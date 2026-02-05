This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

The Forty-Year Waiting Room: Angela Davis Told Us White Feminism Would Do This

When accountability becomes optional, solidarity becomes decorative.

Angela Davis published Women, Race & Class in 1981, during the height of second-wave feminism. The book traced a simple, devastating pattern: white women built a liberation movement for themselves while using racism as a tool to gain power, then asked Black women to wait patiently for their turn.

Forty-three years later, we’re still in the waiting room.

The tactics have updated. The marketing got better. But the underlying structure, white women demanding liberation while refusing to dismantle the systems that privilege them, remains identical. Davis showed us the blueprint. We’re watching it play out in real time, and pretending each iteration is a surprise.

The Architecture Never Changed

Davis documented how the suffrage movement began with genuine abolitionist solidarity. Frederick Douglass championed women’s suffrage. The Grimké sisters connected the fight against slavery with women’s liberation. The movements understood they were fighting the same systems.

Then the 15th Amendment gave Black men voting rights before white women. And white feminist leaders made a choice.

They chose racism as strategy. Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton didn’t just tolerate racism to avoid alienating Southern supporters, they weaponized it. They toured the South promising that white women’s suffrage would “insure immediate and durable white supremacy” by outnumbering Black voters. Carrie Chapman Catt told Southern audiences that women’s suffrage would strengthen white supremacy, not weaken it.

This wasn’t confusion. This wasn’t the unfortunate prejudice of their time. This was calculated deployment of white supremacy as a political tool to gain power for white women specifically.

When Ida B. Wells showed up to march with the Illinois delegation in the 1913 suffrage parade, white organizers told her to march in the back with the “colored suffragists.” Not because they didn’t understand racism was wrong. Because they understood exactly how it worked, and they chose to use it.

Wells refused. She slipped into the crowd mid-parade and marched with her state delegation anyway. But her defiance doesn’t change what the refusal revealed: white feminist leadership was perfectly willing to use Black women’s exclusion as currency to purchase white women’s inclusion.

Davis showed that this pattern continued through every wave of feminism. Betty Friedan’s “feminine mystique” spoke to white suburban housewives trapped in domesticity while ignoring that Black women, Indigenous women, and poor women had always worked outside the home, not as liberation but as survival under exploitation. When welfare rights activists tried to join feminist organizing in the 1960s and 70s, they were told their concerns were “economic issues,” not “women’s issues,” as if poverty somehow existed in a separate dimension from gender.

The reproductive rights movement crystalized the divide. White feminists fought for abortion access. Meanwhile, between 1970 and 1976, the Indian Health Service sterilized at least 25% of Native women of childbearing age, some without their knowledge or consent. Black women in the South were pressured into sterilization to continue receiving welfare benefits. White feminist organizations largely ignored this. Some actively defended population control rhetoric that treated poor women of color as threats to be managed rather than humans to be defended.

You cannot fight for the right not to have children while ignoring the forced prevention of childbearing. You cannot claim reproductive freedom while refusing to address reproductive violence. But white feminism did exactly that, because the framework served white women’s needs and white women’s needs were treated as universal.

Kimberlé Crenshaw Named What Davis Described

In 1989, Kimberlé Crenshaw gave us the term “intersectionality” to describe what Davis had been documenting all along: oppression isn’t additive, it’s compound. When systems overlap, they create distinct harm that can’t be understood by examining race or gender separately.

Crenshaw’s framework emerged from employment discrimination cases where Black women literally couldn’t access justice because legal structures refused to see their specific harm. General Motors hired white women for office positions and Black men for factory work, but hired no Black women for either. When Black women sued for discrimination, courts ruled the company hadn’t discriminated because they employed “women” and they employed “Black people.” The law treated race and gender as separate, non-overlapping categories. If you were harmed at the intersection, you were invisible to the system.

This wasn’t theoretical abstraction. This was material consequence of treating “women” as a universal category while centering white women’s experiences as the default.

Davis’s entire book was an intersectional analysis before we had the term. She showed how capitalism required unpaid domestic labor, which trapped white women in the home while forcing Black women into exploited wage work. She showed how the anti-rape movement excluded Black women’s experiences of sexual violence as a tool of racial terror. She showed how every “women’s issue” played out differently depending on race and class, and that any feminism refusing to address those differences wasn’t feminism—it was hierarchy in better marketing.

White Supremacy Works for White Women

Here’s what Davis understood and white feminism still refuses to acknowledge: white supremacy isn’t a mistake white women make. It’s a system white women believe they benefit from maintaining.

White women gained the vote while Black women were still being lynched for attempting to register. White women accessed safe abortion while Black and brown women were being forcibly sterilized, not just historically, but through the 2010s. White women get the benefit of the doubt in every workplace conflict, every neighborhood dispute, every police encounter.

