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What Adriana Smith’s Mother Said

In February 2025, a thirty-year-old Black nurse named Adriana Smith went to a hospital in Atlanta complaining of severe headaches. According to her mother/family, she was given medication and sent home. The next morning, her boyfriend found her struggling to breathe. At a second hospital, physicians found multiple blood clots in her brain. On February 19, she was declared legally dead.

She was nine weeks pregnant.

Her family said the hospital told them Georgia’s LIFE Act prevented withdrawal of somatic support while fetal cardiac activity remained. Legal experts later described the case as a statutory ambiguity, not a settled mandate, which is as mealy-mouthed as it gets when a body is attached to machines. Her body was maintained on machines for nearly four months. Her seven-year-old son was told his mother was sleeping. Her mother, April Newkirk, made the case to anyone who would listen. She said later: ‘This decision should have been left to us. I’m not saying that we would have chosen to terminate her pregnancy. What I’m saying is: we should have had a choice.’

On June 13, 2025, Adriana Smith’s son Chance was delivered by emergency cesarean section. He weighed one pound and thirteen ounces. He was taken to the NICU. On June 17, Adriana Smith was removed from life support.

I am struggling to tamp down my rage here, and probably failing a little bit. What happened to Adriana Smith is not merely a failure of drafting an abortion law. It revealed the operating logic of a law under pressure, it was a test case for how far they could go. The state identified its interest in the continued gestation of her fetus and asserted that interest over the will of the person who held that reproductive capacity, over her family’s wishes, over the judgment of her medical providers, and over the basic question of whether the dead retain personhood. Georgia was hot for fetal personhood but not so much for maternal personhood. The law produced EXACTLY the outcome it was designed to produce. Adriana Smith’s body was a resource. The state used it.

In the first two essays in this loosely tied series, the argument was that the manosphere is a refinery — a structure that processes genuine male distress into political fuel — and that the fuel supply was manufactured by decades of institutional collapse that left working-class men without the belonging structures that once gave their lives legible shape. Both essays located the cause in systems rather than individuals and proposed counter-structures rather than counter-arguments as the relevant response.

I am going to make a third argument: the refinery does not run on male distress alone. It runs on women’s bodies. Structurally. Across three distinct registers — sexual extraction, unpaid reproductive labor, and state-controlled reproduction — women’s bodies are treated as raw material to be processed into economic and political output, under conditions designed to prevent accountability for that processing. Adriana Smith’s case is not the extreme version of this logic. It is the unobstructed version. The mechanism is the same everywhere, only the institutional dress changes.

The Oldest Trade

In 1975, the feminist anthropologist Gayle Rubin published a paper called ‘The Traffic in Women: Notes on the Political Economy of Sex.’ (Free PDF) She was trying to explain something that Marxist analysis kept missing: women’s oppression was not reducible to economic class relations, because women were oppressed in societies organized around very different modes of production. The oppression was consistent across different economic systems. It required its own explanatory framework.

Rubin found the framework in kinship theory. Drawing on Lévi-Strauss’s analysis of how societies are organized, she identified the exchange of women as a foundational social mechanism: men giving women to other men, through marriage and alliance structures, as the basis of kinship bonds and political relationships. The women in this system are not simply oppressed. They are the medium of exchange. They are what passes between men when men form alliances. The kinship system does not just subordinate women. It constitutes itself through their circulation.

Rubin called this the sex/gender system: the set of arrangements by which society transforms biological sex into social products, and in which transformed sexual needs are satisfied. The system is historical and cultural, not biological. It can be changed. But it has been persistent across vast stretches of human history because it is not incidental to how power is organized. It is constitutive of it.

The Rubin frame is the analytical key to understanding what the Epstein network, the Tate operation, and the pronatalist policy agenda have in common. In each case, women’s bodies are not simply exploited by men who happen to hold power. They are the medium through which male power relationships are constituted, maintained, and transacted. The trafficking operation does not merely victimize women while also building elite networks. It builds elite networks through the trafficking of women. The mechanism of exploitation is the mechanism of alliance.

Five decades after Rubin published that paper, millions of pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s operation were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The documents confirmed what investigative reporting had established: that over 1000 women and girls, most under eighteen, recruited through promises of opportunity and held through economic dependence, were trafficked into elite environments where powerful men from finance, politics, academia, and entertainment assumed discretion, protection, and impunity. The women were not incidental to the network. They were the medium through which the network’s relational bonds were sealed.

In These Times identified the structural logic in March 2026: Epstein was a glorified drug dealer and his drugs of choice were the vulnerable bodies of women and children, offered up to his friends and allies as the forbidden currency he traded in. Currency is the exactly the right word. The women were not objects of desire who also happened to be present at gatherings of the powerful. They were what was exchanged. The shared access, the shared liability, the shared secret: this is Rubin’s sex/gender system operating at the level of twenty-first century finance capitalism and geopolitical influence.

Senator Ron Wyden’s November 2025 Senate Finance Committee analysis documented JPMorgan Chase’s role across nearly two decades: compliance failures supervised at the executive level, bank records showing systematic enabling of the operation’s financial flows. The banking infrastructure was the exchange mechanism. The women’s bodies were the commodity.

The Epstein network is not an anomaly. It is an unusually well-documented expression of a structural logic that organizes elite male power across historical periods and economic systems. The question is not how this happened. The question is what conditions make it persistently possible. The answer, consistently, is the same: impunity. The operation ran for decades because the institutional infrastructure around it was designed to protect the men inside it.

In this pattern, impunity behaves less like a lapse than a design feature. The anti states of the Trust Envelope map this as the inversion of accountability: when accountability is evacuated from a system, Impunity fills the space. The Epstein network’s durability depended on Impunity being available at every level of the institutional stack: law enforcement, banking, prosecution, media, social network. Each level’s decision to look away was individually explicable and collectively catastrophic. The women who were harmed were the cost of maintaining the network’s operation. Their harm was absorbed as overhead.

The Manosphere’s Sexual Economy

Andrew Tate’s War Room operated at a different social register than Jeffrey Epstein’s network. The men who paid eight thousand dollars a year for War Room membership were not not generally operating at Epstein’s elite social register. They were economically precarious men seeking identity and belonging. The operational logic, however, ran the same physics.

Academic research on the manosphere has documented the ideological architecture with excruciating detail. The manosphere economizes sexuality and treats women as commodities with a quantifiable exchange value, known in the ecosystem as Sexual Market Value (Open PDF), or SMV. This is a fully developed pseudo-economic ontology in which women are priced, ranked, and traded as market goods. The incel communities extend the logic to its terminal point: the most common incel ideology revolves around a model of sexual distribution where women are reduced to commodities to be redistributed equally among men. The framework is explicitly extractive: women hold something men are owed, and the world is unjust because they are not paying out.

Screen shot of the calculator at thepowermoves.com - I don’t even want to link to it. Some rabbit holes deserve a lid.

The SMV ontology is the Saturation layer of the SECSV sequence operating in the sexual register. Before any individual man is recruited into the War Room or the incel forum, the epistemic environment has already been flooded with a reduced premise: women have exchange value, and men have the right to assess and access it. What remains is a market, and a market has no moral standing toward its commodities.

The New Yorker’s reporting on Tate documented the operational consequence of this ontology with granular detail. The War Room’s Pimping Hoes Degree curriculum taught members how to locate economically vulnerable women, create dependence through manufactured romance, and convert that dependence into compliance with sexual labor. The women who were recruited into the webcam operation in Bucharest were recruited through the same mechanism Epstein used in different settings: promises of opportunity, manufactured emotional attachment, economic isolation, and the progressive removal of exit options.

What the men in the War Room were purchasing was not primarily a business education. They were purchasing identity. Specifically: a self that had achieved legibility in a system that recognized worth, that belonged to something with real stakes and real brotherhood, that had demonstrated masculine competence through the demonstrated capacity to extract from women. The extraction was not a side effect of the identity system. It was the identity mechanism. A man who could recruit a woman into sexual labor and control her output had proven something the SMV ontology recognized as real. A man who could not had proven the opposite.

This is the manosphere’s version of Rubin’s exchange structure. The women are not simply exploited by men who are also building an identity community. The identity community is built through the exploitation of women. The alliance bonds of the War Room are sealed through shared participation in the extraction system. The women’s bodies are what pass between men when men build the brotherhood.

The Tate operation’s connection to Rumble, a right-wing video platform in which Vance & Thiel had invested and where Tate built distribution, the reported U.S. pressure on Romania before the travel restriction was lifted, Paul Ingrassia, who had been part of the Tates’ legal team, later served in White House liaison roles, including at DOJ/DHS: these are glaring examples of institutional Capture. The manosphere’s extraction logic moved from subculture to institutional infrastructure. The SMV ontology went from incel forums to Heritage Foundation policy documents describing women’s workforce participation as a threat to family formation. The operational dress changed. The exchange structure did not.

