How the Brister English Project Is Doing What America Refuses to Do

The United States didn’t just erase Black lives. It cataloged them, misfiled them, locked the fragments in archives, then sold access back to descendants for profit. This isn’t incidental. It’s the architecture of extraction disguised as preservation.

But one person is dismantling that architecture piece by piece. Walter “FormerLovePoet” English founded the Brister English Project on December 25, 2021, with $1,000 and a mission that directly challenges a multi-billion-dollar industry built on the commodification of stolen histories. Since then, his nonprofit has provided free genealogical research to over 160 Black families, and over 200 family trees started, families who would otherwise face paywalls, subscription fees, and professional genealogist rates that can run into thousands of dollars to access records that the very government often created, which are now being monetized.

This is what reclamation looks like when it refuses to be sold.

The Mechanics of Commodified Memory

The genealogy industry, led by companies like Ancestry.com, which generated $1 billion in revenue in 2017 with 3 million paying subscribers, operates on a simple extraction model: digitize public domain government records, secure exclusive licensing arrangements with state archives, then charge annual subscription fees ranging from $189 to $398 for access.

These aren’t private records. These are census data, military records, birth and death certificates, and ship manifests, documents created by federal, state, and local governments using taxpayer dollars. Documents that are, by law, in the public domain. Yet accessing their digitized versions requires navigating paywalls that function as class barriers dressed up as convenience.

Consider the mechanics: In 2018, Ancestry.com negotiated exclusive three-year windows with institutions like the Wisconsin Historical Society to digitize state census records from 1855-1905. They offered “free” digitization in exchange for exclusive online access, meaning the only way to search these public records online was through Ancestry’s paid platform. The pattern repeats across states, creating what genealogist Brooke Schreier Ganz of the nonprofit Reclaim the Records calls “privatizing public data.”

When the New York State Death Index for 1852-1956 was finally added to Ancestry’s collection, it came under circumstances that prompted a lawsuit. Government agencies were granting Ancestry preferential access to public records over freedom of information requests from nonprofits trying to make the same data freely available. Contracts that protected “commercial interests” rather than the public’s right to their own history.

This is enclosure as information architecture. The records exist. They’re yours by right. But the medium through which you can efficiently access them has been captured, and that capture extracts rent from your need to know where you came from.

Why Black Genealogy Demands Different Analysis

For descendants of American chattel slavery, this extraction operates on wounds that were structural from inception. Enslaved people were prohibited from literacy, legal marriage, property ownership, and most activities that generate the paper trails genealogy depends on. They were cataloged as property on slave schedules, enumerated by age and gender but not by name. When the 1870 census became the first to record African Americans with identifying information, it marked not just a bureaucratic change but the first time the U.S. government acknowledged that Black lives had names worth recording.

The challenges compound across generations: family documents destroyed, naming conventions disrupted by enslavement, oral histories lost to migration and trauma, and records deliberately obscured or “lost” in underfunded archives. Professional genealogists acknowledge that African American ancestry research requires “creativity” and specialized knowledge to navigate these deliberate gaps. Which means the expertise needed is itself a scarce resource that commands premium pricing.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture runs a free genealogy center precisely because they understand what the commercial market treats as neutral difficulty is actually the structured aftermath of state-sanctioned erasure. They see 10-60 people a day (pre-pandemic) because the need is that urgent and that underserved.

When companies charge Black Americans hundreds or thousands of dollars annually to trace lineages that were deliberately obscured by slavery and its legal aftermath, they’re not just monetizing inconvenience. They’re monetizing the wound itself. They’re extracting rent from the gap between what was stolen and what might be recovered.

The Brister English Model: Infrastructure as Reparation

Walter English didn’t set out to build a nonprofit. He spent over a decade researching his own family history, running into the roadblocks that define Black genealogical research: missing records, paywalled databases, expertise barriers, and the emotional cost of seeing your ancestors listed as cargo on slave ship manifests. When he finally found his great-grandfather Robert English’s navy card—with a photograph, with a face, with proof of what he did for a living—everything shifted. Then came the documentation of his 2nd great-grandfather, Brister English, on a slave schedule and ship manifest, the hard proof of bondage converted to an archive.

But what crystallized the mission was a phone call with Chuck, an 80-year-old descendant of Thomas Cassander English, the enslaver. Chuck told him things he’d never known, showed him the history from the other family’s perspective. Explained that he’d been tasked as a child to help anyone who’d ever been connected to the family if they came looking. That he still traveled to New Orleans, at 80 years old, to help Creole people with their genealogy.

English thought: “Why can’t I do that for my people using my platform?”

That question became infrastructure. The visceral understanding of what it means to reclaim identity that was systematically denied became the Brister English Project—built on the principle that if an enslaver’s descendant could spend a lifetime helping people find connection, then a descendant of the enslaved could damn well do the same, and do it free.

