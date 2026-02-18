This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

The Revenue Model

Racism is not a glitch in an otherwise fair system. It is a revenue model.

If racism were merely prejudice, we could train it away. If it were ignorance, we could educate it away. But when patterns of harm generate reliable returns, they do not disappear through moral appeal. They persist because they are profitable. This essay examines that profitability, not as metaphor, but as accounting. The goal is not outrage. The goal is legibility. Because a system you can read is a system you can redesign.

Manning Marable argued in How Capitalism Underdeveloped Black America that racial inequality is not an accidental byproduct of economic growth. It is a structural input. Cedric Robinson, in Black Marxism, went further. He rejected the premise that capitalism ever emerged as a neutral economic system later corrupted by racism. European capitalism developed inside racial hierarchy from the beginning. Racial difference was not a later addition. It was organizing logic.

That framing shifts the question entirely. The issue is not why racism keeps happening. The issue is what it pays. And once you track the payments, the architecture becomes visible.

The Lie of Bad Actors

We are trained to look for villains. A discriminatory landlord. A biased judge. A violent police officer. These figures exist and they cause real harm. But isolating them allows the architecture to remain invisible.

If racism were simply the accumulation of individual moral failures, the data would look messy and inconsistent. Instead, we see patterned outcomes across housing, employment, credit markets, education funding, environmental exposure, and incarceration. Patterns that persist across generations. Patterns that correlate with profitability.

A system does not need every actor to be malicious. It needs incentives aligned with extraction.

Consider what the Department of Justice found when it investigated Wells Fargo’s lending practices between 2004 and 2009. The bank steered approximately 4,000 Black and Hispanic borrowers into subprime mortgages when non-Hispanic white borrowers with identical credit profiles received prime loans. Loan officers internally referred to these products as “ghetto loans” and described their Black customers with racial slurs. The bank established a dedicated unit to recruit subprime borrowers at Black churches. Upper-income Black women were nearly five times more likely to receive subprime mortgages than upper-income white men. By 2006, fifty-four percent of African American mortgage holders had subprime loans compared to eighteen percent of white holders, and sixty-one percent of those subprime borrowers actually qualified for conventional loans with lower rates.

This was not a personality problem. It was a commission structure. Loan officers earned more by steering borrowers into higher-cost products. The organizational incentive rewarded racial targeting because it worked. Black communities, historically starved of credit access by redlining, were less likely to have existing banking relationships that might have flagged the disparity. The revenue flowed. The wealth transferred. Wells Fargo settled for $175 million, and the next day announced quarterly mortgage banking income of $2.9 billion.

The language of “bad apples” suggests deviation from a healthy baseline. Marable insisted the baseline itself must be examined. If a structure consistently produces racialized wealth gaps, then the structure is doing what it was designed to do.

Blame individual cruelty where it exists. But do not confuse it with the engine.

The Ledger: From Plantation to Balance Sheet

Racial capitalism rests on interlocking mechanisms that have shifted form across centuries while preserving function. The mechanisms are labor control, land control, and state-backed enforcement. Each generates returns. Together, they compound.

Labor. From chattel slavery to convict leasing to contemporary prison labor, Black labor has been coerced, underpaid, or structurally excluded in ways that depress overall wage floors. This is not only a story about exploitation of one group. Cheap labor disciplines entire labor markets. When one population can be made more vulnerable, all workers face downward pressure on wages and bargaining power. The plantation did not only enrich the planter class. It suppressed the development of a diversified Southern economy for generations, trapping white and Black workers alike in a low-wage equilibrium that economist Gavin Wright documented as persisting well into the twentieth century.

The mechanism reconfigured after each formal abolition. Sharecropping replaced slavery with debt peonage. Convict leasing criminalized Black men to reconstitute forced labor — Mississippi’s Parchman Farm operated as a working plantation until the 1970s, generating revenue for the state. Jim Crow restricted mobility and political voice, preserving cheap labor pools and enabling land dispossession. Employment discrimination stabilized white middle-class wealth by limiting competition for desirable jobs. At each stage, the form changed. The function: labor segmentation that maintains a stratified and more easily disciplined workforce, did not.

Land. Control over land determines access to credit, schooling, generational wealth, and political power. Redlining was not simply prejudice translated into cartography. It was an economic stabilization program for white property values that simultaneously isolated Black communities from capital accumulation. The Federal Housing Administration actively denied mortgage insurance to Black families seeking homes in white neighborhoods well into the 1960s. The FDIC chairman testified to Congress that banks should deny loans to Black borrowers because their presence would depress white property values. These were not rogue actors. They were the regulators.

Post-redlining reforms often replaced exclusion with predation. The flow of mortgage debt into Black neighborhoods generated fee income, foreclosure opportunities, and asset transfers. Between 2019 and 2022, according to Federal Reserve data, the Black-white median wealth gap grew from approximately $190,000 to over $240,000. For every $100 in wealth held by white households, Black households held $15. Brookings researchers documented that this gap widened despite increases in Black home ownership and business formation, because white household wealth grew faster through financial asset appreciation; stock and bond portfolios built on decades of prior accumulation that Black families were systematically prevented from building.

The inter-generational transmission chain is the quiet engine here. Duke University researchers Fenaba Addo, William Darity Jr., and Samuel Myers Jr. demonstrated that Black households headed by someone with a college degree possess less wealth than white households headed by someone with only a high school diploma. Education does not close this gap because the gap is not primarily about earnings. It is about what was inherited, what was compounded, and what was confiscated across generations.

Enforcement. The carceral state is frequently framed as public safety infrastructure. It is also an economic system. Prisons create jobs in rural counties. Private contractors supply food, healthcare, surveillance technology, and communications. Court fees and fines extract revenue from the poorest residents. Arrest records reduce bargaining power in labor markets by creating a permanent underclass of workers who cannot negotiate. Policing stabilizes labor discipline and protects property regimes.

These three systems — labor, land, enforcement — do not merely coexist. They interlock like gears in a transmission. Land appreciates in white neighborhoods while depreciating in Black ones. The appreciation gap creates a credit gap. The credit gap creates an opportunity gap. The opportunity gap creates a labor market stratification that policing then maintains. Each mechanism feeds the next. The returns compound.

This is not metaphor. It is balance sheets and bond issuances and procurement contracts. It is zoning ordinances and insurance tables and risk pricing models. It is the quiet mathematics of extraction.

The Through-Line: A Continuous, Not Straight, History

Robinson rejected the narrative that capitalism evolved from feudalism into a universal market system and then became racialized through colonial expansion. He argued that European capitalism was racial from inception. Hierarchy preceded the factory. Difference preceded the wage.

Slavery was not an aberration in an otherwise free market. It was foundational to the global trade networks, credit systems, and industrialization that created modern capitalism. The profits from plantation economies financed British banks, Atlantic shipping, and New England manufacturing. Cotton harvested by enslaved labor in Mississippi was processed in Manchester mills and traded on Liverpool exchanges. The supply chain was global. The labor coercion was local.

Emancipation did not end extraction. It reconfigured it.

Reconstruction briefly demonstrated what a different system might produce. Black communities built schools, elected representatives, established cooperative enterprises, and began accumulating property. The backlash was immediate and economic before it was violent. White landowners refused to sell to Black buyers. State legislatures passed vagrancy laws that criminalized unemployment and fed Black men back into forced labor. The Freedmen’s Bank — designed to facilitate Black savings and credit access — collapsed in 1874, taking the deposits of tens of thousands of formerly enslaved people with it. No depositor was made whole.

The New Deal, often remembered as progressive economic reform, was explicitly designed to exclude Black workers from its benefits. Agricultural and domestic workers — the two largest categories of Black employment — were excluded from Social Security, minimum wage protections, and collective bargaining rights under the Wagner Act. This was not oversight. It was the price Southern Democrats extracted for their support. The social safety net was constructed with a racial seam running through its foundation.

The GI Bill, one of the largest wealth-creation programs in American history, was administered through local Veterans Administration offices and banks that routinely denied benefits to Black veterans. Of the first 67,000 mortgages insured by the GI Bill in the New York and northern New Jersey area, fewer than 100 went to non-white veterans. The program that built the white middle class simultaneously locked Black veterans out of the wealth escalator.

At each historical stage, racial hierarchy facilitated labor segmentation. One group remained more vulnerable, more disposable, more easily disciplined. Wage suppression does not require explicit racial animus in every transaction. It requires a stratified labor pool and institutions willing to maintain it.

When we describe the racial wealth gap as unfortunate, we obscure its genealogy. Wealth disparities are the ledger of centuries of organized extraction. The line from plantation to warehouse to prison is not straight, but it is continuous.

The Black Radical Tradition as Economic Critique

Robinson named the Black radical tradition as a counter-analysis that never accepted capitalism’s claim to neutrality. From slave revolts to Reconstruction governance experiments to labor organizing and mutual aid networks, Black political thought has consistently interrogated the relationship between race and political economy.

This tradition does not reduce racism to interpersonal hatred. It treats racial domination as embedded in property regimes, labor markets, and state violence. It asks who owns, who works, who decides, and who absorbs risk.

Marable’s work stands in that lineage. He examined how federal policy, corporate strategy, and urban governance converged to underdevelop Black communities while presenting themselves as neutral modernization. He understood that civil rights without economic restructuring leaves extraction intact. Legal desegregation changed who could sit at the counter. It did not change who owned the counter, the building, the block, or the mortgage on the block.

Patricia Hill Collins extended this analysis through the concept of the matrix of domination — interlocking systems of race, class, gender, and sexuality that cannot be disaggregated into separate “issues.” The Wells Fargo targeting of upper-income Black women for subprime loans illustrates exactly this intersection. Race alone does not explain it. Gender alone does not explain it. Income alone does not explain it. The targeting operated at the intersection of all three, because that intersection produced a specific vulnerability that could be converted into revenue.

The Black radical tradition offers more than critique. It offers alternative design principles: democratic control over land and labor, community accountability, cooperative economics, and state responsibility for redistribution. It refuses the separation of race from capital because it has lived their fusion.

