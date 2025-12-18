Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

100% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the larger community.

The Vanity Fair articles started this one, Part 1 & Part 2 (no paywall)

The Comfortable Lie We Tell Ourselves

Let’s dispense with the bedtime story, the one that liberals whisper into their own hair while doomscrolling through the latest outrage: When Trump is gone, this will all calm down.

No.

This is the kind of magical thinking that treats politics like a Disney movie: defeat the villain, break the spell, and everyone goes home. But authoritarianism doesn’t work that way. It never has.

Trump is not the disease. Trump is the carnival barker standing outside the tent, yelling about the “amazing show” while the people inside pick your pockets, sell your organs, and set fire to the exits. By all accounts, he is mentally and physically unwell. He is also, politically speaking, a useful costume. A mascot. A distraction with hair.

And when he dies or can no longer perform the role of screaming meat siren, the project does not end. It gets simpler. Cleaner. Faster.

Because the people who enabled him are not in love with him, they are in love with what he proved: that American institutions can be bullied, bribed, hollowed out, and televised into submission. Trump did not build the machine. He demonstrated that the machine will run even when you feed it garbage.

Thesis: The Upgrade, Not the Ending

Trump’s exit will not end MAGA. It will upgrade it.

The upgrade looks like this: the same operators, the same ideological arsonists, the same donor class, the same enforcement wing, but with fewer rallies, fewer grievances, fewer promises, and far less interest in keeping the base emotionally satisfied.

MAGA was the bait. The next phase is the hook.

This isn’t speculation. This is pattern recognition. We’ve seen this movie before, in multiple countries, across different decades. The script is reliable: charismatic strongman normalizes the previously unthinkable, builds the infrastructure of control, then either dies or gets pushed aside, and the system he built continues, often more efficiently, without him.

Historical Precedent: When the Strongman Leaves

Chile: The Pinochet Blueprint

Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship ruled Chile for seventeen years, from September 11, 1973, to March 11, 1990. When Pinochet died in 2006 at age 91, having avoided trials for medical reasons, the system he built did not die with him.

Here’s what actually happened: Pinochetism persisted as an influential current within Chilean right-wing politics following the return to democracy in 1990. The Independent Democratic Union (UDI) became the primary civilian vehicle for Pinochetist politics, transforming personality-based authoritarianism into institutional control.

More critically, firms sold underpriced to Pinochet’s allies preserved their economic power through Chile’s democratization, formed connections with new democratic governments, financed political campaigns, and were more likely to elude taxes. The wealthy beneficiaries of authoritarian extraction didn’t need Pinochet alive to protect their interests. They needed the system he built: the constitutional framework, the economic structures, the appointed judges, the loyal bureaucrats.

Due to the “binomial” representation system included in the 1980 constitution, elected senators did not achieve a complete majority in Parliament for over 15 years. This meant that even after democratic elections, the opposition had to negotiate with parties composed mainly of Pinochet’s supporters. Even after the strongman was gone, his infrastructure of control remained operational.

The lesson? Administrative capture outlasts personality. Constitutional manipulation survives its architect. Economic extraction systems don’t require their original designer to keep running.

Hungary: The Orbán Model of Institutional Capture

Viktor Orbán provides an even more relevant case study because he’s still alive, still in power, and has explicitly articulated what he’s building: what he calls an “illiberal state”.

Since 2010, Orbán and his party, Fidesz, have systematically dismantled Hungary’s legal system and changed the election system to ensure future election victories. But here’s the critical part: they did it through legal mechanisms. Orbán chipped away steadily, using legal systems to consolidate authority, rather than eradicating democracy overnight.

The methodology:

In 2012, Orbán forced an estimated 300 judges—more than 10% of all judges in Hungary—to retire early, then replaced them with mostly younger, less experienced judges loyal to his ruling party. The European Court of Justice ruled in 2014 that this violated EU law and forced Hungary to reinstate the judges. Still, the damage was already done; the vacated judges were not given their old posts back, which had already been taken by Orbán loyalists.

Orbán’s government created a special office, run by a political appointee, to appoint new judges. Then, in 2019, it created an entirely new administrative court system to try human rights, election, and asylum cases, and placed it under the executive branch so Orbán could oversee it all.

Beginning in 2014, Orbán’s allies began acquiring Hungary’s major media companies, transforming news outlets into the regime's voices or closing them down altogether. By 2019, media control led to 80 percent of public affairs programming being directly or indirectly financed by sources connected to the ruling party.

