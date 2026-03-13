The Daily Whatever Show: Effed-Up Friday with Rachel @ This Woman Votes

From the Trenches -- Epistemic War Reporting

From the Trenches – Epistemic War Reporting is a weekly briefing from inside the information battlespace, where we dissect active Epistemic War Reports in real time. We break down impact, trace how narratives are manufactured and enforced, and give listeners practical tools to recognize, document, and counter epistemic attacks as they unfold.

From the Trenches – Epistemic War Reporting is a weekly briefing from inside the information battlespace, where we dissect active Epistemic War Reports in real time. We break down impact, trace how narratives are manufactured and enforced, and give listeners practical tools to recognize, document, and counter epistemic attacks as they unfold.