That understanding became a structural intervention.

The Brister English Project operates on a simple premise that the genealogy industry contradicts through its entire business model: descendants of slavery should not have to pay for what was taken, destroyed, and hidden. The project offers 10 hours of free genealogical research to any Black American who requests it—not discounted. Not means-tested. Free.

But it doesn’t stop at individual case work. English maintains a curated database of free resources: slave records, Reconstruction-era documents, and historical archives that are genuinely accessible without subscription fees. He conducts workshops teaching people how to navigate genealogy research themselves, transferring capability rather than creating dependency on expert services. He’s building what he calls “tangible history,” giving families not just answers but the literacy to continue the work.

This is what infrastructure looks like when it serves dignity instead of extraction. The project doesn’t just bypass the paywall; it builds alternative pathways that make the paywall obsolete for those who need it most.

The project is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 92-0875602). Donations are tax-deductible. The funding covers research tools, database hosting, workshop equipment, and English’s ability to sustain this as full-time labor rather than a side project squeezed around other survival needs. The work is meticulous, emotionally demanding, and structurally subversive in the most necessary sense—it proves that the thing corporations say requires profit motive can be done better through care.

The Structural Alternative: What Free Actually Means

When I say the Brister English Project provides “free” genealogy services, I want to be precise about what that frees people from:

Free from the expertise trap. Professional genealogists charge anywhere from $300 for basic research to thousands for comprehensive family histories. The Brister English Project transfers knowledge rather than selling credentials, teaching people to fish rather than charging per fish delivered.

Free from subscription extraction. Ancestry.com’s $189-$398 annual fees aren’t one-time costs; they’re recurring rent on your own history. Cancel your subscription, and you lose access to the research you’ve already done, the connections you’ve already made. The Brister English Project’s database and workshop model means what you learn stays with you.

Free from algorithmic obscurity. Free databases like FamilySearch exist, but they require research literacy to use effectively. English doesn’t just point people toward free resources; it teaches navigation, provides context, explains why certain records matter, and how to interpret them.

Free from emotional isolation. Researching enslaved ancestors means confronting documentation of their commodification. English provides not just research assistance but community, the knowledge that someone who’s walked this path understands what it costs emotionally to see your great-great-grandfather listed with a dollar value.

This is what it means to operationalize care. The project doesn’t just remove financial barriers; it removes the isolation that makes those barriers insurmountable. It treats genealogy not as a consumer service but as a collective work toward healing structural wounds.

The Thermodynamics of Dignity Restoration

Here’s where we need to step back and see the pattern clearly. The genealogy industry’s business model runs on what we might call dignity extraction, taking something that should be guaranteed (the right to know your own ancestry) and metering access through the ability to pay. It converts identity into a commodity and charges rent for reconnection.

This follows the classic mechanics of enclosure: take a commons (public records), impose a boundary (digitization + exclusive contracts), then extract value from those who need access. The enclosure is total because the alternative: driving to National Archives facilities, requesting records through FOIA, teaching yourself paleography to read 19th-century handwriting, is technically available but practically impossible for most people.

The Brister English Project operates as what we might call a counter-refinery: it takes the same raw material (the need for ancestral connection). Still, it processes it through reciprocity rather than extraction. Rather than converting despair over lost history into revenue, it converts that same despair into collective action, teaching, and sustainable infrastructure for continued research.

This distinction matters because it reveals what’s actually necessary for this work to exist. The genealogy industry argues that digitization is expensive, that expertise is scarce, and that the profit motive drives preservation. Brister English Project proves otherwise. Yes, the work requires funding, servers cost money, software subscriptions cost money, and a founder needs to eat and pay rent. But the project demonstrates that these costs can be met through donations from people who believe descendants deserve access without extraction.

The difference is in the fundamental covenant: does the system treat your need to know your history as an opportunity to extract value, or as a legitimate claim that deserves support? One model builds power through withholding. The other builds power through sharing. Only one of those is sustainable as justice.

What Genealogy Justice Actually Requires

Critically, this is what supporting this work means:

Immediate material support: The project has two active fundraisers on GoFundMe. The primary fundraiser supports core operations: research for families, database maintenance, and community outreach. The secondary fundraiser covers expansion costs, including archival hosting and the founder’s ability to do this work full-time. Direct giving options include Venmo (@BristerEP), PayPal, Cash App, and Ko-fi for recurring support.

These aren’t abstractions. English has been public about the reality: there are months when rent is uncertain, when he’s exhausted his savings to keep the database online, when he wonders if the mental and emotional toll is sustainable. Mutual aid isn’t charity here; it’s recognition that doing structural work within extractive systems requires material support that can’t come from the systems being challenged.

