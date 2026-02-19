This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Share

The Race for Profit

Reform does not automatically mean repair. Sometimes it means refinement.

After formal redlining was outlawed, the story we told ourselves was simple. Access would replace exclusion. Credit would replace denial. The market, now colorblind, would correct what policy once distorted.

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor’s Race for Profit dismantles that story with documentation, not rhetoric. Taylor, a Princeton professor of African American Studies and MacArthur Fellow whose work was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in History, demonstrates that the end of redlining did not end extraction. It reorganized it. Exploitation moved from the front door to the fine print.

Taylor names this reorganization predatory inclusion: the process of granting Black home buyers access to conventional real estate practices and mortgage financing, but on more expensive and comparatively unequal terms. The phrase matters because it reframes the entire arc of post-civil-rights housing policy. The question is not whether the door opened. The question is what was waiting on the other side.

When harm is laundered through policy reform, it becomes harder to see. It also becomes more profitable.

Post-Redlining as Opportunity Structure

Redlining was explicit. Beginning in the 1930s, the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation created color-coded maps that graded neighborhoods by perceived lending risk. Black neighborhoods were marked red — hazardous. The Federal Housing Administration adopted these maps as underwriting guidelines. Banks denied mortgages outright. Insurance companies refused coverage. The architecture was blunt and legible.

The scale of exclusion was staggering. From 1934 to 1968, the FHA insured $120 billion in home loans. Less than two percent went to non-white borrowers. The agency’s own underwriting manual explicitly warned against “inharmonious racial groups” and instructed appraisers to lower property values in racially mixed areas. The FDIC chairman testified to Congress that banks his office supervised should deny loans to Black borrowers because their presence would make white property values fall. These were not rogue actors. They were the regulatory infrastructure.

When those practices became illegal through the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the Housing and Urban Development Act of the same year, institutions did not abandon the underlying profit logic. They adjusted it.

The political context matters. By the late 1960s, more than three hundred cities had experienced civil uprisings. Politicians concluded that the turbulence could be calmed by turning Black city-dwellers into homeowners. The reasoning was explicitly conciliatory: property owners, the logic went, do not riot. Public-private partnerships were established to expand home ownership in historically excluded communities. The rhetoric was empowerment. The mechanism was subsidy-backed lending, often routed through private banks and real estate brokers who faced minimal oversight.

Taylor documents how lenders and real estate speculators targeted Black neighborhoods not for equal access but for high-risk, high-fee loans backed by federal guarantees. The FHA insured mortgages on properties it barely inspected. Speculators bought cheap, dilapidated properties and flipped them at inflated prices to families who qualified for the new programs. Appraisers, often bribed by brokers, rubber-stamped inflated valuations. The homes had leaking roofs, missing boilers, flooding basements, and code violations the buyers had no capital to fix.

One mother of eight purchased a house in Paterson, New Jersey, for $17,500 — a property riddled with holes and lacking functioning electricity. Her income could not cover both the mortgage and the repairs. In Chicago, a man named Eddie Agnew bought a home that had been gutted by fire weeks before the sale — a fact no one disclosed. He lost heat in winter and lost his bathroom when charred floors gave way.

These were not aberrations. They were the program operating as designed. Because FHA guarantees meant the government would pay lenders even in the case of foreclosure, low-income Black borrowers were desirable precisely because they were poor, desperate, and likely to fall behind on payments. Default was not a bug. It was a revenue stream.

Redlining said “no.” Post-redlining said “yes, but.”

“Yes, but at higher interest.” “Yes, but on deteriorating housing stock.” “Yes, but with balloon payments and repair burdens the seller concealed.”

The system moved from exclusion to controlled inclusion. From denial to profitable vulnerability. This is what laundering looks like. The structure of extraction remains. The narrative changes.

Why Black Women Were Targeted

One of Taylor’s most important findings is who was disproportionately targeted: Black women, especially single mothers.

The targeting was not incidental. It followed layered stereotypes and economic calculations that operated at the intersection of race, gender, and class — what Patricia Hill Collins described as the matrix of domination.

Black women were framed as heads of households responsible for stabilizing families. That language of responsibility was mobilized to justify steering them into loans that were structurally fragile. Real estate brokers convinced women who had been renting that they could and should buy, presenting home ownership as the responsible choice for their children’s futures. The pitch was aspirational. The product was extractive.

At the same time, racist and sexist tropes depicted Black women as financially unsophisticated or dependent on public assistance, making them easier to blame when foreclosures occurred. The 1965 Moynihan Report had already constructed a narrative of Black family “pathology” centered on female-headed households. That framing provided ready-made cover. When the homes fell apart and the payments became impossible, the problem was attributed to the borrowers rather than the brokers, the appraisers, or the agency that insured loans on uninhabitable properties.

