April Focus: What Comes Next: Building the Mandate for Progress March was about what is being dismantled. April is about what we build instead. The 2026 midterms are coming into view. The question is not whether we show up. It is whether we have anything durable to show up with. Elections without infrastructure are just moments. This month we are building the longer game.

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The Routing Layer

What a Modular Progressive Infrastructure Actually Requires

The Powell Memo is over fifty years old. Heritage has been running this play longer than most of today’s working organizers have been alive. The Federalist Society started placing judges before the current generation of law students was born. None of that happened by accident, and understanding it is not the interesting part of the problem. This was the long game, played by very smart men, that works irrespective of the current regime’s chaos, and provides the enabling underpinnings of the whole thing. The interesting part is why the response has remained so structurally mismatched for so goddamned long.

This essay is not about the GOP’s success. It is about a very specific gap on the Left, and what filling it would actually require.

How We Got Here

The Right built a loosely controlled, closed-loop production system. Heritage designs policy. ALEC distributes it at the state level through pre-written legislation that legislators can carry home and introduce with minimal friction. Project 2025 installs it into federal execution via federal staffing before the Left even recognizes it for what it is. The Federalist Society ensures the courts will interpret it favorably over the next several decades. This is generational strategic planning for generational control.

Lewis Powell, the man who wrote the Powell Memo has been dead for 27 years. The man who co-founded Heritage and ALEC, Paul Weyrich, died in 2008. The man who wrote the first check, Joseph Coors, died in 2003. The “godfather” of the Federalist Society, Antonin Scalia, died in 2016.

Their plan is on its third generation of stewards and moving faster than it ever did when its authors were alive.

More than momentum, THIS is institutional permanence. The distinction matters most because momentum can be arrested. Permanence has to be replaced.

Each layer reduces friction for the next. No single piece needs to be dominant. No one man holds it together. The system does not win arguments. It narrows what arguments are possible.

When I say, Infrastructure, this is what I mean, This is hardened, like concrete and steel. And infrastructure does not argue. It routes.

The Left responded to this with election cycles. The mismatch is the primary structural problem. Messaging improves. Mobilization intensifies. The pipeline on the other side just keeps running.

What changed in the years between the Powell Memo and now is not just the policy output of that system. What changed is that private actors stopped being political participants and became sovereignty projects. Owning the satellite network, the messaging platform, and the autonomous drone fleets is not lobbying. It is parallel infrastructure. The question is not whether we like any particular actor. The question MUST BE what happens to democratic accountability when critical systems are privately held and optimized for private interests. That question does not have a messaging answer. Our response must be structural.

What the Left Built

I am trying to be gentle when I say this, because the Left did not build nothing.

Center for American Progress and Economic Policy Institute produce serious policy frameworks, credible research, and usable packaging for political deployment. State Innovation Exchange and Working Families Party are the closest equivalents to ALEC at the state level. They share model policies, support state legislators, and coordinate across jurisdictions, though with more local adaptation and more coalition input than ALEC requires. Run for Something and Indivisible recruit candidates, train organizers, and build local political capacity. American Constitution Society has established genuine institutional presence in legal circles. BUT as a reader of left-leaning content, ask yourself how many of these organizations are you familar with?

The narrative layer is, in some respects, stronger on the left. Independent journalism, advocacy media, and issue-specific communications reach audiences the right’s infrastructure does not easily replicate.

What the left built, then, is a distributed legitimacy system. Its defaults are inclusion and process integrity, which are not weaknesses in the abstract. They are design choices that reflect real values and produce real outcomes.

The problem is the complete absence of coupling.

Think tanks publish. When the moment comes, legislators improvise, because the distribution infrastructure that should connect design to adoption was never built. Activists mobilize around specific moments without a policy supply chain waiting behind them. The pipeline leaks at every joint. Unlike the right’s system, where each layer was designed to hand off cleanly to the next, the left’s components were largely built independently, optimized for their own missions, and connected by relationship rather than architecture. The absence of cohesion is debilitating.

There is also a judicial gap that does not close by itself. The Federalist Society built a twenty-to-thirty-year placement strategy with cohesive legal frameworks and durable institutional memory. ACS has historically been more pluralistic and less centralized. The result is strong legal thinkers producing less predictable judicial placement power. That asymmetry now shapes the legal terrain for everything else the left tries to accomplish.

What Modularization Actually Requires

I am going to give the word “modular” some real precision here. ALEC works not because it is centralized, but because its components are interoperable. Pre-written legislation is designed to move through existing legislative processes with minimum adaptation – just click the Lego blocks in place. The pieces fit because they were designed to fit.

A modular progressive framework is not a mirror image of that system and probably shouldn’t try to be. The values that drive the left’s pluralism and local adaptation are not errors to be corrected. They are features that need to be honored in the architecture rather than abandoned in the name of efficiency.

What that architecture requires is four things, in order.

A Shared Policy Substrate

Model legislation on the progressive side exists, but it is fragmented, inconsistently maintained, and not designed for low-friction adoption. What would change that is a version-controlled, publicly accessible repository of model legislation with transparent provenance. Every bill would carry documentation of its origin, the evidence base it draws on, and the jurisdictions where similar language has been tested.

This is not ideological standardization. It is quality infrastructure. A city council member who wants to adopt a tenant protection ordinance should not have to build it from scratch or rely on whoever happens to be in the room. The model should exist, be auditable, and be adaptable for local conditions without losing its evidentiary grounding. Think of it as ALEC, but with the receipts attached.

A Trust Quality Layer for Policy

This is the missing gate, in my opinion. Before anything goes anywhere, it should clear an evidence certification process. Claims made in legislation should be traceable to admissible evidence. Impact modeling should be a requirement, not an option. Public-facing documentation should exist so that journalists, advocates, and ordinary constituents can read what a bill does and why it does it.

The right’s system moves fast because it skips this step, and the unintended consequences compound. The speed is also the vulnerability. Legislation that cannot survive public evidence review tends to accumulate legal challenges, implementation failures, and political backlash that erodes the gains. A trust quality layer is slower at the front end. It is more durable at the back end.

No artifact, no policy.

That sentence should function as a real gate, not a guideline.

Intentional Friction Design

The Left currently has a great deal of friction. Most of it is self-inflicted. Coalition consultations sprawl. Consensus requirements expand to fill available time. Local adaptation, which is genuinely valuable, sometimes becomes a permanent reason to never converge on anything.

The design question is not how to eliminate friction but where it belongs. Debate should be required at the policy design stage, where improving the substance of legislation is still possible. Speed should be prioritized at the distribution stage, once a bill has cleared evidence review and exists in adoptable form. Validation should be required at adoption, structured so that local legislators can move quickly because the upstream work is already done.

Friction as a control mechanism, built into the system deliberately, is what distinguishes architecture from inherited confusion.

A Judicial Pipeline With a Time Horizon

This is the hardest piece and the one most likely to be deferred because the returns are slow. The Federalist Society’s placement strategy works because it started early and maintained ideological coherence across FIVE decades. Building a counterpart requires accepting that the payoff arrives in twenty years, not in the next election cycle.

That means sustained investment in law school pipelines, in alternative legal frameworks that move through courts as coherent bodies of argument rather than isolated cases, and in institutional memory that survives leadership transitions. ACS is a starting point. It is not yet the thing it needs to become. Getting there requires donors and leaders willing to hold a time horizon that extends past their own relevance to current events.

This is generational strategic planning for generational repair.

The Mandate for Progress

These are not particularly visionary proposals. They are operational decisions that organizations working in this space can make without waiting for a coordinating body that does not yet exist.

Any organization producing model legislation should publish its provenance and evidence base alongside the legislation itself. That discipline alone begins to build the substrate.

Any coalition working across states should designate an interoperability function. Not a coordinator who manages relationships, but a technical function that ensures policy documents produced in one state can be adopted with minimal rework in another.

Any donor investing in progressive infrastructure should ask one question before committing: does this organization know what happens to its work after it publishes? If the answer is “we publish and then track media mentions,” the pipeline is not complete.

Anyone building in the judicial space should be honest about the time horizon. Litigation is the right tool for a win in the next three years. If the goal is durable legal terrain, something closer to the Federalist Society’s patience is required, which means starting now.

The coalition question underneath all of this is harder than the technical questions. A rural veteran losing healthcare access and a union worker in Detroit share more material interests than either of them shares with the billionaire funding both parties. Naming that alignment, and building the relationships before the crisis, is the organizing work that no amount of model legislation can substitute for.

The Routing Layer

The right built a closed-loop production system. The left built a distributed legitimacy system. Both have real strengths. Only one consistently moves decisions from idea to enforcement without losing them in the gaps between layers.

Closing that gap does not require abandoning what the left built. It requires designing the connections between the pieces with the same intentionality that went into building the pieces themselves.

Moral clarity without organized capacity is a very well-written letter. The next question is what comes after the letter. A routing layer does not replace the nodes. It makes them useful to each other.

That is infrastructure. And infrastructure is, by definition, the work that is slow, unsexy, and structural for everything that comes after it.

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