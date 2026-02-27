This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

WEEK 4: ABOLITION, REST, AND THRIVING FUTURES

The Smallest Room Is the Whole System

Emergent Strategy, Fractal Repair, and the Mechanics of Cumulative Change

If domination governs the smallest unit, domination will scale. If care governs it, care will.

Large systems fail slowly, then suddenly. When the failure becomes visible, we respond at scale. National reforms. Federal legislation. Executive orders. Emergency summits. The instinct is understandable. The problem is enormous, so the response must be enormous.

adrienne maree brown proposes a different entry point. In Emergent Strategy, she draws on complexity science, biomimicry, and Black feminist organizing to argue that systems change the way organisms do—not through commands issued from above, but through patterns replicated from within. Fractals repeat structure at different magnitudes. A fern’s leaf mirrors the shape of the whole plant. A river’s tributary mirrors the geometry of its watershed. The smallest unit reflects the whole.

This is not poetry. It is mechanics. And it has consequences for how we think about every problem discussed in this series—from the refinery dynamics of domination to the infrastructure of care to the logistics of abolition.

If the pattern is wrong at the scale of a meeting, it will be wrong at the scale of a nation. If the pattern is repaired where you stand, the repair accumulates.

What Fractals Actually Mean for Governance

Governance is not only laws and agencies. It is how decisions get made. Who speaks first. Who is interrupted. Who holds the agenda. Who sets the timeline. Who is consulted, and who learns of the outcome after the fact.

Brown’s fractal claim is that these small relational dynamics are not trivial. They are the same dynamics that shape city councils, corporate boards, legislative committees, and international negotiations. The physics do not change with the room size. If urgency routinely overrides deliberation in a staff meeting, urgency will override deliberation in the policy process that staff meeting feeds. If hierarchy suppresses dissent in a workplace, that suppression mirrors and reinforces the broader political culture in which the workplace operates.

This observation is empirically grounded. Robert Michels identified what he called the iron law of oligarchy in 1911: even organizations committed to democratic principles tend to develop internal hierarchies that replicate the power structures they were formed to oppose. The German Social Democrats, the most successful workers’ party in Europe at the time, had reproduced within their own structure the same concentration of authority they criticized in the state. The pattern was fractal before anyone used the word.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy understood the principle from the opposite direction. Their governance design—consensus-based councils, Clan Mothers with authority to appoint and remove leaders, decisions evaluated against their impact seven generations forward—operated at every scale simultaneously. Household, clan, nation, and confederacy all used the same relational grammar. The smallest circle of governance reflected the largest. Accountability was not imposed from above. It was practiced in the room where you sat and then carried outward.

Brown is not the first to notice this pattern. She is the first to build an organizing methodology around it.

The Refinery Scales Down Too

Throughout this series, we have described systems of domination as refineries—machines that process raw human affect into compliance. The SECSV sequence—saturation, enclosure, capture, selective violence—maps how that processing works at the level of media systems, political movements, and institutional power.

Brown’s fractal lens reveals something the macro analysis can obscure: the refinery operates at micro-scale too.

Saturation happens in a group chat flooded with urgency until nuance collapses. Enclosure happens when a team’s vocabulary narrows to a single frame, when every problem becomes a “performance issue” or every disagreement becomes “disruption.” Capture happens when the manager’s preference becomes the organization’s common sense, laundered through enough meetings that its origin disappears. Selective violence happens when one person’s public humiliation teaches everyone else the cost of dissent.

These are not separate phenomena from the macro-level refinery. They are the same phenomenon at a different magnification. The meeting where someone is silenced and the media ecosystem where dissent is punished operate on identical physics. The classroom where a student is excluded for behavioral nonconformity and the carceral system that imprisons people for social nonconformity share a root pattern.

This is why critiquing large systems while reproducing their dynamics in small spaces accomplishes less than it should. Organizations dedicated to justice that internally operate through command, opacity, and punitive response are fractally incoherent. The pattern they practice is the pattern they scale. No amount of correct analysis compensates for relational dynamics that replicate what the analysis opposes.

