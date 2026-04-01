This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
5d

Rachel, this is one of the better structural analyses I've read on why the left keeps losing ground it should be holding. The "distributed legitimacy system vs. closed-loop production system" framing is doing real work. That's not a rhetorical flourish. It's an accurate description of two genuinely different operating logics.

I want to pick up a thread you laid down but didn't have room to follow.

You named the absence of coupling as the core problem, and you're right. But I kept asking myself: why does the coupling keep failing? Smart people see the gap. Organizations exist that could bridge it. The prescription you offer, asking donors to require pipeline completion before committing funds, points in the right direction. I'm not sure it goes far enough, and I say that as someone who watches this from the outside with more curiosity than credentials.

The funding architecture itself rewards the nodes and penalizes the connectors.

A think tank that publishes a well-cited policy framework gets the grant renewed. The organization that does the unglamorous work of translating that framework into adoptable model legislation, testing it across six state legislatures, iterating on the language, tracking what fails and why... that organization is doing connector work. And connector work doesn't produce the kind of outputs that show up clean on a grant report. No flagship publication. No media hit. No moment where you can point to the deliverable and say "we made this."

Foundations have measured impact this way for decades. It's not malice. It's how institutional accountability gets operationalized when you're responsible for other people's money. You fund what you can evaluate, and you can evaluate outputs more easily than throughput.

The result is a left-infrastructure funding map that looks like a city with excellent neighborhoods and no roads between them.

Your four requirements are the right requirements. A shared policy substrate, a trust quality layer, intentional friction design, a judicial pipeline with a real time horizon. The question sitting underneath all four: who gets paid to make sure the pieces talk to each other, and is that work valued the same way a published white paper is?

Because until the connectors are funded with the same intentionality as the nodes, the routing layer you're describing will keep getting built one component at a time, by organizations that have every reason to stop at their own border.

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1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Allison Tait's avatar
Allison Tait
5d

Love this and I think you are absolutely correct. The left has never been able to enforce ideological coherence and exists in a fragmented state full of friction. The radical conservatives have had the discipline over the last 70 years or so, since the start of the Mont Pelerin Society, to stay on track and pursue shared goals. The federalist society has been the same, and they are organized!! I can tell you that in almost every law school they are the most organized student group and they are given resources to host all kinds of events. The society has conferences and trainings for people who are going on the law teaching market, and one you are a professor they have day-long conferences within most of the larger academic conferences. They also sponsor summer "law and economics" retreats where they pay people to attend five days of seminars in places like Steamboat Springs or other lovely places. Money and organization, along with ideological consistency. The success is almost indescribable.

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