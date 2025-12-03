This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Whatever Show, Dec 3: Identity Fusion with This Woman Votes

A wildly funny, deeply sharp conversation about identity fusion, trust, epistemic warfare, and why pattern recognition is political self-defense now.
Rachel @ This Woman Votes's avatar
GenXy's avatar
Rachel @ This Woman Votes and GenXy
Dec 03, 2025

Thank you Nick Paro, Anthony Christian, Cat, Rachel Maron, Brandon Ellrich, and many others for tuning into my live video with GenXy! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Today’s episode was peak chaos and clarity. Lawrence and Dana opened with sugar-bowl debauchery and Santa-with-a-dirty-mind energy, and then at the 7:23 mark, I joined, and the conversation veered straight into the politics of identity, trust, and epistemic warfare.

We covered a lot of territory:

  • How This Woman Votes started as an outlet for all the trust-architecture work leaking out of my day job.

  • Why I read 300 books a year and synthesize by writing like a possessed librarian.

  • A reasonably clear primer on Identity Fusion and why the right fuses easily, while the left cannot fuse without abandoning intersectionality.

  • The SECSV model of epistemic warfare. Saturation. Enclosure. Capture. Selective violence. How to clock a pattern before it clocks you.

  • How algorithmic laddering turns “Katie Porter is snippy” from one troll’s brain fart into a statewide op.

  • Why authentic candidates are rising and why shame-based politics is dead.
    Cascadia fantasies, bodily autonomy, and the Gen X mood of “just give me healthcare and stop wasting my time.”

  • OSINT for civilians and why pattern recognition is a survival skill now.

This one was hilarious and brutally honest—the perfect cocktail for surviving the political hellscape.

These were some of the topics covered:

Why the Right Fuses and the Left Fractures

Why the Right Fuses and the Left Fractures

This Woman Votes
·
December 1, 2025
Read full story
Reading Against the Refinery

Reading Against the Refinery

This Woman Votes
·
December 3, 2025
Read full story
EWR—Part 1: Welcome To The Battlespace. Why Your Feeds Feel Hostile.

EWR—Part 1: Welcome To The Battlespace. Why Your Feeds Feel Hostile.

This Woman Votes
·
October 1, 2025
Read full story
OSINT by AI: The Ultimate Guide to Open Source Intelligence in the Age of LLMs

OSINT by AI: The Ultimate Guide to Open Source Intelligence in the Age of LLMs

This Woman Votes
·
April 30, 2025
Read full story
Project 2026: The Mandate for Progress

Project 2026: The Mandate for Progress

This Woman Votes
·
September 12, 2025
Read full story

Get more from This Woman Votes in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture