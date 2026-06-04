This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Banji Lawal's avatar
Banji Lawal
10h

I learned from watching YouTube shows with them that a lot of my women friends were listening to what are now called influencers. This was about 2014. I had a friend who was a doula and knowing what happens to black women in hospitals. I totally understood why women were finding shows by other women talking about their health and other things. I thought some of it was woo. But being listened to is more important. If someone doesn't listen to you how do you know if they really care what happens to you?

One of my friends had MS sometimes she would listen to herbalists and other wellness practitioners. I avoid the term alternative medicine maybe I should just say quacks.

What I really disliked about them was when their cures don't work they blame the patient.

Like the whole idea of diets which nobody ever succeeds with permanently then they end up blaming themselves for something they are not at fault for. But I get it it's hard we want to look a certain way feel a certain way in our bodies and use them in certain ways.

I never blamed the people who are listening to wellness influencers before. It's hard for me to do that now. But I guess it's more the MAHA people how could they pair up with MAGA. Especially when to the best of my knowledge it was started by a billionaire.

But when I actually get to talk or listen to a person talking about health, not a wellness practitioner I just feel they are misinformed. A big reason why they are misinformed is so many people are hungry for knowledge they are curious. Unfortunately most of the time the knowledge is behind paywalls. So they are doing the best they can unfortunately most of it is lies and supposed to get thinking about conspiracies get them paranoid and not focus on agencies.

At least the ladies my friends listened to were giving them ideas what they could do and that would translate into other things. Back then I thought most of the herbalists weren't doing any harm so it was all good despite what it cost folks in their pocket book. I'm feeling pissed now because if we actually had universal healthcare free at the point of use the influencers would have less power.

I've gotten to the point that all things like ancient aliens, antivax, flat earthism, creationism are spreading and making things worse. I was just curious about how people came to believe that. I've met lots of folks who believe those things. I have nothing against them.

But I have grown to hate the people putting out the lies and profiting from it like RFK jr is doing.

Thanks for what you wrote about the MAHA movement and women's health. The women who are turning to the wellness have been failed. I can't blame them for doing that. I wish them the best. I just blame them if they become Republican.

Thanks for your patience reading my comment.

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1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
9h

This made me remember the pediatrician that took care of my children for about the first 10 years. She was amazing. I found her when my daughter was a toddler and she was with me until I moved about 8 years later. She never rushed, never hurried. And then my son became ill at the age of 2, and her nurse refused to work him in, my husband who HATED medical care was bringing him and they had to go to the ER and anyway, my son wound up admitted through the ER with double pneumonia at 8 months. He was in the hospital several days, I don’t remember anymore how many, but Sara was there that evening, and every day afterwards, answering my questions, holding my hand, and being quite honestly the rock that got me through that. We don’t get to have relationships with our doctors anymore that are like that. I saw how my daughter was treated when it was her turn at the pediatrician, and the doctors just never took the time. It’s a shame, and I think our for-profit healthcare system bears a lot of the blame

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