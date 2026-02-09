This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

The Lie in the Ledger: Immigration Is Not the Cost. Detention Is.

The people of Minneapolis are not imagining what they are experiencing. They are being terrorized. That terror is real. But it is not random, and it is not local. It is the visible edge of a national system that has quietly reoriented itself away from governance and toward extraction.

This story is often told as a crisis of immigration. That framing is false.

What we are living through is a crisis of detention economics—a system that has learned to convert fiscal surplus into private profit by treating the very people who generate that surplus as raw material.

Start With the Ledger, Not the Rhetoric

A newly updated analysis from the Cato Institute, built on the National Academies of Sciences fiscal effects model and refined with THREE DECADES of Census and federal budget data, answers a question Americans have been encouraged not to ask plainly: Do immigrants cost the government money?

The answer is no. Not sometimes. Not on average. Not eventually. NOT FUCKING EVER. Every single year from 1994 to 2023, immigrants paid more in taxes than they received in benefits at the federal, state, and local levels combined.

Over that thirty-year period, immigrants generated a cumulative fiscal surplus of $14.5 trillion in inflation-adjusted 2024 dollars. This includes savings on interest payments from reduced public debt. The analysis shows that without immigrant contributions, U.S. public debt would have reached approximately 205 percent of GDP by 2023—nearly double the actual level and approaching thresholds some economists associate with fiscal crisis.

This result holds under conservative modeling assumptions. It includes undocumented immigrants, who contributed an estimated $1.7 trillion in net fiscal value over the period. It includes low-skilled immigrants without bachelor’s degrees, who generated $2.8 trillion in surplus. It accounts for years of elevated enforcement spending. The methodology deliberately excludes indirect economic growth effects, meaning these figures represent the floor, not the ceiling, of immigrants’ fiscal contribution.

The fiscal case against immigrants does not exist in the data. It exists only in the rhetoric required to sustain the system that profits from that rhetoric.

What Immigrants Actually Consume

Immigrants do not impose higher costs on government services. They impose substantially lower costs across nearly every major spending category.

The data shows immigrants cost 34 percent less per capita for old-age benefits, including Social Security, Medicare, and government pensions. This stems partly from age distribution but primarily from program eligibility rules and employment patterns. Immigrants are far less likely to work in government jobs, making them ineligible for the expensive public pensions that burden state budgets. Many arrive after working age, limiting Social Security accumulation. Legal barriers prevent undocumented immigrants from accessing most federal benefits regardless of contribution history.

Immigrants cost roughly 50 percent less for education. Despite higher per-pupil costs for English language services when enrolled, most immigrants arrive after completing their schooling. They are far less likely to be in the education system at all. In higher education, international students—who compose more than half of non-citizen college enrollment—actually subsidize other students. Each international student at public universities generates enough revenue to cover the cost of enrolling two additional students.

For criminal justice, immigrants impose 44 percent lower costs per capita on prisons, felony policing, and courts. Throughout the study period, immigrants were about half as likely to be incarcerated as the U.S.-born population, despite the fact that many detained immigrants are held for immigration violations that citizens cannot commit by definition.

Even for needs-based programs where immigrants might be expected to cost more given higher poverty rates, usage stays below what demographic characteristics would predict. Legal eligibility restrictions function as designed. Where immigrants do receive benefits like Medicaid or housing assistance, mixed-status households receive reduced amounts because non-citizen household members are excluded from the calculation.

The 2023 migrant shelter costs that strained some city budgets register in the thirty-year analysis as a rounding error in total government expenditures. If fiscal responsibility were the actual concern, immigration would be treated as a stabilizing force in public finance.

We are doing the opposite.

The Enforcement Incoherence

The Cato analysis makes an unusually direct point for an economic study. Immigration enforcement, the authors note, is not a cost of immigration. It is a cost of political opposition to immigration.

This distinction is not semantic. It is structural.

Attributing enforcement costs to immigrants is logically incoherent. If enforcement succeeded in completely preventing immigration, those costs would not disappear. They would simply be attributed to no one. The spending exists because lawmakers choose enforcement, not because immigrants impose it. This would be like attributing the cost of traffic enforcement to speeders—if there were no speeders, we would still need traffic laws and the infrastructure to enforce them.

But enforcement costs are not distributed like traffic infrastructure. They follow a different pattern entirely.

Follow the Other $23 Billion

Under the most recent budget reconciliation package, roughly $25 billion per year was allocated to immigration enforcement. The math is straightforward. At the start of the year, ICE employed approximately 10,000 agents. The agency hired an additional 12,500. Using conservative estimates for salary, benefits, overtime, and administrative costs, total payroll for the expanded ICE workforce runs about $2 billion annually.

That leaves $23 billion per year moving through the system without appearing on agent time sheets.

Where does it go?

Private detention companies are not shy about answering this question. On quarterly earnings calls, executives describe their business environment in plain terms. CoreCivic’s CEO recently characterized the situation as an unprecedented environment marked by rapid increases in federal detention populations and a continuing need for solutions. The company reported a 75 percent increase in detention from the prior year. Their solutions are not legal representation, expedited hearings, or community-based alternatives. Their solutions are additional beds, expanded facilities, longer average stays, and higher occupancy rates.

This is not speculation. It is revenue guidance for shareholders.

Immigration detention operates on a per-diem model. Contractors are paid per person, per day. Empty beds represent lost revenue. Full facilities represent optimized capacity. Length of stay matters more than case resolution. Processing speed creates turnover risk. Delay creates stable income streams.

The private prison business model is not rehabilitation or adjudication. It is occupancy management.

Processing as Revenue Generator

If the system were genuinely overwhelmed by dangerous individuals requiring detention, we would expect enforcement patterns to track crime data, threat assessments, and seasonal labor flows. They do not.

