This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick: Restacks for Truth,'s avatar
Patrick: Restacks for Truth,
Dec 30

Yes, yes, yes. Absolutely yes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture