This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Lisa Gonzalez's avatar
Lisa Gonzalez
1h

Thank you for this important essay. What an absolute tragedy. It’s so incredibly disturbing, yet unfortunately not surprising — which makes me even more fucking outraged.

Thank you for caring enough to tell it with such passion and conviction, and for screaming into the void until women are finally heard. ❤️‍🔥

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