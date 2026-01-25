This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Introduction

White supremacy markets itself to white Americans as a membership benefit. Stay in the right group, maintain the right distinctions, and you’ll be protected from downward mobility. This is a lie so profitable that it has structured the American political economy for centuries.

The actual model works differently. Racial hierarchy functions as a protection racket that extracts wages, health, public infrastructure, and democratic power from the majority of white people, then delivers the proceeds to a narrow ownership class. The return white workers get for this arrangement is the psychological wage, what David Roediger called the ‘wages of whiteness,’ of feeling superior while their actual material conditions deteriorate.

This is not moral philosophy. It is accounting.

The Macroeconomic Drag of Growth You Never Got to Have

Racism operates as a structural constraint on economic growth. When education systems, labor markets, credit access, and entrepreneurial opportunity are systematically denied to large portions of the population, the economy produces less total output. Smaller economic output means fewer good jobs, slower wage growth, weaker tax revenues, and diminished public capacity.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco quantified this in 2020: eliminating racial and gender gaps in opportunity would have added $2.6 trillion to 2019 GDP. Over the period from 1990 to 2019, these gaps cost the economy $70.8 trillion in 2019 dollars. That is not money that disappeared into the ether. It is productivity that was never created because talent was systematically blocked from contributing.

For white workers, this shows up as wage stagnation in regions that could have had dynamic economies, job losses when whole industries fail to modernize, and public budgets too thin to maintain infrastructure or invest in the next generation. You are not “protected” by this system. You are operating in an artificially constrained economy that generates less wealth for everyone except the people who own enough capital to extract value from suppressed wages.

The historical precedent is clear. Economist Gavin Wright documented how the South’s low-wage, low-skill economic model—entangled with racial hierarchy—produced regional poverty that persisted for generations. The South did not “protect” white workers by maintaining segregation. It trapped them in an economic development pattern that rewarded cheap labor and punished investment in human capital.

The Union-Busting Blueprint for How Racial Division Keeps Everyone’s Wages Low

If you want to understand how white supremacy costs white people money, study the history of labor organizing in the United States. Racial hierarchy has been deployed, consistently and deliberately, to fracture worker solidarity and prevent collective bargaining.

The pattern begins early. Bacon’s Rebellion in 1676 included poor Europeans and Africans in a shared revolt against the planter elite, which accelerated elites’ efforts to harden racial categories and privileges. The response was decisive: Virginia’s legislators invented legal racial categories to split the working class. They gave poor whites small legal privileges and harsh penalties for cross-racial organizing, then expanded the plantation system on the backs of enslaved Africans. This was not cultural evolution. It was labor discipline.

The same technology appears in every subsequent period of labor conflict. During Reconstruction, the possibility of interracial labor organizing in the South terrified employers. The response was systematic violence, legal segregation, and an economic model that kept both Black and white workers too poor and divided to bargain collectively. The result kept wages among the lowest in the nation for both groups.

The research is unambiguous: unions raise wages, improve benefits, and compress wage inequality. When union density declines, wage gaps widen, and worker bargaining power collapses. And one of the most effective tools for preventing unionization has always been racial division. Employers in the South weaponized white supremacy to keep labor organizing weak, which kept wages low for everyone.

White workers in the Jim Crow South were not “protected” by segregation. They were paid less than their Northern counterparts in unionized industries, had worse working conditions, and watched their kids inherit the same poverty because the economic model required cheap labor to function. The premium they received was the right to use separate bathrooms and the comfort of knowing someone had it worse.

The Drained Pool and How Public Disinvestment Makes Everything Cost More

One of the clearest patterns in American political economy is this: when white voters believe a public good will be shared across racial lines, a meaningful portion would rather destroy the public good than integrate it. This is not speculation. It is documented in city budgets, infrastructure decisions, and the literal closure of public swimming pools rather than allowing integration.

Heather McGhee named this the “drained pool” dynamic, and the political science measures it. Research shows that more racially diverse and segregated municipalities spend less on public goods. That includes parks, libraries, public transit, schools, and infrastructure maintenance. The mechanism is straightforward: when public goods are perceived as benefiting “others,” political coalitions form to defund them rather than share them.

