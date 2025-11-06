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Inspired by: The True Test of our Progress by Robert Reich

The Measure That Endures

On January 20, 1937, as Franklin Delano Roosevelt stood to deliver his second inaugural address, the nation was still emerging from the deepest economic catastrophe it had ever known. The Great Depression had revealed something profound about American society, not merely its economic fragility, but its moral infrastructure. In that moment, Roosevelt articulated a principle that would become the defining measure of civilizational progress:

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

Eighty-eight years later, that test remains the most penetrating diagnostic instrument we possess for evaluating the health of our political economy. And by that measure, contemporary America is not merely stagnating, it is in active, accelerating failure.

The recent events of October and November 2025 crystallize this collapse with brutal clarity. During a government shutdown of his own making, President Donald Trump threatened to block food assistance for 42 million Americans, defying federal court orders and holding groceries hostage to extract political concessions. The administration’s argument to the courts was chilling in its candor: “There is no SNAP program” because Congress had not appropriated funds. In other words, the social contract could simply be nullified by administrative fiat, leaving millions to face hunger as a negotiating tactic.

This is not policy. It is the weaponization of deprivation, the deliberate manufacture of suffering to demonstrate dominance. It represents the inversion of every principle Roosevelt stood for, and it reveals a deeper pathology in American governance that demands not just political resistance, but systemic reconstruction.

The Trust Envelope and the Prerequisites of Legitimate Governance

To understand what has collapsed and what must be rebuilt, we must first understand what makes governance legitimate in the first place. Political systems do not derive authority merely from elections or constitutional procedures. Legitimacy rests on deeper foundations, what I call the Trust Envelope: the boundary conditions within which human thriving becomes possible.

Every system that aspires to endure must satisfy five structural requirements: dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, and adaptability. These are not aspirational values subject to political negotiation. They are prerequisites for legitimacy, as essential to social cohesion as oxygen is to biological life.

Dignity ensures that individuals are treated as ends in themselves, not as fungible units to be optimized or discarded. When a government tells 42 million people that their capacity to eat depends on a political standoff, it strips them of dignity. It reduces them to bargaining chips, to pressure points, to instruments of coercion rather than citizens deserving of protection.

Agency secures the meaningful capacity to act, to choose, to shape one’s circumstances. The 80-hour monthly work requirements embedded in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act don’t restore agency, they create a bureaucratic gauntlet designed to exhaust people into losing coverage. As multiple states discovered when implementing these requirements, they don’t increase employment; they increase administrative burden while driving eligible people out of programs they need.

Accountability means reciprocity is enforced, that power must answer to those it affects. When Trump’s administration signed the OBBBA in July 2025, it promised there would be “no cuts to Medicaid.” Yet the Congressional Budget Office calculated that the bill would cut $1.02 trillion from Medicaid and CHIP over a decade, resulting in 12 million people losing coverage by 2034. This is not merely broken promises, it is the systematic erosion of the bond between government assertion and government performance.

Cooperation enables collective action beyond the capacity of individuals. A society fragments when its mechanisms for mutual aid are deliberately sabotaged. Food banks cannot replace SNAP, they provide one meal for every nine that SNAP provides. When government abdicates its coordinating function, the burden falls on voluntary organizations that were never designed to be civilizational infrastructure.

Adaptability guarantees survival as contexts change. But the OBBBA does not adapt, it fossilizes. It locks in tax structures from 2017, designed for an economy that no longer exists, while dismantling the safety net that enables people to navigate economic transformation. A society that cannot help its members adapt to change is a society choosing obsolescence.

When any of these conditions are systematically breached, legitimacy erodes. When multiple conditions are violated simultaneously and deliberately, legitimacy collapses. What we are witnessing is not political disagreement over means but the active dismantling of the conditions that make shared governance possible.

The Architecture of FDR’s Response: How the New Deal Manufactured Trust

Roosevelt understood something that contemporary policymakers have forgotten: trust is not sentiment. It is infrastructure. It is manufactured through deliberate institutional design, preserved through consistent performance, and destroyed through breach.

The New Deal was not a collection of programs. It was a systemic response to a legitimacy crisis. When Roosevelt took office in March 1933, the unemployment rate stood at 25 percent. Banks had failed across the country. Families were losing homes, farms, livelihoods. But the deeper crisis was not merely economic; it was epistemic. Americans had lost faith that their government could or would protect them.

Roosevelt’s genius was recognizing that restoring legitimacy required creating legible, testable, renewable proof that government worked on behalf of ordinary people. Consider the architecture:

The Social Security Act (1935) created a visible, predictable system where contributions during working years generated concrete protection in old age. This was not charity; it was contractual. You could see what you paid in, and you could calculate what you would get out. The friction was intentional: by requiring contributions, the system generated meaning. What cost nothing means nothing. What people pay into carries moral weight.

The Wagner Act (1935) granted workers the legal right to organize and bargain collectively. This was not symbolic, it shifted material power. Union membership surged from 3 million in 1933 to 15 million by 1945. Workers gained not just higher wages but agency: the genuine capacity to shape their conditions rather than merely endure them.

The Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps didn’t just provide employment; they created artifacts. Roads, bridges, schools, parks, murals, guides, histories. These were tangible proofs that government action produced lasting value. Decades later, you could point to a post office or a trail or a dam and say, “This exists because we chose to act collectively.” That’s trust that compounds across generations.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Securities and Exchange Commission (PDF) didn’t eliminate risk, they regulated friction. By creating transparent, accountable mechanisms for financial transactions, they made the financial system legible enough to trust while preserving enough friction that participation felt meaningful rather than arbitrary.

Each of these institutions embodied what we might call the Law of Friction and Meaning: what costs nothing means nothing. Legitimacy cannot be manufactured through frictionless efficiency. It requires effort that generates attachment, difficulty that produces meaning, cost that creates credibility.

FDR’s New Deal succeeded not because it eliminated hardship—it didn’t—but because it provided admissible proof that government could act as a bulwark against despair. That proof was testable, renewable, and institutionalized. Every Social Security check, every union contract, every WPA project was an artifact that said: you matter, the collective will support you, and you can verify this claim through lived experience.

Trump’s Anti-New Deal: The Systematic Inversion of Trust Infrastructure

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, is not merely a policy shift. It is the systematic demolition of the trust infrastructure that FDR built.

Consider the inversion, provision by provision:

Healthcare: The OBBBA cuts $1.02 trillion from Medicaid over a decade, stripping coverage from an estimated 12 million people. It implements 80-hour monthly work requirements, not to help people find employment, but to create bureaucratic obstacles that exhaust people into losing benefits they’re legally entitled to. When Arkansas implemented similar requirements, coverage dropped significantly with no corresponding increase in employment. Georgia spent $86 million on a work requirement pilot program and enrolled 75 percent fewer people than projected. These aren’t failures of implementation; they are features. The goal is not to reform Medicaid but to shrink it by making enrollment so onerous that eligible people give up.

Food Assistance: The bill cuts at least $120 billion from SNAP over a decade. During the October 2025 shutdown, Trump refused to tap into $5 billion in legally authorized contingency funds to maintain benefits, arguing that “there is no SNAP program” during a funding lapse. Federal judges disagreed, ordering at least partial payments. But the damage compounds: states must now reconfigure complex benefit calculation systems, causing delays that push families to food banks that cannot absorb the overflow. As one food bank director put it: “For every meal a food bank provides, SNAP provides nine. We cannot replace this.”

Tax Policy: The OBBBA permanently extends the 2017 Trump tax cuts, which disproportionately benefit high-income households. According to Congressional Budget Office analysis, between 2026 and 2034, the lowest-income Americans (earning less than $24,000 annually) will see their incomes drop by about $1,200 per year, primarily from benefit reductions. Middle-income Americans (earning about $86,000) will gain about $800. But the highest earners (averaging nearly $700,000) will gain $13,600. The wealthiest 10 percent of Americans will capture 63 percent of the bill’s benefits, while the bottom 60 percent will receive just 4 percent.

Rural Healthcare: The bill restricts states’ ability to levy provider taxes, a mechanism that helps fund rural hospitals that serve Medicaid populations. While the OBBBA includes $50 billion in relief for rural hospitals over five years, this amounts to roughly $4.5 million per rural hospital annually, a fraction of what they’ll lose from Medicaid cuts. With 44 percent of rural hospitals already operating with negative margins, and over 300 at immediate risk of closure, these cuts don’t reduce waste; they guarantee collapse.

This is not belt-tightening or fiscal discipline. It is the deliberate construction of a reverse welfare state: one that extracts from those with little to enrich those with much. Roosevelt’s test asked whether we provide enough for those who have too little. Trump’s answer is unambiguous: we will take from those who have too little to give more to those who have too much.

The Legitimacy Death Spiral: When Breach Compounds into Collapse

Political systems do not fail randomly. They fail according to patterns that are predictable and preventable. When the Trust Envelope is breached, when dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, and adaptability are systematically violated, three cascading failures follow:

First: Epistemic Collapse. When government repeatedly makes claims it cannot or will not fulfill, citizens lose the capacity to distinguish credible commitments from hollow rhetoric. The White House claimed “no cuts to Medicaid,” the CBO documented $1.02 trillion in cuts. The administration insisted work requirements would promote employment, the data showed they primarily increase uninsured rates. This is not normal political spin. It is the active destruction of shared epistemic infrastructure, the common ground of verifiable facts that makes collective decision-making possible.

When citizens cannot trust government claims to bear any relationship to government performance, two pathologies emerge: (1) some citizens become vulnerable to increasingly extreme claims precisely because verification has become impossible, and (2) others withdraw entirely from political engagement because participation feels meaningless.

Second: Affective Detachment. When institutions repeatedly demonstrate that citizen wellbeing is subordinate to elite interests, people stop experiencing government as theirs. They experience it as imposed, extractive, hostile. The emotional supply chain breaks: where citizens should feel conviction that the system protects them, they feel only cynicism or despair.

This detachment is not irrational. It is the appropriate response to breach. When 42 million Americans are told their food security depends on a political standoff they didn’t create and cannot resolve, they learn a lesson: their government views them as leverage, not as constituents. That lesson doesn’t disappear when the immediate crisis passes. It accumulates. It compounds. It erodes the psychological substrate that makes democratic participation feel worthwhile.

Third: Institutional Fragmentation. When federal systems abdicate their coordinating functions, the burden shifts to states, localities, voluntary organizations, and individuals. But these actors were never designed to replace federal infrastructure. Food banks cannot manufacture the economic security that SNAP provides. State governments cannot fund Medicaid at previous levels when federal matching funds disappear. Families cannot self-insure against medical bankruptcy when insurance markets fragment.

The result is not decentralization or empowerment; it is chaos. Different communities experience radically different levels of protection depending on local wealth, political orientation, and administrative capacity. The social contract becomes postcode-dependent. Equality before law becomes a fiction. The center cannot hold because it has deliberately vacated its function.

These three failures, epistemic collapse, affective detachment, and institutional fragmentation, do not remain isolated. They cascade. Each accelerates the others. Citizens who cannot trust government claims withdraw from civic participation, which reduces accountability, which enables more egregious breaches, which further erodes trust. This is the legitimacy death spiral, and we are in it.

The Fascism Refinery: How Manufactured Despair Becomes Political Fuel

We must be precise about what we’re witnessing. The Trump administration is not merely failing to address economic inequality, it is actively cultivating the conditions that make authoritarian politics viable.

There is a well-documented process by which economic dislocation becomes political radicalization. It requires specific ingredients: a population experiencing loss of social standing and economic security, narratives that attribute that loss to identifiable scapegoats, and affective communities that provide belonging in exchange for ideological fusion.

The OBBBA creates the substrate. By stripping healthcare from millions, by making food security contingent on political calculations, by shifting wealth upward while inflicting deprivation downward, it manufactures the listlessness and dispossession that authoritarian movements harvest. People whose material conditions are deteriorating need explanations. When government refuses to acknowledge the deterioration it caused, alternative explanations proliferate: immigrants are stealing benefits, the “deep state” is hoarding resources, trans kids are the real threat, urban elites are the enemy.

This is not accidental. It is the authoritarian playbook in miniature: enrich the elite, inflame the resentments of the working class, and distract with scapegoats. The pattern is visible in every authoritarian transition in modern history: Weimar Germany’s hyperinflation producing Nazi scapegoating, Russia’s post-Soviet collapse enabling Putin’s revanchism, Turkey’s economic stress facilitating Erdoğan’s authoritarian consolidation.

The mechanism is thermodynamic: economic deprivation produces heat: anxiety, anger, grievance. That heat needs somewhere to go. Authoritarian movements provide a refinery that captures the heat and converts it into political fuel. They offer identity fusion: the promise that belonging to the movement will restore dignity, purpose, meaning. They weaponize nostalgia: the claim that returning to a mythic past will solve present crises.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago spectacle, literally hosting Gatsby parties while breadlines grow, is not tone-deaf. It is functional. It demonstrates that the rules don’t apply to the elite, that wealth is its own justification, that the strong do what they will and the weak suffer what they must. For those who identify with the strong, this is aspirational. For those who feel weak, it is clarifying: the system is rigged, and your only option is to choose a side.

This is how democracies die, not through sudden coups but through the gradual hollowing of reciprocity until all that remains is domination and submission.

Prescriptive: Rebuilding Legitimacy Through Institutional Renewal

If the problem is systemic breach of the Trust Envelope, the solution cannot be merely reactive or defensive. We cannot restore legitimacy by preventing bad policies. We must actively construct the infrastructure that manufactures trust.

This requires a New Deal for the 21st century, but updated for the threats we face: climate instability, technological disruption, demographic aging, and epistemic fragmentation. Here is the architecture:

A. Economic Security as Constitutional Right

Universal Healthcare: Not as aspiration but as legal entitlement. Healthcare should function like Social Security, a system where eligibility is automatic, enrollment is frictionless, and benefits are predictable. The goal is not merely coverage but epistemic clarity: every citizen knows they can access care, can verify they received it, and can hold the system accountable for failures.

Implementation: Expand Medicare to all citizens through a phased rollback of age restrictions (lower eligibility from 65 to 60 to 55 to 50, etc.) while simultaneously creating a public option on ACA exchanges that undercuts private insurance pricing. This creates competitive pressure that drives consolidation toward the public system without requiring politically fraught single-step transitions.

Guaranteed Employment: Not jobs guarantees but guaranteed access to employment at living wages for anyone who wants to work. This means federal job creation in areas of systematic market failure: climate adaptation infrastructure, elder care, childhood education, rural broadband deployment, ecological restoration.

Implementation: Establish a National Employment Service that functions like a permanent WPA, offering employment at $20/hour (adjusted for regional cost-of-living) with benefits. Jobs are allocated through local boards that identify community needs. This doesn’t replace private employment; it sets a wage floor that private employers must compete above.

Food Security Baseline: SNAP should not be contingent on work requirements or monthly bureaucratic verification. Basic nutrition is a prerequisite for human functioning, not a reward for compliance. Convert SNAP to a graduated block grant: below 130% of federal poverty level, you receive maximum benefits automatically. Above that threshold, benefits phase out gradually rather than cliff at arbitrary cutoffs.

Implementation: Remove all non-disability-related work requirements. Convert to income verification only, conducted annually rather than monthly. Integrate with IRS data so enrollment is automatic when tax returns demonstrate eligibility.

B. Institutional Accountability Through Artifact Discipline

Legitimacy requires admissible proof that government delivers what it promises. This means abandoning rhetoric that cannot be tested and replacing it with claims bound to evidence.

Evidence Operations: Every major policy claim must be tied to measurable, testable outcomes. When the White House says “no cuts to Medicaid,” there must be an operational definition against which that claim can be verified. CBO scoring is a start, but we need real-time dashboards that show enrollment numbers, coverage adequacy, and health outcomes by zip code.

Implementation: Create an independent Government Accountability Dashboard (GAD) that tracks every major policy claim against performance data. This is not punitive; it’s diagnostic. When claims diverge from performance, the system flags it for correction, not punishment. Over time, this disciplines political rhetoric toward testable claims.

Claims Registries: Government assertions should function like corporate financial statements: auditable, contestable, and consequential when false. Create a public registry where every administration promise is logged with specific, measurable success criteria. At regular intervals, independent auditors assess performance and publish variances.

Implementation: Establish this as part of the Government Accountability Office’s mandate. Every State of the Union claim, every major policy rollout, every legislative justification goes into the registry with specific metrics. Annual reports show what was promised, what was delivered, and what explains gaps.

Renewal Discipline: Trust capital degrades over time if not renewed. Institutions that built legitimacy in the 1930s cannot coast on that forever. Every program should have built-in renewal mechanisms: regular evaluations, sunset provisions with explicit re-authorization requirements, and citizen feedback loops that inform updates.

Implementation: Every federal program undergoes comprehensive review every ten years. The review includes: (1) performance against original goals, (2) stakeholder feedback from beneficiaries and administrators, (3) updated need assessment given demographic and economic changes, (4) recommended modifications or sunset. Programs that consistently fail performance standards get redesigned or eliminated. Those that succeed get renewed and expanded.

C. Democratic Infrastructure Reinforcement

Legitimacy flows from participation, but participation requires capacity. Most Americans cannot engage meaningfully in governance because the costs are too high: time, expertise, access. We must lower the friction to participate while preserving the friction that generates meaning.

Automatic Voter Registration and Voting Access: Voter registration should be automatic at 18, updated automatically with address changes, and linked to all government identity documents. Early voting should be mandatory for at least two weeks before Election Day. Mail voting should be universal. Polling places should be within walking distance of every residential area.

