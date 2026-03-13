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The Daily Whatever Show: Effed-Up Friday with Rachel @ This Woman Votes
A recording from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and The Daily Whatever Show's live video
Mar 13, 2026
From the Trenches -- Epistemic War Reporting
From the Trenches – Epistemic War Reporting is a weekly briefing from inside the information battlespace, where we dissect active Epistemic War Reports in real time. We break down impact, trace how narratives are manufactured and enforced, and give listeners practical tools to recognize, document, and counter epistemic attacks as they unfold.From the Trenches – Epistemic War Reporting is a weekly briefing from inside the information battlespace, where we dissect active Epistemic War Reports in real time. We break down impact, trace how narratives are manufactured and enforced, and give listeners practical tools to recognize, document, and counter epistemic attacks as they unfold.
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