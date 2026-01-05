The Daily Whatever Show, Jan 5: with Rachel (This Woman Votes) and Guest Co-host Melissa Corrigan

Thank you Nick Paro, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, The People's Community, Cat, and many others for tuning into my live video with Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Dana DuBois! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Substack recap: Daily Whatever Show (Rachel joins at 10:56)

At 10:56, I drop into Dana Dubois’s “Daily Whatever Show,” where Dana is bravely piloting Substack Live from an unfamiliar interface for the first time. Think “new cockpit, same turbulence,” except the turbulence is mostly “where did the button go” and the vibes are aggressively wholesome.

Dana’s co-host this week is Melissa Corrigan, she/her, subbing in while Lawrence is off on a mysterious Cincinnati “secret mission” that sounds like either spycraft or a Kroger run. Melissa arrives wearing a shirt from the O Museum in Washington, D.C., which is apparently a real place where a woman fused three townhomes with secret doors like a civil rights-themed escape room. Plot twist: Rosa Parks lived there for ten years. Dana’s brain short-circuits in the best way.

We warm up talking New Year energy: Melissa’s “resolution” is delegation, because motherhood is not a solo sport, it is a logistics operation. Dana’s word is rigor, because 2026 is not going to survive on vibes alone, and she can feel the fight coming.

Then I’m brought on, and I do what I do: introduce myself as a professional rabbit warren. My 2026 thesis is blunt: white supremacy is not just hate, it’s an operating system for extraction, and the extraction machine runs through capital + technology. I’m going scorched earth this year, with special attention to something white people refuse to hear: white supremacy harms white people too, and dismantling it is inside work, not outsourcing.

We talk about my January reading ladder as an “act of contemplation,” built to lower the barrier to entry. Read a book, listen to a podcast, watch a video, do a “book report,” whatever. The point is to consume, contemplate, and change how you frame reality. I flag Kimberlé Crenshaw on intersectionality as non-optional foundation. Not “identity as trivia,” but intersectionality as load-bearing structure, especially in law, where you get forced into one category at a time.

The conversation swings (as these things do) into parenting, because apparently the three of us are in the “raised free thinkers, now paying the interest” club. We talk about how raising kids to question everything is adorable until they turn 16 and start asking you to footnote your own authority. Dana and Melissa talk about Gen X trying to heal generational trauma in real time, and we all agree that smart kids are exhausting but worth it, because the world is on fire and they need to be competent, not compliant.

Then we hit the meat: epistemic warfare. The right has been flooding the zone for decades, and liberals keep acting like messages must be sterilized, peer-reviewed, and approved by eight committees before being spoken aloud. Meanwhile, authoritarians publish a lie, repeat it, meme it, and shove it into a school board agenda before lunch.

We talk about language capture, the way a word like “woke” gets weaponized into a pejorative, and the truly deranged magic trick of convincing people that being asleep is a moral stance. Dana makes the key point: AI can be useful for pattern detection, because humans cannot manually parse a million tiny coordinated repetitions.

We also talk about the danger of generative AI deployed into high-pressure environments where speed, authority, and stress create the perfect conditions for confident nonsense to become “actionable intelligence.” The core warning: shit rolls downhill, and the people who will pay are not the executives, not the generals, not the founders. It will be the kids at the terminal (young adults - at 57, everyone feels like kids to me), holding the bag for a system that rewards expedience.

Dana closes by flagging the central survival question of 2026: How do we stay human in a world designed to fragment attention, flood cognition, and monetize overwhelm? We end with a commitment to keep these conversations going, because “flooding the zone” is not just a right-wing tactic. It’s a survival strategy for reality.

Here are some links to recent relevant stories:

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

100% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the community as a whole.