Paid Civic Leave: Citizens cannot participate in democracy if participation costs them wages. Establish mandatory paid leave for voting (3 hours), jury service (full duration), and public commenting on regulations (up to 10 hours annually). This isn’t expensive; it’s investing in the capacity for collective decision-making.

Deliberative Assemblies: Representative democracy is necessary but insufficient. We need mechanisms for deliberative input that aren’t filtered entirely through elected officials. Establish citizens’ assemblies—randomly selected, demographically representative groups—to deliberate on major policy questions: climate strategy, healthcare design, immigration reform. These assemblies receive expert briefings, hear from stakeholders, deliberate, and issue recommendations. Their conclusions aren’t binding, but they create a public record of what informed citizens actually want when given time to learn and discuss.

Civic Education Reinvestment: Americans cannot engage intelligently with complex policy if they lack basic literacy in economics, statistics, civics, and media analysis. Mandate high-quality civic education in all public schools; not jingoistic patriotism but actual training in how laws get made, how budgets work, how to evaluate evidence, and how to organize politically.

D. Narrative Infrastructure: Story as Medium of Continuity

Institutions alone do not create legitimacy. They must be embedded in stories that carry continuity across generations. This is not propaganda; it’s the infrastructure of collective memory.

Roosevelt succeeded because he told a story Americans could believe: that the Depression was not their fault, that collective action could restore prosperity, that government could be a force for protection rather than exploitation. That story persisted for decades because it was renewed through artifacts—Social Security checks, union contracts, public works—that proved it true.

We need a new story, one that acknowledges contemporary crises while offering credible paths forward:

We are the generation that must choose between extraction and regeneration. The old economy rewarded exploitation, of workers, of the environment, of future generations. It treated people as inputs and the planet as an externality. That economy is collapsing, and its collapse is revealing something we’ve always known but tried to forget: we are not separate from each other or from the systems that sustain us. Our fates are bound together. The question is whether we’ll acknowledge that binding voluntarily or have it forced upon us through catastrophe. This is not nostalgia; it’s recognition. We cannot return to the 1950s or 1930s or any imagined golden age. We can only build forward, using the materials we have: technological capacity, organizational knowledge, and the stubborn fact that humans are capable of cooperation when the alternative is unthinkable. The test remains what it was in 1937: do we provide enough for those who have too little, or do we add more to the abundance of those who have too much? We know what happens when we choose extraction. We’re living it. Millions without healthcare, without food security, without housing, without hope; while billionaires compete to colonize space. This isn’t stability. It’s a powder keg. The choice is not between change and preservation. It’s between managed transformation and chaotic collapse.

This story is true. It’s verifiable. It’s actionable. And it provides the narrative continuity that lets institutional reform feel like continuation rather than rupture.

The Path Forward: From Failure to Renewal

Roosevelt’s test is elegant because it’s simple: are we providing enough for those who have too little? The answer, demonstrably, is no. But failure is not destiny. It is a summons.

The legitimacy crisis we face is deep, but it is not unique. Every era of transformation requires institutional redesign. The New Deal rebuilt American governance after the Great Depression. The Progressive Era reformed American capitalism after the Gilded Age’s excesses. Reconstruction attempted to rebuild American democracy after slavery’s collapse.

We stand at a similar inflection point. The choice is stark: either we rebuild the trust infrastructure deliberately, through political action and institutional reform, or we wait for collapse to force reconstruction on catastrophic terms.

The prescriptions outlined above—economic security as right, artifact discipline, democratic reinforcement, narrative continuity—are not utopian. They are operational. They can be implemented through legislation, administrative action, and civic mobilization. They will face resistance from entrenched interests that profit from extraction. That resistance is neither surprising nor insurmountable. It is simply the work that transformation requires.

Roosevelt succeeded not because he was uniquely gifted, but because the Depression created a legitimacy vacuum that demanded filling. Our legitimacy vacuum exists now. The question is whether we will fill it with renewed democracy or with authoritarianism dressed as strength.

Trump has put America into reverse, demonstrating with brutal clarity what governance looks like when it abandons the pretense of reciprocity. But we still hold the wheel. We can turn it back toward decency, toward solidarity, toward the moral economy that Roosevelt articulated and that every civilized society requires.

The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much. It is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.

We are failing that test spectacularly.

But failure, like hunger, is not destiny. It is a summons.

The question is whether we will answer it.

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