The refinery does not care about your mission statement. It cares about your actual relational pattern.

Adaptation Against Domination

Domination is rigid. This is its advantage in the short term and its fatal flaw over time.

Centralized systems move fast. They compress feedback loops, eliminate deliberation, and produce uniform outputs. A dictator can mobilize resources more quickly than a parliament. A command hierarchy can execute a directive faster than a consensus process. Speed feels like competence. But speed without adaptation is brittle. The system that cannot incorporate new information, that treats deviation as disloyalty rather than data, will crack under stress it did not anticipate.

Ecology demonstrates the alternative. Suzanne Simard’s research on mycorrhizal networks revealed that forests are not collections of individual trees competing for light. They are cooperative systems where trees share nutrients through underground fungal webs. Mature trees send carbon to seedlings in shade. Stressed trees receive resources from healthier neighbors. The network distributes intelligence. No single tree directs the system. The system’s resilience comes from the density of its connections.

Brown translates this directly into organizing strategy. Adaptive systems require distributed intelligence, the capacity to sense, process, and respond to information at every node rather than routing everything through a single point of command. They require tolerance for local experimentation, because the node closest to the problem often has the best information about what might work. They require willingness to change course, because the first attempt is rarely the right one and the system that cannot iterate is the system that cannot learn.

The civil rights movement demonstrated this in practice before brown theorized it. Ella Baker’s insistence on group-centered leadership—“strong people don’t need strong leaders”—produced the decentralized structure that made the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee resilient against repression. When leaders were arrested, others stepped forward. When one tactic was suppressed, others adapted. The movement could not be decapitated because there was no single head. It functioned like Simard’s forest: intelligence distributed through the network, resources flowing to where they were needed.

The Montgomery Bus Boycott succeeded not because of a single charismatic speech but because of decades of relationship-building by organizers like Jo Ann Robinson, E.D. Nixon, and the Women’s Political Council, who had built the relational infrastructure that made sustained collective action possible. The public narrative remembers the heroic figure. The operational reality was a network.

Trust as Accumulated Practice

Trust is not declared. It is accumulated through repeated interactions at the scale where people actually encounter each other.

This is the connection between brown’s emergent strategy and the Trust Envelope model we have developed across this series. The five invariants—dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, adaptability—are not abstract principles to be endorsed. They are relational practices to be enacted. And they are enacted, or violated, in specific rooms with specific people.

Dignity is preserved or stripped in a particular conversation. Agency is honored or overridden in a particular decision. Accountability is maintained or diffused in a particular moment of conflict. Cooperation is reciprocal or coercive in a particular collaboration. Adaptability is supported or punished in a particular response to change.

The Trust Envelope does not exist at the level of policy alone. It exists at the level of every interaction that policy emerges from. If the interactions that produce a policy violate the Envelope; if the drafting process strips dignity from participants, overrides agency, diffuses accountability, coerces cooperation, or punishes adaptation, the policy will carry that violation in its structure regardless of its stated intentions.

This is why trust reduces transaction costs. In groups where commitments are honored and dissent is tolerated, less energy is spent on surveillance, second-guessing, and self-protection. Coordination becomes possible without coercion. Information flows because sharing it does not feel dangerous. Problems surface early because naming them is not punished.

In abolitionist frameworks, this is not peripheral. It is foundational. Community accountability processes, the alternative structures that abolition proposes in place of carceral response, require participants to believe that harm will be addressed fairly. That belief does not come from philosophical commitment. It comes from repeated experience in spaces where accountability has actually functioned. If people have never encountered a conflict resolved without punishment, abolition remains an abstraction. If they have experienced restorative processes that worked—slow, imperfect, but real—abolition becomes thinkable.

Brown’s insistence on relational practice is therefore not separate from structural change. It is the precondition for structural change to hold. You cannot build large-scale transformation on brittle interpersonal foundations any more than you can build a bridge on fractured bedrock.