You do not have to adopt every theoretical frame to grasp the core insight. If a system produces predictable racialized profit streams, then reform must address the revenue logic, not just the rhetoric.

The Revenue Model in the Trust Envelope

What does extraction look like when you map it against what institutions owe the people they serve?

The Trust Envelope model identifies five stabilizers that legitimate governance requires: Dignity, Agency, Accountability, Cooperation, and Adaptability. Racial capitalism systematically inverts each one.

Dignity requires that people cannot be instrumentalized. The revenue model depends on instrumentalization. When a loan officer describes Black borrowers as people who “weren’t savvy enough” to recognize exploitation, dignity has been converted into a targeting parameter. The person becomes a line item.

Agency requires the capacity to act without rupture. When arrest records created by over-policing reduce a person’s bargaining power in labor markets for life, agency has been structurally foreclosed. You cannot negotiate freely when the system has pre-loaded constraints against you.

Accountability requires that power faces consequences. When Wells Fargo settled for $175 million on an $80 billion annual revenue base and denied wrongdoing in the same statement, accountability became a cost of doing business rather than a correction. The fine was less than the profit margin on the discriminatory loans themselves.

Cooperation requires reciprocal benefit. When communities are offered predatory credit as the only alternative to exclusion, cooperation has been replaced with forced compliance. Take the bad loan or have no loan. Participate in the extractive system or be shut out entirely.

Adaptability requires the capacity to change course when outcomes reveal failure. When the racial wealth gap widens after every ostensible reform — after civil rights legislation, after fair lending settlements, after pandemic-era transfers — the system is demonstrating that it does not adapt. It absorbs the reform and reconfigures the extraction.

The Anti-Trust Envelope — Coercion, Extraction, Impunity, Forced Compliance, and Frantic Iteration — is not a theoretical abstraction when applied to racial capitalism. It is a description of operations. The revenue model runs on anti-trust as its operating system.

What Must Change

If racism is a revenue model, then it must be audited like one.

Racial impact accounting for municipal budgets. Every city budget should include a mandatory racial equity impact statement tied to revenue and expenditure streams. Not a performative statement. Quantitative analysis of who pays, who benefits, and how enforcement is distributed. If fines, fees, policing, zoning, and procurement generate disproportionate extraction from specific communities, that should be visible before votes are cast. The Department of Justice’s investigation of Ferguson, Missouri, revealed that the city generated over twenty percent of its general fund revenue from fines and fees — disproportionately levied on Black residents. That is a municipal business model built on extraction from a specific population. Budget transparency would make that visible before a federal investigation is required.

Corporate racialized impact reporting. Public companies already disclose climate risk and material financial risks under SEC requirements. Racialized extraction is material risk. It shapes workforce stability, regulatory exposure, litigation costs, and long-term growth. Lending patterns, supply chain labor practices, and investment strategies should be subject to the same disclosure standards. Investors deserve to know whether the returns they receive depend on racialized harm, not because shame is useful, but because market discipline requires information.

Pension fund exposure audits. Retirement vehicles should publish exposure to prison labor, predatory lending instruments, private detention contractors, and defense contracts tied to domestic policing. Most retirement savers hold index funds that contain these exposures. They are not choosing extraction. They are defaulting into it because the information is not available. Transparency does not require divestment. It requires that beneficiaries can see how their future income is structured and make informed decisions.

Procurement reform. Federal, state, and municipal procurement processes should include racial impact scoring in contract evaluation. When a city contracts with a firm that relies on prison labor or sources from supply chains with documented racial wage disparities, the contract price does not reflect the true cost. Procurement scoring that accounts for these externalities changes the incentive structure for bidders.

Intergenerational wealth transmission reform. Federal tax law currently allows affluent families to transfer wealth across generations with minimal friction — step-up in basis at death, dynasty trusts, and gift tax exclusions that compound over decades. These provisions disproportionately benefit families whose wealth was accumulated during periods of explicit racial exclusion. Reform does not require confiscation. It requires that the tax code stop actively subsidizing the compounding of racially structured advantage.

A Question You Cannot Outsource

Before you close this tab, consider one inventory.

Where does your retirement portfolio touch prison labor, predatory lending, or defense contracting tied to domestic policing‽

Most of us are not drafting zoning maps or setting bail schedules. But we participate in capital markets. We hold index funds. We benefit from municipal bond yields backed by extraction revenues. We shop in landscapes shaped by redlining and live in neighborhoods whose property values reflect a century of racialized policy.

The point is not purity. Purity is a trap that lets the system off the hook by making the standard impossible. The point is clarity.

If racism is a revenue model, then it runs through institutions we consider ordinary. It runs through contracts we sign without reading. It runs through abstractions we call “the market.”

The Black radical tradition has been making this argument for longer than the phrase “racial capitalism” has been in academic circulation. From slave revolts to mutual aid networks to cooperative economics, there exists a continuous counter-tradition that treats economic design as a site of liberation, not just a site of critique.

A system is not dismantled by outrage alone. It is redesigned by altering incentives, exposure, and accountability. Racial capitalism is not inevitable. It is engineered. And what is engineered can be rebuilt.

The first step is naming the engine. The next step is opening the books.

