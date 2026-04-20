Why is misogyny so loud and consequence-free in 2026?

Thank you Marcus Flowers, LeftieProf, ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, PJ Schuster, Schmendryck, and many others for tuning into my live video with Letters from a Feminist! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Rachel @ This Woman Votes in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

The Rape Academy Is Not About Sex. It’s About Maintenance.

This weekend, the CNN investigation into what French parliamentarian Sandrine Josso called an “online rape academy” broke through in a way that most reporting on sexual violence does not. People felt it. My notifications confirmed that.

I spent about an hour on live with Zulfina talking through what the story actually means structurally, and I want to put the argument in writing because the conversation is moving fast and I don’t want the most important point to get buried.

LINK CNN RAPE ACADEMY ARTICLE

Fro the people that just can’t get their heads around the 62M number, there is a great video here: NOTES

The argument that doesn’t get made clearly enough

Dana Dubois made the point that this is not about men failing to get sex. These are husbands. These are men sleeping next to women who chose them. This is about power, performed in front of other men. The live streams, the audience, the community structure; all of it is male-directed. Women aren’t the audience. Women are the content.

That tells you something painfully precise about the architecture. The Zzz group was a socialized support network. It had mentors and students, emotional support structures, supply chain logistics. Men built an entire infrastructure/framework for the purpose of enabling violence. The asymmetry with how women’s social and mutual aid networks get treated, underfunded, dismissed, excluded from institutional power, is not incidental. This is how the system is designed.

Patriarchy runs on women’s labor, not men’s competence

I would argue that the most important structural point is this: patriarchy is not held up by what men do well. It is held up by what women do constantly. Managing men’s emotional lives. Explaining their anger to children. Extending trust past what the evidence supports. The Pelicot case is the clearest demonstration available. Gisèle Pelicot’s domestic presence: her cooking, her household management, her trust, was the operating environment for what was done to her. He didn’t assault a stranger. He assaulted his infrastructure, it is a means dehumanizing. He’s just abusing a household tool.

What the statistics say: The National Sexual Violence Resource Center

51% of rapes are committed by intimate partners. Around 40% are committed by acquaintances: coworkers, neighbors, people the victim already knows. That means approximately 90% of rapes are committed by someone the victim trusted, not a stranger in an alley. We have been training women for decades to guard against the wrong threat while sleeping next to the actual one.

SEE ALSO: CalPoly Sexual Violence Statistics

What men can do, specifically

Zulfina put a question to the chat that I want to repeat here: how many men in your life have confronted another man about his behavior in real time? Not after the fact. Not in theory. In the room.

That is the site of change. Men performing for other men is the mechanism that makes the Rape Academy function. Men refusing to be a good audience is the intervention. A coach who shuts down “run like a girl” in a peewee baseball game is doing more structural work than most formal policy conversations. The first time you say something is uncomfortable. So is the alternative.

The shame needs to change sides. Gisèle Pelicot opened her trial to the public for exactly that reason. She stopped carrying it for him. We can learn from that.

What to do right now

Report Motherless.com. Chris posted a full walkthrough of the reporting process and I restacked it in my notes. The tools exist. Use them. Then call your legislators about Section 230 reform, because the legal architecture that shields these platforms from liability is a design choice, not an inevitability.

Read the “Communications Decency Act” especially Section 230 - I keep blanking on the name of this ACT, probably because they called it the decency act and it is protecting a level of indecency that is so gross that it just won’t stick, the brain is weird.

If violence against women could have been solved by women, it would have been done by now. It is up to men to get really uncomfortable and stand on business with your friends, family, coworkers. Take this into your lockers rooms, coaches you have some real leverage here.

Read more here:

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the community as a whole.