Pattern Shift as Abolition

Abolition is commonly framed as the removal of prisons and police. Brown’s fractal lens reframes it as something more fundamental: a shift in the pattern that generates cages in the first place.

If punitive logic governs how families handle conflict, how schools respond to disruption, how workplaces address underperformance, and how communities process harm, then punitive logic will dominate public policy because it will be the only logic available. The policy landscape reflects the relational landscape. People vote for what they have experienced. They support what they can imagine. And imagination is shaped by practice.

Pattern shift means practicing accountability without disposability. In a workplace, this might mean structured mediation rather than immediate termination when conflict arises. In a school, it might mean restorative circles rather than suspension—not because suspension is too harsh, but because it trains everyone in the room to treat exclusion as the default response to problems. In a family, it might mean sitting with a child’s difficult behavior long enough to understand its roots rather than reaching for punishment as the fastest route to compliance.

These shifts do not eliminate harm. They alter response pathways. And altered response pathways, practiced repeatedly, create new norms. Norms shape expectations. Expectations shape what policies a community will support, fund, and sustain.

The Zapatista autonomous municipalities have demonstrated this over three decades. Governance built on collective decision-making, healthcare organized around community health workers, education designed to serve the community rather than the market, justice administered through mediation and repair rather than incarceration. These are not utopian experiments. They are functioning systems operating under hostile conditions—sustained precisely because the relational patterns that govern the smallest units of Zapatista life are consistent with the patterns that govern the largest.

Porto Alegre’s participatory budgeting experiment, launched in 1989, showed the same fractal logic operating at municipal scale. When residents directly deliberated on how public funds should be allocated, the results were not chaotic. They were more responsive to actual community needs than expert-driven budgets had been. Investments shifted toward infrastructure in underserved neighborhoods. Sanitation, healthcare access, and school construction improved measurably. The process worked not because residents were suddenly policy experts, but because participation built the procedural trust and civic competence that made continued participation possible. The practice generated the conditions for its own continuation.

Pattern shift is not rhetorical. It is experiential. People do not adopt new frameworks because they are persuaded by arguments. They adopt new frameworks because they have practiced alternatives and found them functional.

Cooling from the Inside

The thermodynamic framework developed across this series describes systems of domination as overheated; running on emotional intensity, urgency, and crisis to maintain the throughput that sustains them. Care functions as cooling: the reduction of system temperature from combustion range to maintenance range, from the heat of reactive response to the steadier energy of sustained attention.

Brown’s fractal model locates the cooling mechanism at the smallest scale.

A meeting where people pause before responding, where disagreement is held rather than suppressed, where the facilitator asks who has not yet spoken—that meeting is a cooling practice. It lowers the relational temperature in that room. It models a different pace. It demonstrates that decisions made slowly with broader input often hold longer than decisions made fast with narrow authority.

A classroom where a teacher responds to a student’s anger with curiosity rather than discipline is performing thermal regulation. The student’s behavior is heat—the externalization of stress the student cannot yet process. The punitive response amplifies the heat: the student is removed, the removal generates shame and resentment, the resentment generates more heat. The curious response lowers the temperature: the student is engaged, the engagement generates information about the source of the stress, the information enables response at the causal level rather than the symptomatic one.

These are not soft alternatives. They are engineering choices about where in the feedback loop to intervene. Systems that intervene at the point of expression, punishing the behavior, reproduce the conditions that generated the behavior. Systems that intervene at the point of cause, addressing the stress, reduce the behavior’s recurrence. The first approach is louder. The second is more effective.

When these cooling practices accumulate, when enough classrooms, meetings, families, and organizations practice them consistently, the aggregate effect is a shift in the ambient temperature of the social system. Not because a law changed or a leader decreed it, but because the relational default moved. People who have practiced de-escalation in their daily lives bring that capacity into their civic participation. Communities that have practiced restorative process bring that capacity into their relationship with public institutions. The cooling scales fractally.

Why This Is Hard

It is worth being honest about the difficulty.

Fractal change is slow. Its results are not visible in news cycles or election seasons. It does not produce the satisfaction of dramatic rupture. It requires sustained relational labor from people who are already tired, in systems that do not reward the work.

