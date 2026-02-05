This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Douglas Rushlau's avatar
Ian Douglas Rushlau
1h

"Here’s what Davis understood and white feminism still refuses to acknowledge: white supremacy isn’t a mistake white women make. It’s a system white women believe they benefit from maintaining...

White women choose white supremacy because it works for them."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture