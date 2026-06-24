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The Banner and the Lectern

In early June, somewhat more than two thousand young women convened in San Antonio for the Young Women’s Leadership Summit. Leadership appeared on the banner, on the lanyards, and on the backdrop where attendees photographed themselves. The program urged them toward early marriage, maximal childbearing, submission to husbands, and very little reciprocal obligation. It was doing what it was built to do.

I know, it sounds like an obvious contradiction. A weekend marketed as leadership and devoted to the rehearsal of subordination registers as contradiction only if one assumes the label describes the contents. It does not. The label is a claim, and the claim carries a fifty-year provenance.

If you have watched this material surface in the feeds of women you care about and wondered how anyone pronounces the word leadership without flinching, the explanation is not organizational incompetence but deliberate construction. The organizers comprehend their product precisely. The vocabulary is performing a function, and the function rewards inspection.

The Keynote

According to reporting from the summit, Alex Clark, host of Turning Point USA’s wellness program, told the room its occupants suffered from an excess of self-regard. She asked whether they would want to marry themselves, objected to right-wing men who behave as though a husband should fall from the sky, then announced her own engagement and brought her fiancé onstage to applause. She let the room to applaud the departure she had already arranged for herself.

Weeks earlier she had published a newsletter under the title Whores get married first. In it she responded with evident bitterness to another woman’s pregnancy and conceded, almost incidentally, that the doctrine she markets leaves its adherents isolated. By her own chronology, she was already engaged when she wrote it.

This isn’t a matter of buried or hidden subtext. The keynote diagnosed two thousand unmarried women with the affliction of self-regard, sold them a script its author had already exited, and accepted their applause for the exit. The contradiction does not lurk within the movement awaiting excavation. It is the entire movement, articulated from the main stage.

Where the Script Comes From

The genealogy substantially predates the platform. In 1972 Phyllis Schlafly founded STOP ERA, an acronym for Stop Taking Our Privileges, and within a few years consolidated it as the Eagle Forum. Her coalition never exceeded roughly twenty thousand, yet it was organized with sufficient discipline to arrest a constitutional amendment that had already cleared Congress.

Its activists presented themselves at statehouses in domestic costume, bearing home-baked bread beneath the slogan From the bread makers to the breadwinners.

The decisive detail is the least conspicuous one. Schlafly assembled a national career, complete with a 1978 law degree, a publishing operation, and an unrelenting lecture circuit, while instructing her audiences that a woman’s province was the home. Her critics repeatedly exhibited the discrepancy as though it constituted an embarrassment. The discrepancy was the commodity. Her career was available to only because she expended it persuading other women to forgo one.

Historians of the period assigned the formation a name: the new right’s ladies’ auxiliary, an arena in which women could exercise genuine authority on the condition that they exercised it arguing against women’s authority. The sundress and the sourdough are recent ornamentation. The structure beneath them was completed half a century ago.

The Angle

Here the feminine iteration of the project encounters an obstacle the masculine iteration is spared.

These are not two halves of one bargain. They are two sales pitches that void each other at the counter. The masculine product warns men that women covet their money. The feminine product tells women to depend entirely on a man’s money. Each is merchandising the other’s nightmare.

A man may consume the masculine product in isolation. Resentment requires no counterparty. The feminine product possesses no such autonomy. Its fulfillment is contingent on the appearance of a specific man, one prepared to marry young, to generate a single income sufficient to sustain a household, and thereafter to remain. Such men are scarce, and the formation directed at them has spent a decade training them to read the woman opposite as a fiscal hazard. The script solicits a woman’s total dependence on the one party the larger project has conditioned toward undependability.

This is the structural flaw. A woman may assent to every clause of the script and nonetheless discover that the arrangement does not resolve.

The Workaround

An operation carrying a flaw of that order has two available behaviors. It can fail, or it can reroute around the defect. This one has rerouted, and the detour is wellness.

Clark’s program supplies the workaround. It runs on protein, sleep, and suspicion of whatever prescription occupies the medicine cabinet. Marriage is the deliverable the script cannot supply on schedule. But a brisk morning regimen sure can. Wellness lets the movement keep the audience while the husband, the household, and the single income remain in arrears.

It is an ingenious patch. It retains the audience while the central promise remains in arrears. It does not remediate the defect; it conceals it behind a function that not only performs but produces revenue.

The Scoreboard

The remaining question is whether the apparatus is accomplishing its purpose.

The trend runs against the sales pitch. Young women are now the most liberal age cohort in the country and among its most civically mobilized, and they are migrating leftward while their male contemporaries migrate right. Asked to define a successful life, the young men most aligned with this politics nominate childbearing as their foremost criterion. The young women most opposed to it consign childbearing to the periphery. The summit is marketing early marriage and a populated nursery to the precise demographic that has ranked that life lowest.

This circumstance accounts for the register of the keynote. A movement in ascendancy does not instruct its own constituency that its central deficiency is an overabundance of self-esteem. The shaming is the acoustic signature of a sales operation whose room will not stop emptying.

What to Take from the Room

None of this requires contempt for the women in the seats. They were handed a real loneliness and sold a counterfeit remedy. The contempt belongs elsewhere: with the operators who call managed dependence leadership because the word still has market value.

The useful response is smaller than panic and harder than mockery. When a program presents itself under the heading of leadership, ask what it trains women to want, what it trains them to surrender, and who benefits from the exchange. Specificity is the test the imitation cannot survive.

A summit that taught women to lead would not spend its weekend rehearsing deference. Identify the arrangement, and withhold from it the name it chose for itself.

The appropriate response is considerably quieter. Identify the arrangement, and withhold from it the name it selected for itself.

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