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The Surface

The content always arrives in reasonableness and concern, looking like health. It is seed oils and cortisol and morning light, a suspicion of the prescription in the cabinet, a linen dress and a loaf of bread cooling on the counter. None of it shouts politics, which is the first property that should register suspicion. The wellness in a young woman’s feed is a recruitment surface, and the capital behind that surface does not originate with anyone in the business of making women well.

Today we begin to see the financing... Earlier we talked about the contradiction, a movement that markets to women a dependence the adjacent movement has conditioned men to refuse. The contradiction didn’t resolve; it got funded. What follows is an account of who underwrites it, and of the mechanism that their money supports.

If you have ever scrolled past the protein and the seed-oil warnings and felt a low hum of suspicion that something was riding underneath the skincare, that vibe was accurate. Something is riding underneath it. It absolutely has a balance sheet.

The Vacuum

The insidious pitch succeeds because it touches on a genuine injury. American women navigate a medical system that historically tested its drugs on men and then dismissed their pain, and that meters care through whatever insurance the month happens to allow. Into that vacuum arrives a voice that takes their symptoms seriously, identifies the exhaustion they actually experience, and offers a regimen they can commence on a Tuesday without a referral.

Alex Clark’s program exemplifies this form. It runs on protein and sleep and a steady distrust of the medicine cabinet, and it compresses the entire posture into a slogan: less Prozac, more protein. Its host has been received warmly by the incoming administration’s health officials and accorded a platform beside them. Her stated audience is young, between roughly twenty-five and thirty-five, often finishing school or starting a family, and her engagement ascends whenever she pivots from the recipes to the politics beneath them. The need she meets is genuine. The destination she routes it toward is not.

The Solvent

What renders this surface so effective is that it does not resemble persuasion. Researchers who study anti-feminist media describe the central maneuver with unusual precision: political instruction is presented as self-care, and a heavy ideological demand is permitted to travel as a light lifestyle preference. The soft palette and the unhurried voice perform the work of making an argument resemble a mood.

The mechanism also has a documented shape. Clean-eating and natural-living content functions as the entry point, and the women most reliably drawn through it are mothers, approached through an appeal to maternal intuition that is subsequently turned against the institutions, a doctor or a school, that might contradict the influencer. The wellness is the solvent. The political content dissolves into it the way a dose disappears into something easier to swallow, and by the time the argument is tasted it is already down.

The Fuel

Beneath the surface there is a ledger, and the ledger is not financed by supplement sales alone. Turning Point USA, the organization staging the summit and employing the host, is sustained by a familiar constellation of conservative foundations. The Bradley network has routed millions to it across the past decade. The Marcus and Uihlein family foundations appear in the same filings, alongside the donor-advised vehicles that allow large gifts to arrive without a name attached. After the organization’s founder was killed last year, reporters reconstructing its books found single foundation gifts in the eight figures.

This is the asymmetry worth holding onto for a moment. The men’s movement is largely self-financing, because resentment is inexpensive to produce and sells itself through subscriptions and coaching and supplements. The women’s movement carries two fuel lines at once, the creator economy and the donor class, because its product is harder to move and the difference has to be paid for somewhere. The capital intensity is not incidental. It is the cost of selling something the market resists. And despite all this shine and gloss the market is definitely resisting; we all know how the Handmaid’s tale goes.

The Circuit

The clearest illustration of how the money closes on itself involves a single investor. A magazine styled as a conservative answer to the women’s glossies publishes, with some regularity, the claim that hormonal birth control is quietly poisoning its readers. The same founders operate a cycle-tracking application, and that application sells a supplement marketed to women coming off the pill. The application took a two-million-dollar investment from Peter Thiel, part of a larger round his firm led. Thiel holds no formal stake in the magazine, which preserves the arrangement as legible journalism rather than as advertising.

The pattern is easy enough to clock, watch this turn. The magazine manufactures the worry. The application sells the remedy for the worry. The investor behind the remedy has spent heavily on the politics that would foreclose the readers’ other options. The wound, the cure for it, and the campaign to remove the alternative all draw on the same account. None of the participants need to coordinate for the circuit to function, which is precisely what renders it so incredibly durable. It requires only that each part keep doing what pays.

What the Capital Buys

Capital cannot magically render a failing proposition true, but it can underwrite its repetition indefinitely. The contradiction described in the first essay, that the women’s product requires a counterparty the larger project has trained to walk away, has not been solved by any of this spending. It has just been subsidized. The wellness surface buys time, keeping an audience engaged and the movement in revenue through the long interval in which the central promise, the husband and the single income and the household, fails to arrive on schedule.

That is what the capital purchases: a deferral long enough to monetize, rather than a resolution. A pitch this far out of step with its own market should ordinarily lose the room and close up shop. The donor class and the venture round are what keep it funded past the point at which its own customers, in the aggregate, have begun to decline it.

What to DO With the Worry

You are not in a position to audit a donor-advised fund, and you should not have to be. The serviceable move is smaller and entirely within reach. When wellness content arrives carrying a political charge, the seed-oil warning that slides into a remark about feminism, the supplement pitch that comes packaged with a worldview, ask one question:

Who profits from the worry being sold to you‽‽

The laundering works only while the politics stays invisible. Naming the party who benefits from your anxiety restores the content to what it was before the soft palette was applied, which is an advertisement with a candidate attached.

The people running the circuit are well capitalized and patient, and the women in the audience were issued a genuine exhaustion and offered a branded remedy for it. Both remain true. What the capital wants, ultimately, is a customer who is anxious and dependent and, above all, unprotected, because that customer purchases the most and interrogates the least. The next essay concerns the protections the whole arrangement is built to remove, and how a woman keeps them. For now it is enough to see the surface for what it is, and to ask, each time, whose balance sheet it serves.

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