The Labor That Built Everything

The sexual extraction register operates at the most visible end of the spectrum. It produces arrests, files, scandals. The unpaid reproductive labor register operates at the least visible end. It produces nothing that looks like an event, because it is the infrastructure underlying every event. It is the cooking and the cleaning, the childcare and the elder care, the emotional maintenance and the community organizing, the invisible work that reproduces the workforce every day so that the workforce can show up the next day and be extracted from again.

Silvia Federici’s Caliban and the Witch, published in 2004, established the historical case. The transition to capitalism in sixteenth and seventeenth century Europe required two simultaneous enclosures. The first is the one most economic history covers: the enclosure of common lands, the forced displacement of peasant communities from the shared agricultural commons that had sustained them, the transformation of land from a shared resource into private property. The second enclosure is the one most economic history ignores: the enclosure of women’s bodies and reproductive capacity. Her argument is not that every trial had a single cause, but that the campaign helped discipline reproductive knowledge and communal autonomy.

The two enclosures are not separate events. They are the same event at different scales. Both processes dispossessed people of their traditional means of subsistence and created dependence on the market and on wage labor. Both required violence to accomplish and legal architecture to maintain. And both were necessary for capitalist accumulation to proceed: without the first, there was no labor force; without the second, there was no mechanism to reproduce and maintain that labor force at zero cost to capital.

The witch trials, in Federici’s analysis, were not a medieval superstition being eliminated by an advancing rationalism. They were the targeted suppression of women’s knowledge systems — midwifery, herbalism, the management of reproduction, the organization of communal subsistence — that represented alternatives to the emerging market order. Women who held this knowledge held power that was not mediated by capital and not accountable to the emerging state. They were a threat not because of magic but because of competence. The trials destroyed the knowledge networks and installed terror in their place. The message was precise: reproductive knowledge belongs to the state and the church, not to women.

“Women advising each other is dangerous to systems that depend on women not knowing what options exist. A comment section, group chat, Substack newsletter, TikTok stitch, podcast episode, or hashtag can become an informal political and social education. It can be where younger women hear older women say, “I have seen this before.” It can be where someone learns the word for what happened to her. It can be where one woman says, “Here is what they will say next, and here is what you should do in response.” ProfessorMeredith’s Article makes this a more contemporary argument.

The contemporary expression of this logic is not subtle. Marilyn Waring’s 1988 analysis If Women Counted documented that GDP was designed to exclude women’s unpaid labor. This was not measurement error. If housework, childcare, elder care, and community maintenance were valued at market rates, they would be large enough to materially alter national GDPs globally. Women’s exclusion from economic accounting is structural design: if the labor were visible, it would require compensation; compensation would threaten profit extraction; therefore the labor must remain invisible. The mystification is the mechanism.

Nancy Fraser named the consequence: capitalism’s crisis of care. The system requires unwaged reproductive labor as the hidden infrastructure of all waged labor. Every worker who shows up to be extracted from was fed, clothed, sheltered, and emotionally maintained by someone whose work will not appear in any economic ledger. The neoliberal decades intensified the contradiction: public services were gutted, work hours expanded, and families, meaning women, were expected to absorb the care deficit through increased unpaid labor. The care infrastructure was privatized into the household and assigned to women as a condition of their gender.

The Trust Envelope makes the anti-state diagnosis transparent. The unpaid reproductive labor system produces every anti-state simultaneously. Coercion replaces Dignity: the work is assigned by social compulsion, not consent, and refusal carries severe social and economic cost. Extraction replaces Agency: the labor is extracted without economic acknowledgment or political voice. Impunity replaces Accountability: no institution is accountable for the transfer of trillions of dollars of labor from women to capital that occurs every year through this system. Forced Compliance replaces Cooperation: the arrangement is not negotiated; it is inherited. Frantic Iteration replaces Adaptability: women who attempt to exit the arrangement face escalating penalties, including the labor market penalties that follow from career interruptions for care work, the wage penalties in feminized professions that track care work’s devaluation, and the social sanctions attached to women who name care as labor rather than love.

The Body as Policy Instrument

The third register is where the first two converge in statutory form. The pronatalist agenda speaks in the language of children, but its policy mechanics only concern control over reproductive infrastructure, and whose reproduction the state wants to incentivize, restrict, or compel.

Project 2025 calls for abortion restrictions, fetal-personhood logic, limits on emergency abortion access, and attacks on reproductive-health infrastructure. Separate pronatalist proposals add tax and family-policy incentives. Each element is coherent as labor policy. Together they constitute a program to redirect women’s reproductive labor back into the unpaid domestic sector by removing the economic alternatives that would allow women to choose otherwise.