Systemic pressure: This project exists because the government failed and corporations profited from that failure. We should be demanding that government records digitization happen through public infrastructure with free public access. Reclaim the Records has filed successful FOIA lawsuits proving that state archives are legally required to provide this access. We should support advocacy for policies that prevent exclusive commercial arrangements for public records.

Capability building: Share the resource database. Tell people about the workshops. If you’ve benefited from commercial genealogy services, consider donating the equivalent cost to the Brister English Project so someone without those resources can access theirs. If you have relevant expertise—archival, technical, legal—offer it.

Narrative correction: Stop treating commercial genealogy as neutral service provision. Call it what it is: enclosure of the commons for profit. When Ancestry.com runs heartwarming advertisements about “discovering your roots,” remember they’re monetizing government records that were created with your taxes. When they tout their billion-dollar revenue, ask whose dignity funded that growth.

The Question of Ownership

Here’s what this comes down to: who gets to own your history?

The genealogy industry’s answer is: whoever can afford to pay for access, and even then, only as long as you keep paying. Your research stays on their platform. Your family tree lives in their database. Cancel your subscription, and it disappears behind the paywall again, your own labor now held hostage to future payment.

The Brister English Project’s answer is: YOU DO. The records are yours by right. The knowledge is yours to keep. The capability to research is yours to build. The community of people doing this work is yours to join.

This isn’t idealism. This is operational design. One model treats you as a customer whose needs can be monetized. The other treats you as a person whose dignity was stolen and deserves restoration.

The genealogy industry will tell you its model is sustainable because it generates revenue. But sustainability for whom? Ancestry.com is sustainable. The families locked out by subscription fees are not. The person who spent a decade searching without finding answers is not. The communities whose archives were “lost” or underfunded are not.

True sustainability looks like infrastructure that endures because it serves a need rather than extracting from it. It looks like the Smithsonian’s free genealogy center is still operating after eight years. It seems like FamilySearch, run by the LDS Church, is a free public resource. And it looks like the Brister English Project, proving that one person with adequate support can provide what billion-dollar companies claim requires profit margins to sustain.

Reclamation as Refusal

The Brister English Project is doing something very specific: it’s refusing the premise that dignity should be purchased. It’s treating ancestral knowledge not as a product but as a right. It’s building infrastructure that says clearly, descendants of slavery owe nothing for what was stolen from them.

This refusal is structural. It doesn’t just help individual families (though it does that, powerfully). It demonstrates what becomes possible when you reject extraction as necessary. It proves that care can be operationalized, that collective support can fund what markets won’t provide without profit, that the thing corporations claim requires their model can be done better without them.

Every family that receives free research is proof that the paywall isn’t necessary. Every person who learns to navigate archives on their own is proof that expertise can be transferred. Every donation that keeps the database online is proof that people will fund what they believe in when given the chance.

This is what it means to reclaim, not just to recover what was lost, but to build the infrastructure that makes further theft impossible. Not just to bypass the wall, but to prove the wall was always extractive rather than essential.

The Work Continues

Walter is focused on balancing burnout, mental health, and the weight of this work. The project is fighting uphill to reach half its yearly funding goal. This is the reality of doing structural work within systems designed to extract: it costs something, and often that cost falls on the people least able to bear it.

Which is why support matters immediately. Not as charity, as recognition. This is labor that preserves what markets would let decay. This is infrastructure that serves dignity. This is proof that another way exists.

The fundraisers are active. The database is growing. Families are being helped. History that was hidden is being found. Names that were cataloged as cargo are being restored to lineages. Photographs that seemed lost forever are being reunited with descendants.

This is happening because one person refused to accept that his ancestors’ names should cost thousands of dollars to access. Because he turned that refusal into working infrastructure. Because enough people understand that supporting this work is supporting the principle that some things should never have been commodified in the first place.

The question isn’t whether you care about history. The question is: whose history do you believe should remain locked behind paywalls, and whose do you believe deserves free access?

The Brister English Project has already answered. Now it’s asking whether you’ll support that answer with more than just approval, with the material resources that let this work continue.

These people are not lost in history; they ARE the history, and Walter is taking it back, one name, one family, one generation at a time.

How to Support

Main Nonprofit Fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/317v36puko

Supports free genealogy services, database maintenance, and community outreach.

Expansion Fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fuel-walters-mission-for-black-genealogy-reparations

Covers archive expansion, operational costs, and sustainable full-time work.

Direct Support:

Venmo: @BristerEP

PayPal: via links at https://linktr.ee/formerlovepoet

Cash App & Ko-fi: Available for monthly recurring support

Learn More:

Website: https://bristerep.org

Database: https://zaap.bio/formerlovepoet

Help build his Substack: Walter English

EIN for tax-deductible donations: 92-0875602

Tag donations “genealogy justice.” Share the project. Tell someone whose family history was stolen that someone is trying to give it back for free.

That’s not charity. That’s reclamation.

