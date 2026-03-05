This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

"Some ideas are load-bearing failures that compromise the structure for everyone inside it."

This is a terrific title for the conversations yet to come with folks around me who are desirous of 'saving the church'. Which is desirous if one is attempting to walk THAT walk. The walk: Not the one found in the "Dick and Jane' books of my childhood and Sunday School lessons; a different walk. The walk of Gandhi to make salt from the sea. The walk of Martin Luther King's march on Washington. The walk straight into a seat of power of the Roman colonial empire by a barefoot rabbi.

Our structure is almost entirely compromised now, in a manner I've neither seen nor imagined possible in my 74 years. And, in my experience, with rare exception, nobody in my circles are planning that acknowledgement, or anything unusual or preparatory, except maybe a kitchen renovation or a cruise in the islands, or the like.

When I've suggested that I"m: 1. Not flying anywhere; 2. Not traveling anywhere I couldn't imagine returning from on a bicycle; 3. Cutting every subscription that feeds The Machine; 3. Only purchasing things that will improve my 1927-era level of sustainability, and only locally; 4. NEVER, EVER buying anything from TechBro King Bezos; 5. NEVER, EVER communicating via the 'platforms' of the other Techbro predator class (I burned down those scant-used 'presences' in '16) (and I'm starting to worry about substack); and living according to the twelve points of my old 1959 Boy Scout Law;

It makes most folks uncomfortable. Which I think has become the work I've been given to do.

I get your development of a Plan B and Plan C. It provides insight, as you've done here, of just how complete the fungal rot has gotten through the keel, timbers and hull of our mighty ship of state; and, the degree of denial that if one doesn't maintain the timbers of democracy, the whole affair flounders: slowly at first, and then suddenly. And I deeply respect your understanding of what it would take to re-start, and not just continue the pattern of extraction as a tourist-consumer. I learned something about that crossing the country on bicycle, alone, on back roads.

I'm too old to consider packing out. And, I've nearly come to my untimely end four times of which I'm aware already, and am no longer afraid. I hope that I'd have the same courage to intervene as Alex Pretti did, to assist a fellow citizen shoved off her feet by our current version of an SA thug. And saying it out loud here, and to my sons and those I love to further drive it in to my own weakened hull I so very much appreciate the work you're doing here ma'am, and hope you continue to find the strength with which to do it.

Tim Long, Just Up the Hill from Lock 15

3 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
I, too, have made the decision to stay for the duration, whatever that may be and wherever it may go. I can understand the shopkeeper wanting the effort from immigrants to assimilate into the culture of the country. I think it is part of what drives many American MAGAtes to dismiss our immigrant population. I can remember specifically seeing an interview with an Hispanic woman in Northern California who had been in the United States for over 14 years, and she couldn't speak English. Just as the Portuguese shopkeeper wanted any immigrants to "do the work", so do Americans. I am not saying that this woman was typical, but a LOT of Americans have that impression of the immigrant community. We really need to get out into the community and assist these communities with their problems and opportunities. The more interactions with each of our cultures, the more incentive to explore and integrate the best parts of them all into a better environment for everyone.

