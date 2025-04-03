TL;DR:

Post-state billionaires don’t need thrones; they own the plumbing. Bezos controls logistics, Musk owns satellites, Zuck commands attention, Page filters truth, and Thiel feeds the surveillance state. Their power isn’t symbolic; it’s infrastructural. And infrastructure, unlike democracy, isn’t designed for consent. It’s designed for control. If we don’t start breaking links in their systems, we’re not citizens — we’re digital serfs.

Share

The Post-State Billionaire, Part 3: Infrastructure Is the New Crown

They didn’t need a throne. They took the plumbing.

In the age of post-state billionaires, sovereignty isn’t claimed with armies, gold, or coronations. It’s seized through infrastructure. Not just the roads and wires but the very architecture of how we think, talk, vote, ship, shop, and know. It’s invisible until it breaks. And by then, they already own it.

Welcome to the Empire of Infrastructure

Jeff Bezos owns logistics. Not metaphorically. Amazon controls over 70% of U.S. e-commerce. It has ports, planes, data centers, and a private delivery army. In a crisis, FEMA has leaned on Amazon distribution to move supplies. Who owns the supply chain owns the panic.

Elon Musk owns the skies. SpaceX has over 5,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Starlink is now critical infrastructure in multiple war zones. Ukraine runs on it. Gaza has tried to access it. Elon gets to decide who gets signal and who gets silence. That's not just tech. That’s territory.

Mark Zuckerberg owns attention. Facebook is the largest propaganda network in history. It is how billions of people experience reality. Entire elections happen inside it. Coups are organized through it. Suicides are fueled by it. And all of it is algorithmically tuned for ad revenue and engagement at any cost.

Larry Page owns the searchlight. Google filters epistemology. It determines what we think is true. It doesn’t just shape answers. It determines the questions we ask.

Peter Thiel owns the state’s shadow. Palantir feeds ICE, the Pentagon, law enforcement, and predictive policing algorithms. It is the unseen backend of surveillance capitalism. He doesn’t want to overthrow the state; he wants to outsource it.

Why Infrastructure Beats Democracy

A president can be voted out. A CEO can hide behind twelve shell companies and a tax haven. A bad bill can be repealed. A broken supply chain? That’s a collapse.

The billionaire class learned that hard power is too visible and soft power is too slow. But infrastructure? Infrastructure is God-mode.

You can’t vote against the internet. You can’t strike against a satellite network. You can’t unionize an algorithm. Infrastructure isn't democratic. It's authoritarian by default unless you design for justice.

Infrastructure as Ideology

These aren’t just tools. They’re belief systems encoded in code.

Amazon's same-day delivery isn't just convenience. It's a statement: time is a commodity, labor is disposable.

Facebook's algorithm isn’t just about engagement. It’s behavioral control as a business model.

Starlink isn’t just broadband. It’s network colonialism in real-time.

When you privatize infrastructure, you privatize reality.

Historical Echoes: Empire by Other Means

The Roman Road system was military infrastructure first. Trade and control second.

The British Telegraph network controlled India faster than any redcoat regiment.

The U.S. Interstate System was designed with military mobilization in mind.

AT&T once controlled every phone call in America. It took dozens of lawsuits to pry the monopoly apart.

Infrastructure has always been sovereignty. We just forgot. And the billionaires did not.

What Happens When It Breaks?

When Facebook crashed in 2021, entire economies halted.

When Amazon workers strike, cities stop functioning.

When Google delists, knowledge disappears.

When Starlink goes down, military operations stall.

This isn’t just risk. It’s leverage. And they know it.

The New Crown Is a Server Rack

So no, these men don’t need to run for office. That would be a step down in power.

They are already sovereign. And we are already tenants in their infrastructure feudalism.

Action (Even If It Feels Small or Impossible):

Map the infrastructure you depend on. Then break one link.

Pick one:

Stop buying from Amazon for one category (books, soap, whatever).

Move your email off Gmail.

Get your internet through a local ISP.

Use Signal instead of WhatsApp.

Host a web page outside of Google’s ecosystem.

Pay in cash once a week.

The system is designed to feel inevitable. Your job is to make it feel fragile.

Next up: The Post-State Billionaire, Part 4A: The Weaponization of Legibility