When Amy Cooper (no relation) told Christian Cooper she was calling the police to report “an African American man threatening my life,” she knew exactly what weapon she was deploying. That wasn’t confusion. That wasn’t implicit bias. That was the strategic use of state violence, summoned by white women’s tears.

And yet, when confronted about racism, white women deploy the same script: “I’m learning. I’m growing. I’m doing my best. Please be patient with me. Help me understand.”

This is the same dynamic abusive men run when confronted about violence. “I didn’t know that would hurt you. Explain it to me better. I’m trying to understand.” They’re not confused. They’re strategic. Violence works for them, so they keep using it.

White women cannot dismantle white supremacy by asking women of color to educate them, manage their feelings, and wait politely while they “do the work” at their own comfortable pace. Because just like male violence, white supremacy isn’t a misunderstanding. It’s a power structure that white women benefit from maintaining.

Davis implied the solution throughout her book, though she didn’t state it as bluntly as it needs to be stated now: accountability must come from within powerful groups. Men must confront men about violence. White women must confront white women about racism. Not as allies doing a favor, but as accomplices to harm who are finally choosing to stop.

The Intervention That Actually Works

I’ve watched men excuse male violence. They’re not “out of control.” They’re making choices. Strategic ones. And the intervention that changes behavior doesn’t come from women patiently explaining why being hit hurts. It comes from other men—the only group whose disapproval they actually, historically respond to.

Women cannot reprogram men out of violence. This is men’s work. This is men’s responsibility. Every man who stays silent around a violent man is complicit.

The same holds for white women and racism.

When a white woman says something racist—at the office, at the PTA meeting, at book club, at brunch, at the organizing meeting—other white women need to shut it down. Immediately. Publicly. With consequences. Not later, in private, where it’s “less confrontational.” Not with gentle prompts to “reflect on what you said.” In the moment. With clarity. With conviction.

Because every white woman who stays silent when another white woman deploys racism is choosing complicity. She’s choosing to protect the abuser’s comfort over the victim’s safety. She’s an accessory.

This isn’t about diversity training. This isn’t about reading lists. Those are the equivalent of sending an abusive man to anger management—a performance of concern that changes nothing because it doesn’t address the core issue, which is choice and consequence.

White women choose white supremacy because it works for them. They choose it when they call the police on Black people existing in public spaces. They choose it when they demand tone policing from women of color while accepting rage from white men. They choose it when they center their own comfort in conversations about racial harm. They choose it when they weaponize fragility to shut down accountability. They choose it every single time they stay silent while another white woman enacts violence.

What Davis Demanded, What We Still Need

Davis didn’t just critique white feminism. She offered a framework: genuine liberation requires confronting capitalism, white supremacy, and patriarchy simultaneously. Not sequentially. Not separately. All at once.

She showed that rights are meaningless without access, and access requires structural change. Legal abortion doesn’t help if you can’t afford it, can’t travel to get it, or face forced sterilization instead. Equal pay legislation doesn’t help if hiring discrimination keeps you out of the workplace. Domestic violence protections don’t help if calling the police gets you deported or your children taken by the state.

Davis demonstrated that any feminism serving only some women isn’t feminism, it’s just hierarchy wearing a better mask. Liberation that excludes is not liberation. Solidarity that abandons is not solidarity.

Intersectionality means the movement is either all of us or it is nothing.

And yet, forty-three years after Davis published her analysis, white feminism still operates on the same exclusionary logic. It still centers white women’s experiences as universal. It still treats racism as an unfortunate side issue rather than a foundational structure requiring demolition. It still asks women of color to be patient, to educate, to manage white women’s feelings, to wait for their liberation until white women are comfortable enough to allow it.

The Waiting Room Is Closed

Davis showed us that this pattern was deliberate, strategic, and ongoing. She gave us the historical evidence. Crenshaw gave us the analytical framework. Forty-plus years of organizing by women of color gave us the alternative models; reproductive justice instead of just abortion access, transformative justice instead of carceral feminism, mutual aid instead of charity.

The tools exist. The analysis is complete. What’s missing is white women’s willingness to use them.

White women: your work is not to ask women of color how to be better allies. Your job is to confront other white women who are actively choosing racism. Your work is to make white supremacy expensive, uncomfortable, and socially unacceptable in every white space you occupy. Your job is to stop asking for cookies for doing the bare minimum and start showing up with your bodies, your resources, your social capital, and your willingness to be disliked by other white people.

If you won’t hold other white women accountable; when your colleague makes a racist comment, when your friend clutches her purse tighter around Black men, when your mother uses a slur, when your book club member suggests a neighborhood is “getting sketchy,” when another white woman calls the police on a Black person for simply fucking existing, then you have chosen the side of harm.

You are not neutral. You are not “keeping the peace.” You are complicit.

Davis told us this in 1981. We’ve had four decades to listen. The waiting room is closed. Either white women do the work of confronting white women, or they admit they prefer the current arrangement where white supremacy continues serving them while they perform concern.

Feminism is either all of us or it is nothing. Choose.

