complicated. The Urban Institute’s analysis of justifiable homicide findings showed that cases with a white perpetrator and Black victim were ten times more likely to be ruled justified than the reverse, with the gap larger in stand-your-ground states. Researcher Denise Crisafi’s examination of stand-your-ground statutes, cases, and media coverage in intimate partner violence contexts found that these laws created more legal restrictions than protections for IPV victims, and that sentencing outcomes did not favor women in these situations. The archetypal beneficiary of expanded self-defense rights remained the armed civilian confronting an external threat. Not the woman trapped with the man who controls the lease and knows where she sleeps.

Names in the Pattern

Marissa Alexander is the case that makes the contradiction visible most cleanly.

In Florida, Alexander fired a warning shot during a confrontation with her abusive husband, a man with a prior domestic violence conviction against her. No one was injured. She invoked stand-your-ground. Her claim was rejected. She received a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence. When her conviction was overturned on procedural grounds, she faced the possibility of 60 years. She eventually accepted a plea deal and was released in 2015 after serving approximately three years.

Florida later passed legislation allowing warning shots in some circumstances. The state, in other words, acknowledged after the fact that the rule had been wrong, the mechanism had produced an unjust outcome, and repair was needed. It repaired the mechanism quietly. Alexander had already served her time.

Chrystul Kizer was 17 when she killed Randall Volar, a man she said had trafficked, molested, and sold her for sex. Wisconsin had a law designed to shield trafficking victims from criminal liability for crimes committed as a direct result of being trafficked. Her lawyers argued it applied to her case. Prosecutors argued the legislature could not have intended immunity to extend to homicide. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that Kizer could raise the trafficking-victim immunity defense at trial. She ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide to avoid a potential life sentence and was sentenced to 11 years in prison plus five years of extended supervision. The law formally acknowledges trafficking victims. The courtroom still evaluated whether her survival was too violent to qualify.

Bresha Meadows was 14 when she was accused of killing her father after years of family violence her mother described as severe. A prosecutor reportedly said he believed the case was justifiable self-defense, and still she was charged with murder and processed through the juvenile system. A child who survives a violent household should not have to become a legal theory before the system can recognize what happened to her.

Nikki Addimando killed her abusive partner and argued self-defense. She was convicted of murder in 2019 and sentenced to 19 years to life. New York’s Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act allowed her sentence to be reduced to seven and a half years, and she was released in 2024.

The important fact in Addimando’s case is not that she was eventually resentenced. It is that she had to be convicted first, sentenced harshly, and then rescued by a repair mechanism that was installed after the damage was already done. That sequence is not evidence of a system working. It is evidence of a system that fails predictably enough to require supplementary infrastructure.

The Perfect Victim Standard

The system does not simply punish women for violence. It punishes women for failing to perform victimhood in a recognizable form.

The legal system’s imagined good victim is passive, promptly compliant with police, visibly terrified, and unburdened by any complicating history. No criminal record. No substance use. No periods of returning to the abuser. No anger. She performs damage without complexity, and in return the system offers her belief.

Real survival doesn’t look like that. Trauma produces varied and often contradictory responses. Some survivors comply. Some fight back. Some return to abusers because leaving is the most dangerous moment. Some are angry. Some have criminal records created by their own exploitation. The system tends to read these patterns as evidence of unreliability rather than as evidence of what sustained coercion does to a person’s choices. This isn’t accidental. It is a structural preference about who is considered credible.

The U.S. Department of Justice reviewed the scientific literature on this question and explicitly cautioned against the older “battered woman syndrome“ framing, which risked portraying survivors as psychologically impaired rather than as people responding rationally to sustained danger. The better frame, the DOJ noted, is expert testimony on “battering and its effects.” The relevant question for a court is not whether the survivor was damaged enough to excuse her behavior. It is what she knew about her danger that someone walking in cold could not possibly understand or even see. That shift moves the analysis from pathology to context, and that is critical, these women are not sick. It treats survivors as rational actors responding to a specific situation rather than as broken people requiring clinical explanation.

The reform wave now moving through state legislatures is building directly on this shift. Georgia’s Survivor Justice Act, signed by Governor Brian Kemp on May 12, 2025, and in effect since July 1 of that year, allows survivors of domestic violence and child abuse to present abuse history as context in self-defense and coercion defenses. It mandates sentencing reductions when abuse significantly contributed to the offense. Sentences that would previously have carried life terms can now be capped at 10 to 30 years. People currently incarcerated can petition for resentencing. Advocates at the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence call it the most comprehensive legislation of its kind in the country.

Oklahoma, New York, and Illinois have passed similar laws. Missouri, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are working on their own versions. The bill sponsor in Georgia was a Republican. The vote was bipartisan. The mechanism being installed is not radical. It is remedial.

That distinction matters. The reform is not asking the criminal legal system to become something other than what it is. It is asking it to stop treating facts that are legally relevant as though they are sentimentally interesting but legally beside the point. Abuse history is not a plea for mercy. It is evidence. The law is beginning, in some jurisdictions and with meaningful delay, to treat it that way.

The Repair

We must stop treating survival context as a mitigation strategy deployed at sentencing and start treating it as a factual question relevant to even charging someone.

Before prosecutors pursue harsh sentences in cases involving women with histories of domestic violence, trafficking, or sexual exploitation, they should be required to document whether that history is connected to the charged conduct. I am not suggesting a free pass, but it is a decision that must be made with complete information rather than partial information.

Expert testimony on battering and its effects should be available at trial, not only as a last-ditch addition after conviction. “Violent offense” exclusions in sentencing reform legislation need to be examined for who they categorically exclude, because many of those people are precisely the population whose violence was a response to someone else’s sustained coercion.

The scholarly framework most useful for this work sits with Elizabeth Schneider on feminist legal reform and the victim-agency tension, Mary Ann Dutton and the DOJ/VAWA expert testimony literature, Caroline Light on the armed citizenship tradition and its gendered assumptions, and Beth Richie on the particular position of Black women and the carceral state. The organization Survived and Punished has built practical advocacy infrastructure around decriminalizing survival and is a direct resource for understanding what implementation looks like on the ground.

The phrase worth carrying forward from this analysis is the one that names the problem: the law has been asking why she did not perform innocence better. The question that produces better outcomes is this: what structure of danger produced this act?

That is a different question. It requires different evidence, different expertise, and different humility from the system asking it. Several states have now built legal mechanisms capable of holding it. The mechanisms are imperfect and the coverage is incomplete. The direction is established. The work of expanding it belongs to people who can now point to Georgia, Oklahoma, New York, and Illinois and say: it can be done.

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