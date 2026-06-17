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I didn't want it to get buried, this is a tough read, if nothing else, please visit EndEyeCheck.org, and share across all platforms. Change requires enough volume to rise above the noise. Also, please follow or subscribe to Amanda and Zoe

What the Law Said

In 1996, Congress passed twenty-six words that would govern the internet for the next three decades. The provision appears in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and it reads, in its operative part, that no provider of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider. That is the whole mechanism. Platforms are not publishers. They are not responsible for what users post. Section 230 creates broad civil immunity for platforms against being treated as the publisher or “speaker” of third-party content, subject to important statutory exceptions.

The men who wrote it: Representatives Chris Cox and Ron Wyden, (he’s also on Substack), named their bill the Internet Freedom and Family Empowerment Act. They were responding to a legal environment that threatened to hold fledgling online services liable for anything their users said. The concern was legitimate. A court had recently ruled that a platform could be liable for user content precisely because it had attempted to moderate that content, a perverse incentive that would have punished good-faith effort. Cox and Wyden wanted to protect platforms that tried to police themselves without turning every website into a legal minefield. In my opinion this was wholly responsible for where we are today, steeped in misinformation and propaganda, but I have multiple essays on that particular topic.

The internet they were legislating for had no algorithmic amplification. It had no tag infrastructure. It had no system by which a platform could organize millions of pieces of content into searchable categories optimized for discovery. The web in 1996 was a different object than the web in 2026, and the law that governed it was written for an object that no longer exists. Section 230 contemplated basic tools for screening, searching, and organizing content. What it did not meaningfully account for was a mature platform economy in which tags, search, categories, recommendation systems, and monetization can turn criminal material into an organized discovery market.

None of that is a criticism of Cox and Wyden’s intentions. It’s just an observation about the limits of imagination when writing law for a technology that did not yet fully exist. What they could not have anticipated, what almost no one anticipated, was the specific depravity that would flourish inside the infrastructure their bill protected. Not the general depravity. The specific, organized, documented, tagged, searchable, monetized depravity. We didn’t understand the scope of human depravity. Until it was platformed, it was considered aberrant but exceptional. Not the norm.

The Question the Law Never Asked

Amanda Stanhope woke up bruised, disoriented, in different clothes, with no memory of what had been done to her. When she confronted her partner, he told her she was confused. Unstable. On too much medication. The whiff of gaslight was strong. He filmed what he did to her while she was unconscious. He uploaded it. He tagged it.

The tag was #eyecheck. It described a specific act: a perpetrator lifting a woman’s closed eyelid to confirm she cannot see him, then filming the confirmation. It is meant as evidence of unconsciousness. It is actually evidence of intent. It became a content category, organized by a platform’s own infrastructure, searchable by anyone who knew the term. According to CNN, Motherless.com hosted more than 20,000 videos tagged as “sleep content” as of late March of this year. The platform did not create those videos. Under Section 230, that distinction is the all the legal analysis we need, apparently.

The question Section 230 asks is: did the platform post this content? If no, the platform is not liable. That is the whole inquiry. The law does not ask whether the platform built the tagging system that organized the content. It does not ask whether the platform’s search infrastructure made the content discoverable to people seeking it. It does not ask whether the platform’s design choices created a market for the material. It does not ask whether the platform profited from the traffic those design choices generated.

These are not abstract legal distinctions. They describe the actual mechanism by which Motherless operated. The platform provided the infrastructure that turned individual acts of rape into a searchable community, they enabled industrialized rape. Section 230 said that was not its problem.

What Was Already Broken Before the Site Went Up

The immunity created by Section 230 did not emerge from nothing. It emerged from a legal culture that had already decided, decades earlier, that platforms bearing passively hosted content were categorically different from publishers who exercised editorial judgment. The distinction made intuitive sense in a world of telephone companies and bulletin board services. It made less sense as platforms became active participants in organizing, recommending, and surfacing content.

Congress attempted one repair in 2018. The Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act — known together as FOSTA-SESTA — carved a narrow exception to Section 230 for sex trafficking. The political moment was unambiguous: the vote was 388 to 25 in the House, 97 to 2 in the Senate. Ron Wyden, one of Section 230’s original authors, cast one of the two dissenting votes. He argued the bill would harm sex workers without meaningfully reducing trafficking.

He was not wrong about the harm. Research documented that FOSTA-SESTA pushed sex work further underground and made safety-related information harder to access. But the carve-out also failed to do what its supporters promised. Advocates argue that FOSTA-SESTA has produced very little successful civil litigation against platforms; NCOSE identifies Salesforce, in litigation tied to Backpage, as the rare prominent example. Every other case has failed. Platforms remain immune from sex trafficking claims under Section 230 even after FOSTA-SESTA, because the bill’s drafters let the technology industry’s lobbyists write the threshold language.

The TAKE IT DOWN Act, signed in 2025, created new obligations around non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated material. It is a real law with real requirements. It is also a law that addresses individual pieces of content rather than the platform architecture that makes the distribution systematic. The pattern is consistent: legislators identify a specific horror, pass a narrowly targeted response, and the underlying infrastructure remains in place.

Each carve-out represents a concession that Section 230 produces outcomes no one intended. None of them has resolved the structural problem. The immunity is still nearly absolute. The question of whether a platform built conditions for systematic harm remains outside the legal frame.

How the Immunity Works in Practice

Motherless’s operator is Kick Online Entertainment, registered in Luxembourg, later associated with Costa Rica. The site’s servers were hosted in the Netherlands by a company called NFOrce. Its legal entity is offshore. Its infrastructure is European. Its immunity from civil liability in the United States derives from a Section 230.

That jurisdictional roundaboutation is not an accident. Offshore registration limits regulatory exposure. US safe harbor protection limits civil liability. The combination means that survivors whose abuse was filmed in Britain, uploaded in the Netherlands, and monetized globally have no civil remedy in the country whose law provides the platform’s core protection.

The Dutch action worked through Dutch enforcement power over Dutch-hosted infrastructure. Separately, the EU’s Digital Services Act reflects a different regulatory philosophy: it imposes affirmative duties around systemic risk, mitigation, transparency, and audits, especially for very large platforms. The DSA does not simply ask whether the platform posted the content. It asks whether the platform built conditions that made harm systematic. Those are different questions, and only one of them fits what Motherless actually did.

The site came back within days of the Dutch shutdown. The servers can move. The domain can migrate. The legal structure has been stress-tested and it held. NFOrce gave Motherless twelve hours to respond to a compliance check. The platform’s homepage announced it had voluntarily taken the site down to review content. It had not. The Dutch Public Prosecution Service confirmed the takedown was involuntary. The platform’s public explanation also matters because it framed the shutdown as voluntary review rather than state action. That claim should not be described as a Section 230 issue. If the operators made the statement themselves, it was their own speech.

This is what structural immunity looks like when it is functioning as designed.

What the System Felt Like From Inside It

Amanda Stanhope spent five years being told that her own memory was unreliable. That was not incidental to what was done to her, it was part of the mechanism. The drugs produced the disorientation. The disorientation produced the doubt. The doubt made reporting harder. When she did report, police told her the video evidence she found was not clear enough, because it looked like she might have been pretending to be asleep.

That is a shitty sentence that every single law enforcement officer should sit with a bit, because a woman presented video evidence of her own abuse, and the institutional response was to question whether her unconsciousness was genuine. The platform’s infrastructure had made that doubt available. The #eyecheck tag exists to document exactly what the police said was ambiguous. The documentation of the abuse became a defense against accountability for the abuse.

Stanhope’s former partner was eventually charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. He took his own life before the case reached court. There will be no conviction, no sentence, no legal finding. There is a campaign, launched with Zoe Watts, called #EndEyeCheck. They named it after the mechanism. They took the name of the wound and built something restorative with it.

What Stanhope and Watts are asking for is specific: close the legal loopholes that make prosecution of this category of abuse functionally impossible. That includes the jurisdictional gaps that allow platforms to operate across borders while claiming the benefits of American immunity. It includes the platform architecture question that Section 230 has never been asked to address. And it includes Section 230 itself, not as a gesture, but as a recognition that the law’s current architecture cannot accommodate what has happened inside it.

The Myth That Is Holding the Law in Place

The primary argument against ending Section 230 is that it would destroy the internet as we know it. Platforms would face unlimited liability for user content and would respond by either eliminating all user-generated content or moderating so aggressively that the internet becomes homogenized and corporate. Wikipedia disappears. Comment sections vanish. The open web collapses.

This argument deserves to be taken only partially seriously, because it is not entirely wrong, but I will call a little bit BS here. If they focused using their AI’s to perform better fact checking and content validation instead of putting care agents out of work the entire planet would be improved. Section 230 does protect some things worth protecting. It is also being weaponized to protect something that no serious person would have chosen to protect if they had understood what they were choosing.

The problem with the argument is that it treats the current law as the only alternative to chaos. It is absolutely not. The EU’s Digital Services Act is not chaos. The UK’s Online Safety Act is not chaos. These are regulatory frameworks that impose affirmative obligations on platforms without eliminating user-generated content or collapsing the open web. They are imperfect laws with their own problems and enforcement gaps. They are also evidence that the binary between Section 230 and catastrophe is false.

The technology industry has spent thirty years insisting that any liability for platform design is existentially threatening, while making billions, liability-free, on a backbone de-risked by the US government. The same industry has spent thirty years building algorithmic systems that optimize for engagement, tagging infrastructure that organizes content into searchable communities, and recommendation engines that surface material to users most likely to consume it. These are not neutral pipes. They are active participants in the distribution of content. The law has not caught up with what the technology actually does.

There is a specific subset of the reform debate that deserves more attention than it gets: the distinction between liability for content and liability for design. A law that held platforms liable for every piece of user-generated content would be unworkable. A law that held platforms liable for building infrastructure that systematically organized, amplified, and monetized content depicting rape would be a different law. The current legal frame does not make that distinction, because the current legal frame was written before the infrastructure existed.

The sunset proposal introduced in December 2025 by Senators Graham and Durbin, bipartisan, with eight cosponsors, is not a serious reform plan. It is a forcing function, intended to make Congress negotiate a replacement before the deadline. That negotiation has not happened yet. The lobbying pressure against it is significant and well-funded. The survivors driving campaigns like #EndEyeCheck do not have equivalent institutional resources. That asymmetry is visible in every legislative outcome since 2018.

What Comes After the Law

Motherless is back online. The Telegram groups that distributed the content are still active. The men who used the platform to learn, share, and organize around the sexual assault of drugged women (DFSA) have not been charged. The infrastructure they used has migrated. The legal protection that made the infrastructure possible is still in force.

A shutdown with no structural change is a news cycle. What Stanhope and Watts are building is not a news cycle. The #EndEyeCheck campaign is a policy demand dressed in survivor testimony, which is the most durable form policy demands take. They are asking for something specific: redesign the legal architecture so that platforms bear responsibility for the infrastructure they build, not just the content they personally create.

That is an achievable thing. It requires Congress to do two related pieces of work that it has avoided for eight years. The first is to replace the binary immunity model with a framework that distinguishes between passive hosting and active infrastructure design. The second is to create civil remedies for survivors that do not require proving a platform’s involvement to a standard that the platform’s offshore legal structure makes practically unreachable.

Neither of those things requires destroying the internet. They require asking a different question than the one Section 230 currently asks. The current question is: did the platform post this? The question that would produce accountability is: did the platform build the conditions for this to become systematic?

Cox and Wyden wrote a law in 1995 for a technology they were trying to protect in its infancy. The technology is no longer an infant. It is a mature, profitable, globally distributed system that has had thirty years to develop both its capacities and its pathologies. The law that governs it should reflect what it has become, not what its founders hoped it would be.

Amanda Stanhope named her campaign after the thing that was done to her, because naming is the first act of accountability. Section 230 has not been named for what it does. It has been defended as protection for innovation and free expression, which is what it was designed to do and what it still does for some things. It is also the law that told Motherless it was not responsible for what happened inside the infrastructure it built.

That is what the law said. It should not be what the law says any longer.

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