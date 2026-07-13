Share

This is a little bit of “I read it, so you don’t have to!” but, of course you should read it for yourself it you want to be really annoyed. I am dropping the PDF files here so you don’t have to dirty up your browser history by visiting whitehouse.gov. Smithsonian Report Saving Americas Story 7.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download Executive Order 14253 190KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Instrument Outlives the Operator

What the Smithsonian Report is actually for

On July 4, 2026, while the country marked its 250th birthday, the White House Domestic Policy Council posted a 162-page document to whitehouse.gov titled Saving America’s Story. It accuses the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History of ideological capture and concludes that the museum, under its current leadership, cannot be trusted to tell the country’s story.

The report is worth reading closely, and almost nobody will. This is the same boring shit that I talk about all the time. The BORING is part of how it works. What follows is a dissection of the mechanism, because the mechanism is the real story. The findings are downstream.

The Chain of Custody

Start with the document’s own citation of the authority it claims.

The report’s executive summary tells readers that Executive Order 14253 directs the Vice President, as a Regent, to remove improper ideology from Smithsonian properties, and directs the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to prohibit expenditure on exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values or divide Americans by race. The quotation marks are placed carefully. The words inside them are accurate.

Section 2(b) of the actual order reads that the Vice President and the OMB Director “shall work with the Congress to ensure that future appropriations to the Smithsonian Institution” contain those prohibitions.

Four words disappear from the report’s rendering. Work with the Congress. In the order, the Vice President and the OMB Director are instructed to seek a restriction through future appropriations, and Congress still has to enact it. In the report, that legislative dependency is removed from view, and the desired prohibition is presented as a power already held and already being exercised. The scissors fall outside the quotation marks, where nothing is technically misquoted and the authority is nevertheless relocated.

There are so many tells here they’ve created an overture of bullshit. They amount to a statement of method, and the method governs all of it. A document claiming forensic authority over another institution’s honesty edited a federal instrument to enlarge its own jurisdiction.

There is a second omission, and it is quite a bit louder. Section 2(d) instructs the Vice President to work with the Speaker and the Senate majority leader to seek the appointment of citizen Regents committed to the order’s policy. Nine of the seventeen Regents are citizen members, normally nominated by the Board and appointed through a joint resolution of Congress. This is an instruction to apply political pressure to the appointment process, and it is the order’s clearest route to durable influence over the institution’s governing body. A 162-page report about “ideological capture” for the actual purpose of institutional capture never mentions it. Weird.

The thesis and the function of the document are the same operation aimed in opposite directions. This is an epistemic attack: Being, Meaning, and Knowing.

Being: Who is Allowed to be a Subject

The report’s charge sheet reads as historiography. It is not. It is an argument about who is permitted to appear in the national record as a person rather than as scenery.

The section headings say it plainly enough. Anti-white activism. Illegal alien activism. Transgender activism. What each one describes, when you go to the underlying material, is a museum that treated somebody as a historical subject. A Filipino immigrant with an interior life. A trans girl with a diary. A farmworker who organized. The offense is not that these people are discussed. The offense is that they are discussed as agents who acted, wanted things, and made history, rather than as difficulties the country overcame on its way to being itself.

Watch what happens to the founders inside this frame. One of the report’s recurring complaints is that Benjamin Franklin is introduced through his connection to slavery while his role in building the republic goes unmentioned. Whether that fairly describes the label is a separate question. Notice what the complaint assumes: that a man’s relationship to the people he owned is a smear on him rather than a fact about them. The enslaved appear in the sentence only as damage to Franklin’s reputation. They are not permitted to be the subject of their own presence in his household.

The demand is ontological. Certain Americans may be in the museum. They may not be noted in the history.

Meaning: Gratitude as the Compliance Standard

The report never argues that its preferred history is more accurate. It argues that history should produce a specified feeling.

It builds this on a swap. The Smithsonian’s actual legal mandate, from Smithson’s bequest and the 1846 act, is the increase and diffusion of knowledge. The report quotes it once and then leaves it. What it installs in its place as the museum’s binding purpose is congressional testimony from 1955, in which the Smithsonian Secretary promised a skeptical Congress that the new museum would instill in each citizen a deepened faith in the country’s destiny.

That was a pitch for thirty-six million dollars. The report converts that appropriations pitch into a quasi-fiduciary obligation, and much of its evaluative framework depends on the conversion. Under the diffusion of knowledge, the museum’s curatorial choices are arguable. Under instilled faith, any history that fails to produce affection is a breach of trust, and breach of trust reaches the appropriation.

Which is how you arrive at the standard the White House adviser who initiated all of this stated out loud. In an August 2025 Fox interview, Lindsey Halligan was reported as saying that the museums placed an overemphasis on slavery, and that there should be more of an overemphasis on how far the country has come since. Not more balance. More overemphasis, in the approved direction. It is one of the more honest sentences anyone in this fight has said.

Here is where the report falls over on its own evidence.

One of its central findings is that NMAH has refused to celebrate the 250th in the required manner. The museum’s own description of itself is that it is leading the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. In Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness opened on May 14, 2026. It is a museum-wide exhibition, 250 objects across all three floors and the full 250,000 square feet of the building, tracing how Americans have pursued the promises of the founding. Hartig, whose words the report mines for a hundred pages, opened it by thanking visitors for joining the museum in celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The report acknowledges the exhibition by name and convicts the museum anyway, on the grounds that the programming fails to actually celebrate the Founders or the Founding. That is not a lapse in the evidence. That is the evidence. The exhibit exists, occupies the entire building, and still fails, because compliance was never available. The standard is not what is on the wall. The standard is the affect the visitor leaves with, which no curator can produce and no museum can be audited against, which is precisely what makes it a useful standard for a body that wants a finding of guilt in hand before it starts.

Knowing: the Method Being Installed

Now to the epistemology, which is the part that will outlast this particular museum fight.

Halligan later described the order’s origin to the Washington Post as beginning with her museum visits and her reaction to what she saw. She moved to Washington ahead of the inauguration. She went to some museums. What she saw struck her as weaponizing history. She talked to the president about it. He gave her his blessing.

The public account begins with a walk-through, a felt reaction, and access to presidential power. Neither the order nor the report identifies a historical advisory panel, a disciplinary review, consultation with the relevant professional associations, or any method for testing those impressions against the scholarship. There is no method of study disclosed. There is a conclusion, and there is an instrument.

Look at what the report does with knowledge produced by other means. Professional scholarship and curatorial practice are repeatedly reclassified as activism. A staff reading group becomes a conspiracy. The word “problematize,” a term of art in the discipline, is treated as a confession.

Meanwhile the report’s own hundreds of citations rely heavily on the target’s own public materials: Smithsonian webpages, archived pages, videos, presentations, internal plans, and staff biographies. The report offers no comparative baseline against peer museums or against NMAH’s own earlier decades, and it does not explain how its examples were selected from an institution holding millions of objects. There is no counter-evidence anywhere in 162 pages, which is not the sign of a strong case.

Two epistemologies are being swapped. One requires you to be trained, exposed, corrected, and accountable to evidence. The other requires only that you walked through a building, felt something, and stood close enough to power for the feeling to become policy.

That is the war. The museum is the demonstration.

Selective Violence

A report about institutional capture could have organized responsibility upward. The Board of Regents appoints the Secretary. Congressional actors select or approve fifteen of the seventeen Regents. The Chief Justice serves as Chancellor. Congress funded the institution throughout the period under review.

Instead, governing responsibility stays architectural while personal responsibility is pushed downward. The report names plenty of people, including Secretary Lonnie Bunch and staff of the Center for Restorative History. What it does not do is treat anyone with governing authority as an accountable subject. All of its sustained scrutiny falls on employees whose statements, presentations, webpages, and employment histories can be placed on a charge sheet.

Anthea Hartig, the museum’s director, is the principal target. Orlando Serrano, its head of PreK-12 learning, receives seven dedicated subsections in a White House document, much of the material drawn from public talks and his LinkedIn history. He does not appoint the Secretary, control the appropriation, or sit on the Board of Regents.

Whatever the authors’ private intent, the choice has an obvious institutional effect. Serrano can be personally exposed without requiring the report to confront the officials who control the institution’s money, its governance, or its senior appointments. The consequence lands on employees. The deterrent lands on every curator, education director, and exhibit designer in the country who now knows what a federal quotation of their LinkedIn looks like. That is the yield: a national chilling effect purchased at almost no cost to the people who issued it.

This is also why the report contains no recommendations chapter. It documents and declines to prescribe. The pressure mechanisms were specified before the investigation began: appropriations, appointments, OMB, Interior, and the Vice President’s seat on the Board. A finding of fact with no remedy attached keeps every remedy available, and keeps the museum negotiating against a threat that is never specified.

The Operator is Gone. The Instrument is Still Running

Which brings us to the person whose fingerprints are all over this apparatus.

Lindsey Halligan is the only individual named in Executive Order 14253. Not a cabinet secretary. A special assistant and senior associate staff secretary, identified personally in two operative provisions, Sections 2(a) and 2(d). She signed the August 2025 letter to Secretary Bunch announcing the internal review, alongside Vince Haley and Russell Vought. She told the press the museums had become laboratories for political experiments. She took public credit for the order’s existence.

In September 2025 she was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia despite having no prosecutorial experience, three days after Erik Siebert resigned under presidential pressure, having expressed doubts about the evidence against James Comey and Letitia James. Halligan secured indictments against both. In November, Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that Halligan had not been lawfully appointed and dismissed the indictments. Halligan continued signing filings as U.S. attorney. In January 2026, Judge David Novak, a Trump appointee, ordered the charade to end. She left the Justice Department that month. As far as the public record shows, she holds no federal position today.

So the honest answer to why Halligan is still involved in anything is that she is not, and it does not matter.

The person whose appointment as a federal prosecutor was ruled unlawful helped design the standard by which the nation’s history museum is now being audited, and the standard survived her by six months. It is running without her. The Domestic Policy Council under Vince Haley applied the order to NMAH, a museum the order encompassed but did not single out by name, and published the result on the Fourth of July.

That is the finding worth carrying. The operator was disposable. The operating model was not. Removing her fixed nothing. Anyone still asking why Halligan is involved is looking at the hand instead of the tool.

What Now‽

The Smithsonian is not an ordinary executive agency. It is a trust instrumentality governed by a Board of Regents, and the president has no general unilateral authority to dictate the content of its exhibitions. The order largely concedes that limitation in its structure. Its most durable levers run through Congress and the Board. The report’s job is to make those institutions use them.

Watch the FY2027 Smithsonian appropriation as it moves through Congress, especially for riders restricting exhibit content. The House subcommittee bill released in May 2026 sets the Smithsonian at $961.3 million, roughly 11% below the enacted FY2026 level, and equal to the administration’s own budget request. The cut is already in the text. What Section 2(b) still needs is language, and language has to be voted on.

The citizen-Regent seats matter just as much, and they will move more quietly. Nine of seventeen, nominated by the Board and appointed by joint resolution. Any nomination of a Regent selected for ideological commitment rather than stewardship is the clearest path to durable control of the governing body.

Then record what disappears. The report repeatedly cites NMAH pages that had vanished from the live site and were recovered through the Internet Archive. The reasons for their removal are not established. What is established is that deletion did not prevent the material from being used as evidence. Removal does not buy safety here. It buys an archived citation.

And if you work in this field, document your labels. Historians have been asking the public to photograph exhibits and wall text for a reason. A record that exists outside the institution cannot be quietly revised inside it.

The museum will survive this or it will not, and either way the method now exists and has been demonstrated at scale on a federal holiday. Knowing how it works is not the same as stopping it. It is the part that comes first.

Share