And the result? Any victorious opposition is faced with a legal situation in which significant change has been deliberately denied to them, requiring them to govern from inside Orbán’s legal prison. If the opposition wins a mere majority in Parliament, its political will can be blocked by Orbán’s legacy laws and hand-picked guardians.

This is what mature administrative capture looks like. Orbán doesn’t need to stay in power forever. He’s building a system that will outlast him, that will constrain and compromise anyone who tries to govern after him. The judges he appointed won’t suddenly develop principles when he’s gone. The media empire his allies built won’t spontaneously rediscover journalism. The constitutional changes won’t reverse themselves.

The pattern is clear: Authoritarian movements that survive their founders do so by building a durable infrastructure of control: captured courts, manipulated election systems, compromised media, economic networks of patronage and extraction. The personality is temporary. The system is designed to be permanent.

The Opposition Claim: Delusional Personalization

The opposition claim goes like this: “This is all personality. Trump is uniquely toxic. Once he’s gone, the fever breaks.”

That analysis is what you get when you confuse a man for a movement and a movement for a marketing campaign. It’s comfort food for people who desperately want to believe that fascism requires a specific brand of charisma, that authoritarianism can’t happen without a particular kind of showman.

History says otherwise.

Trump is not uniquely toxic. He is uniquely auditioned. He is the first modern American demagogue to merge celebrity outrage with state power fully, then demonstrate to every ambitious ghoul in the country how easy it is to repeat. He proved that institutions which appeared solid were actually hollow. He showed that norms enforced through shame don’t work on people incapable of shame. He revealed that the American public’s capacity to be shocked has an expiration date measured in news cycles.

You do not close the factory after the first successful product launch. You scale production.

Who Actually Runs This Show

The enabling class around Trump is not a fan club. It is an ecosystem: strategists, lawyers, media amplifiers, bureaucratic sappers, donors, think tanks, and enforcement fantasists. Many worked in his first administration. Many are named in Project 2025. Many have been preparing for this moment since they learned the first lesson Trump taught them.

That lesson: the base will forgive anything as long as you keep the emotional weather hot.

But they’re learning a second, more dangerous lesson now: you don’t have to keep the base happy forever if you can keep the state pliable.

Once you have the levers, you don’t need the chants. You need compliance.

Project 2025: The Administrative Capture Blueprint

Project 2025 is a political initiative published in April 2023 by the Heritage Foundation to reshape the federal government and consolidate executive power in favor of right-wing policies. It’s not a policy wish list. It’s an implementation manual.

The core mechanism: Schedule F is an executive order issued by former President Trump in October 2020 that removed the employment protections that prevent career government employees from being replaced for partisan reasons. Biden rescinded it immediately upon taking office in January 2021. Trump has reimplemented Schedule F “on day one” of his administration.

The scale: Russ Vought, aligned with Project 2025, has reclassified tens of thousands of federal workers as political appointees to enable mass dismissals, with estimates of up to 50,000 federal workers fired and replaced, and the DOGE damage to the workforce will take DECADES to recover.

The architects: Most of Project 2025’s contributors worked in either Trump’s first administration or his campaign, including John McEntee, former director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and one of Trump’s most trusted aides, who serves as a senior adviser for the project.

The goal, stated explicitly: Project 2025 seeks to place the federal government’s entire executive branch under direct presidential control, eliminating the independence of the DOJ, the FBI, the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and other agencies.

This is not chaos. This is systematic engineering of institutional capture. It’s Hungary’s playbook, adapted for American scale.

Understanding MAGA Through the Trust Envelope Framework

Let me introduce a theoretical lens that clarifies what’s actually happening here. The Trust Envelope Model identifies five stabilizers that functioning democracies require:

Dignity: The assurance that your fundamental humanity will be respected Agency: The capacity to affect your circumstances through legitimate channels Accountability: The guarantee that power-holders face consequences for abuse Cooperation: The infrastructure for collective problem-solving Adaptability: The system’s capacity to respond to changing conditions

Trump’s era systematically degraded all five stabilizers. But here’s what matters for understanding the post-Trump future: his successors don’t need to maintain them. They only need to prevent their restoration.

MAGA voters were promised dignity (we’ll make you matter again) and agency (you’ll have your country back). They received neither. What they got instead was emotional satisfaction, the pleasure of watching others lose status, the thrill of violating norms, the dopamine hit of cruelty as policy.

