This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Lisbeth Applefield's avatar
Lisbeth Applefield
May 12, 2025

Those who advocate for the “center” are really saying, “move to the right”.

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Lara Lakshmi's avatar
Lara Lakshmi
May 12, 2025

The illusion of a center existed in the immediate aftermath of the Holocaust, when Nazis were afraid. Now, they’re bold and ruling entire nations.

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