The Refinery Reversal: How Billionaires Stopped Building and Started Hoarding

There’s a pattern in how power protects itself, and it’s playing out in real time as billionaire “philanthropy” shifts from public institution-building to private wealth hoarding. This isn’t a story about individual moral failure—though Elon Musk provides a masterclass in that—it’s about a systemic reversal in how capital relates to democracy. Understanding this shift requires examining what changed between the Gilded Age industrialists and today’s tech oligarchs, because that transformation tells us everything about the dismantling of the social contract and the construction of post-democratic power.

The Gilded Age Compact: Building Legitimacy Through Infrastructure

Andrew Carnegie didn’t build nearly 3000 public libraries because he was a nice guy. John D. Rockefeller didn’t pour $35 million into founding the University of Chicago out of pure altruism. These men were robber barons who built their fortunes on the broken bodies of workers laboring 12-hour days, six days a week, in conditions so brutal that most couldn’t work past age 40. Carnegie’s steel workers toiled under such grueling circumstances that labor leaders and clergymen denounced him as “an anti-Christian phenomenon, a social monstrosity, and a grave political peril.”

But here’s what matters: Carnegie gave away nearly $350 million in his lifetime, almost $7 billion in today’s dollars, with $43 million going to libraries and $110 million to other causes, such as PBS. Rockefeller donated about $540 million, equivalent to more than $9-10 billion today, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy. These weren’t token gestures. They represented massive infrastructure investments that fundamentally shaped American civic life.

Why? Because Gilded Age capitalists understood something their modern descendants have forgotten or abandoned: legitimacy requires tangible delivery. They faced serious threats: labor movements, populist uprisings, and genuine political challenges to concentrated wealth. Building universities, libraries, hospitals, and concert halls served multiple functions: it burnished their reputations, created lasting monuments to their names, and most critically, it reinforced the narrative that capitalism could deliver public goods even while extracting private profit.

This was what I call affective legitimacy: the emotional and material connection between institutional power and public benefit. People could walk into a Carnegie library, use resources that expanded their opportunities, and see a direct link between industrial wealth and community infrastructure. The system felt responsive, even if the underlying extraction remained brutal. That responsiveness—however superficial—created political stability by demonstrating that capital, when pressured, would invest in public welfare.

The Contemporary Inversion: From Builders to Extractors

Now, examine Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man and supposed visionary of our age. His Musk Foundation holds over $14 billion in assets. In 2024, it gave away a record $474 million—with about $370 million going to “The Foundation,” a nonprofit Musk controls to establish a STEM school. In 2023, $137 million went to the same entity. Another $35 million went to a donor-advised fund where the ultimate recipients remain undisclosed.

Let’s be clear about what this represents: From 2002 to 2018, the foundation gave just $25 million directly to nonprofits, with nearly half going to Musk’s OpenAI. The foundation has failed to give away at least 5% of its assets required by the IRS in 2021, 2022, and 2023 to avoid tax penalties. Since 2020, Musk has donated around $7 billion in stock to his foundation, saving himself approximately $2 billion in tax payments.

This is wealth laundering masquerading as charity. The money flows from Musk to Musk, circulating through foundations and tax-advantaged structures that allow him to claim philanthropic credit while maintaining control and avoiding taxes. One major beneficiary is Ad Astra, a nonprofit school Musk founded where his own children attend alongside children of his top SpaceX executives. This isn’t building public infrastructure, it’s constructing private alternatives for the wealthy while extracting public resources.

And those public resources? They’re massive. A Washington Post analysis found that Musk’s companies have received at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits over the past two decades, with nearly two-thirds coming in just the last five years. In 2024 alone, federal and local governments committed at least $6.3 billion to Musk’s companies.

SpaceX has received $14.9 billion from NASA alone for various space missions, starting with a $278 million contract in 2006 before its first successful launch, according to Yahoo Finance. Tesla secured a critical $465 million low-interest loan from the Energy Department in 2010, which Musk personally fought hard to secure through daily briefings with executives and hours spent with government loan officers: Yahoo Finance. A former Tesla employee told the Post: “Tesla would not have survived without the loan. It was a critical loan at a critical time.”

Tesla has also collected $11.4 billion in regulatory credits designed to encourage electric vehicle production. Without these credits, Tesla would have lost $700 million in 2020 rather than reporting a $862 million profit, according to Yahoo Finance.

So let’s state this plainly: Musk has received roughly $38 billion in taxpayer support, while a large share of the Musk Foundation’s grants have gone to Musk-linked entities, and payout targets were missed multiple years. For comparison, Carnegie gave away 90% of his fortune. Rockefeller established foundations that have distributed billions over generations. Musk uses public money to build private empires, then warehouses wealth in foundations that primarily benefit… Musk.

