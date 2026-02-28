This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

The Year of Showing My Work

275 essays. One year. A few things I didn’t expect to learn.

A year ago, I started writing on Substack because I was tired of waiting.

Not tired in the dramatic, burned-out way that makes for good copy. Tired in the practical way, the way you get tired of standing in a doorway watching other people arrange furniture in a room that you also live in. I had ideas. They weren’t being written. Nobody was going to knock on my door and ask for them. So I sat down and started typing.

The decisions to stop waiting for permission to participate in the conversation, turned out to be the most clarifying thing I’ve done in years. Not because the writing was instantly good. Some of it was. Some of it wasn’t. Some of it was complete shit. Some of it was a hot take I fired off before the thinking had fully cooled, and a few of those may yet age poorly. But the act of writing consistently, of putting structure around thoughts I’d been carrying loosely for decades, changed my relationship to my own mind.

For most of my life, I read voraciously and thought carefully about what I read, but I treated the thinking as private. Recreational, my own quirky thought experiments, almost. I’d encounter an idea in one discipline, notice how it connected to something in another discipline, build a mental model of how those connections worked, and then... keep it to myself. Not out of modesty, exactly. More out of an assumption that the synthesis happening in my head was too idiosyncratic to matter to anyone else.

That assumption was wrong. It was wrong in an interesting way, and the wrongness taught me something.

What Writing Revealed

The first thing I learned is that I am not a person with original ideas. I want to be clear about this because honesty about it matters more than the comfort of pretending otherwise.

The frameworks I’ve published over this year — the Trust Envelope Model, SECSV, epistemic thermodynamics, the work on feminine governance architecture — none of these concepts emerged from nowhere. Every piece draws on thinkers who came before me: bell hooks on belonging, Audre Lorde on the erotic as power, Patricia Hill Collins on standpoint epistemology, adrienne maree brown on emergent strategy, Ursula Le Guin on the carrier bag theory of narrative. Systems theorists, democratic resilience scholars, feminist organizers who did the foundational work decades before I showed up with my Substack account.

What I can do — what it turns out I’m genuinely built for — is synthesis. I read across disciplines the way some people read across genres: compulsively, connectively, looking for the connective tissue, the pattern underneath the surface variation. When I encounter a concept in thermodynamics that maps onto a dynamic I’ve observed in political radicalization, something in my brain locks those two things together and won’t let go until I’ve worked out the structural relationship between them. That’s not genius. It’s just a cognitive tendency. But it turns out to be useful.

The surprise was that other people recognized the connections too. Not because I showed them something they’d never thought about, but because I gave a name and a structure to something they’d already been sensing. Over and over, readers told me some version of the same thing: I knew something was wrong, but I couldn’t describe the mechanism. Your model gave me a way to talk about it.

That feedback restructured how I understand the work I’m doing here.

The Medium Is the Community

I’ve written elsewhere about how resonance requires a medium — that ideas can’t travel through a vacuum any more than sound can. What I didn’t fully appreciate until this year is that the medium isn’t abstract. It’s people. Specific people, reading specific essays, at specific moments in their own thinking.

The community that has gathered around this newsletter is the most intellectually generous group I’ve ever been part of. Readers who correct my factual errors without making me feel stupid about making them. People who take a framework I’ve proposed and extend it into territory I hadn’t considered. Writers and thinkers who push back on my conclusions in ways that make the analysis sharper.

I need to be honest about something else. That community met a need I hadn’t fully acknowledged to myself. I have spent most of my intellectual life feeling like the odd one out, the person in the room connecting things that other people thought were unrelated, getting blank stares or polite disengagement in return. Writing publicly, and discovering that the connections I see also make sense to others, addressed a loneliness I’d been carrying so long I’d stopped noticing it was even there.

This is not a small thing. The need to belong to a thoughtful community, not a community that agrees with you, but one that takes the same questions seriously, is as infrastructural as anything I’ve written about in the Trust Envelope. Dignity requires witness. Agency requires context. Accountability requires relationship. None of these operate in isolation. I knew that theoretically. Now I know it in my body, now I FEEL it. It is no longer an abstract concept.