Domination patterns are deeply embedded. They operate at the level of nervous system response, not just conscious choice. The impulse to silence dissent, punish deviation, centralize control, and reach for exclusion is trained into people through lifetimes of institutional experience. Unlearning it is not a single decision. It is a practice requiring repetition, failure, repair, and patience—the same iterative process brown describes in emergent strategy.

There is also the structural problem of asymmetry. Fractal care competes with systems designed for domination at scale. A restorative classroom exists inside a punitive school district funded by a carceral state. A cooperative workplace exists inside a market economy designed for extraction. A mutual aid network operates in the shadow of welfare systems designed for surveillance and humiliation. The small pattern can be overwhelmed by the large system it exists within.

Brown does not pretend otherwise. Emergent strategy is not a guarantee. It is a methodology for people who recognize that the large system will not be changed by people who reproduce its dynamics in their daily lives. The alternative to fractal change is not more effective change. It is the reproduction of domination under different branding.

Michels’ iron law of oligarchy was not wrong. It was a description of what happens when organizations do not deliberately practice otherwise. The Haudenosaunee did not avoid oligarchy by accident. They avoided it by design—by building accountability into the geometry of every circle. Brown’s contribution is to make that design deliberate, portable, and available to anyone willing to practice it.

What You Can Change

If small shifts scale, institutions should invest in them deliberately.

Fight for a portion of municipal budgets to participatory budgeting pilots where residents deliberate and decide on local spending priorities. These are not symbolic exercises. They train communities in collective decision-making. They distribute power at micro-scale. They build the procedural trust that makes future cooperation possible. Measure outcomes not only in project completion but in participation diversity, process transparency, and whether residents return for subsequent cycles.

Demand that your local government fund restorative practice training in schools as permanent infrastructure, not one-time professional development. Equip teachers with the skills to facilitate accountability processes rather than defaulting to removal. Measure success not by reduction in disciplinary incidents alone but by whether students develop the conflict resolution competence they will carry into adult civic life.

Consier multi-year core funding to community organizations practicing alternative governance models. The organizations that build cooperative decision-making, rotate leadership, and embed accountability into their structure are producing the relational patterns that abolitionist futures require. Short-term project grants force them to optimize for funder metrics rather than community practice. Sustained funding allows the slow, iterative work of pattern change to mature.

At the organizational level, introduce relational audits alongside performance reviews. How does this team make decisions? Whose voice is consistently amplified and whose is consistently deferred? How is conflict addressed—through engagement or avoidance? These are not soft questions. They are diagnostic questions about whether the organization’s internal pattern matches the change it claims to pursue.

A Question That Reveals the Pattern

Where in your daily life do you replicate the dynamics you criticize in larger systems?

This question is not meant to produce guilt. It is meant to produce information.

In meetings, do you set rigid agendas without consulting the people who will be governed by them? In conflict, do you reach for exclusion before you reach for understanding? In disagreement, do you treat dissent as a threat to your authority or as data about the system’s health?

The answer is usually some of each. That is not failure. It is the starting point. Brown’s emergent strategy does not demand perfection. It demands attention—the willingness to notice the pattern and, having noticed it, to practice something different.

Large systems are built from small habits. If we want governance that responds to human needs rather than managing human compliance, the practice begins in the room we are sitting in. If we want safety that does not depend on cages, we begin by building the relational competence that makes other forms of accountability possible. If we want movements that last longer than the adrenaline that launched them, we begin by building rest, rotation, and recovery into the smallest unit of organizing.

Fractals teach us that scale does not erase pattern. The dynamics of a meeting are the dynamics of a city. The dynamics of a household are rehearsal for the dynamics of a polity.

Repair, practiced locally, accumulates. Not instantly. Not dramatically. Not in ways that generate headlines or satisfy the appetite for decisive transformation. But cumulatively, the way a river shapes a canyon—not through force, but through persistence.

The smallest room is the whole system. Begin there.

