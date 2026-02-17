This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Together We Rise

Bee’s poem “Together We Rise” does something most political writing avoids. It names white women as participants in white supremacy, as I have been doing all month. Not as shocked bystanders who just noticed the fire, but as people who have been polishing the scaffolding for generations. That distinction must be recognized. The difference between “I didn’t know” and “I chose not to look” is the difference between ignorance and architecture.

This essay is a companion piece. Not an explanation of the poem—Bee’s words do not need my footnotes—but an expansion of the structural argument underneath it. If you read the poem and felt defensive, this is for you. If you read it and felt seen, this is also for you. The question is the same either way: what do we do now that we’ve said it out loud‽

The Infrastructure of Not Knowing

White women in America occupy a specific position in the mechanics of racial hierarchy. We benefit from proximity to white male power while experiencing genuine harm from patriarchy. That dual position creates a particular kind of moral confusion, the sense that because we suffer under one system, we cannot possibly be sustaining another.

But systems do not require conscious allegiance. They require participation. Every time a white woman calls the police on a Black neighbor, clutches her purse in an elevator, or quietly accepts a job she knows was filtered through networks that excluded women of color, she is not expressing personal bigotry. She is operating inside a structure that rewards her compliance with relative safety. The compliance is the contribution.

Crystal Fleming, in How to Be Less Stupid About Race, identifies a mechanism she calls “racial ignorance,” not the absence of knowledge, but its active production. White Americans are trained to not see race through curricula that center European history, media that defaults to white protagonists, and social norms that treat any mention of racism as more offensive than racism itself. This training is not accidental. It is infrastructure, maintained through repetition and enforced through social cost.

Beverly Daniel Tatum’s research on racial identity development shows that white people are socialized to think of themselves as “raceless” as simply “normal.” This is not neutrality. It is the most effective form of dominance available: the kind that does not recognize itself as power. When Bee writes that “neutrality has a body count,” she is describing this precisely. The body count is not metaphorical.

Politeness as Load-Bearing Structure

The poem’s sharpest insight may be its simplest: “The patriarchy does not need our hatred. It survives on our politeness.”

This is a structural observation, not a moral accusation. Politeness, in the context of white womanhood, functions as a foundation in the architecture of racial capitalism. It is the mechanism through which white women maintain access to protection from white men while deflecting accountability for the systems that protection requires.

Brittney Cooper, in Eloquent Rage, describes white women’s fragility as a technology—a way of redirecting conversations about harm back toward the emotional comfort of the person doing harm. When a white woman cries during a conversation about racism, the room reorganizes around her distress. The original harm disappears. The person who named it becomes the aggressor. This is not weakness. It is a sophisticated social tool that white women learn to deploy because it works.

Mikki Kendall’s Hood Feminism extends this analysis to the feminist movement itself. Mainstream feminism, Kendall argues, has been organized around the concerns of white, middle-class women—pay equity in professional jobs, representation on corporate boards, reproductive choice framed as individual liberty. Meanwhile, the feminist issues that disproportionately affect women of color—hunger, housing instability, gun violence, the school-to-prison pipeline—remain unaddressed because addressing them would require white feminists to confront the racial hierarchy from which they benefit.

This is the complicity Bee names. Not hatred. Not even indifference, exactly. Something more durable than either: the organized preference for comfort over solidarity, maintained through institutions, rewarded by social capital, and defended through tone policing.

What the Detention Centers Reveal

The third section of Bee’s poem turns to immigration detention, and here the structural argument becomes visceral. The conditions she describes—overcrowding, medical neglect, children on concrete, retaliation disguised as protocol—are not failures of an otherwise functional system. They are the system functioning as designed.

When we describe detention facilities as “broken,” we perform the same trick that allows white women to describe their complicity as accidental. The facilities are not broken. They are producing the outcomes their funding structures, staffing models, and legal frameworks were built to produce. A woman bleeding behind a locked door while guards ignore her calls is not a gap in the system. She is the system’s output.

The connection between the poem’s first section and its third is not thematic. It is mechanical. White women’s silence about racial hierarchy creates the political conditions under which mass detention becomes possible. The scaffolding Bee describes in Part I is the same scaffolding that holds up the walls in Part III. Politeness builds the permits. Silence pours the concrete.

Accountability as Practice, Not Performance

The poem’s second section, “Bearing Witness,” does something unusual in contemporary political writing. It names specific Black women—officials, jurists, attorneys general, mayors, scholars—and honors their work without flattening it into inspiration. These women are not symbols. They are professionals operating under extraordinary institutional pressure, doing the work of democratic governance while the structures around them actively resist accountability.

This matters because accountability is not an event. It is a practice. And for white women, the practice begins with a specific recognition: that the work of confronting white supremacy within white communities belongs to white people. Not because Black women cannot do it, they have been doing it for centuries, at enormous personal cost, but because asking the targets of a system to also be its reformers is itself a form of extraction.

bell hooks, in The Will to Change, argued that patriarchy deforms everyone it touches, including the men it nominally empowers. The same principle applies to white supremacy and white women. The system that offers us conditional protection also requires our silence, limits our solidarity, and narrows the scope of our moral imagination. Dismantling it is not charity toward people of color. It is the recovery of our own capacity for honest relationship.

What Must Be Done Next

Bee’s poem ends with an invocation of apartheid—a word that should land with the weight it carries. If you flinch at the comparison, notice the flinch. Then ask what conditions would have to be true for the comparison to be inaccurate. A nation that operates mass detention facilities organized by ethnicity, that separates families as policy, that allows people to die from medical neglect in government custody—what other word fits?

The question is not whether the comparison is comfortable. The question is whether it is precise.

For white women reading this, the actionable work is specific. Stop treating racism as someone else’s problem that you support from a distance. Examine your own institutions—your schools, your workplaces, your social networks, your voting patterns—and identify where racial hierarchy operates through your participation. When Black women and other women of color name harm, believe them the first time, and reorganize around their testimony rather than around your discomfort.

Fund organizations led by women of color. Show up at school board meetings when curricula erase history. Vote as if other people’s children matter as much as yours. And when another white woman says something racist at brunch, say something back. Not because it is comfortable. Because silence is the contribution.

The poem tells us that “history will not ask what we meant—but will remember the violence we enacted with our silence.” That is not a threat. It is an observation about how systems record participation. Silence is legible. It shows up in policy outcomes, in wealth gaps, in mortality rates, in the conditions inside detention facilities.

Speech—honest, specific, sustained—is how the scaffolding comes down.

