Surplus, Safety, and the Fiscal Logic of Confinement

We are told prisons exist because crime exists. That framing feels intuitive. It is also incomplete.

Michelle Alexander, in The New Jim Crow, demonstrates how mass incarceration functions as a racial control regime even in the absence of explicitly racist law. Ruth Wilson Gilmore, in Golden Gulag, asks a different and more unsettling question: why did prison construction accelerate during periods when crime rates were falling? Her answer is not cultural panic alone. It is political economy.

Since 1980, the number of people in U.S. prisons has increased more than 450 percent. The United States, with less than five percent of the world’s population, holds nearly twenty-five percent of the world’s prisoners. Approximately 1.9 million people are currently confined in jails and prisons, and another 3.6 million are under correctional supervision through probation and parole. The country spends roughly $80 billion annually to maintain this system.

These numbers are treated as natural consequences of crime. They are not. They are the output of fiscal decisions, labor market management, and political incentives that have very little to do with public safety and a great deal to do with what happens when a society chooses confinement over redesign.

Prisons are not just responses to harm. They are infrastructure that absorbs surplus. If we want to understand why the United States built the largest prison system in human history, we have to stop treating cages as moral inevitabilities and start viewing them for what they are — fiscal instruments.

From Plantation to Prison Labor

The connection between slavery and prison labor is not rhetorical flourish. It is constitutional text.

The Thirteenth Amendment, ratified in 1865, abolished slavery and involuntary servitude — except as punishment for crime. That exception clause is not an afterthought. It is a hinge on which an entire labor system turned.

The sequence that followed was rapid and deliberate. Within months of emancipation, Southern state legislatures passed Black Codes: laws that applied exclusively to Black people and criminalized unemployment, vagrancy, breaking curfew, loitering, and failing to carry proof of employment. The offenses were designed not to address public safety but to generate a captive labor force. If convicted of vagrancy, a freed person could avoid jail only by contracting to work for a private employer — often the same planter who had owned them months earlier.

Convict leasing formalized this arrangement at industrial scale. States leased incarcerated people to private railways, mines, plantations, and manufacturing operations. The system was enormously profitable. In Alabama, prison labor revenue reached $1 million by 1912, roughly a third of the state’s entire revenue. Across the South, revenues from convict leasing generated income nearly four times the cost of prison administration. In 1898, seventy-three percent of Alabama’s annual state revenue came from leasing convict labor.

The conditions were lethal. Mortality rates in convict camps reached twenty percent annually, and in some operations approached fifty percent. Prisoners were worked in mines for thirteen to sixteen hours a day for thirty cents or nothing at all. Ninety percent of Alabama’s leased convicts were Black. The Chattahoochee Brick Company in Georgia relied so heavily on convict labor that its operations were virtually indistinguishable from a forced labor camp.

This was not an informal arrangement. It was codified in statute. Alabama amended its Revised Code in 1875 to permit the state to “employ or hire out the convicts, to be used without the walls of the penitentiary, either upon public or private work, within the State.” Alabama became the last state to formally end convict leasing — in 1928. Other forms of coerced prison labor persisted long after, and the Thirteenth Amendment’s exception clause remains in the Constitution today.

The body moved from plantation to prison yard. The labor relation remained extractive. What changed was the paperwork.

Alexander extends this genealogy into the late twentieth century. The War on Drugs, launched in the 1970s and escalated through the 1980s and 1990s, reproduced a structurally similar pipeline. Aggressive policing in Black neighborhoods, mandatory minimum sentencing, and stark disparities in how identical substances were punished — five grams of crack cocaine triggered the same mandatory minimum as five hundred grams of powder cocaine — created a conveyor belt into prisons. A criminal record then triggered cascading civil disabilities: employment exclusion, housing denial, disenfranchisement, and exclusion from public assistance.

The plantation required control of Black labor to sustain agricultural profit. The modern carceral state requires control of surplus labor to stabilize labor markets and political order. Prison labor today is paid pennies per hour in many jurisdictions. It maintains facilities, produces goods, and supports state agencies. Even where direct labor profit is limited, the disciplining function remains. A population marked as criminal is easier to exclude from stable employment and political participation.

The mechanism has evolved. The logic has not.

Four Surpluses and the Prison Fix

Gilmore’s analysis of California’s prison expansion reframes the question entirely. She does not ask why people commit crime. She asks why the state built what its own analyst called “the biggest prison building project in the history of the world” during a period when crime rates were steadily falling.

Her answer identifies four surpluses that converged to make prison expansion not only possible but rational within the existing political economy.

Surplus land. After de-industrialization and shifts in California’s agricultural economy, rural counties held land that no longer generated expected returns. The postwar boom in irrigated agriculture had consolidated holdings and displaced smaller operations. Communities built around seasonal farmwork and light manufacturing found themselves with acreage, infrastructure, and no productive use for either. Prisons provided a new use. They came with state funding, construction contracts, and long-term operational budgets.

Surplus labor. Economic restructuring had left workers, particularly in rural white communities, facing unemployment or precarious service-sector work. The manufacturing jobs and unionized positions that had sustained these communities through the postwar decades were gone. Prison construction and operation offered something increasingly rare in these regions: stable, benefits-eligible public-sector employment. Correctional officers, administrative staff, maintenance workers, food service employees — an entire local economy could organize around the facility.

Surplus capital. Public bond financing and state appropriations sought secure, long-term investment vehicles. Prison construction projects provided predictable returns and low political risk. Once authorized, the facilities became self-perpetuating budget lines. The State Public Works Board issued billions in lease-revenue bonds for prison construction — debt instruments that required full facilities to service.

Surplus state capacity. This felt like Gilmore’s most underrated idea. The neoliberal turn had not reduced the state’s technical capacity: its bureaucratic infrastructure, fiscal machinery, and institutional reach. What it had reduced was the state’s political capacity to act as a Keynesian welfare provider. Cuts to social services, education, and public health freed up enormous institutional capacity. That capacity did not disappear. It was redirected. The same state apparatus that could have administered expanded social programs was repurposed to build and manage prisons.

Add a fifth ingredient that Gilmore touches on but does not center: surplus fear. Political narratives throughout the 1980s and 1990s amplified crime as an existential threat to civic order. The “superpredator” myth, the crack epidemic’s racialized media coverage, and the strategic deployment of crime stories in electoral campaigns created a public appetite for punitive response. California’s Three Strikes law, passed by voter initiative in 1994, mandated sentences of twenty-five years to life for a third felony conviction — including nonviolent offenses. Fear made prison expansion electorally viable. Surplus made it fiscally logical.

The prison becomes a solution that absorbs multiple surpluses simultaneously. It converts idle land into state-funded facilities. It converts unemployed labor into correctional officers. It converts public debt into physical infrastructure. It converts political anxiety into policy consensus.

This is not an accidental byproduct of criminal justice policy gone wrong. It is coordinated fiscal response to economic restructuring. The prison is the development strategy.

Why Cages Are Politically Cheaper Than Care

If the goal were safety, we would compare cost-effectiveness. Evidence consistently demonstrates that stable housing, quality education, accessible mental health care, substance use treatment, and community-based violence interruption reduce harm more effectively over time than incarceration. The data is not ambiguous. Yet the carceral budget remains expansive while preventive infrastructure remains starved.

The explanation is not fiscal. Incarceration is extraordinarily expensive — averaging over $35,000 per person per year nationally, and exceeding $100,000 in several states. The explanation is political.

Cages are politically cheaper, even when they are fiscally expensive.

Incarceration centralizes cost in ways that are administratively simple. It is easier to appropriate funds to a facility than to redesign school systems, housing markets, healthcare access, and employment pipelines simultaneously. Prisons produce visible, immediate action: a person is removed, a cell is filled, a sentence is imposed. Social services require sustained, cross-agency investment whose results emerge over years and resist easy measurement.

Prisons also simplify narratives. They locate danger in individuals rather than in structures. If harm is attributed to bad people, the policy response can be removal. If harm is attributed to unstable housing, labor precarity, untreated trauma, childhood adversity, and underfunded schools, the response requires systemic redesign — which threatens existing distributions of resources and power.

Gilmore’s framework names this directly. Prisons are “partial geographic solutions to political-economic crises.” They manage the fallout from disinvestment without challenging the underlying distribution of resources. They absorb the people that deregulated labor markets, defunded schools, and closed mental health facilities have made surplus.

Think of it as a thermodynamic problem. A system under stress has two options: redistribute the energy that is causing overheating, or compress it into a confined space. Redistribution requires redesigning the system. Compression requires only a container. The United States has chosen containers. It is not that prisons are cheaper in absolute terms. It is that they are cheaper than reordering power.

How “Colorblindness” Protects Contracts

Alexander’s central argument is that mass incarceration operates through ostensibly race-neutral language while producing outcomes that are starkly racial.

The numbers require no interpretation. Black Americans constitute thirteen percent of the U.S. population and thirty-seven percent of the prison and jail population. The national incarceration rate for Black people is six times the rate for white people — and in every single state, it is at least double. Black males received federal sentences 13.4 percent longer than white males convicted of comparable offenses, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Black defendants were 23.4 percent less likely to receive probation instead of incarceration. African Americans represent five percent of illicit drug users but twenty-nine percent of those arrested and thirty-three percent of those incarcerated for drug offenses.

Drug laws do not name race. Sentencing guidelines do not reference skin color. Policing directives do not specify which neighborhoods to target by racial composition. Yet the enforcement patterns produce disparities so consistent and so large that randomness cannot explain them.

Colorblindness provides legal insulation for this machinery. When policies are framed as neutral responses to crime, the racialized outcomes can be dismissed as unfortunate correlations rather than foreseeable consequences of design choices. This framing protects contracts and budgets from constitutional challenge.

Bond issuances for prison construction are justified through crime statistics and capacity projections. Private vendors supplying food, telecommunications, healthcare, and surveillance technology operate under service agreements that appear technical and apolitical. Rural counties count incarcerated people in their census totals — inflating their populations for purposes of legislative representation and federal funding allocation — without publicly naming the racial composition of those counted. The communities where these people were arrested lose population, representation, and resources. The communities where they are confined gain all three.

This census practice alone reveals the fiscal architecture. A person removed from a Black neighborhood in Los Angeles and confined in a rural Central Valley prison shifts political representation and federal dollars from one community to the other. The transfer is not incidental to mass incarceration. It is one of its outputs.

If the system were explicitly racial in its statutory language, it would face immediate constitutional challenge under the Fourteenth Amendment. By routing racial control through “neutral” crime policy, it secures durability. Contracts do not mention race. They mention capacity, compliance, and public safety. The racial distribution of confinement becomes background noise in a system that speaks only in budgets.

Colorblindness does not eliminate racial hierarchy. It launders it through bureaucratic form.

Mass Incarceration as Surplus Absorption

When you step back, the pattern is consistent across every historical period.

After emancipation, economic restructuring produced surplus Black labor that the plantation economy could no longer legally own. Black Codes and convict leasing converted that surplus into a captive workforce through criminalization. After de-industrialization, economic restructuring produced surplus workers, surplus land, and surplus state capacity. Prison expansion absorbed all three. After the 2008 financial crisis, communities devastated by predatory lending and foreclosure saw policing intensify rather than diminish — fines and fees revenue replacing the tax base that extraction had destroyed.

At each transition, the mechanism updates. Convict leasing gives way to chain gangs, which give way to prison industry programs, which give way to the service economy of private vendors and telecommunications companies that profit from confinement. The constitutional exception in the Thirteenth Amendment provides the through-line. The fiscal incentive provides the engine.

This is why reform efforts that focus narrowly on sentencing without addressing fiscal incentives struggle to produce durable change. If entire counties depend on prison payrolls and state funding formulas tied to facility operations, closure becomes politically catastrophic for those communities. Legislators who represent prison-dependent districts face constituent pressure to maintain the facilities regardless of crime trends. Bond covenants may require minimum occupancy. Vendor contracts specify terms that assume continued operation.

The system is locked in by its own economics. The people confined are incidental to the fiscal logic. They are necessary only in the way that any raw material is necessary to a production process. Their specific identities do not matter. What matters is that they are present in sufficient numbers to justify the infrastructure.

To dismantle mass incarceration, you have to replace its economic function. You have to offer alternative development strategies for regions that have been organized around cages. Otherwise, you are asking communities to accept economic collapse in the name of justice — and that request, however morally clear, will lose to the mortgage payment every time.

This Must Change

If prisons function as economic development tools, we begin by severing the incentive that makes human confinement a fiscal asset.

End state-level prison siting incentives that reward counties for hosting facilities. Freeze new prison construction and expansion bonds. Audit existing contracts for services tied to incarceration — telecommunications, food service, healthcare, electronic monitoring — and publish their fiscal impact at the county level, including revenue flows, employment figures, and the demographic profile of those confined. Communities and legislators should be able to see, in granular detail, who benefits from each facility’s operation and who bears the cost.

Reform census counting so that incarcerated people are counted at their home addresses rather than at the facility where they are confined. Several states have already adopted this practice. It should be federal standard. The current system transfers political representation and federal funding from communities of color to predominantly white rural districts. That transfer is a fiscal subsidy for incarceration and a political penalty for the communities most affected by it.

Redirect funds toward community infrastructure in both the neighborhoods disproportionately targeted by policing and the rural regions dependent on prison employment. This is not a zero-sum proposal. It is a transition strategy. Investments in renewable energy installation, broadband infrastructure, community college expansion, public health facilities, and restorative justice programs can provide employment in prison-dependent communities without requiring human confinement as raw material. The jobs do not have to disappear. The cages do.

Tie state economic development funds to decarceration benchmarks. If a county reduces incarceration rates, closes a facility, and transitions its workforce to alternative employment, it receives transition funding. If it maintains or expands carceral capacity while crime rates decline, its development subsidies are reviewed. Incentives currently reward confinement. They should reward alternatives.

You cannot dismantle a revenue model without replacing it. That is not a concession to injustice. It is a recognition that systems persist because they serve interests, and interests must be redirected rather than merely condemned.

A Question That Changes the Frame

Who benefits when safety is defined as punishment‽

When public safety is equated with incarceration, certain actors gain predictability. Contractors gain long-term service agreements. Rural counties gain payroll stability and inflated census counts. Politicians gain tough-on-crime credentials. Bondholders gain secure returns. Telecommunications companies gain captive markets where a fifteen-minute phone call can cost more than an hour’s wages at minimum wage. Commissary vendors gain customers who have no alternative suppliers.

The people confined gain little. The communities most heavily policed absorb the long-term costs: destabilized families, interrupted education, reduced earning capacity, diminished political representation, and the compounding trauma of living under surveillance.

Defining safety as punishment narrows the field of imagination. It reduces complex social conditions — poverty, displacement, addiction, untreated mental illness, community disinvestment — to a single policy instrument: the cage. It asks one institution to manage the consequences of failures across dozens of others. And it stabilizes contracts at the expense of human development.

Alexander and Gilmore do not ask us to ignore harm. They ask us to interrogate the infrastructure built in the name of addressing it. They ask us to notice that the infrastructure has its own interests, its own constituencies, its own revenue streams, and that those interests do not align with the interests of the people it claims to protect.

Gilmore offers a definition of racism that cuts through abstraction: “the state-sanctioned and/or extralegal production and exploitation of group-differentiated vulnerability to premature death.” Mass incarceration fits that definition precisely. It produces vulnerability. It exploits that vulnerability for fiscal and political gain. And the people most vulnerable to its operations are, by every available measure, disproportionately Black, Brown, poor, and mentally ill.

If a system manages surplus through confinement, it will continue to produce people designated as surplus. The designation is not natural. It is manufactured by the same economic decisions — disinvestment, deregulation, defunding — that create the conditions the prison is then called upon to manage.

A safer society requires more than fewer cages. It requires economic strategies that do not depend on filling them. It requires development models that do not treat human confinement as a line item. It requires a definition of safety that begins with the conditions under which people can live, not the conditions under which they can be contained.

The cage is not the answer to the question of safety. The cage is what you build when you refuse to ask the right questions.