A November 2025 working paper found that abortion bans were associated with increased short-term labor-force participation among women ages 18–24, possibly shifting attention toward current earnings rather than longer-term human-capital investment. Dobbs reverses the mechanism: restricting abortion access raises the expected cost of unintended pregnancy at the critical stage of human capital accumulation, leading young women in total-ban states to reallocate educational and geographic choices, adopt permanent contraception as a defensive measure, and experience increased rates of intimate partner violence.

Reproductive autonomy and economic participation are structurally linked. Restricting the former restricts the latter. This relationship is empirical, documented across multiple independent research programs. Given the Heritage Foundation documents that explicitly frame female workforce participation as a threat to family formation, and the pronatalist conference rhetoric that openly advocates returning women to domestic roles. Given the surrounding policy rhetoric, it is reasonable to read the economic effect as aligned with the agenda, whether or not every drafter says so plainly.

The racial architecture of this agenda is explicit among its more candid advocates. At a 2025 pronatalist conference, Jack Posobiec rallied attendees with explicit great replacement rhetoric: the racial architecture is visible in the movement’s overlap with great-replacement rhetoric and eugenics-linked speakers. The pronatalist agenda does not simply want more reproduction. It wants specific reproduction, from specific women, under specific conditions. The population whose reproduction is being incentivized through tax policy and protected through fetal personhood law is not the same population whose reproduction was subject to coercive sterilization programs in the twentieth century, or whose reproductive autonomy the criminal justice system has systematically undermined, or whose maternal mortality rates are highest under the care regime the pronatalist agenda is constructing.

This is where the Adriana Smith case becomes indispensable as structural proof rather than emotional illustration. She was a thirty-year-old Black nurse. She was declared brain-dead. She was nine weeks pregnant. The state determined that its interest in the continuation of her pregnancy superseded the will of her family, the judgment of her physicians, and the question of whether the dead retain personhood. As interpreted by the hospital, the law did not give her legal death enough force to end the gestational claim. It identified a fetus with a heartbeat and asserted state interest. The woman whose body was being used had ceased to exist as a legal subject. She had been reduced, structurally and legally, to a gestational function.

Dorothy Roberts, in Killing the Black Body, documented the long history of this reduction: reproductive control as a central mechanism of the subjugation of Black women in American history, from forced reproduction under slavery to coercive sterilization in the twentieth century. The Ms. Magazine analysis published after Smith’s case established the connection explicitly: coercive reproduction imposed on Black women as objects or host bodies subject to social regulation is not a new phenomenon. Adriana Smith’s case is the current iteration. The mechanism has been updated. The population targeted has not changed.

The Adriana Smith case is the Enclosure chamber of the SECSV sequence in statutory form. The law enclosed her reproductive capacity within state-defined parameters. She could not exit the gestational function the state had assigned to her. Her family could not exit on her behalf. Her physicians reasonably faced a perceived risk of criminal or institutional exposure. The enclosure was total.

The Same Physics at Every Scale

The registers look different. Epstein and Tate occupy different parts of the sexual-extraction register. Pronatalism occupies the state-policy register. Unpaid care labor occupies the economic register.

The SECSV mapping reveals that they all run the same sequence.

Saturation: the SMV ontology floods the epistemic environment with the frame of women as market goods before any individual is recruited. The domestic ideology floods the cultural environment with the frame of care as love rather than labor before any specific policy is imposed. The pronatalist discourse floods the political environment with the frame of birth rate crisis and civilizational threat before any specific restriction is passed. In each register, the saturation layer establishes the premise before the enclosure mechanism locks it in.

Enclosure: the webcam house, the compound in Bucharest, the visa dependence, the economic isolation, these are the literal enclosures. The criminalization of abortion encloses women’s reproductive choices within state-sanctioned channels. The economic design that makes care work invisible encloses it within the private household and assigns it to women as a condition of gender. In each register, the enclosure converts the saturated categories into a structure that individuals cannot exit without prohibitive cost.

Capture: the Rumble platform, the Heritage Foundation chair, the White House DOJ liaison, the state legislative campaigns, the fetal personhood doctrine in Georgia law. In each register, the extraction logic moves from subculture or private practice into institutional infrastructure. The capture layer is what converts individual exploitation into policy architecture. It is what makes the refinery durable.

Selective Violence: The legal pressure against Adriana Smith’s family when they tried to intervene. The criminal exposure facing physicians who provide care in restricted states. The social sanctions against women who name care work as labor. In each register, the selective violence mechanism raises the cost of resistance and lowers the cost of compliance, narrowing the field of action until only the sanctioned options remain easily available. The only person convicted at trial and imprisoned for the trafficking conspiracy was Ghislaine Maxwell—a woman.

