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The Pediatrician Who Changed His Mind

In 1997, I ended up in the hospital. Not planned. Thirty-two days, three weeks of it in the ICU, and I coded twice. I was twenty-eight years old, with 7 kids under the age of 12 at home.

Here is how it happened. My two oldest boys came home from school with itchy spots. Chicken pox. The younger ones had already been vaccinated. I called my mother to complain about the misery of it, and somewhere in the conversation she stopped me: You know you never had chicken pox.

WHAT‽‽ I did not know that. When my brother got it as a child, my parents had sent me to stay with my grandparents. I had no idea that I never got them but I do remember my brother getting sick. Four days after my boys came home, I was in an emergency room, delirious, with a high temperature, my memory is fuzzy, I remember arriving, and then a fast forward to waking up, naked on an ER gurney, packed to my chin in ice, and the nurse holding up the thermometer so the doctor could read it: 107˚.

What I had was varicella pneumonia. Basically, chicken pox in my lungs. It is a rare complication, more prevalent in adults, and it is genuinely dangerous. My sternum and ribs were broken during resuscitation, and I cannot overstate how miserable this made respiratory therapy. At twenty-eight, reasonably fit and otherwise healthy, it took me a year to recover. I am nearly fifty-eight now. My lungs have never fully been the same.

The only person who visited me more than my husband was my children’s pediatrician, he would peek in while he was in the hospital meeting his newest patients. We were not friends exactly. We were something else: a decade-long working relationship built on the care of small people who could not advocate for themselves. We had known each other ten years by the time I got the pox. We would end up working together for thirty.

I bring this up because of what happened with sleep.

In 1988 I was a new mom that had found him in the phone book, he told me babies should sleep on their bellies. Then SIDS became a news story, and by 1991 when my next son was born, he said: babies should sleep on their sides, use this wedge. (SIDE NOTE: Babies hated the stupid wedge.) By 1993 it was backs. By 1996: backs, no loose covers, use a sleep sack.

It would not have been unreasonable, watching that sequence, to wonder what exactly this man was telling me. Four different instructions in eight years. A different answer every time.

But I understood something about it, partly because he always took the time to explain. The instruction wasn’t arbitrary. It was science moving. Each change reflected new data, new evidence, a field updating itself in real time on something it had previously gotten wrong. He was not guessing. He was learning, and he was sharing that learning with me as fast as it arrived.

I have thought about him a lot lately. About what that relationship required of both of us, and about what has happened to the conditions that made it possible.

The Question the MAHA Movement Is Actually Answering

The Make America Healthy Again movement is easy to dismiss as fringe. The raw milk advocacy, the vaccine skepticism, the deference to wellness influencers over epidemiologists. From a distance it reads as a collection of bad ideas with a charismatic carrier.

That reading misses the mechanism.

MAHA did not manufacture distrust in public health institutions. It found distrust that was already there, already justified by real experience, and it handed that distrust a villain and a product line. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not cause the fracturing of American healthcare. He is an opportunist operating inside a fracture that was decades in the making.

Understanding why requires sitting with an uncomfortable question: why did educated, liberal, well-read mothers become the primary audience for vaccine hesitancy messaging? Not rural communities. Not low-information voters. Women who read, who researched, who asked questions.

A body of qualitative research conducted during and after COVID offers part of the answer. When researchers actually talked to these women, rather than just surveying them, what they found was not ideology. What they found was a healthcare system that had systematically failed to take women seriously, combined with an asymmetric assignment of responsibility that placed the entire management of children’s health on mothers, with no institutional support and no margin for error.

“If my child has autism, nobody’s blaming the father.”

That is not a quote from a study. That is something I’ve heard, repeatedly, in conversation, online, you’ve probably heard some variation yourself, and it describes, more precisely than most academic literature, the moral architecture of maternal healthcare in America. The responsibility is gendered. The blame is gendered. The anxiety that produces the question-asking that gets coded as hesitancy is the direct product of a system that offloaded its own failures onto the people least able to push back.

This is where MAHA begins. Not in disinformation, but exhaustion.

How a System Produces the Conditions for Its Own Exploitation

The American healthcare system does not treat women well. This is documented, not contested, should not be a controversial statement. Women’s pain is undertreated. Women’s symptoms are more frequently attributed to anxiety. Women are less likely to be believed when they describe what is happening in their own bodies. In obstetric care, the United States has among the worst maternal mortality rates in the developed world, with Black women dying at rates two to three times higher than white women.

Into this system, we placed an ideology: intensive mothering. The idea that a good mother researches everything, manages everything, optimizes everything. That her child’s outcomes are a direct reflection of her choices. That failure to prevent harm is a form of moral negligence.

The ideology and the broken system interact badly. A mother trying to navigate a system that does not take her seriously, armed with an ideology that tells her she is personally responsible for every outcome, in a media environment saturated with conflicting health claims, is not going to arrive at confident institutional trust. She is going to ask more questions. She is going to read more. She is going to look for people who seem to take her concerns seriously.

