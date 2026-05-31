This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Aurelia Navarro's avatar
Aurelia Navarro
17h

OMG! This is the most consequential thing I have read in many weeks! Thank you so very much.

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2 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
8h

Fascists don't think of the multitude of consequences of their rules and the many compulsory acts and conditions forced on others, just the thrill of imposing their will, exercising their power. Fascism and fundamentalism reduce everything to a set of rules that cannot be questioned, and therefore cannot be defended.

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