This Woman Votes and How the Regime Is Building Surveillance Into Your Router

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Episode Notes: Conditional Approval

Andra invited me on to talk through my recent essay on the FCC’s foreign router ban, and what started as a tech policy conversation became something much broader. We ended up covering a whole lot of my “greatest hits” — surveillance architecture, corporate capture, Project 2025 as a personnel pipeline, the Palantir factor, and why the judicial remedy everyone keeps reaching for is less available than people think.

The throughline is a question I have been talking about since I started this Substack: why does the most consequential policy tend to arrive in the most boring packaging? The router ban is a great example. It landed as a procurement update. It is absolutely not a procurement update.

We covered a lot of ground in about forty minutes. The core of the router conversation was the grandfathering clause, which tells you everything about what this policy is actually optimizing for. If the concern were security, the policy would address the hardware already in your home. It does not. It addresses only new models, and it places approval authority for those new models with the Department of Homeland Security and the body currently styling itself as the Department of War, with no published criteria, no public comment period, and no appeals process.

Andra’s audience asked good practical questions throughout, and we got into who is specifically at risk beyond the general privacy framing. If you are pregnant and seeking healthcare, navigating an immigration proceeding, or trans, the data flowing through your home network carries different stakes than it did two years ago. That is not hypothetical. It is the current legal environment mapped onto the current surveillance architecture. This is network capture.

We also talked through what you can actually do. The practical recommendations are in the conversation, and they are not complicated, though some of them require trading convenience for security in ways most of us have gotten used to not doing.

The conversation moved into Project 2025 as infrastructure rather than document, the Forest Service and National Parks as the same wealth-transfer logic in a different sector, and the specific problem with “just sue” as a resistance strategy when enforcement runs through a captured DOJ.

The essay is linked below if you want the full written argument before or after listening. The episode runs just over forty minutes.

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