What each share is the TEM anti-state signature. Coercion replaces Dignity: women’s vulnerability is used against them in each system. Extraction replaces Agency: the output of women’s bodies: sexual access, reproductive capacity, care labor, emotional maintenance, is extracted under conditions they did not consent to and cannot freely exit. Impunity replaces Accountability: no institutional actor is accountable for the aggregate transfer. Forced Compliance replaces Cooperation: the arrangements are inherited, not negotiated. Frantic Iteration replaces Adaptability: women who resist face escalating enforcement.

The refinery does not run on male distress alone. Male distress is what fills the intake valve. Women’s bodies are where the processing cost are imposed.

What Repair Requires

The accountability problem, across all three registers, is not a failure of enforcement in any individual case. It is the system’s design. Impunity is structural, which means addressing it requires structural change, not moral pressure applied to individual actors.

In the sexual extraction register, the documented accountability failures are instructive. Epstein’s operation ran for decades despite multiple law enforcement contacts and a 2008 guilty plea. British investigations across Tate and Epstein, as well as civil actions have faced delays, jurisdictional friction, and institutional failures alleged by victims and advocates. Adriana Smith’s physicians faced criminal exposure for compliance with her family’s wishes and no exposure for four months of what her family described as torture. The pattern is not incompetence. It is selective enforcement: the accountability mechanism operates against women who resist, not against institutions that extract. Repairing this requires accountability infrastructure that applies to institutions, not just individuals, and that specifically addresses the financial enabling layers. Senator Wyden’s analysis of JPMorgan’s role is the model: follow the money, build the accountability case at the institutional level, and hold the enabling infrastructure to the same standard as the primary perpetrators.

In the unpaid reproductive labor register, the economic recognition argument has been made for fifty years and has not produced the structural change it warrants. This is because economic recognition alone is not sufficient; the systems that depend on uncompensated care labor have strong institutional incentives to prevent the accounting change. The more tractable interventions are the ones that redistribute the labor rather than simply valuing it in place: paid family leave structures that require male uptake, public childcare infrastructure funded at the level of the value it produces, wage floors in care professions that reflect the foundational economic function those professions perform. These are not charity toward women. They are the correction of a subsidy that capital has been extracting from women without acknowledgment for centuries.

In the state-controlled reproduction register, the most immediate policy work is the straightforward defense of reproductive autonomy as a precondition for women’s economic participation. The labor market evidence is now extensive and consistent: restrictions on reproductive access reduce female educational attainment, labor force participation, and lifetime earnings. These are not side effects of abortion policy. They are the intended effects of a policy agenda explicitly oriented toward returning women to domestic roles. The accountability address for this agenda is political, legislative, and judicial. It requires naming it as labor policy and labor rights, not solely as reproductive healthcare, because the economic framing activates the accountability machinery of a different set of institutional actors.

Across all three registers, the common requirement is the removal of impunity as a design feature. This is the hardest and most important structural change because impunity is not maintained by any single institution. It is maintained by the aggregate of institutional decisions to look away: the bank that keeps the account, the prosecutor who degrades the investigation, the legislature that writes the exception, the media coverage that treats women’s injuries as background evidence in stories about male reputational risk. Impunity is a collective action problem, and it is solved by the same mechanism that solves other collective action problems: institutions with genuine accountability obligations to the people they affect, enforceable through mechanisms that cannot be bypassed by wealth or political connection.

Adriana Smith’s mother said the decision should have been left to them. That is not a reproductive rights argument. It is a dignity argument. It is a statement about who gets to be a subject rather than an instrument, who gets to make decisions about their own body and their own family, who is treated as an end rather than a means. The Trust Envelope calls this the most foundational invariant: without dignity, none of the others can operate.

The refinery has been running for a very long time, across many different institutional forms, burning the same fuel. What would interrupt it is not better arguments about women’s value. What would interrupt it is the construction of accountability infrastructure at every level of the institutional stack where impunity currently operates: in the banks, in the legislatures, in the prosecutorial offices, in the policy documents, in the economic accounting systems that have made care work invisible for long enough that its invisibility now feels like a natural law.

It is not a natural law. It is a design choice. Design choices can be changed. What is required is not a movement organized around outrage at the existing design. It is sustained, specific, institutional work on the accountability mechanisms that would make a different design possible. That work is happening, in pieces, in places that do not trend. It compounds.

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