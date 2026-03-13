This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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The Daily Whatever Show: Effed-Up Friday with Rachel @ This Woman Votes

A recording from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and The Daily Whatever Show's live video
Rachel @ This Woman Votes's avatar
The Daily Whatever Show's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Rachel @ This Woman Votes, The Daily Whatever Show, Dana DuBois, and Lawrence Winnerman
Mar 13, 2026

Thank you The People's Community, Cat: Poli-Psych, Karen Marie Shelton, Yanni Hamburger, Jeanne Elbe, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dana DuBois, Lawrence Winnerman, and The Daily Whatever Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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