Trump needed to deliver that emotional satisfaction because he’s fundamentally needy. He requires adoration like other people require oxygen. His rallies weren’t optional; they were metabolic.

His successors will not be needy. They will be professional.

They won’t promise to restore dignity because they understand that dignity requires material conditions: living wages, healthcare, housing security, education, and the capacity to build a future. That shit is expensive and cuts into profit margins. Easier to offer symbolic victories and scapegoats.

They won’t protect agency because actual democratic agency, the power of regular people to constrain elite behavior through elections, is precisely what they’re working to eliminate.

They absolutely won’t restore accountability because they are the people who should be held accountable for corruption, extraction, regulatory capture, wage theft, environmental destruction, financial fraud, and the systematic dismantling of the public good.

What they will do is maintain just enough dysfunction to keep anger levels high while redirecting that anger toward targets that don’t threaten power: immigrants, LGBTQ people, teachers, librarians, protestors, journalists, scientists, public health officials, anyone except the people actually causing material harm.

The SECSV Framework: How Fascism Operates as a Refinery

MAGA wasn’t random chaos. It was a process, what I call the SECSV sequence: Saturation, Enclosure, Capture, Selective Violence.

Saturation: Flood the information environment with enough lies, contradictions, and noise that establishing truth becomes impossible. Make people so exhausted by the volume that they stop trying to distinguish real from fake.

Trump excelled at this. Lie 30 times before lunch. By dinner, fact-checkers are still working on the morning’s fabrications. The goal isn’t to make people believe your lies; it’s to make them stop believing in truth as a category.

Enclosure: Create closed information ecosystems where only approved narratives circulate. Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, Truth Social, Parler, Telegram channels, Facebook groups that function as digital cul-de-sacs where reality can’t penetrate.

The base no longer lives in America. They live in a parallel reality where Trump won 2020, January 6 was a legitimate protest, COVID was a hoax, vaccines are poison, climate change is fake, and any institution that contradicts these beliefs is part of the “deep state.”

Capture: Control the institutions with enforcement power: courts, prosecutors, election officials, police, and military leadership. Not every institution, but just enough to neutralize challenges to power.

This is where Schedule F becomes critical. You can’t control the bureaucracy through normal hiring practices: too slow, too visible, too subject to legal challenge. But if you can reclassify 50,000 civil servants as political appointees? Then you can fire the experts and replace them with loyalists in a matter of weeks.

Selective Violence: You don’t need mass violence if you deploy targeted violence strategically. Make examples of specific people. Let the implications be clear: this could happen to you.

The violence on January 6 wasn’t a failure; it was successful intimidation. Ask Mike Pence. Ask any election official who received death threats. Ask the local health officials who quit rather than endure harassment. The message was received: resist at your own risk.

Trump demonstrated each phase. His successors don’t need to replicate his methods. They need to formalize the process.

Why the Next Phase Will Be Meaner and More Effective

Trump is chaos. Chaos is inefficient. It breaks things accidentally. It creates lawsuits. It produces leaks. It demands constant babysitting. Remember the turnover in his first administration? Remember the tell-all books? Remember the public infighting, the fired cabinet members, the indicted cronies?

All that noise was a feature of incompetence, not a strategy.

The inheritors want something more elegant: cruelty that scales.

They want a system that doesn’t need Trump’s mood swings or his appetite for public humiliation theater. They want to punish enemies without turning it into a two-hour variety show starring Grandpa Rage.

They will take what Trump normalized and make it routine:

Retribution becomes policy, not spectacle

Purges become HR

Emergency powers become muscle memory

“National security” becomes the universal solvent used to dissolve every legal objection

Truth becomes optional because trust becomes impossible

When trust is gone, the strong don’t have to persuade. They only have to enforce.

That’s the destination: a politics where nobody believes anything, everyone assumes corruption, and power is the only remaining currency. Not because people chose it, but because every alternative has been systematically dismantled.

The Real Danger: They Stop Caring What MAGA Thinks

Here’s what the base doesn’t want to hear: the base is disposable.

MAGA voters are useful as long as they are a lever. Once the lever has moved the machine, the machine doesn’t need to keep thanking the lever.

If the next-phase leadership believes they can win through structural advantage: gerrymandering, voter suppression, election official intimidation, judicial capture, media control, and information dominance, then the base becomes a maintenance problem. You don’t have to respect a constituency you can manage.

