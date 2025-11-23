This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Long's avatar
Tim Long
Nov 24

Jesus. This rings as valid with Carole Cadwalladr's reports on the 'clever work' of the folks at Cambridge Analytica back in, what, '16? The quaint notion of the Web being a sort of a Commons, promising a universal sharing, and a community that would enhance life around the planet; a notion that was too fat a hog NOT to skin AND put lipstick on, and the oligarchy got right to the process of Enclosing that Commons.

And this... if only it were able to widely spread notions of, I dunno, universal health care, or capital controls, or civilian assault weapons regs. But it's more like an outbreak of typhus, or Ebola since fear, loathing and otherizing are a disease sooo easily spread. Especially with the power in tgd web that's been developed to turn us consumers into consumable units, too.

Tim Long, Just Up the Hill from Lock 15.

PS: Do you know of the writings of former Russia analyst Elizabeth Graham, who's lately singing from this same hymnal? Below:

https://open.substack.com/pub/egraham/p/truth-and-the-american-way?r=wo0if&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
James Flanagan's avatar
James Flanagan
Nov 24Edited

The Russians had already come, I believe. Germany's reactionary forces cut their teeth on America's 'scientific racism' and were enabled by our laissez faire capitalists who trashed the world economy and gave the crazies the opportunity to take over in Berlin in 1933 after they lost badly in '28. In other words, today's Republican coalition, revanchist southern racists and rich dicks, did it. We had foreign forces within. The southern states never accepted the county as it was conceived by our Enlightenment founders. They went along for the ride.

There's one story here, in my opinion, and that's the Southern Strategy and revenge for the Civil War and desegregation. They wanted to destroy and/or overthrow the detestable northern government that had done them wrong. Allies welcome. Russkies, hell yeah. Anybody is fine. So it was a war waiting to happen. For folks like my family it's inconceivable. The country lived up to its promise for us. The poor are always with us but so are the rich. They were the given, wanting illegitimate power at any cost. All they needed were allies and enforcers.

The implications for how to deal with this are unclear. Our enemies are formally enfranchised. The actual foreign forces documented here are their friends in arms. Stopping foreign influence would be doable, I think, and not that difficult if the will were there. Republicans know this and are trying to subvert the system so completely it's no longer possible. Trump is a stooge. The rich people have lost control to their 'base' and nobody knows how to rein them in but we don't need them. We keep nearly winning even while sucking at politics.

Charismatic leadership would be good. I see none. Democrats lost their ear for it. I think we have to just somehow win and there's no recipe. We need boots on the ground. Operatives with good instincts who will recognize opportunities as they arise. The real deal is what we do when we have the power. If we aren't able to see the stakes and take the dramatic action that's needed none of it matters. There's no 'across the aisle.' Those people crossed the Rubicon and they brought Russians and anyone else who would help them with them.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture