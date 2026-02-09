This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Schmendryck
2h

We've been hearing about this Cato Institute study for several weeks now, thank you for laying it out so completely. And unfortunately, also so very Depressingly.

Because while the ledgers may not lie and the issue is NOT technically complex, both as you say, the explanation IS, by definition, complex & the side that profits on the backs of human detention has an easy capsule explanation that while not backed up by facts and figures, SELLS.

Dino Alonso
3m

I want to ask a question that kept popping-up as I read this.

Why does so much of what Rachel describes feel shocking to the public, and yet entirely unsurprising to people who’ve worked inside these systems?

The answer isn’t cynicism. It’s about proximity.

When you’ve spent time near administrative machinery, you learn something early that’s hard to unlearn. Systems rarely announce what they’re becoming. They slide there quietly, one incentive at a time, until the behavior looks intentional even when no single person feels responsible for it.

Another question follows close behind.

If immigrants generate surplus rather than cost, if the numbers are this clear, why does enforcement keep expanding instead of contracting?

Because enforcement isn’t responding to immigration. It’s responding to revenue structures.

That distinction matters more than almost anything else in this conversation. Rachel names it cleanly. Detention isn’t a side effect. It’s the product. And once detention becomes the product, everything else rearranges itself to protect that outcome. Delay stops being failure. It becomes continuity. Backlogs stop being emergencies. They become predictability.

I’ve seen versions of this before. Not in theory. In practice. In my years working immigration anti-fraud, I saw how outcomes could be settled far above the desks where files technically lived. How some cases never arrived as questions, only as conclusions. How portfolios closed quietly, with no appetite for curiosity and no tolerance for disruption.

That’s how extractive systems persist. Not through spectacle most of the time, but through calm. Through paperwork that looks orderly. Through decisions that feel procedural rather than moral.

Another question worth asking.

Why does fear feel so concentrated in places like Minneapolis, even when crime data doesn’t support it?

Because fear is efficient. Fear fills beds. Fear justifies contracts. Fear moves money faster than facts ever will.

Rachel’s ledger reveals something else that deserves attention. Immigrants aren’t just net contributors. They’re structurally excluded contributors. They pay in, they stabilize systems, and then they’re rendered removable when those same systems need a new revenue stream.

That isn’t governance. That’s conversion.

Once a system learns it can convert human presence into billable days, it’ll keep doing it until the incentives change. Not because the people inside it are uniquely cruel, but because systems don’t experience shame. They respond to reward.

One more question, and maybe the hardest one to sit with.

Why does this keep repeating?

Because we keep arguing about motives instead of mechanics.

Rachel isn’t asking us to feel differently. She’s asking us to look differently. To stop pretending this is about borders or chaos or budgets, and to see the structure that profits from full cages and prolonged waiting.

The ledger doesn’t lie. But it also doesn’t speak on its own.

It needs witnesses who can say, quietly and clearly, yes, this is how the machine moves. And once you see it, you don’t get to unsee it.

The terror people feel is real. But it isn’t accidental. It’s engineered. And until we name that without flinching, we’ll keep mistaking extraction for enforcement, and cruelty for necessity.

Rachel names the mechanism. Now we’ve got to decide whether we’re willing to really abide with what that means.