Trump pandered because he is needy. His successors will not be needy. They will be professional.

They will give the base enough symbolic red meat: culture war victories, scapegoat prosecutions, performative cruelty, to keep the temperature up. But they will spend their real energy protecting wealth, entrenching power, and eliminating accountability.

And when the base complains, when material conditions keep deteriorating despite the promises, when healthcare is still unaffordable, when wages are still stagnant, when jobs are still precarious, when the future is still foreclosed, the response will not be empathy.

It will be scorn.

You’re already seeing the template in places like Hungary: Orbán’s government positions him as the Hungarian people’s protector against foreign threats and liberal elites, portraying opponents as traitors while targeting Roma, immigrants, and LGBTQ individuals. When voters complain about material conditions, they’re told the problem is Brussels, or Soros, or migrants, never the oligarchs who are actually extracting wealth.

“I don’t care what you call it.” That’s not rhetoric. That’s a governance philosophy. It means: your opinion no longer matters. We have the power. Your consent is no longer required.

Trust Collapse: From Infrastructure to Weapon

A functioning democracy requires at least minimal shared trust: trust that votes count, courts matter, laws apply, and reality exists in common. Without that foundation, you don’t have politics; you have tribalism, where in-group loyalty is the only remaining currency and violence becomes the inevitable arbitration method.

Trump’s era already shredded that fabric. In Hungary, Orbán stacked courts with loyalists, reduced judges’ pay, and limited expression, while creating an administrative court system under executive control. The next American phase will accelerate that destruction.

When the public no longer trusts anything, every institution becomes just another faction:

Journalism is dismissed as “enemy” propaganda

Science becomes “opinion”

Courts become “politics”

Elections become “rigged unless we win”

Agencies become “deep state unless loyal”

Universities become “indoctrination centers”

Healthcare becomes “medical tyranny”

Public health becomes “government overreach”

Once that worldview is installed, not just promoted, but embedded through repetition until it becomes the default assumption, authoritarianism stops needing justification. It becomes the default answer to every conflict: “We will decide. You will comply.”

This is what “complete erosion of trust” means: the conversion of public life into permanent suspicion, where only force feels real. Where the question isn’t “is this true?” but “who benefits?” Where every fact claim is immediately sorted by tribal allegiance rather than evidence. Where shared reality dissolves into competing information silos, each with its own “truth.”

And here’s the critical part: trust is harder to rebuild than it is to destroy. You can demolish trust in an institution in a single news cycle. Rebuilding it requires years of consistent performance and good faith. The asymmetry is fatal.

The architects of the next phase understand this. They don’t need to convince people that institutions are trustworthy. They just need to make sure people never trust them again. Because once trust is gone, democratic accountability becomes impossible. You can’t hold power accountable through systems that nobody believes in.

Epistemic Thermodynamics: Why Chaos Favors Authoritarianism

Let me introduce another framework that clarifies the strategic advantage authoritarians have: epistemic thermodynamics, the physics of how information and meaning operate in social systems.

In a high-entropy information environment (maximum chaos, minimum shared meaning), establishing truth requires enormous energy. Every claim must be verified against multiple sources. Every “fact” must be cross-checked. Every narrative must be reconstructed from fragments scattered across hostile information spaces.

Fascists don’t need to win the information war. They need to raise the entropy so high that establishing any truth becomes exhaustingly expensive.

When verification costs more energy than most people can afford to spend, they default to:

What their tribe tells them What confirms their existing beliefs What makes them feel safe/powerful/righteous What requires the least cognitive effort

This is not stupidity. This is a rational adaptation to an impossible information environment.

Trump raised the entropy. His successors will weaponize it.

They’ll do this by:

Continuing to flood the zone with lies, but more strategically

Delegitimizing any institution that might verify truth

Creating competing “fact-checking” operations that produce tribal “facts”

Ensuring that every major story has a mirror-universe version

Making the energy cost of staying informed so high that exhaustion becomes the dominant political emotion

When people are exhausted, they don’t revolt. They comply.

The Midterms: Last Nonviolent Off-Ramp

I’m not going to sugarcoat this, because pretending things are less severe than they are is how we got here.

If the midterms are the last opportunity to impose democratic consequences on authoritarian consolidation before the infrastructure of control becomes irreversible, then treating them like a regular election cycle is malpractice.

