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What It Was Like

I am in a holding pattern. That is the most accurate way I can describe the last four years or so. My mother is dying, slowly, and I have been waiting. Not passively. I am not wired for that. But waiting in the particular way that happens when the next chapter of your life is visible but cannot start yet, when the grief has begun before death has arrived, when you are suspended between what was and what is next.

What is next, for me, is probably leaving. I have been talking about expatriating for at least fifteen years, this isn’t a new desire to flee, but it is starting to feel urgent. Once my mother passes, I intend to go. I do not know exactly where, probably Portugal to start. I only know for certain it will not be here.

This morning my plan was to purge bookshelves. A practical task. A necessary task. I left Florida five years ago with what I could carry on a motorcycle, which is not nothing but is also not much. Somehow, in the years since, I have accumulated an absurd number of books. Moving internationally with an absurd number of books is an expensive problem. So today was supposed to be about making real choices.

As one does, I started flipping through pages to determine which books deserved space. Which ones justified fairly expensive freight to another country. Which ones I could let go of, even if letting go hurt a little.

I picked up Words Are My Matter (2016), the Ursula K. Le Guin essay collection. I am an unabashed Le Guin fangirl. This is not a secret. But even accounting for that bias, I needed a reason beyond “it is Le Guin” to justify the freight. So I started skimming.

I found a short speech she gave in January 2004 to Oregon NARAL. I had read it before. I knew I had read it before because there were margin notes, mine as well as an unrecognized hand, probably the kindred soul that dropped it at a thrift shop. I do not remember making the notes. I remember the feeling of having written them.

As you might expect, I did not purge any books this morning. I sat down and read this speech three times and took new notes.

The First Line

Le Guin opens the speech by naming her assignment. Oregon NARAL asked her to tell people what it was like before Roe v. Wade. To tell them what it was like to be twenty and pregnant in 1950.

She begins to answer that question, and then she pauses to make an observation that is easy to miss if you are reading for the content of the story rather than the structure of the argument.

“They asked me to tell you what it was like to be a pregnant girl — we weren’t ‘women’ then.”

We weren’t ‘women’ then.

I have a margin note here that just says: taxonomy. Because that is what this is. It is not nostalgia or even color. It is a structural observation about how language assigns legal and social standing, and how that assignment determines what a system owes you.

Girls are dependents. Women are persons. In 1950, the institutions she was navigating, the college, the legal system, the social contract, had already made that classification. She was a girl. Her standing before those institutions was conditional on compliance with the terms of girlhood. Sexuality and pregnancy violated those terms.

She goes on to describe the college’s policy: a pregnant student would be expelled immediately, without hearing, without appeal. Then she describes the boyfriend. When she told him she was pregnant, he responded with a story about a friend of his in the army, whose girlfriend had also become pregnant, so the friend assembled his army buddies to collectively say “they all fucked her” and deny paternity. And he laughs, Le Guin writes, at the “good joke”.

She does not editorialize. She does not tell you this is cruel. She trusts you to know that. This trust is itself an argument. From the very first paragraph, she is treating the reader as an adult who can recognize cruelty when it is named plainly, without being instructed to feel a particular way about it.

My margin note there says: she never talks down. In fifty years of reading her, she never talks down.

Theocracy Has a Structure

The shorter excerpts of this speech that circulate online tend to skip the paragraph that, to me, is doing the heaviest analytical work in the piece.

She pauses from her own story. She steps back and says:

“I can hardly imagine what it’s like to live as a woman under Fundamentalist Islamic law. I can hardly remember now, fifty-four years later, what it was like to live under Fundamentalist Christian law. Thanks to Roe vs. Wade, none of us in America has lived in that place for half a lifetime.”

This was January 2004. Eighteen months after September 11. The United States was at war, officially, with the ideology she is referencing in her first sentence.

I don’t think she’s making a cultural comparison. She is making an institutional one. Theocracy is a governance structure. It has identifiable features. It compels behavior on the basis of religious doctrine. It uses the enforcement power of the state to make those compulsions real. And those features are present regardless of which religion is doing the compelling.

My margin note felt like I wasn’t sure here, was I questioning her intent or my own interpretation? It just says: provocative or precise?? The America she lived in before Roe meets the definitional criteria. It’s also where we’ve returned.

What strikes me, reading it now, is the tense she uses. She says she can hardly remember what it was like. Past tense. A condition that existed, that was corrected, that could be lost.

She was right to use that tense carefully. Eighteen years after this speech, the correction was undone.