They were positioned as both moral subjects and financial risk. Responsible enough to be sold a mortgage. Irresponsible enough to be blamed for the default.

This pattern did not end with the 1970s programs Taylor documents. It recurred with devastating precision in the subprime crisis of the 2000s. The Center for Responsible Lending found that upper-income Black women were nearly five times more likely to receive subprime purchase mortgages than upper-income white men. Wells Fargo employees testified that the bank established units to recruit subprime borrowers at Black churches, that loan officers referred to their products as “ghetto loans,” and that the prevailing institutional attitude was that Black customers “weren’t savvy enough” to recognize exploitation. By 2006, sixty-one percent of borrowers holding subprime loans actually qualified for conventional mortgages with better terms.

Gender mattered because it intersected with care work and housing stability. When a Black woman loses a home, the impact radiates outward through children, through school enrollment, through neighborhood stability, through the informal networks of mutual aid that hold communities together. The social cost is externalized. The financial return remains private.

Exploitation concentrates where vulnerability and responsibility overlap. That intersection is not accidental. It is a targeting parameter.

The Myth of “Access to Credit”

Access to credit is framed as inclusion. But inclusion into what?

Credit is not neutral. It is a contract with terms shaped by power. When those terms embed differential risk and differential cost along racial lines, access becomes a mechanism for wealth transfer rather than wealth creation.

Post-redlining reform expanded credit flows into Black neighborhoods, but the terms often embedded extraction. Higher rates. Hidden fees. Adjustable structures designed to reset at payments borrowers could not sustain. Properties appraised above their actual condition. The 2008 housing crisis later revealed how deeply those practices had been normalized, and how catastrophic their consequences were.

The Department of Justice’s $175 million settlement with Wells Fargo documented that the bank steered approximately 4,000 Black and Hispanic borrowers into subprime mortgages when white borrowers with identical credit profiles received prime loans. A Black borrower in the Chicago area paid on average $2,937 more than a similarly qualified white applicant. In Miami, a Black borrower seeking a $300,000 loan paid an extra $3,657 in what the Assistant Attorney General called a “racial surtax.” The settlement was the second largest in DOJ fair lending history. Wells Fargo’s revenue the following year exceeded $80 billion.

We were told that access equals opportunity. In practice, access without structural safeguards equals exposure.

Credit can build wealth when it finances appreciating assets on fair terms. It can also transfer wealth when it finances depreciating assets under predatory terms. The distinction is design, not aspiration.

The broader myth is that markets, once opened, will allocate fairly. Taylor demonstrates that markets respond to incentives. When oversight is weak and federal guarantees socialize losses, predation becomes rational. The same real estate brokers who facilitated HUD/FHA home ownership programs in Black communities actively opposed efforts toward fair housing in white communities, with tacit government support. Under the Nixon administration, the federal government explicitly declined to address residential segregation, announcing that it would “not attempt to impose federally assisted housing upon any community.”

Inclusion, when mediated through a racialized market, can produce the same extractive outcomes as exclusion. The ledger looks different. The balance does not.

Reform without accountability is an invitation to innovate new forms of harm.

The Revenue Model of Municipal Enforcement

Predatory inclusion is not limited to housing. It operates wherever institutions extract revenue from the populations they nominally serve.

The Department of Justice’s 2015 investigation of Ferguson, Missouri, documented a municipal governance model built on systematic extraction from its predominantly Black residents. The findings were granular and damning. Ferguson’s Black population accounted for sixty-seven percent of its residents but ninety-three percent of arrests, ninety percent of citations, and eighty-five percent of traffic stops. African Americans were sixty-eight percent less likely to have cases dismissed by the municipal court and at least fifty percent more likely to have cases result in an arrest warrant. Of those arrested solely because of outstanding municipal warrants, ninety-six percent were Black.

The revenue numbers told the structural story. Between 2010 and 2015, fines and fees nearly doubled as a share of Ferguson’s general revenues, growing from 12.5 percent to a projected 23 percent. The city manager emailed the police chief after revenue exceeded $2 million to say, “Awesome!” Police officers who failed to write an average of twenty-eight tickets per month were disciplined. Officers competed to see who could issue the most citations in a single stop. The winner wrote fourteen.

The fines themselves were designed for extraction, not deterrence. Ferguson charged $77 to $102 for “weeds/tall grass” — a violation that cost $5 in neighboring jurisdictions. The offense of “manner of walking in roadway” was charged almost exclusively to Black residents. A single missed or late payment could result in incarceration. One woman originally owed $151 for a parking violation. After years of compounding fees for missed appearances, appearances she could not make because she could not pay, she had already paid $550 and still owed $541.

This is fiscal theater performed as public safety. The court did not function as a justice system. It functioned as a collections agency with arrest powers. The DOJ concluded that Ferguson’s law enforcement practices were “shaped by the City’s focus on revenue rather than by public safety needs.” Officers saw Black residents “less as constituents to be protected than as potential offenders and sources of revenue.”

Ferguson was not unique. It was legible. A dozen New York localities derived more than twenty percent of their revenues from fines and fees at the time of the report. The model replicates wherever municipal budgets face pressure and oversight is thin. The populations that absorb the extraction are consistently those with the least political power to resist it.

Welfare Demonization as Fiscal Theater

The demonization of public assistance recipients operates as a parallel laundering process.

SNAP, Medicaid, housing vouchers, and other means-tested programs are persistently framed as burdensome drains on taxpayers. Fraud narratives dominate coverage even when fraud rates are statistically negligible. Recipients are depicted as suspect by default — subjected to drug testing requirements, work documentation mandates, and surveillance regimes that no other category of government beneficiary faces.

Meanwhile, corporate subsidies, tax abatements, carried interest provisions, accelerated depreciation schedules, and financial bailouts are framed as necessary investment in economic growth. The 2008 bank bailouts transferred hundreds of billions in public funds to the same institutions whose predatory lending practices had destroyed Black household wealth. No drug tests were administered. No work requirements were imposed.

This asymmetry is not incoherent. It is functional. The demonization of welfare recipients performs two operations simultaneously. It justifies austerity directed at the programs that partially offset extraction. And it distracts from the far larger flows of public funds into private hands through housing finance, defense contracting, agricultural subsidies, and the tax code’s generous treatment of inherited wealth.

If the public believes that fiscal strain is caused by overgenerous benefits to the poor, it will not scrutinize the mechanics of predatory lending, municipal bond structures that depend on fine revenue, or pension fund investments in private prison contractors. The spotlight stays on the grocery cart. It never reaches the balance sheet.

The Moynihan Report’s framing of Black family structure as pathological in 1965 established a template that persists. It relocated the cause of poverty from structural exclusion to cultural deficiency. That relocation made it possible to expand credit access to Black communities without addressing the terms, to celebrate home ownership rates without examining foreclosure rates, and to blame borrowers for outcomes that were engineered by lenders and insured by the state.

In this choreography, reform is celebrated while the deeper architecture of wealth transfer remains intact. The audience watches the curtain. The machinery operates behind it.

Reform as Extraction 2.0

When reform becomes a market opportunity, exploitation does not disappear. It evolves.

The pattern is now well-documented across multiple cycles. Redlining’s illegality did not end racialized housing exploitation. It generated new financial instruments: FHA-backed mortgages on substandard properties in the 1970s, subprime adjustable-rate mortgages in the 2000s, rent-to-own schemes and land installment contracts in the 2010s. Each wave arrived with reform language. Each wave produced racialized wealth transfer.

Welfare reform in 1996 did not eliminate poverty. It restructured eligibility, imposed surveillance, and created a low-wage labor pool disciplined by the threat of benefit loss. Criminal justice reform has, in many jurisdictions, replaced incarceration with electronic monitoring, fines, and fees that create new revenue streams while leaving the underlying racial disparities intact.

Racial capitalism is adaptive. This is its most dangerous property. It absorbs critique, incorporates reform language, and reemerges with updated compliance vocabulary. Taylor’s concept of predatory inclusion names this adaptability as a structural feature rather than a series of implementation failures.

This does not mean reform is futile. It means reform must be evaluated by what it changes in the incentive structure, not by what it changes in the language.

If lenders can profit from risky loans backed by public guarantees without bearing long-term consequences, the cycle will repeat regardless of the regulatory framework’s stated intentions. If zoning laws continue to protect high-opportunity neighborhoods from affordable housing development, credit access alone cannot close wealth gaps because the properties available for purchase in excluded communities will continue to appreciate more slowly — or depreciate. If public discourse continues to frame assistance recipients as suspect while treating corporate subsidies as investment, policy debates will remain structurally distorted.

The system does not need explicit racial animus in every transaction. It needs differential exposure to risk and differential access to protection. Those differentials are maintained by design. They persist through reform because reform typically addresses the most visible mechanism while leaving the underlying incentive architecture intact.

Each wave of reform creates a brief window of apparent progress followed by the emergence of new extraction instruments calibrated to the updated regulatory environment. The window is not accidental. It is the interval during which the system reconfigures.

Change This First

If we are serious about interrupting extraction disguised as reform, we begin with transparency that has teeth.

Neighborhood-level lending data, disaggregated by race and gender, publicly accessible and standardized. Not aggregate national reporting that smooths disparities into statistical noise, but granular, block-level visibility into interest rates, loan terms, approval rates, denial reasons, foreclosure rates, and fee structures. The Home Mortgage Disclosure Act collects some of this data. It should be expanded to cover all lending products — including land contracts, rent-to-own agreements, and fintech instruments — and published in formats that community organizations can analyze without requiring specialized software.

Regulatory consequences tied to pattern data. If lending patterns show disproportionate steering into high-risk products along racial lines, enforcement must follow. Not symbolic fines that function as a cost of business. Structural penalties: loss of FHA insurance privileges, exclusion from federal guarantee programs, mandatory restitution at the full value of the wealth transferred rather than a negotiated fraction. Wells Fargo’s $175 million settlement represented less than one day’s mortgage banking revenue. That is not accountability. It is a licensing fee.

Cross-referencing lending data with zoning maps and property tax assessments. Municipalities should be required to publish the relationship between exclusionary zoning, property values, and lending patterns within their jurisdictions. These are not separate policy domains. They are interdependent mechanisms of a single system. When a suburb blocks affordable housing through minimum lot sizes and single-family zoning, it constrains where moderate-income families — disproportionately families of color — can purchase, which concentrates demand in neighborhoods with lower-quality housing stock, which creates the conditions for predatory lending. Making that chain visible is a precondition for interrupting it.

Expanded disclosure requirements for any financial institution receiving federal guarantees or participating in public-private housing programs. If public risk is underwriting private profit, the public deserves granular visibility into who benefits, who bears costs, and what the default and foreclosure rates look like disaggregated by race, gender, and neighborhood. The FHA’s failure to inspect properties and enforce standards in the 1970s programs Taylor documents was not an oversight. It was a design choice that shifted risk to borrowers and taxpayers while preserving lender profits. Disclosure forces that design choice into public view.

Municipal budget transparency that traces enforcement revenue to its source population. Every city that derives more than five percent of its general fund from fines and fees should publish a racial impact analysis of that revenue stream, including the demographics of those fined, the geographic distribution of enforcement, and the relationship between enforcement intensity and fiscal targets. Ferguson was not an anomaly. It was an outlier only in the attention it received. The model replicates wherever fiscal pressure meets racialized policing meets weak oversight.

Transparency alone does not guarantee justice. But opacity guarantees repetition.

A Question You Cannot Avoid

Is your home equity built on zoning exclusion‽

If you live in a neighborhood protected by restrictive zoning, minimum lot sizes, single-family mandates, or school district boundaries that limit access, your property value is shaped by design. That design may not feel like harm. It may feel like stability. It may feel like the reward for responsible choices.

But stability for whom‽

The wealth many homeowners rely on is reinforced by scarcity engineered elsewhere. When affordable housing is blocked in high-opportunity areas, demand concentrates in communities with fewer protections. Prices diverge. Equity compounds unevenly. The family in the excluded neighborhood accumulates home equity at a rate shaped by the amenities — good schools, low crime, maintained infrastructure — that exclusionary zoning protects. The family redirected to the included neighborhood accumulates equity at a rate shaped by the conditions that inclusion imposed: older housing stock, fewer services, higher insurance rates, slower appreciation.

Between 2019 and 2022, the Black-white median wealth gap grew to over $240,000. For every $100 in wealth held by white households, Black households held $15. Duke University researchers demonstrated that Black households headed by someone with a college degree possess less wealth than white households headed by someone with a high school diploma. Education does not close this gap because the gap is not primarily about earnings. It is about what was inherited, what was compounded, and what was confiscated across generations through exactly the mechanisms Taylor documents.

This is not about personal guilt. Guilt is an emotion. It changes nothing structural. This is about design clarity.

Reform narratives are comforting. They suggest forward motion. But if we do not examine who profits from each wave of reform, we risk participating in extraction 2.0 while congratulating ourselves on progress.

A system that launders exploitation through policy language is harder to confront than one that practices exclusion openly. That is exactly why it persists. Exclusion generates opposition. Inclusion generates gratitude. Predatory inclusion generates both profit and cover.

Taylor’s work, and the half-century of evidence that surrounds it, demonstrates that the transition from redlining to predatory inclusion was not a failure of reform. It was reform operating within a system whose incentives were never altered. The actors changed their language. They did not change their balance sheets.

Naming the laundering is not cynicism. It is design analysis. And design can be redesigned. But only if we stop mistaking new language for new architecture.

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the community as a whole.

Share