This is not about vibes. This is not about whether a candidate is “inspiring.” This is about whether there will still be a meaningful mechanism to correct course later.

People love to say, “We can fix it in 2028.” That is the political equivalent of saying, “It’s fine, I’ll put the fire out after the roof finishes burning.”

Here’s why the midterms matter more than any other election in recent history:

Administrative capture accelerates immediately. Trump and his allies plan to implement Schedule F “on day one”, which means the project of replacing competent civil servants with loyalists begins within weeks. By 2028, that process will be substantially complete. You can’t uncapture agencies after they’ve been captured. Ask Hungary. Judicial appointments are permanent. Every judge confirmed between now and then serves for life (in federal courts) or for extended terms (in state courts). Once authoritarians control the judiciary, they can invalidate democratic victories through the courts. Election infrastructure is being actively sabotaged. Election officials are being replaced with people who believe 2020 was stolen. Voting access is being restricted. Certification processes are being compromised. By 2028, the capacity to run free and fair elections may no longer exist in critical jurisdictions. Information control strengthens daily. Media capture is ongoing. Social media platforms are already compromised. The Saturation and Enclosure phases of SECSV are accelerating. The longer this continues, the harder it becomes to reach voters with accurate information. Normalization is cumulative. Every outrage that doesn’t produce consequences makes the next outrage easier. Every norm that breaks without punishment makes the next norm weaker. The longer authoritarianism operates without facing costs, the more “normal” it becomes.

Midterms are boring by design. That’s the point. They’re the system’s pressure valve, the mechanism that allows course correction without revolution. If the valve fails, the boiler doesn’t become more polite.

It explodes.

What To Do: Concrete Actions for Structural Resistance

1. Stop Personalizing the Threat

Trump is not the problem. Trump is a symptom of the problem. The problem is a political system that allows authoritarian consolidation, a media environment that rewards extremism, an economic structure that produces desperation, and a cultural moment where cruelty feels like strength.

Organize like you understand the difference. That means:

Build institutions, not campaigns centered on personalities

Create durable infrastructure for accountability

Focus on systemic change, not individual villains

Prepare for a long fight, not a single election

2. Treat Trust Like Infrastructure

Trust is not a feeling. Trust is the social plumbing that keeps societies from drinking sewage. It must be actively maintained, repaired when damaged, and protected from sabotage.

Concrete actions:

Support local journalism (it’s the immune system of democracy)

Create information verification networks that transcend ideological bubbles

Build transparent, accountable institutions that earn trust through performance

Protect whistleblowers and truth-tellers

Make accountability visible—consequences for abuse of power must be public

3. Assume the Successor Regime Will Be Smarter

The clown show was a cover for the heist. Don’t mistake incompetent chaos for strategic failure. Trump proved that institutions were hollow. His successors will be competent enough to keep them that way.

Plan accordingly:

Study how other countries resisted administrative capture (Chile’s affinity groups, Poland’s judges who refused to comply)

Build redundant systems that don’t depend on official institutions

Create parallel structures for mutual aid, information sharing, and organizing

Prepare for a regime that understands bureaucracy better than Trump did

4. Build Coalitions That Don’t Require Purity

If you can only work with people who agree with you on everything, you are volunteering to lose. The purist left has a perfect record: they have never won a revolution, and they have enabled every fascist takeover in history by refusing to build coalitions with imperfect allies.

Reality check:

You need labor unions (even the ones with problematic leadership)

You need business owners who understand authoritarianism is bad for business

You need religious communities (yes, including the ones you disagree with on theology)

You need law enforcement that still believes in the rule of law

You need Republicans who value democracy over party

The coalition that defeated Trump in 2020 included everyone from Bernie Sanders to Liz Cheney. It was imperfect, uncomfortable, and it worked. Build that again, but bigger and more durable.

5. Make the Midterms a Referendum on the Machine, Not the Mascot

The mascot is leaving the stage sooner or later. The machine is already running. Campaign accordingly:

Focus on administrative capture (Schedule F, judicial takeover, election sabotage)

Make it concrete: “They’re planning to fire 50,000 federal workers and replace them with loyalists. Here’s what that means for [Social Security/Medicare/Veterans Affairs/FDA approval/etc.]”

Highlight the international comparisons: “This is what happened in Hungary. Here’s what happens to countries that go down this road.”