The cost shows up everywhere. Cities with crumbling infrastructure because voters won’t pass bonds for improvements that benefit the whole metro area. School districts that resist consolidation and equitable funding because it might mean resources flow to schools with more Black and Latino students. (STILL HAPPENING). Transit systems that never get built because they might make “those neighborhoods” more accessible.

White residents in these areas do not escape the consequences. They pay for privatized alternatives to public goods that no longer function: private pools, private schools, private security, and private trash collection. They sit in traffic on deteriorating roads because the regional transit was blocked. They watch their property values stagnate because regional economic development requires functional public infrastructure.

The trade is straightforward: you pay more money for worse services, but you maintain hierarchical separation. That is not a benefit. That is a ransom.

The Safety Net You Don’t Get is How Racial Politics Shrinks the Welfare State

Why does the United States have a weaker safety net than peer wealthy democracies? One major explanation in the research is racial division. Political scientists have shown that beliefs about who benefits from welfare programs shape white support for redistribution. When welfare is associated with Black recipients, white political support weakens, even when white families are the primary numerical beneficiaries of most programs.

This dynamic has structured American social policy since the New Deal. Social Security initially excluded domestic and agricultural workers, categories that disproportionately captured Black workers in the South. The exclusion was not accidental. It was the price of Southern Democratic support for the program. The GI Bill followed the same pattern: transformative benefits for white veterans, systematically denied or degraded for Black veterans through discriminatory administration.

The result is a social safety net that has always been thinner and more conditional than comparable wealthy democracies. And when the safety net is thin, it does not only fails to catch Black and Latino families. It fails to catch white families when factories close, when opioid addiction tears through a county, when medical bills bankrupt a household, when a recession destroys a retirement plan.

The opioid crisis is illustrative. It hit white rural communities hardest, and those communities then ran headlong into a public-health system they had been politically trained to distrust and fiscally trained to underfund. Communities that had voted against “big government” and welfare expansion suddenly needed robust public health interventions, addiction treatment, mental health services, and economic support. Those systems had been systematically underfunded.

White supremacy did not protect those communities. It prevented them from building the infrastructure they needed to survive a public health catastrophe.

Education Inequality—Segregation Costs Everyone Human Capital

School segregation is typically framed as an injustice to Black and Latino students, which it is. It is also an economic efficiency failure that degrades regional human capital and suppresses economic development.

After Brown v. Board of Education, many Southern districts chose to close public schools rather than integrate them. White families in those districts founded private “segregation academies,” funded partly through state tuition vouchers. The result was not “better education for white kids.” It was the collapse of public education infrastructure and the creation of a two-tier system: expensive private schools for families who could afford them, and underfunded public schools for everyone else.

This pattern continues. Segregated school districts correlate with lower overall public investment in education. When districts are highly segregated, the political coalition to fund public education broadly weakens. Wealthy white families opt out into private schools or into well-funded suburban districts, and the political will to fund schools serving everyone else collapses.

The cost is regional. Economies that underinvest in broad-based education produce weaker labor markets, lower innovation, and reduced tax bases. Employers struggle to find skilled workers. Young people leave for metros with better opportunities. The region gets trapped in a low-wage, low-skill development pattern.

White students in these systems do not uniformly benefit. Working-class white kids in underfunded public schools get an inferior education because the regional political economy chose hierarchy over human capital investment. The white families who do benefit are the ones who can afford private school tuition or homes in exclusive suburban districts. That is not “white people.” That is upper-middle-class and wealthy people.

The Civil War and The National Balance Sheet for Slavery’s Defense

Want the clearest historical price tag for white supremacy? Calculate the cost of the Civil War.

Economic historians estimate the total economic cost at roughly $7 billion in 1860s dollars, equivalent to about two full years of 1860 GDP. This includes direct government expenditures on both sides, the destruction of physical capital and infrastructure, and the loss of human capital, about 620,000 deaths, with newer estimates closer to 700,000.

The war was fought to preserve slavery, which was foundational to the Southern economic model and to white supremacy as a legal and social structure. The South chose war rather than accept even gradual, compensated abolition. The result was catastrophic for the entire nation, but especially for the South: cities burned, infrastructure destroyed, a generation of young men dead, regional economy shattered.

White Southerners were not “protected” by the war. They paid for it in blood, treasure, and decades of regional poverty. The people who benefited were the narrow planter class whose wealth was tied to slavery. Everyone else paid the invoice.

