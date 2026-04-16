This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Jabber Wacky's avatar
Jabber Wacky
2d

This is so incredibly well written, thank you! This perspective cuts to the heart of social inequality.

These unmeasured risk factors really pin it down: "wage stability relative to local cost of living, maintenance deferred because labor is stretched thin, inspection frequency tied to staffing capacity, and the cumulative effect of workers operating under sustained financial stress"

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1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
1d

Wow. Someone on another thread posted your picture about the spectrum of men and abuse, so I came here. And I’m glad I did! New subscriber.

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1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
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