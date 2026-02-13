This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

White Identity Is Still an Identity

And Refusing to Name It Is the Trick

White people are trained to see race everywhere except in themselves. That blindness is structural. And it is one of the most effective mechanisms of racial power ever engineered, not because it conceals something from white people, but because it convinces them there is nothing to see.

Whiteness as an Unmarked Position

Race, in the United States, is treated as something other people have. It attaches to Blackness, brownness, Indigeneity, and then stops. Whiteness is framed as the absence of race, the neutral background against which difference appears. This framing is not merely wrong. It is useful. It allows power to operate without being named, and it allows the people who benefit most from that power to experience themselves as simply normal.

The Developmental Opt-Out

In Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?, Beverly Daniel Tatum lays out racial identity development as a staged process. Children notice difference early. They absorb social meaning long before they have language for it. But crucially, not all children are required to develop a racial identity in the same way. Children of color are forced into awareness because race shapes how they are treated, often before they enter school. White children, by contrast, are offered an opt-out. That opt-out is not passive. It is actively taught. White children are rarely asked to think about themselves as racialized beings. Their race is treated as normal, universal, unmarked. They are taught history as though whiteness is simply the human story and everything else is a deviation. When race appears in the curriculum, it appears as someone else’s problem: slavery happened to Black people, internment happened to Japanese Americans, removal happened to Indigenous nations. The subject position of whiteness is never occupied. It narrates without being narrated.

How Neutrality Is Taught

Tatum traces this through the educational pipeline. History classes in American public schools have long taught the Civil War as a conflict over “states’ rights,” a framing that emerged from the post-Reconstruction revisionism of the Dunning School and was codified into textbooks across the South and then nationally. The United Daughters of the Confederacy spent decades placing monuments and pressuring school boards to adopt curricula that reframed slaveholders as gentlemen and enslaved people as contented. That project was not about history. It was about identity formation. It taught white children that their ancestors were honorable, that the racial order was natural, and that any disruption of that order was aggression. The legacy persists: a 2018 Southern Poverty Law Center study found that only 8 percent of American high school seniors could identify slavery as the central cause of the Civil War.

This is the developmental architecture Tatum describes. By adulthood, white Americans have been equipped with a racial identity they cannot see and a historical narrative designed to make that invisibility feel earned. When they encounter a structural analysis of race, the emotional infrastructure for receiving it does not exist. The discomfort they feel is real. But it is not the discomfort of confronting injustice. It is the discomfort of confronting themselves as positioned within a system they were trained to believe was neutral.

Crystal Fleming, in How to Be Less Stupid About Race, provides the mechanism. White ignorance, she argues, is not a deficit of information. It is an actively maintained condition, produced by institutions, reinforced by media, and rewarded socially. The goal is not to keep white people uninformed but to keep them unthreatened. Fleming identifies how the entire information environment cooperates in this project. News coverage frames racism as individual prejudice rather than structural policy. School curricula treat the civil rights movement as a completed story rather than an interrupted one. Entertainment media centers white perspectives so consistently that whiteness becomes the default lens through which all other experiences are filtered.

This maintenance is an incentive structure. Media companies produce content for their largest audience. School districts adopt curricula that do not provoke parental complaint. Politicians frame racial issues in language that reassures white voters. Each institution follows its own logic, and the aggregate effect is an information environment that systematically protects white comfort while calling that protection objectivity. Fleming is direct: the stupidity is not accidental. It is functional. It serves the people it protects.

Neutrality as a Protected Racial Position

This is where neutrality does the heavy lifting. Neutrality is not the absence of perspective. It is the protection of a dominant one. When white people claim neutrality, they are not stepping outside race. They are standing inside whiteness and calling it nothing. This maneuver shields them from scrutiny while preserving the authority to define what counts as reasonable, factual, or fair. Consider how this operates in practice. When a Black woman raises a concern about racial dynamics in a workplace, the concern is treated as a perspective. When a white manager responds that they “don’t see color” and want to focus on “merit,” that response is treated as a position above perspective. Both are racial positions. Only one is recognized as such.

The same asymmetry operates at scale. Standardized testing, which emerged in the early twentieth century from explicitly eugenicist projects like those of Carl Brigham, architect of the SAT, who argued in A Study of American Intelligence (1923) that Nordic peoples were intellectually superior, is now treated as a neutral measure of ability. Hiring practices built around networks that were racially exclusive for generations are treated as meritocratic. Zoning laws that were designed to segregate, from the explicit racial zoning of early twentieth-century Baltimore to the facially neutral but functionally exclusionary zoning that followed, are treated as sensible land use policy. In each case, the racial origin of the standard has been laundered through time until it appears natural.