The Trust Collapse and What It Costs to Live in a Society Built on Coercion

These claims are systems-level inference: the data show the spending; the trust dynamics explain why the spending keeps rising.

This is the part that is hardest to price because it does not show up cleanly in GDP accounting. White supremacy is a trust-destruction system.

When you build a society on violent hierarchy, coercion, and legal impunity for dominant groups, you do not create social order. You create brittleness. Institutions that cannot afford to be accountable become corrupt. Public systems that exist to enforce hierarchy rather than serve the public become extractive. The social fabric thins.

The costs show up everywhere. Higher incarceration rates and bigger punishment budgets because coercion is the primary social technology. Private security and gated communities because public safety is not actually a shared good. Higher healthcare costs because public health is underfunded. Civic distrust makes cooperation harder and collective action nearly impossible.

In systems terms, trust is a renewable resource that requires evidence of safety, accountability, and reliability to reproduce itself. Societies built on hierarchy burn trust faster than they can generate it. The result is a permanent crisis that requires more enforcement, more private workarounds, and less shared prosperity.

White Americans are not exempt from this. They live in the same failing infrastructure, navigate the same corrupt institutions, and pay for the same bloated enforcement systems. The difference is that they are less likely to be on the receiving end of state violence, but they still pay for the system that delivers it.

Follow the Capital, Not the Skin Tone, to See Who Profits

Here is the structural clarity that makes the whole system legible: white supremacy benefits white people relatively, but it costs most white people materially. This is going to take some unpacking, so stick with me here.

The relative benefit is real. White workers have historically had access to better jobs, better housing, better schools, better legal treatment, and better political power than Black workers. This is the “wages of whiteness” that historian David Roediger documented: psychological compensation and relative status in a society structured by racial hierarchy.

But relative benefit is not the same as absolute benefit. The question is not “are white workers better off than Black workers in a white supremacist system?” The answer to that is obviously yes. The question is “are white workers better off in a white supremacist system than they would be in a society with robust worker power, strong public goods, and democratic accountability?”

The evidence says no.

The people who profit materially from white supremacy are the people who own capital—probably not you, definitely not me. Racial division keeps labor organizing weak, which keeps wages low. Racial division keeps the welfare state thin, which keeps taxes low on the wealthy. Racial division keeps public goods underfunded, which creates opportunities for private profit. Racial division keeps democratic accountability weak, which protects concentrated power.

The ownership class does not need to be personally racist to benefit from racism. They simply need to own enough capital to capture the value extracted from a divided working class and a gutted public sector. White supremacy is the social technology that maintains those divisions and prevents the multi-racial, multi-ethnic working class from noticing who is actually extracting their wealth.

What This Means for Monday Morning

If you are a white person reading this and thinking, “So what do I do?” here is what the analysis suggests:

Stop treating racism as someone else’s problem that you generously help with. It is costing you money, health, education, infrastructure, and political power. Organizing against racial hierarchy is not charity. It is self-interest correctly understood.

Stop accepting the trade where you get psychological comfort and relative status in exchange for absolute material decline. The coupon for “feeling superior” is a scam. You are paying for it in stagnant wages and crumbling schools.

Support policies that build universal public goods and worker power across racial lines: strong unions, universal healthcare, free public college, robust infrastructure investment, and democratic accountability mechanisms. These are not “handouts.” They are the baseline of a functional developed democracy, and you do not have them because racial division keeps blocking them.

Reject the political entrepreneurs who sell you racial grievance as a substitute for material improvement. When someone tells you the reason your wages are low is because of immigrants or affirmative action, they are lying to you. The reason your wages are low is that worker bargaining power collapsed, and ownership captured the gains from productivity growth. Racial division is the tool that made that possible.

Recognize that building a multi-racial democracy with shared prosperity requires white Americans to give up relative status. That is not comfortable. It is also necessary. The alternative is continued absolute decline while clutching the fiction of racial superiority. That is not a benefit. That is a humiliation.

The choice is not between “supporting white people” and “supporting everyone else.” The choice is between an extractive system that benefits a narrow ownership class or a democratic system that benefits the broad working class. White supremacy is the tool that makes you choose the former while believing it protects you. It does not.

If you want to see where this goes and join in the discomfort, check out the Learning Ladder here:

