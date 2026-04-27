This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Every. Effing. Day.'s avatar
Every. Effing. Day.
1h

Thanks for this thorough and infuriating article. What is especially galling is that the framing the DOJ is now promoting is exactly the framing (as I understand it) that Liz Schneider used in Washington v. Wanrow, the first "battered women's defense" case. That was forty-nine damned years ago.

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