Their Child

Here is the sentence I have underlined in this book. It’s underlined it in two colors, maybe it resonated with the other reader that eventually dropped it at the thrift store where I found it. It is the core of the argument, compressed into a single phrase.

She has described what would have happened if she had complied. Dropped out of college. Depended on her parents. Raised the child alone in California. And then she writes:

“...I would have borne a child for them, for the anti-abortion people, the authorities, the theorists, the fundamentalists; I would have borne a child for them, their child.”

Their child.

She is not saying the child would have been unloved, or that its life would have been without value. She is making a property claim. When a state compels a birth, the child that results belongs, in a meaningful structural sense, to the state’s project. The person who carried the pregnancy did not make that choice. The choice was made for her, by law, by doctrine, by the institutional machinery of expulsion and social ruin that surrounded her on every side.

The child would have been the output of their system. Not hers.

I find this argument difficult to argue against, even when I try. Because it does not rest on sentiment. It does not ask you to weigh suffering or to rank lives. It asks a much simpler question: who made this decision? And it answers that question plainly. Not her. Them.

She follows the hardest sentence in the piece with the simplest:

“But I would not have borne my own first child, or second child, or third child. My children.”

Two sentences. The contrast carries everything.

The Queen Mary

The next section of the speech is the one I think about most. She runs the numbers. Not in the abstract. With specific coordinates.

“The life of that fetus would have prevented, would have aborted, three other fetuses, or children, or lives, or whatever you choose to call them: my children, the three I bore, the three wanted children, the three I had with my husband — whom, if I had not aborted the unwanted one, I would never have met and married, because he would have been a Fulbright student going to France on the Queen Mary in 1953 but I would not have been a Fulbright student going to France on the Queen Mary in 1953. I would have been an ‘unwed mother’ of a three-year-old in California, without work, with half an education, living off her parents, not marriageable, contributing nothing to her community but another mouth to feed, another useless woman.”

She names the ship. She names the fellowship. She names the year.

This is the mechanism. Two people. The same competitive scholarship. The same crossing. One year. The law she was compelled to break in 1950 would not have cost her a degree in the abstract. It would have placed her in California in 1953, with a three-year-old and half an education, while the man she would have married crossed the Atlantic without her. Not as metaphor. As logistics.

The anti-abortion framework, in any of its iterations, does not have a response to this argument. Not because it is emotional, though it is, but because it takes the framework’s own premise seriously and follows it forward through time. If the 1950 pregnancy had been carried to term, that life would have continued. And Elisabeth would not have been born. And Caroline would not have been born. And Theodore would not have been born.

Three lives the law would have prevented by insisting on one.

My margin note here just says: math rarely lies.

Elisabeth, Caroline, Theodore

The final movement of the speech is the one that I can imagine has stayed with readers for twenty years. And I think I understand why, after sitting with it again this morning.

“But it is the children I have to come back to, my children Elisabeth, Caroline, Theodore, my joy, my pride, my loves. If I had not broken the law and aborted that life nobody wanted, they would have been aborted by a cruel, bigoted, and senseless law. They would never have been born. This thought I cannot bear.”

She names them. This is a choice, not a detail. Naming them does two things simultaneously. It makes them real, specific, irreplaceable. And it makes the counterfactual real, specific, irreplaceable too.

The law she was compelled to break did not threaten an abstraction. It threatened these three people, who exist, who were her children, who are by any definition the anti-abortion framework uses, lives. Lives that the law would have prevented.

The speech closes with a direct appeal. Save what we won. Save your children. This is the one moment where her voice moves toward exhortation. She earns it. She has spent the previous five minutes building an argument so structurally precise that the appeal does not feel like emotion replacing thought. It feels like thought arriving at its conclusion.

I wrote in the margin the last time I read this: she doesn’t ask you to be angry. She asks you to see.

And there it is.

What I Kept

The book is staying. That was never really in question, but now I have a reason that goes beyond fangirl loyalty.

What Le Guin understood, and what makes this speech worth reading in 2026 and not just 2004, is that the reproductive rights argument is not primarily about tragedy. It is about design. A law that compels birth does not just affect the person carrying the pregnancy. It restructures the entire downstream shape of a life. It makes some futures impossible and assigns other futures without consent. It calls those assignments moral.

I think she had the language for this because she spent her career building entire worlds from first principles. She understood that the rules you write into a system determine who can exist inside it, which lives become possible, and which ones do not.

She made that argument in five minutes at an Oregon NARAL meeting in January 2004. She made it by naming a ship, naming three children, and trusting her audience to follow the math.

I am still following it. The numbers have not changed.

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