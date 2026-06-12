This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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KJ's avatar
KJ
16hEdited

“The Epstein network is not an anomaly. It is an unusually well-documented expression of a structural logic that organizes elite male power across historical periods and economic systems. The question is not how this happened. The question is what conditions make it persistently possible. The answer, consistently, is the same: impunity. The operation ran for decades because the institutional infrastructure around it was designed to protect the men inside it.”

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KJ's avatar
KJ
16h

WTF…

This makes me so sad as a female human being.

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