March Focus: Rights, Power, and the Architecture of Harm Last month we examined white supremacy as a system. The conversations were hard, and that was the point. Systems built on hierarchy rarely reveal themselves without pressure. In March I will turn our attention to the explicit attacks on the rights, safety, and dignity of women, LGBTQ people, and other marginalized communities. Across legislatures, courts, and cultural institutions, policies are being advanced that restrict bodily autonomy, erase identities, and narrow who is allowed to live freely in public life. This month is not only about documenting harm. It is about understanding how these policies operate as a system. Who benefits. Who pays the cost. And what it means to defend dignity, agency, and accountability when institutions move in the opposite direction. I am not looking for easy answers. I am looking for clarity, courage, and the willingness to examine what is happening in plain sight.

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The Infrastructure They Dismantle First

Source: Women’s Rights Are Democratic Rights

On Clinton’s Foreign Affairs essay, and the structural argument it almost makes

Hillary Clinton was right in 1995. She was right again when she said it this month in Foreign Affairs. Women’s rights are human rights. Women’s political participation strengthens democracy. Authoritarian regimes target women as part of a calculated strategy to consolidate power. Three decades of evidence support all of this, and the essay she published makes the case clearly and with real moral authority.

So this piece is not a critique of Clinton’s argument. It is just my attempt to extend it.

I feel like there is a question her essay does not fully answer, and it is the question that matters most to me, for understanding what is actually happening: Why is misogyny always the go-to move‽

It’s not always the loudest. Certainly not the most visible. But most reliably, across cultures and political systems with nearly nothing else in common, the suppression of women’s public participation comes early and fast. Before the press is muzzled. Before the courts are packed. Before the opposition is imprisoned. The Taliban banned women from schools before they finished setting up their government. Hungary restricted reproductive rights within years of democratic backsliding beginning. Russia decriminalized domestic violence in 2017 and began its broader authoritarian consolidation shortly after. The sequencing is too consistent to be coincidental.

Clinton’s framing gives us the what. This essay is about the why.

Trust Is the Infrastructure Authoritarians Cannot Afford

There is a concept that I talk about frequently: the trust envelope. It describes the conditions that allow human systems to remain coherent and functional without resorting to coercion. Five stabilizers constitute it: dignity, which means every voice remains legible; agency, which means people retain real decision-making power over their own lives; accountability, which means institutions can identify and correct their failures; cooperation, which means collective action stays possible; and adaptability, which means systems can learn.

These are engineering specifications, the base requirements. A society with high trust can distribute authority, absorb disagreement, correct mistakes, and extend participation over time. A society with degraded trust requires force to maintain order, because cooperation has become too costly to sustain voluntarily.

Women build the trust envelope. Not exclusively, and not because of anything essential about women as a category, but because of gendered labor patterns, political history, and the roles women have occupied in communities, families, civic institutions, and peace processes worldwide. Women’s unpaid care work holds the social fabric that trust depends on. Women’s community organizing generates the cooperation networks that democratic participation requires. Women’s peace-process participation, as research by Chenoweth and others have documented, produces agreements that hold. Women-led institutions consistently produce higher dignity scores, more accountability, better adaptability.

When Clinton writes that ‘democracy without women is a contradiction,’ she is stating a moral truth. The structural corollary is sharper. Democracy without women lacks its primary trust infrastructure. Not a missing value, but a missing structural component. Looking at our current Cabinet, this becomes apparent.

Authoritarians know this. Their sequencing reflects it.

The Sequence Is Operational, Not Ideological

Authoritarian consolidation tends to move through a recognizable and predictable pattern. The first phase saturates the information environment with contradictory signals until independent judgment becomes exhausting. The second phase encloses the available categories, collapsing complexity into simplified binaries. The third phase captures institutions, laundering the new categories into policy and official language. The fourth phase uses selective violence to deter deviation and signal that the cost of resistance has risen.

Misogyny functions as the priming agent across all four phases.

Saturation works by flooding the environment with ‘traditional values’ discourse, family decline anxieties, and zero-sum gender framings. This does not need to persuade anyone rationally. It only needs to exhaust the field of alternatives. When every conversation about policy gets refracted through whether women are in their proper roles, the actual policy content becomes secondary, the primary goal is to keep the labor exhausting.

Enclosure converts the saturation into enforcement categories. Hungary’s pronatalist policy structure. Turkey’s replacement of the Ministry of Women with the Ministry of Family. Russia’s domestic violence decriminalization. China’s ‘marriage and childbearing culture’ directive. Each represents the moment when the saturated discourse gets converted into institutional architecture. Women’s roles stop being contested and start being managed and monitored.

Capture happens when the enclosed categories become the common sense of governance. The language shifts from ‘we are protecting the family’ to simply naming a policy objective in which the restriction of women’s autonomy is the assumed baseline. Clinton documents this across every regime she examines. The framing may vary, but the structure is always the same, as are the harms.

Selective violence is what Clinton’s essay documents most thoroughly, and it is where the mechanism becomes painfully obvious. The Belarusian opposition leader dismissed as a housewife. Iranian women surveilled, imprisoned, and killed for dress violations. Serbian student activists targeted with sexual abuse imagery. Philippine journalist Maria Ressa receiving coordinated online death and rape threats. Each of these is not random. Each is precisely calibrated to raise the cost of women’s continued public participation.

The point of selective violence is not to harm every woman. The point is to make every woman calculate whether participation is worth it. That calculation, multiplied across millions of people, produces the withdrawal of the primary trust-builders from the systems they sustain. The trust envelope degrades. The conditions for authoritarian consolidation improve.

What the Essay Almost Says

Clinton’s Foreign Affairs piece is careful about something else, she frames women’s rights as a prerequisite for democratic resilience, which is spot-on. But the framing still implicitly positions women as participants in a democracy that exists independently of them. Healthy democracies include women. Authoritarian democracies exclude them.

The structural argument reverses the direction. Women do not participate in the trust infrastructure. Women are substantially constitutive of it. The democracy that exists independently of women’s participation is not a democracy with a missing piece. It is a different kind of political system driven by the hierarchical pandering of the Patriarchy.

Acknowledging this is necessary for how we diagnose the problem in the United States right now. Clinton writes that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe was not a neutral legal shift but a deliberate ideological intervention. ONE HUNDRED percent correct. But framing it as an attack on women’s rights, while accurate, undersells the mechanism. Reproductive autonomy is the precondition for civic participation. A person who cannot make reliable decisions about their own body cannot reliably plan economic life, educational trajectory, or sustained political engagement. Stripping reproductive autonomy does not just harm individual women. It structurally degrades the capacity of the primary trust-builders to remain in the systems they sustain.

That is infrastructure warfare. It should be named as such.

This Must be CODIFIED

Clinton’s essay calls for coalitions, funding, and international coordination, and all of that is right. But the structural argument points toward something more specific about how democratic institutions should think about what they are actually trying to protect. And we must spend less time dithering and catering to a donor class with a vested interest in ambiguity.

The care economy is democratic infrastructure, it requires legislative protections that are iron-clad. Not a nice-to-have social policy, not a feminist add-on, but the literal operational substrate of civic participation. When childcare is unavailable, when eldercare is unfunded, when domestic labor remains invisible and unrecompensed, the people who perform that labor are structurally excluded from public life. The authoritarian regimes Clinton documents did not invent this dynamic. They weaponize one that already exists. Funding the care economy as democratic resilience infrastructure is not separate from democracy promotion. It is democracy promotion.

Reproductive autonomy policy should be evaluated through a trust envelope lens. The question is not only whether a policy restricts a right, though that matters enormously. The question is whether the policy degrades the conditions under which civic participation remains possible for the people most responsible for maintaining trust infrastructure. That framing produces different legislative priorities and different coalitions.

Women’s peace and security frameworks, which Clinton cites approvingly, should be understood as trust envelope design documents. The evidence that women’s meaningful participation in peace processes produces more durable agreements is not an argument for inclusion as a value. It is an argument that trust-envelope-competent participants produce better governance outcomes. That reframing has implications for every institution debating whether and how to address gender balance in leadership, not just peace negotiations.

Finally, the digital harassment infrastructure that targets women in public life should be treated as the infrastructure threat it is. It does not just harm individuals. It systematically raises the cost of trust-building work until the people most capable of that work withdraw from the systems that need them. Treating online violence against women as a governance problem rather than a moderation problem changes what solutions become visible.

The Ungovernable Trust-Builder

Clinton ends her essay on the firm ground that defending women’s rights is defending democracy. That is the correct conclusion. This essay has tried to offer one additional tool: a structural explanation for why the sequence is always the same.

Authoritarians do not target women because they fear women as individuals, though they do. They target women because women are the primary architects of the trust conditions that make authoritarianism unsustainable. A society where people maintain accountability relationships, where care labor is visible and valued, where civic coherence persists through disagreement, where cooperation does not require coercion, is a society that authoritarian governance cannot function inside.

The ungovernable person in an authoritarian system is not primarily the loud dissenter. It is the person who, quietly and persistently, keeps building the trust envelope. Who maintains the accountability relationship, sustains the care network, shows up to the school board meeting, runs the mutual aid rotation, refuses to let the neighbor become invisible. That work is not invisible to authoritarians. That is why it is targeted first.

The next phase of democratic defense is not only electoral. It is the deliberate, structural investment in trust infrastructure, funded and recognized as the essential governance resource it has always been.

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