This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
1d

A very thoughtful, intriguing, well explained read.

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Matthew Kucera's avatar
Matthew Kucera
4h

Thank you for your response, that's really helpful for me to put the picture together and grasp the concepts. What you're saying about the cost and the need for some friction rings true. Yes I would most certainly be interested in the white paper!

I grew up agnostic but my dad had grown up Catholic and then moved away from the church - he let me be free to decide what I wanted to be and I ended up becoming Protestant from my friend's invitation and then Catholic when I got married. Each time I made that move it was like tuning my mind to a new frequency or being a plant that gets uprooted and planted in another part of the garden, so I still sort of remember the other frequencies too, or ways of being. I respect your perspective as an atheist, that makes sense.

I forgot to add before too, I really liked what you wrote about dignity, that feels like a bedrock concept - it's helping me understand what the Pope is getting at better when I read thru writings like yours too and get more perspectives.

I am reading thru a book on AI from Fei Fei Li called 'The Worlds I See' and have just got to the part where she is exploring the potential for AI to play a role in healthcare as a research scientist. She remarked how she is learning the lesson from her mom and medical practitioners that respecting the patient's dignity is an absolute necessity.

Sorry I am going long but just want to say again I appreciate what you're doing and find your work helpful. Thank you for your kind response to help me map the concepts to my understanding too.

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