The Uncomfortable Inventory

Two hundred and seventy-five essays is a lot of output for one year. Some of it holds up well. The SECSV framework has proven durable as an analytical tool. The work on epistemic thermodynamics continues to generate productive questions. The Trust Envelope Model has been picked up by people working in organizational design, which was not something I anticipated when I first started applying it outside of my daily work life, but making it legible for others to use.

Some of it is uneven. Early essays where I was still finding the voice read differently to me now. A few pieces where the anger outpaced the analysis. Some where I trusted a source that deserved more scrutiny, and had to go back and correct the record. The corrections matter to me. If the entire project rests on the claim that systems require feedback mechanisms to stay honest, then this system, my writing practice, has to model that same level of accountability.

And yes, some hot takes. Written in the heat of a news cycle that felt like it demanded immediate response. A few of those still feel right. Others were the equivalent of sending a text before you’ve finished thinking, and I keep them published because deleting them would be a different kind of dishonesty. The record should reflect the process, including the parts where the process was messy.

What I Actually Built

When I look at the body of work from this year, what I see is not a collection of individual essays but the outline of an interconnected analytical architecture. The pieces talk to each other. The fascism refinery model connects to epistemic thermodynamics, which connects to the Trust Envelope, which connects to the feminine governance framework, which loops back around to explain why the refinery’s products are so effective at destroying the conditions trust requires.

That architecture wasn’t planned. It emerged from the synthesis tendency I described earlier, from following the connections wherever they led and being willing to write my way through the uncertainty of not knowing where they’d end up. The structure revealed itself through the practice of writing, not before it.

This is, I think, the real argument for showing your work publicly rather than waiting until it’s finished. Finished is a fiction. Understanding is iterative. If you wait until you’ve figured it all out, you never start, and you miss the community of thinkers who could help you figure it out faster.

What Comes Next

I’m not going to make grand promises about year two. The work will continue because the conditions that require it haven’t changed. Authoritarian systems are still operating. Democratic institutions still need repair. The analytical tools still need sharpening. The community still needs tending.

What I can say is that the project has shifted from reactive to constructive. The early months were heavily diagnostic — naming what was broken, mapping how it broke. The work ahead is more prescriptive. Not just how systems fail, but how they’re rebuilt. Not just what trust looks like when it collapses, but what the engineering specifications are for putting it back together. The Mandate for Progress isn’t a critique. It’s a blueprint, and blueprints require a level of precision that pure analysis doesn’t demand.

I’ll keep getting things wrong sometimes. I’ll keep correcting them. I’ll keep writing at the intersection of disciplines because that’s where the useful patterns live, even when it means I don’t fit neatly into any single category of expertise.

And I’ll keep doing it in public, because the alternative: keeping the synthesis private, waiting for someone else to start the conversation, treating my own thinking as recreational, was always the worst option. Not because my voice is uniquely necessary. Because no one’s voice is unnecessary, and I got tired of acting like mine was.

A Note on Rage and Refusal

One more thing, because I promised honesty.

I write from a position of care because I believe care is more structurally sound than rage. What my voice has become, for this newsletter, is deliberate: moral seriousness over combustion, systems analysis over catharsis, respect for the reader over performance of outrage. I believe in that approach. I think it produces better thinking and more durable conclusions. I will sometimes fail at this, and I hope you all continue to hold me to my best thinking, especially when I am not at my best.

But care is not neutrality. Care requires naming what it opposes with precision and without apology.

So: patriarchy is an infrastructure of extraction that diminishes every person it touches, including the men it claims to benefit. White supremacy is a legitimacy construct — a refinery that processes historical grievance into identity fusion, exactly as the SECSV model describes. These are not opinions. They are structural analyses. And opposing them is not a political stance. It’s an engineering requirement for any system that intends to function for the betterment of ALL humanity.

Happy anniversary. Thank you, so much, for reading. The work goes on.