Brittney Cooper, in Eloquent Rage, describes the exhaustion of watching this laundering in real time. Black women see the mechanism. They see the gap between stated values and operational outcomes. They see how neutrality is invoked precisely when accountability threatens. And their anger at this arrangement is treated as the problem rather than the diagnosis. Cooper argues that the framing of Black women’s anger as excessive is itself a racial operation. It converts structural critique into emotional pathology. The question shifts from “Is this system producing racial harm?” to “Why is she so angry about it?” That shift protects the system by making the person who names the harm the subject of inquiry.

Epistemic Authority Follows Consequence

This is the epistemic asymmetry Patricia Hill Collins describes in Black Feminist Thought. Knowledge does not emerge in a vacuum. It emerges from location. People who live closer to harm are forced to understand systems more fully because misunderstanding carries a cost. Collins centers the “outsider-within” perspective: Black women inside white-dominated institutions learn to read both the official story and the operational reality. They see how stated values diverge from actual outcomes. They understand how neutrality is invoked to stop inquiry precisely when inquiry becomes dangerous. Whiteness, by contrast, is insulated from consequence. When white people misunderstand race, they are rarely harmed by that misunderstanding. The system absorbs the error and passes the cost to someone else.

bell hooks, in The Will to Change, adds a dimension often missed in racial analysis. Patriarchy, she argues, trains people to suppress emotional range and treat dominance as safety. This training does not operate only along gender lines. It operates along racial lines as well. White socialization, like patriarchal socialization, produces people who are structurally incapable of the perceptual work that justice requires. The capacity to sit with discomfort, to hold complexity without resolving it prematurely, to recognize oneself as positioned rather than neutral, these are emotional competencies. hooks demonstrates that domination systems systematically suppress them because they threaten the arrangements those systems protect.

When white people insist they are simply individuals, not racial actors, they are not making a philosophical claim. They are making a political one. They are claiming exemption from analysis while retaining the power to analyze others. They are asserting that their experiences are universal, while others’ experiences are specific. This is a defense of position, not a description of reality.

This asymmetry shapes institutions. Education systems teach racial history as a sequence of past injustices rather than an ongoing structure. Media frames racism as bias or hatred rather than policy and distribution. Workplaces adopt diversity language while leaving decision-making authority untouched. In each case, whiteness remains unnamed, and therefore unchallenged. Kendall, in Hood Feminism, documents this pattern within feminism itself: the movement’s dominant voices treat their racial position as irrelevant to their analysis, as though a feminism built by and for white women is simply feminism, and everything else is a subcategory. The universalism is the tell. When one group’s perspective is treated as the whole, it is not neutrality operating. It is power.

Naming whiteness disrupts this arrangement. Once whiteness is recognized as an identity rather than a default, its norms become visible. Its preferences can be examined. Its benefits can be traced. The claim of neutrality collapses, and with it, the fiction that outcomes are accidental.

This is why naming whiteness is often met with resistance. It feels accusatory to people trained to experience their position as benign. But the discomfort is not evidence of harm. It is evidence of movement. Identity development, as Tatum describes it, involves precisely this stage: the unsettling realization that one has been part of a system one did not choose but did benefit from. The question is what happens next.

White people can respond to this realization by retreating into guilt, denial, or defensiveness. These are predictable responses, and they are also dead ends. Guilt circles back to the self. Denial preserves the architecture. Defensiveness hardens it. None of these responses changes anything outside the person experiencing them. Development requires moving through them, not settling in them.

Continuing means learning to see how whiteness operates not only in abstract systems but in daily decisions. Who is believed in a meeting. Who is followed in a store. Who is described as “articulate” and who is described as “aggressive.” Who receives the benefit of the doubt and who receives surveillance. These are not individual moral failures. They are patterns, and patterns are traceable to structures.

It also means recognizing that epistemic authority should be weighted by consequence. Those who live with the costs of a system are more likely to understand how it actually works. Treating all perspectives as equally informed is not fairness. It is a way of flattening reality to preserve comfort. Collins is precise on this point: the outsider-within sees what the insider cannot, because the insider’s comfort depends on not looking.

Whiteness is not absence. It is power that has learned how to disappear. And disappearance is not innocence. It is strategy.

Naming Is the Beginning, Not the End

The work is not to feel bad about being white. The work is to see whiteness as a position with consequences, and then to act on what that seeing reveals. Not once, in a workshop, with a certificate at the end. Continuously. In hiring decisions and school board meetings and dinner table silences and the quiet moments when the easier path is to not notice.

If you do not know when you learned you were white, you are not finished learning. That is not an accusation. It is an invitation to begin.

