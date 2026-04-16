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Unpriced Risk Lives in the Workforce

Insurance, inequality, and the risk we refuse to measure

The Pattern We Keep Filing Away

Warehouse fires cluster when economic data shifts. I am not offering that as a causal claim, more as a question worth asking. Seriously.

Most incident investigations are oriented toward the proximate cause. Electrical fault. Human error. Accelerant found. That framing is not exactly wrong, but probably incomplete in a way that protects a wanted sort of ignorance.

This is not a wild or innovative claim, insurance exists to price risk across time. Its entire function depends on identifying patterns before they resolve into losses. If there is a category of risk that systematic pricing has not yet incorporated, that is not a natural gap. It is probably a choice, usually maintained by the cost of noticing.

The quieter question, the one most analysts seem reluctant to formalize, is this: What happens when economic strain stops being a background condition and starts producing physical consequences?

Not through conspiracy, but pressure.

What Insurance Is Actually For

The function of insurance is simple, it acts as a shock absorber for distributed systems. It spreads the impact of localized failure across time and populations. When it works, individual catastrophes do not cascade into systemic ones. When it fails, they do. Easy, peasy, RIGHT‽

The industry has developed considerable sophistication about environmental risk. Wildfire corridors are mapped with satellite precision. Flood plain modeling incorporates decades of hydrological data. Coastal exposure is priced down to the census tract. ( Considering my level of data nerdery, and pattern recognition, I really should have become an actuarial, but that is an essay for another day.) These are genuinely impressive achievements, and they reflect a real commitment to measurement.

That commitment has a boundary, and it is human

Environmental risk sits outside the insured system. It approaches from outside and is absorbed by it. However, human strain lives inside the system itself. It alters the system’s structural condition before any external event arrives. A flood damages a building. A workforce operating at sustained maximum capacity or occupancy changes what the building can survive before the flood comes.

One of these is priced with precision. The other is treated as an operating assumption rather than a pricing variable.

The Variable That Goes Unmeasured

Today’s standard underwriting models incorporate weather patterns, building materials, geographic exposure, and claims history. They are decent models for the physical envelope of a system.

What they don’t incorporate at all is the human layer.

Specifically: wage stability relative to local cost of living, maintenance deferred because labor is stretched thin, inspection frequency tied to staffing capacity, and the cumulative effect of workers operating under sustained financial stress. They are not factoring in corporate short-cuts that are human-related or human-adjacent.

These are treated as operating conditions rather than risk inputs. This distinction matters more than anyone seems to be paying attention to. A risk input is what the model interrogates. By placing economic strain in the first category, underwriters inherit the assumption that human systems operate at baseline reliability regardless of the financial pressure those humans are under.

This is a dangerous assumption and not supported by research. It is only supported by the convenience of not measuring what is harder to quantify.

Systems fail along the paths of least resistance. Right now, that path runs through the human layer with some regularity.

Distance, Not Category

Economist Oliver Sterck has contributed a useful conceptual shift to poverty analysis that applies with some real force here.

Most economic analysis asks a categorical question: who is poor and who is not. Categories produce counts. Counts produce policy debates about thresholds. Thresholds tend to obscure the terrain they were designed to map. It’s on purpose and a very esoteric and illegible Snooze Fest.

Sterck’s framework shifts to a different question: how far, on average, are people from a stable, dignified (key word) standard of living? This is sometimes described as average poverty, though the more precise formulation is a gap measure. Distance to stability.

Distance matters more than category for a pretty straightforward reason. Behavior responds to pressure gradients, not labels. A workforce positioned marginally below financial stability absorbs shocks. The slack is thin, but it exists. A workforce positioned significantly below financial stability transmits shocks. Workers operating under that kind of pressure make different decisions, maladaptive behavior should be expected, not from moral failure, but from scarcity of options.

That transmission takes many forms. Attrition that disrupts operational continuity. Maintenance cycles that stretch beyond reliability thresholds. Inspection steps that compress ore get short cut under time pressure. A small but not negligible fraction of cases that express as stewing grievance rather than exit.

Each of these increases the probability or severity of a loss event. None of them appear in the pricing model. The gap between what the model measures and what drives outcomes is where unpriced risk accumulates.

What Friction Actually Does

So, let’s talk about the second mechanism, separate from workforce strain, that compounds this.

The modern American enterprise, and, YES, this is a very American frame, has spent several decades systematically reducing friction. Friction is framed as waste. Processes are streamlined. Labor is minimized where the unit economics support it. Oversight is automated. This produces efficiency, and efficiency produces returns, so the direction of travel has been very consistent.

What gets lost in the efficiency framing is friction’s other function.

One of friction’s primary functions is verification. An inspection cycle that cannot be shortened without losing something is doing real epistemic work. A maintenance protocol with redundant steps is carrying information about what happens when one step fails. A staffed oversight function that could be replaced by a dashboard but isn’t is providing human judgment as a check on an automated signal.

When you remove friction without replacing its function, you do not reduce cost. You defer it. Much of my early work on Trust captures this precisely: what costs nothing means nothing. When a system reduces investment in verification to the point where verification is nominal, it has not optimized. It has borrowed against the future. It is gambling.

Deferred verification accumulates as invisible risk. Eventually that risk resolves into an event the system cannot ignore and had no warning of, despite having received many signals that were priced at zero.

How Pricing Changes Behavior

Insurance has a long and useful history of shaping the systems it prices.

Fire codes spread because insurers required buildings to meet them. Sprinkler systems became standard when premiums reflected their absence. Workplace safety compliance improved not because of moral suasion but because risk pricing made compliance cheaper than claims. These are not coincidences. They are the mechanism working.

The same mechanism is available here.

A Pay Equity Risk Score, grounded in average poverty gap measurement, would function as a risk instrument rather than a moral scorecard. Its inputs would include wage distribution relative to local living costs, the gap between lowest-paid roles and a stability threshold, workforce turnover rates as a proxy for continuity risk, and maintenance and inspection records as an output measure.

From these inputs, a gap measure can be calculated. The gap becomes a pricing signal.

When economic strain increases premiums, underpaying labor becomes more expensive than stabilizing it. Deferred maintenance becomes visible as risk exposure rather than short-term savings. Investment flows toward continuity rather than extraction, not because the insurer is trying to improve labor conditions, but because the math changed.

This doesn’t even have to be a social policy. We could all benefit from a risk correction.

Can This Can Go Wrong

ABSOLUTELY! The objections are real and should be taken seriously.

Small businesses operating in high-cost regions could absorb disproportionate penalties under a crude metric. A metric that becomes a compliance checkbox will be gamed. Workforce stability in some sectors is structurally volatile regardless of employer intent.

These are design problems. They are not valid arguments against measurement.

Score trajectories rather than static conditions. A business improving its stability gap over three years is a different risk than one at the same score while deteriorating. Tie metrics to observable outcomes like incident rates, turnover, and inspection compliance, not just wage declarations. Require evidence, not attestation. Build in sector-specific baselines.

The goal is improved signal, not precision. Current underwriting already incorporates imperfect proxies for systemic risk. Adding a human strain measure moves the model closer to the actual system it is pricing.

What Leaders Should Think About

The gap between this argument and practice is not primarily regulatory. Insurers can act within existing authority.

Add voluntary labor condition disclosures to underwriting applications. Analyze existing claims data for correlations between workforce stability indicators and loss events. Pilot premium adjustments tied to measured improvement over time, structured as incentive rather than penalty. Publish anonymized aggregate findings. Let the market know what the data shows.

None of this requires legislation. It requires accepting that the current model is incomplete in a specific and addressable way.

Researchers working on economic geography and labor economics have the methodological tools to construct gap measures from existing public data. Industry actuaries have the modeling capacity to test correlations. The missing element is not capability. It is the organizational will to add a variable that makes some of the insured population look more expensive than they currently appear.

That is a real cost. It should be weighed against the cost of continuing to price risk that is already present as though it does not exist.

What Moves Forward

Unpriced human strain does not disappear from a system. It accumulates, quietly and without a line item, unmeasured and unmanaged, until it resolves into something that generates a claim.

Insurance’s entire purpose is to see that process coming and to price it before it arrives. The environmental side of that function is well developed. The human side remains largely unbuilt.

That is not because the tools are unavailable. It is because the question has not yet been taken seriously as a pricing question rather than a values question.

The risk is already inside the system. The only remaining question is who is carrying it.

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