The Worker Cost: Extraction Without Accountability

But the contrast goes deeper than dollars. Carnegie faced fierce criticism for terrible working conditions, and that pressure—however inadequate—was part of what drove his philanthropy. Today’s billionaires have learned to insulate themselves entirely from such accountability.

In August 2024, Victor Joe Gomez Sr., a contract electrician at Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory, was electrocuted while inspecting electrical panels that should have been de-energized. OSHA found Tesla failed to provide proper protective equipment, allowed employees to work near live circuits without safeguards, and failed to warn workers about dangerous power sources, issuing three serious citations totaling $49,650, according to AFL-CIOCBS Austin.

That same facility was also fined $6,913 for exposing four workers to hexavalent chromium—a known carcinogen—without proper training or monitoring, KVUE. In 2022, multiple workers filed complaints alleging wage theft, workplace injuries, OSHA violations, and fraudulent OSHA certificates for training workers never received during the factory’s construction, KVUE.

From 2014-2018, Tesla accumulated 54 OSHA violations totaling $236,730 in fines—more than three times the number of violations that the 10 largest US auto plants combined received during the same period—the Drive. In 2019, Cal/OSHA discovered Tesla had omitted approximately 36 workplace injuries from its annual summary data submitted to the government, artificially lowering the company’s reported injury rate.

These aren’t bugs. They’re features of a system where capital extraction faces no meaningful accountability because the billionaire class has successfully decoupled wealth accumulation from social obligation. Musk doesn’t need to build public legitimacy through libraries and universities. He simply buys the mechanisms that would hold him accountable, or, in his case, gets appointed to dismantle them.

The Thermodynamics of Legitimacy

Here’s the systems theory piece: institutions maintain stability through what I call epistemic heat exchange: the flow of information, resources, and responsiveness between power centers and stakeholders. When that exchange breaks down, when systems become insulated and self-referential, they accumulate disorder (entropy) until they fail catastrophically.

Gilded Age philanthropy, however flawed, maintained some heat exchange. Workers could point to libraries and say, “Capital created this.” Communities could access universities and hospitals funded by industrial wealth. The system responded to pressure—inadequately, unjustly, but demonstrably. That responsiveness created political stability.

Contemporary billionaire wealth operates as a closed thermodynamic system. Money flows in from government contracts and tax advantages. Profits get warehoused in foundations that recirculate funds to other billionaire-controlled entities. Workers who build the actual products get exploited, injured, and dismissed. Communities get promises of innovation while infrastructure crumbles and inequality expands.

There’s no heat exchange. No responsive adaptation. No accountability loop where power delivers material benefits in exchange for legitimacy. Just extraction, accumulation, and the construction of parallel systems: private schools, private security, private space programs, that allow the ultra-wealthy to exit the social contract entirely.

This is what I call legitimacy collapse, when institutions stop even pretending to serve public welfare and instead operate solely as vehicles for elite enrichment. When that happens, people stop believing power has any connection to their well-being. And when that belief dies, so does the political stability that belief maintained.

The Broader Pattern: Post-Democratic Sovereignty

Musk isn’t unique; he’s emblematic. The shift from Carnegie to Musk represents capital’s evolution from needing democratic legitimacy to constructing post-democratic sovereignty. Jeff Bezos doesn’t build libraries; he builds a media empire and rocket company while Amazon warehouse workers piss in bottles to meet quotas. Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t endow universities; he creates the infrastructure for global surveillance capitalism while democracy drowns in algorithmically amplified disinformation.

Peter Thiel literally writes essays arguing that democracy and freedom are incompatible. The tech oligarchy increasingly sees democratic governance not as a constraint to manage but as an obstacle to eliminate.

This is capital’s endgame under late-stage neoliberalism: construct alternative governance structures that bypass democratic accountability entirely. Why build public universities when you can create private institutes that credential your chosen elite? Why fund public health when you can invest in life extension research for billionaires? Why maintain civic infrastructure when you can build private cities and charter networks that owe no obligation to the democratic public?

Carnegie understood he needed to sustain the system that enabled his wealth. Modern billionaires have concluded they can build a new system that doesn’t require public legitimacy at all. SpaceX isn’t just a rocket company; it’s a government contractor that has racked up $15.3 billion in awarded contracts since 2003, with its most important business being launching astronauts and scientific missions for NASA and flying satellites for the US military, Quartz. Musk has effectively privatized space exploration, claiming public resources while consolidating private control.

What Changed: The Mechanisms of Decoupling

Several structural shifts enabled this transformation:

Financial engineering: Complex foundation structures, donor-advised funds, and regulatory credit schemes allow wealth to circulate within elite-controlled institutions while claiming tax benefits and philanthropic credit. In 2022, the Musk Foundation’s combined funding to The Foundation and Fidelity Charitable accounted for 85% of its total grantmaking, according to Inside Philanthropy. The money never really leaves billionaire control.