Immigrants are not driving felony rates. The Cato analysis explicitly tracks incarceration and felony policing costs, finding immigrants impose far lower burdens than the U.S.-born population in these categories. The terror in Minneapolis is not a response to elevated criminal activity. It is a response to available detention capacity and profitable contract terms.

People are held for weeks. For months. Sometimes for years. Not because their cases are complex. Not because they pose unique threats. But because processing capacity has been kept deliberately inadequate relative to detention capacity.

Immigration courts are understaffed. Public defenders are burned out. A judge recently told an attorney she could not be expected to handle more than two cases in twenty-four hours. The backlog is not an accident. It is a design choice. Every day of delay is billable.

For detention contractors, processing delays are not system failure. They are the revenue optimization in their model.

Children Cost More. That Is the Incentive.

One of the clearest and most uncomfortable truths embedded in the federal accounting is this: unaccompanied child facilities are classified as immigration enforcement rather than child welfare because the children are not free to leave.

Children require teachers, medical staff, mental health counselors, and extensive compliance documentation. Those roles carry higher labor rates. Contractors bill the government at fully burdened rates that include overhead, profit margins, and administrative markup. A teacher making $80,000 annually might generate $120,000 to $130,000 in billable costs. The difference is margin.

On federal contracting platforms, per-diem rates are explicitly higher for facilities housing children compared to adult detention. This is not an accidental byproduct of childcare requirements. It is a structural pricing incentive that makes children more profitable to detain than adults.

When people say no one wants to put children in cages, the contracting terms say otherwise. The system is not indifferent to children. It actively prefers them as a higher-margin product.

This Is a Jobs Program. Just Not for Cities.

Detention facilities are not randomly distributed. They cluster in rural areas and Republican-held congressional districts. They bring construction contracts, healthcare jobs, food service operations, transportation logistics, and security roles.

Detained immigrants cannot legally work in these facilities, even for basic labor like kitchen work or grounds maintenance. This prohibition was not inevitable. It was lobbied for. The restriction ensures that all facility labor generates billable hours at market rates. If detained people could work, labor costs would drop. Profit margins would shrink.

So the system extracts people from productive work in cities, transfers them to rural facilities, and converts their detention into employment for politically connected districts. Tax revenue generated in urban areas by immigrant workers flows through federal appropriations into detention economies in areas that often contribute less to the federal tax base.

Call it what it is: a federally funded redistribution system that moves money from places where immigrants work to places where immigrants are caged.

The Pattern Will Repeat

If the goal were apprehending individuals who pose genuine public safety threats, enforcement would track felony rates, outstanding warrants, and verified criminal history. It does not.

Raids happen where visibility is high and fear spreads efficiently. They happen where detention capacity can be reliably filled. They happen in ways that generate media coverage and political credit. Winter agriculture patterns do not explain enforcement surges in northern cities during months when farm labor demand is negligible. Revenue optimization and political theater explain them.

This will happen again. In different cities. In calculated waves. Not because the system has failed to learn lessons, but because it is functioning exactly as incentivized.

The Thermodynamic Inversion

There is a useful way to think about what is happening here, borrowed from physical systems. Productive systems generate heat. Healthy systems use that heat to do work—to build infrastructure, to create stability, to reinforce what functions. Extractive systems capture that heat and convert it into something else entirely.

Immigrants generate enormous fiscal surplus through high employment rates, tax contributions, and low public benefit consumption. That is the heat. A functioning system would use that surplus to reduce debt, invest in infrastructure, or expand services. Instead, we have built an apparatus that captures the heat at the source, converts productive workers into detained people, and redirects the energy toward private profit and political patronage.

The system is not broken. It has been redesigned. The heat still flows. It just flows somewhere else now.

What Changes on Monday

If we want this to stop, the fix is not better rhetoric, increased funding, or tougher enforcement. It is structural. Systems behave as incentivized. Change the incentives, change the behavior.

End per-diem detention payments. Shift to fixed-price contracts with bonuses for rapid case resolution, not extended stays. Make empty beds less expensive than full ones.

Cap detention duration. Set hard limits on how long someone can be held without formal charges or hearing. Require judicial review at 30, 60, and 90 days. Make prolonged detention procedurally difficult.

Mandate processing timelines. Require immigration courts to resolve cases within defined time frames. Fund them to meet those requirements. Treat delay as system failure, not business as usual.

Publicly audit occupancy guarantees. Many detention contracts include minimum occupancy clauses that guarantee payment even for empty beds. These are quota systems by another name. Make them illegal.

Stop rewarding full cages. Prohibit performance bonuses, contract renewals, or facility expansions based on detention population growth. Reward alternatives to detention, case resolution speed, and voluntary departure rates instead.

None of this is technically complex. All of it is politically difficult because it requires acknowledging that the current system is working as designed; just not for the people it claims to protect.

The Ledger Does Not Lie

The United States is not being bankrupted by immigrants. The data shows immigrants are underwriting government functions that benefit everyone. They are subsidizing defense spending, debt service, education systems, and infrastructure without adding proportional costs. They have generated trillions in fiscal surplus over thirty years. They have prevented debt crises.

The extraction is not happening because immigrants cost too much. It is happening because they are politically vulnerable enough to convert into revenue streams and powerful enough economically to make that conversion profitable.

The terror in Minneapolis is not about immigration. It is about monetizing human detention and calling it border security. It is about building a system that profits from full cages and then ensuring those cages stay full.

Until we name the actual mechanism, we cannot dismantle it. The problem is not the people being detained. The problem is the people being paid to detain them.

The ledger makes this clear. What remains is whether we are willing to read it.