Research on maternal mental health during COVID made the structure of this visible. Qualitative interviews found that increased caregiving responsibility, amplified cognitive and emotional labor, and the absence of institutional support combined to produce something that looked on surveys like vaccine skepticism, but was actually something closer to exhausted vigilance in the face of institutional indifference.

Then the wellness industry arrived to help.

It is not enough to be healthy. You have to look healthy (by the way, this is white supremacy, but that is for another essay). Then you have to look like you are trying to become healthier. Then your children have to perform health in ways that are visible and legible and affirming to the people around you. A market appears to sell you the tools for this performance. It is not selling health. It is selling relief from the anxiety that the system produced and the ideology intensified.

This is how capture works without coordination. No one designed the pipeline from institutional failure to wellness economy to MAHA movement. The pipeline assembled itself from incentive structures, ideological pressure, and the predictable behavior of markets sensing an unmet need. RFK Jr did not build this. He inherited it.

What RFK Jr. Did With What He Found

RFK Jr. arrived at the Department of Health and Human Services carrying decades of documented misrepresentation of vaccine science. His record predates his appointment. His claims about the MMR vaccine and autism have been debunked repeatedly. His litigation record on behalf of anti-vaccine organizations is public. None of this was hidden.

What he did with institutional power was predictable from that record.

Within his first year as HHS Secretary, he fired all seventeen sitting members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with known vaccine critics. The CDC reduced the number of recommended childhood vaccines from seventeen to eleven. Half a billion dollars in vaccine research funding was canceled. The FDA refused to file Moderna’s application for an mRNA influenza vaccine. Thousands of public health workers were laid off.

These are not administrative adjustments. They are the deliberate dismantling of the infrastructure that produces and validates vaccine safety data. You cannot rebuild trust in public health institutions by eliminating the scientists responsible for generating the evidence those institutions depend on.

The consequences arrived quickly. The 2025 measles outbreak produced 1,319 confirmed cases across 34 states, three deaths, and the first serious threat to the United States’ measles elimination status in decades. The outbreak began in a Texas county with an eighteen percent under-vaccination rate. Two of the dead were school-aged children.

Pertussis cases rose. Kentucky reported two pertussis deaths in unvaccinated children, despite the availability of a highly effective vaccine. These are not statistical abstractions. These are children who died from diseases that existing vaccines prevent.

The Lancet called MAHA’s actions, in August 2025, the greatest threat to the health of Americans and millions globally. The journal documented the cancellation of mRNA research funding, the attempt to retract a peer-reviewed vaccine safety paper, and the systematic replacement of scientific process with political appointment.

None of this makes America healthier. The movement’s name and its actions run in opposite directions.

Why Distrust Is the Product, Not the Problem

Here is what I’ll return you to: my pediatrician changed his guidance on infant sleep four times in eight years. He did this because the science changed. He explained each change. He treated me as someone capable of understanding the explanation.

That relationship was the infrastructure. Not just the information, but the relationship within which information could be evaluated, questioned, updated. Trust is not a feeling. It is a set of conditions. It requires a system that updates transparently, a professional who communicates that updating, and a patient who has enough stability and respect within the system to actually hear what is being said.

What MAHA exploits is the collapse of those conditions. A healthcare system that does not treat women as reliable narrators of their own experience cannot also claim their trust when it asks for compliance. A public health apparatus that spent decades dismissing legitimate questions about drug industry influence, about over-prescription, about access disparities, cannot now be surprised that people are open to messengers who acknowledge those concerns, even if those messengers are also selling something dangerous.

A 2024 JAMA Network Open study tracking 443,000 adults across four years found that trust in physicians and healthcare institutions had declined substantially across every demographic group. The correlation between trust and vaccination was direct and strong: high trust predicted vaccination; low trust predicted hesitancy. Political affiliation did not explain the variance. The erosion was structural, not partisan.

What MAHA does with that erosion is not fix it. It accelerates it. Kennedy did not campaign on rebuilding the conditions for trust. He campaigned on the claim that the institutions themselves are the enemy. The movement does not offer a repaired system. It offers an exit from the system entirely, into a market of unregulated supplements, raw milk, and influencer-certified health protocols that carry no accountability for outcomes.

The women who were asking legitimate questions about how to navigate a system that failed them did not need to be told the system was malicious. They needed the system to actually be better. Those are not the same thing, and only one of them helps anyone.

What We Are Actually Asking Mothers to Do

The research on maternal health responsibility during COVID documented something that feels obvious once you see it, but completely invisible until you do: we have assigned to mothers the individual management of a public health infrastructure that was never designed to be individually managed.

Vaccine schedules, pediatric nutrition guidelines, sleep safety protocols, developmental screening timelines, mental health monitoring for children and adolescents. These are public health functions. They exist because coordinated, population-level action produces outcomes that individual vigilance cannot. When the coordinated system works, individual parents do not have to know very much. When it fails, they have to know everything.

American healthcare has been failing in ways that are most visible at the level of individual families, particularly mothers, for decades. The failure is systemic: insufficient primary care access, time-pressured appointments, inadequate communication between providers, insurance systems that fragment care, and a persistent cultural tendency to disbelieve women who report symptoms that don’t fit expected patterns.

Into that failure, we introduced an ideology of total maternal responsibility and a wellness economy ready to sell solutions to the anxiety that ideology produces. We then watched in apparent bafflement as parents began to question institutional guidance.

The bafflement is not credible. The pipeline was legible the whole time.

What MAHA offers mothers is acknowledgment of the burden and a false account of its source. Yes, the system has failed you. No, the cause is not vaccines or the CDC or fluoride in the water. The cause is a healthcare system structured to extract profit rather than produce health, a political economy that treats care giving as a private responsibility rather than a public good, and a forty-year project of defunding and delegitimizing the public institutions that could have made individual vigilance unnecessary.

Robert Kennedy is not a reformer. He is a man who identified a real wound and is pouring something into it that will make the infection worse.

What Trust Actually Requires

I want to go back to my pediatrician, because I think what he did is instructive and I think it is reproducible.

He changed his guidance four times on infant sleep. He was working during a period of rapid, sometimes destabilizing change in pediatric medicine. He could have responded to that change by projecting false certainty, by avoiding the conversation about past guidance, by treating me as someone who needed to be managed rather than informed. A lot of providers did exactly that.

Instead he explained. Each time. He named what had changed and why. He treated the update as a feature, not a liability. He was building, over thirty years, something that looks in retrospect very much like what I now understand to be a trust relationship: transparent adaptation, demonstrated accountability, and consistent respect for my capacity to handle information.

That is what public health institutions are supposed to do. Some of them did it during COVID, imperfectly, under impossible conditions. Many did not. The ones that projected false certainty early in the pandemic, that communicated dismissively, that changed guidance without explanation, paid a trust cost that they have not recovered from. MAHA walked right through the door those institutions left open.

Rebuilding will require more than better messaging. Messaging is not the problem. The problem is a healthcare system that treats women as afterthoughts, assigns them total responsibility for public health outcomes, and then expresses surprise when they go looking for alternatives.

The structural interventions are not mysterious. Universal primary care access. Adequate appointment times. Care systems that treat women as reliable witnesses to their own experience. Reimbursement structures that reward coordination over throughput. Public investment in the research infrastructure that MAHA is actively dismantling.

None of that is available at the wellness expo. None of it is for sale. That is precisely the point.

The women asking questions about their children’s health are not the problem. The system that made those questions necessary, and the movement that is now harvesting the anxiety those questions represent, are the problem. The difference matters. You cannot fix the second by condemning the first.

My pediatrician understood that. The question is whether our public health institutions can remember it.

Sources for Further Reading

On vaccine hesitancy and maternal responsibility:

Suragh, T.A. et al. (2024). Exploring the relationship between vaccine hesitancy and mothers’ perspectives on COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5–11. Frontiers in Public Health. DOI: 10.3389/fpubh.2024.1355452

Batram-Zantvoort, S. et al. (2022). Maternal self-conception and mental wellbeing during the first wave of COVID-19: intensive mothering and ideal worker ideology. Frontiers in Global Women’s Health. DOI: 10.3389/fgwh.2022.878723

Lesley University (2023). Mothering in the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Feminist Dissertation. digitalcommons.lesley.edu

On the 2025 measles crisis:

Cureus / PubMed (2025). The 2025 United States Measles Crisis: When Vaccine Hesitancy Meets Reality. DOI: 10.7759/cureus (PMID: 40827145)

PMC (2025). Measles resurgence in the United States: epidemiological and clinical observations. pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12825560 I really hate that the NIH is no longer a credible resource

The Hill (2026). Measles resurgence: A consequence of vaccine decline.

On RFK Jr. and MAHA’s institutional impact:

The Lancet (August 2025). RFK Jr. and MAHA: dangerous, emboldened, and escalating. DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(25)01683-6

Center for American Progress (June 2025). RFK Jr. Is Systematically Undermining Vaccine Science and Endangering Health. americanprogress.org

The Hill (February 2026). 1 year of RFK Jr.: How his MAHA agenda has reshaped US public health. thehill.com

PRISM Reports (April 2026). Under RFK Jr.’s leadership, MAHA obliterates public health. prismreports.org

On trust erosion in healthcare:

AJMC (2025). Erosion of Trust in Health Care: A Public Health Crisis. ajmc.com — covers the JAMA Network Open study of 443,455 adults across 2020–2024

Data for Progress / 314 Action (April 2026). MAHA Lacks a True Base and Voters Reject Its Real-World Impact. dataforprogress.org

On intensive mothering and neoliberal health ideology:

Mothercraft: Birth work and the making of neoliberal mothers. Social Science & Medicine (2016). DOI: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2016.06.033

RSF Journal (2024). Caregiving in a Crisis: Mothers’ Parenting Experiences and the Persistence of Class-Based Parenting During COVID-19. rsfjournal.org/content/10/4/225

Disruption and inequity in work, family and mental health: a longitudinal study of Australian mothers before and during COVID-19. PMC12224744

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