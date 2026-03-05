March Focus: Rights, Power, and the Architecture of Harm Last month we examined white supremacy as a system. The conversations were hard, and that was the point. Systems built on hierarchy rarely reveal themselves without pressure. In March I will turn our attention to the explicit attacks on the rights, safety, and dignity of women, LGBTQ people, and other marginalized communities. Across legislatures, courts, and cultural institutions, policies are being advanced that restrict bodily autonomy, erase identities, and narrow who is allowed to live freely in public life. This month is not only about documenting harm. It is about understanding how these policies operate as a system. Who benefits. Who pays the cost. And what it means to defend dignity, agency, and accountability when institutions move in the opposite direction. I am not looking for easy answers. I am looking for clarity, courage, and the willingness to examine what is happening in plain sight.

Three Conversations in Portugal While My Country Started a War

I spent seventeen days in Portugal. I left because I needed distance, I needed a plan, I needed to reconnect to my network face-to-face, I needed to find a community, a place to land. Portugal is my Plan C. Plan B is Vancouver, Canada. We should ALL consider that the need to flee may become very real.

While I was gone, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. They killed the Supreme Leader. They bombed the state broadcaster. Reports emerged of a girls’ school hit in Minab. Oil jumped sharply, with analysts warning it could breach $100 if Hormuz stays closed.. Multiple governments advised departures and reduced embassy operations, including multiple American Embassies, the only resource for stranded American. The Dow fell more than 1,000 points in early trading. The President released an eight-minute video on Truth Social at 2:30 AM explaining that the purpose was regime change, then told reporters that Iran had no navy, no air force, and no radar left.

I watched all of this from cafés in Lisbon and Porto and bunch of surrounding communities, as we were searching for real estate, in earnest. I read the news on my phone between language struggles, city bus rides, walks along the Douro River. I ate pastéis de nata BY the DOZEN, and tried to nail down my coffee order in Portuguese, while my government was conjugating a new war.

One of the dozens of pastéis de nata, I wanted to ensure that I consumed a statistically valid sample size, food is political, food is culture, pastéis are life.

But the war is not what this essay is about. Not exactly. This essay is about three conversations I had with strangers, and what those conversations revealed about what the rest of the world already understands about us.

“How ARE You Doing With All This?”

The first conversation happened at the cheese stand in the Mercado do Bolhão, in Porto. A couple from the Netherlands sat at the next table, and when they heard us speaking English, they leaned over. Not aggressively. Gently. The way you might check on a neighbor whose house has been making strange noises.

“Oh, American—how are you doing with all this?”

They meant everything. Not just the military buildup. The institutional erosion, the judicial firings, the protest crackdowns, the general atmosphere of a country that had been running a low-grade fever for years and was now spiking.

I told them the truth. “Not well. And that’s partially why I’m in Portugal.”

The woman’s face changed. Not to pity. To recognition. “Ah, an immigrant! Me too. Portugal is a lovely place to land.”

Here is what struck me about this exchange: she did not treat my answer as dramatic. She did not treat it as an overreaction. She heard an American say “I might need to leave” and her response was WELCOME.

That is not how Americans talk to each other about this. Inside the United States, saying “I’m looking at options abroad” still gets treated as either privilege or cowardice. You’re either rich enough to run or too fragile to fight. The discourse has no room for a third possibility: that a person might be making a rational assessment of institutional trajectory and acting on it the way people have always acted on it, throughout history, when the institutional Trust begins to fail, and, importantly, when those failures start looking very dangerous to people I love.

The Dutch woman understood this because the Netherlands has its own history with institutional failure. Europe’s twentieth century is a textbook in what happens when people wait too long to take seriously what they can already see. She wasn’t being dramatic. She was being empirical.

“Are You a Trumper?”

The second conversation was shorter and sharper. A bar in Porto, late evening. The owner heard my accent and sized me up.

“American? Are you a Trumper?”

There was no diplomatic cushion. No warm-up. He asked the way you might ask someone if they’re carrying a weapon—not to be rude, but because the answer determines what happens next.

“Hell no,” I said.

“Oh, good. They’re not welcome in my bar.”

Let’s just sit with this for a moment, because it matters. A bar owner in Porto, Portugal, has drawn a line that most American institutions still refuse to draw. He has decided that supporting a particular political project is not a difference of opinion but a disqualifying act. He is not interested in both-sides-ing it. He is not worried about alienating customers. He assessed the situation and made a decision about the kind of space he wants to maintain.

This is what accountability looks like at the smallest scale. One person, one business, one boundary. It is not dramatic. It is not heroic. It is a man deciding that his bar will not be a neutral space for people who support the dismantling of democratic norms, because neutrality in that context is permission.

Americans struggle with this. We have been trained to believe that refusing to engage with all viewpoints equally is a form of intolerance. The marketplace of ideas, we are told, requires that every vendor gets a booth. But the bar owner in Porto understands something that the marketplace metaphor obscures: some ideas are not products competing for customers. Some ideas are load-bearing failures that compromise the structure for everyone inside it.

He does not need a theoretical framework to know this. He has the European gut sense for it, the inherited awareness that tolerance of the intolerant is not tolerance. It is a countdown.

“You’ve Got a Long Way to Go”

The third conversation was the funniest, and the one I keep thinking about most.

I was practicing Portuguese; badly, enthusiastically, with the earnest overconfidence of someone who has completed 19 Duolingo lessons and believes this qualifies as preparation. The person I was speaking with—a shopkeeper, patient and amused—listened to me mangle her language for several minutes before offering her assessment.

“Your Portuguese is not good. But it’s understandable. Are you moving here?”

I laughed. “I appreciate you tolerating my abuse of your language. Portugal is Plan C for us.”

She laughed too. Then she got serious. “You’ll need to work harder if you’re going to move here. You’ve got a long way to go.”

This was the most important thing anyone said to me in seventeen days.

Not because of the language advice, though she was certainly right, but because of what she was actually telling me: if you want to belong here, you have to earn it. Showing up is not enough. You have to do the work of integration, not just the logistics of relocation.

There is a version of the American-abroad story that is pure extraction. You arrive in a country with a cheaper cost of living, a better healthcare system, and a functioning social contract. You enjoy the benefits. You do not learn the language. You do not understand the culture. You do not participate in the civic life. You are not an immigrant. You are a consumer in a new market.

The shopkeeper was telling me, with warmth and clarity, that Portugal has seen this pattern and is not interested in repeating it. If you want to come, come. But come as a person, not a customer. Learn the language. Understand what you’re joining. Do the work.

This is a Trust demand. She was describing, without using any jargon, the conditions under which a community extends belonging: dignity (I will respect your effort), agency (you must act, not just arrive), accountability (your Portuguese must improve), cooperation (we will meet each other halfway), and adaptability (you will change to fit this place, not just expect it to accommodate you).

What Distance Reveals

I want to be super transparent here, because the experience of traveling abroad during a crisis is not universally available. I took 17 days off work (mostly), this ALONE is exceptional. It costs real money. It requires a passport, which requires documents, which requires a kind of bureaucratic standing that millions of Americans do not have, hence the concerns about the SAVE Act. The fact that I could go to Portugal while others could not is itself a data point about how the system distributes options.

But distance, when you can get it, does something specific. It does not make you smarter. It does not give you special insight. What it does is strip away the ambient noise of normalization.

Inside the United States, the escalation toward war with Iran unfolded through the usual mechanisms: the slow buildup of carrier groups, the diplomatic language that always means its opposite, the media cycle that treats the possibility of bombing a country as a scheduling question rather than a moral one. You absorb this gradually. Each step seems incremental. Each news alert is slightly worse than the last, but only slightly, so the overall trajectory becomes invisible in the way that a slow temperature change is invisible to the person sitting in the water.

From Portugal, the temperature change was not invisible. It was obvious. You could see the entire shape of it: the January threats, the February deployments, the failed negotiations that were structured to fail, the State of the Union speech that named the target, and then the strikes themselves. From outside, it did not look like a series of reasonable steps. It looked like what it was, a decision in search of a justification.

Three days before the strikes began, Iran’s foreign minister said a historic agreement was within reach. Three days later, the agreement was rubble and so was half of Tehran’s military infrastructure.

This is what normalization conceals and distance reveals. Not secret information. Not hidden truths. Just the shape of events that becomes clear when you are not standing inside them.

The Architecture of Departure

Americans are not supposed to leave. This is a cultural taboo that runs deeper than policy. The national mythology holds that America is the destination, never the point of departure. People come here. They do not go. The entire immigration debate is structured around this assumption: the question is always who gets to come in, never who might need to get out.

But people do leave. They have always left. They left during Vietnam. They left during the McCarthy era. They left during the first Gilded Age when labor conditions were unbearable. They left during slavery, though we use a different word for that. The American story includes departure as surely as it includes arrival, and the refusal to acknowledge this is itself a symptom of the epistemic closure that makes departure necessary.

What I saw in Portugal was not a wave of Americans fleeing. It was something quieter and more structural. Small communities forming. Language classes filling up. Residency lawyers doing a very steady business, tour guides and real estate agents eager to meet. People researching the Golden Visa program, now that real estate is off the table, the D7 visa for retirees, the tax implications of Portuguese visa options. People doing the research the way you do research when you are serious, not as fantasy, but as contingency planning.