Regulatory capture: When billionaires can buy media outlets, fund think tanks, finance political campaigns, and—as Musk now does—directly run government “efficiency” operations, they can dismantle the accountability mechanisms that historically constrained them. At least 11 federal agencies affected by DOGE cuts have over 32 investigations, pending complaints, or enforcement actions into Musk’s six companies, Fortune reports. He’s cutting the agencies investigating him.

Ideological shift: Neoliberalism successfully reframed government as inherently inefficient and private enterprise as inherently innovative, creating the ideological permission structure for dismantling public institutions and replacing them with privatized alternatives. Musk can simultaneously receive $38 billion in government support while crusading against “government waste.”

Platform power: Contemporary billionaires control the infrastructure of communication itself—social media platforms, cloud computing, satellite networks. This gives them unprecedented power to shape public discourse and political reality without needing to build physical institutions.

Globalized capital: Gilded Age industrialists were deeply embedded in national economies. Modern tech oligarchs can shift operations, incorporate in tax havens, and operate across jurisdictions, making them far harder to regulate or pressure through democratic means.

The Stakes: Democracy or Oligarchy

This isn’t about individual greed—though Musk certainly exemplifies that. It’s about whether democracy can constrain capital or whether capital will construct post-democratic governance structures that make democracy irrelevant.

Carnegie built libraries because he needed democratic legitimacy. Musk builds rockets to Mars because he’s concluded he doesn’t need democracy at all—he can exit the system entirely, taking his wealth and his companies to private stations, company towns, and extraterritorial sovereignty.

The choice before us isn’t whether billionaires will be more generous. It’s whether we’re going to allow them to dismantle the public institutions that could constrain them, or whether we’re going to reclaim democratic power over the economy.

Because here’s the thing: Carnegie placed one specific design element in his libraries, a representation of the rays of a rising sun, and above ‘LET THERE BE LIGHT.’” That symbolism mattered. It represented the Enlightenment compact: knowledge, publicly accessible, lifting people from darkness.

Musk’s vision? Criticizing government subsidies and arguing the electric vehicle tax credit should be eliminated, even as his companies depend on regulatory credits that account for roughly one-third of Tesla’s profits, Yahoo Finance. Taking public resources, hoarding private wealth, and literally planning to abandon Earth for a privatized Mars colony accessible only to the ultra-rich.

The contrast couldn’t be more evident. One model, however flawed, maintained that power owed something to the public. The other insists power owes nothing to anyone—it can simply escape.

Reclaiming Public Power

So what do we do? The same thing every successful democratic movement has done: we build alternative power structures that can constrain capital and deliver material benefits.

Rebuild public institutions: Libraries, universities, hospitals, infrastructure—we fund them through progressive taxation that extracts wealth from billionaires and redistributes it through democratic processes. Not waiting for Carnegie’s generosity but demanding it through policy.

Wealth caps and confiscatory taxation: No individual needs or can justly accumulate $200 billion while people die from lack of healthcare and children attend schools that can’t afford books. We cap wealth accumulation and tax everything above that cap at rates approaching 100%.

Democratic ownership: Essential infrastructure—energy grids, communication networks, healthcare systems—gets placed under democratic control rather than private ownership. We build public alternatives to Starlink, public options for social media, and public development of essential technologies.

Campaign finance reform that actually works: Public financing of elections, absolute bans on corporate political spending, transparency requirements that expose every dollar flowing from billionaires to politicians. Democracy cannot function when it’s for sale.

Antitrust enforcement with teeth: Break up monopolies. Prevent consolidation. Create competitive markets where entrepreneurship can flourish without becoming an oligarchy.

International coordination: Tax havens exist because jurisdictions compete to attract capital. We need international agreements that prevent this race to the bottom, establishing minimum corporate tax rates and global compliance with wealth taxes.

Worker power: Strong unions, worker representation on boards, profit-sharing requirements, genuine workplace safety enforcement with criminal penalties for executives whose negligence kills workers. Make exploitation expensive again.

But here’s the core principle: we stop asking billionaires to build for us and start building for ourselves. Public investment, democratically controlled, accountable to communities rather than shareholders. That’s how you create the infrastructure a society needs.

Carnegie built 2,800 libraries because workers forced him to buy legitimacy. We can force today’s billionaires to pay for public goods too—not through their “philanthropy,” which is just wealth laundering —but through taxation and regulation that treat their accumulated wealth for what it actually is: stolen surplus value from workers who created it.

The billionaires stopped building for the public because we stopped making them. It’s time to change that calculus.

The refinery runs both ways. They turned our labor into their wealth. We can turn their wealth into our infrastructure. But only if we fight for it.