Emphasize material stakes, not just values: “When they capture agencies, you lose protection from [fraud/contamination/discrimination/corporate abuse]”

6. Prepare for Long-Term Resistance

This doesn’t end in 2024 or 2028. Authoritarian consolidation is a process that unfolds over years, sometimes decades. Chile’s affinity groups resisted Pinochet through decentralized organizing, mutual aid, and the creation of democratic spaces, even under repression. They created alternative visions that sustained morale through dark times and laid the groundwork for eventual transition.

Build for endurance:

Create sustainable organizing structures that don’t burn out

Develop mutual aid networks that meet immediate needs while building power

Protect organizers through security culture and distributed leadership

Document everything (authoritarian systems depend on memory loss)

Build international solidarity networks

7. Protect the Verification Infrastructure

Democracy cannot function without a shared reality. Shared reality cannot exist without institutions that verify truth. Those institutions are under systematic attack.

Defend:

Independent journalism (donate, subscribe, promote)

Academic freedom (universities under political attack need protection)

Scientific integrity (agencies losing autonomy need advocacy)

Legal accountability (courts captured by partisans need resistance)

Whistleblower protections (truth-tellers need shields)

8. Maintain Capacity for Hope

Authoritarianism thrives on despair. Despair is politically disabling; it makes organizing impossible, resistance unsustainable, and collaboration unlikely.

The antidote isn’t toxic positivity. It’s rigorous hope: hope grounded in material analysis, historical precedent, and concrete victories.

Chile defeated Pinochet through grassroots organizing. Hungary’s judges refused to be fully captured. Poland’s courts resisted. American movements have defeated seemingly insurmountable opponents before: slavery, Jim Crow, corporate monopolies, and environmental destruction.

Not through wishing. Through organized, strategic, sustained resistance.

The Memorable Final Truth

Trump’s death will not be the end of MAGA. It will be the moment the people who used MAGA stop pretending they belong to it.

They never needed him. They needed what he proved: that institutions are hollow, norms are optional, laws are negotiable, and power unconstrained by shame is the only thing that matters in the end.

The next phase won’t be worse because it’s more cruel, though it will be. It won’t be worse because it’s more corrupt, though it will be. It will be worse because it will be more competent. More systematic. More durable.

They will take Trump’s chaos and turn it into bureaucracy. They will take his mob and turn it into a procedure. They will take his cruelty and scale it to industrial efficiency.

And if we do not treat the midterms like the last open door in a burning building, if we do not organize like democracy itself depends on winning every possible seat, protecting every vulnerable institution, and building every possible coalition, we are going to learn, very quickly, what governance looks like when nobody in power feels obliged to ask for consent.

Not because they forgot democracy.

Because they outgrew the need for it.

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

100% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the larger community.

A Note on Historical Precedent

The pattern is clear across decades and continents:

Chile, 1973-1990: Pinochet’s dictatorship embedded economic and political structures that persisted decades after his removal, with firms connected to the regime maintaining economic power, political influence, and the ability to evade accountability through the democratic transition.

Hungary, 2010-present: Orbán systematically dismantled legal systems and democratic checks through parliamentary supermajority, creating a “constitutional prison” where opposition faces structural barriers even if they win elections, with captured courts, controlled media, and manipulated electoral systems ensuring Fidesz advantage.

The architects of Project 2025 didn’t invent this playbook. They studied it. Orbán’s populist-nationalist ideology resonates with some on the American right, who see “a model of what right-wing populism can achieve”. They’re not reinventing authoritarianism. They’re adapting proven methods to the American scale.

The difference between them and us is that we still have time to prevent full capture. Hungary didn’t stop Orbán before he controlled the courts. Chile couldn’t prevent Pinochet’s constitution from constraining democracy for decades.

We still can.

But only if we understand the threat correctly: not as a person, but as a system. Not as a moment, but as a process. Not as an aberration, but as a strategy that has worked repeatedly across history.

The question isn’t whether Trump will eventually be gone. Of course, he will be. The question is: what machinery will he leave behind, and who will be competent enough to operate it without him?

We already know the answer. They’re telling us. They’re publishing the manuals. They’re recruiting the personnel. They’re building the infrastructure.

The only remaining question is: Will we organize with equivalent seriousness, or will we keep hoping the problem solves itself when the mascot finally leaves the stage?

History suggests that hope is not a strategy. Organizing is.

Share