These are not people who have given up on America. Most of them are working harder than ever on American problems. They are organizers, writers, teachers, healthcare workers. They are people who looked at the institutional trajectory and made a decision: I will continue to fight for repair, and I will also build a viable alternative in case repair fails.

This is not cowardice. It is the kind of planning that any engineer does when working on a system with a known failure rate. You do not stop trying to fix the system. You also do not pretend the failure rate is zero.

What Foreigners Know

Here is what I think the three conversations in Portugal were really about. They were about recognition.

The Dutch woman recognized the pattern of institutional decline because her country’s history taught her what it looks like. The Portuguese bar owner recognized the danger of normalizing authoritarianism because his country lived under dictatorship until 1974. The shopkeeper recognized the difference between extraction and integration because she has watched foreigners come and go for years and knows which ones stay.

None of them needed me to explain what was happening in America. They already knew. They knew not because they were experts on American politics but because the patterns are not uniquely American. Institutional decay has a grammar. Authoritarian consolidation has a sequence. The slow conversion of democratic norms into performative gestures has a recognizable shape, and people who have lived through it—or whose parents lived through it, or whose countries recovered from it—can read that shape the way a doctor reads a scan.

Americans are often the last to see it. Not because we are less intelligent, but because we are the most heavily narrated population on earth. The story of American exceptionalism does not just make us proud. It makes us structurally blind. If you believe you are the exception, you cannot recognize the pattern, because patterns are what happen to other countries.

The people I talked to in Portugal were not smarter than my neighbors in Oregon. They were simply less narrated. They had access to pattern recognition that American mythology actively suppresses.

Coming Home

I landed back in the United States on a Tuesday. By then, the strikes had been underway for several days. Hezbollah-linked forces had begun launching rockets into Israel. Lebanon’s already fragile ceasefire was unraveling. Protests were spreading through American cities. The administration’s narrative was shifting daily; first it was about nuclear weapons, then about regime change, then about defending American lives, then about something else.

The airport felt normal. The customs line was lighter than expected, although, with all of the middle east flights cancelled, I should not have been surprised. The train ride home was normal. This is the thing about normalization: it is not a feeling of alarm. It is the absence of alarm where alarm should be.

I thought about the bar owner in Porto. His willingness to draw a line. I thought about the Dutch woman. Her calm recognition. I thought about the shopkeeper. Her insistence that belonging requires work.

And I thought about what I want to carry forward from those seventeen days.

Not fear. Not escape. Something more like calibration.

The conversations in Portugal did not tell me anything I did not already know. What they did was confirm it from outside the system. They gave me the external reference point that any measurement requires. You cannot know the temperature of the water if the only thermometer is also in the water. You need a reading from somewhere else.

What to Do With the Distance

I am not going to tell anyone to leave. That is a personal decision that depends on resources, obligations, family, risk tolerance, and a hundred other factors that no one else can assess for you, BUT, you should absolutely be thinking about whether this might be necessary, the line between LEAVING and FLEEING is planning.

But I am going to suggest three things that the Portugal conversations clarified for me.

Build your own pattern recognition. Read the histories of democratic decline in other countries. Study Portugal’s Carnation Revolution. Study how ordinary people in ordinary countries recognized what was happening before the institutions admitted it. The Trust Envelope model gives you the diagnostic: check for dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, adaptability. When those begin to fail—not in rhetoric, but in measurable institutional behavior—that is your signal. You do not need permission from the system to notice that the system is breaching its own conditions. Draw your lines now. The bar owner in Porto did not wait for a crisis to decide who was welcome. He made the decision in advance, clearly, and without apology. You can do the same in your own spaces—your workplace, your community organizations, your family conversations. Deciding in advance what you will not normalize is easier than deciding in the moment. Write it down. A boundary that exists only in your head is not a boundary. If you are building a Plan C, do the work. The shopkeeper was right. Showing up is not enough. If your contingency plan involves another country, learn the language. Understand the culture. Build relationships before you need them. If your contingency plan is domestic—a different state, a different community, a stronger local network—the same principle applies. Contingency plans built on extraction fail. Contingency plans built on integration endure.

The seventeen days in Portugal did not fix anything. America is still at war. The institutions are still under stress. The Envelope is still breached in ways that are visible to the rest of the world even when they are invisible to us.

But the conversations reminded me of something I keep coming back to: the rest of the world is not watching America with contempt. They are watching with recognition. They have seen this before. Some of them survived it. And they are telling us, gently, with dry humor and clear eyes, that it is survivable—if we are willing to do the work.

The Dutch woman offered welcome. The bar owner offered a standard. The shopkeeper offered a demand.

All three were acts of care. And all three assumed I was capable of hearing them.

That is the thing worth carrying home.

University of Porto, the Earth, the Moon, and 51 Pegasi B, our nearest exoplanet, one day, Pegasi B may be someone’s Plan B.

