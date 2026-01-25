This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This is one of the best things I’ve ever read and I commend you for writing it.

This is so well-written and complete! It is an easy read and yet is strikes hard. You have clearly summarized the issues with white supremacy and with any kind of society built on a static caste system instead of the plain and simple facts of what needs to be done for people to thrive. Colors and arbitrary classes create and then "solve" an internalization of inferiority. Always look at who benefits when someone comes at us with their version of our identity and destiny.

The lesson here for today's political struggle is that the new bosses are the same as the old bosses. And the white supremacists' worst nightmare is solidarity across color lines. What we see right now in the streets is the bosses' attempt to "whip us back into shape" by creating and roiling social and racial animus against brown people. White people like Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti absolutely will not be tolerated by the bosses because they refuse to be complicit in beating down brown and black people.

White defiance of racial hierarchy causes immediate backlash because it threatens the very foundation of the bosses' power. For example, during Jim Crow and before that the Antebellum period in the South, poor whites were routinely crushed and their spirits broken. The movie "Cool Hand Luke" is a good illustration of this dynamic. However, when middle-class or upper-class whites defied white supremacy, it was extremely threatening and the response was vicious. Look what happened to the Freedom Riders during the Civil Rights struggle of the 50's and 60's. I think we are seeing an updated version of this right now in Minneapolis.

The bosses aren't getting emotionally charged footage of black and brown people being violent and looting like they wanted. They are getting footage of extremely white people being assertive and defiant and it scares them. At some point, the politicians are going to have to step up and have the people's back. Once that happens, I think we can defeat them by sticking together.

