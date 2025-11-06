This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Mark Whitson (M)'s avatar
Mark Whitson (M)
2d

And the right wing has FDR der arrangement syndrome

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Mark Whitson (M)'s avatar
Mark Whitson (M)
2d

“The Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps didn’t just provide employment; they created artifacts. Roads, bridges, schools, parks, murals, guides, histories. These were tangible proofs that government action produced lasting value. Decades later, you could point to a post office or a trail or a dam and say, “This exists because we chose to act collectively.” That’s trust that compounds across generations”

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