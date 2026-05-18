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This is not a trigger warning, so much as a HEAT warning. I really need to know how often we have to watch this happen before we fucking do something about it. I can’t begin to tell you how much emotion was carved out of this piece, but I couldn’t take it all… If nothing else, shouldn’t we be emotional about this gross injustice‽‽

The Perfect Victim

How Iowa built the conditions that made Pieper Lewis possible, and then sentenced her for surviving them

The Sentence

On May 15, 2026, a Polk County judge sentenced Pieper Lewis to 20 years in prison. She is 21 years old. She was 15 when the crime occurred.

The crime was killing the man who was raping her.

The judge said, before he imposed the sentence, that he had been cheering for her success. He said it gave him no pleasure. He said: “Ms. Lewis, this chapter of your life is now closed.” Then he sent her to prison for two decades.

These statements are not contradictory under the current (and past) operating logic of the Iowa legal system. The system can hold genuine sympathy for Pieper Lewis AND issue a 20-year sentence in the same hand without experiencing any friction, without of blink of the judge’s eye. THIS is how the entire fucking system was designed to work.

This essay is about how that design was built, who built it, and what it has been doing to girls like Pieper Lewis for a long time.

Who She Was Before Any of This

Pieper Lewis was not an adult when any of this began. I vehemently REJECT the argument that she was a person who made a series of bad choices that led to a predictable outcome. She was a CHILD inside a sequence of institutional failures, each one dodging responsibility, and handing her to the next.

She grew up in an adoptive home she described as abusive. At 15, she ran away. Running away from an abusive home is absolutely a reasonable response to an abusive home. The state’s infrastructure for children in that situation is so thin that her next move was to sleep in the hallways of a Des Moines apartment building.

That is where the first man found her.

He took her in. When he became abusive, she left him too. The second man created an online dating profile for her. He told her she was his girlfriend. He arranged for men to pay to have sex with her. No matter what dictionary you use, this is pimping/trafficking/procuring. She lived with him from April 2020 until her arrest.

None of this is a choice in any morally coherent sense. A 15-year-old CHILD with nowhere to sleep, no family she can safely return to, and no state resources available to her is not making choices. She is surviving. The men around her understood that distinction and used it.

Zachary Brooks was one of those men. He was 37. He was introduced to Lewis by the man she lived with. He gave her alcohol and marijuana. He had sex with her five times while she was unconscious. She learned what had happened each time she regained consciousness while he was still on top of her.

On May 31, 2020, the man she lived with confronted her with a knife. He demanded she go to Brooks’ apartment and have sex with Brooks in exchange for marijuana. When she refused, he cut her neck. She went.

She killed Brooks that night. She was 15. He was asleep when she stabbed him.

Police and prosecutors never disputed any of the above. They agreed she had been trafficked. They agreed Brooks had raped her. The fact that he was asleep when she responded to all of it is what they used to take her to court.

The Legal Architecture Iowa Built

To understand what happened to Pieper Lewis, you have to understand the infrastructure Iowa chose not to build.

Iowa does not have a safe harbor law. Dozens of states do. A safe harbor law gives trafficking victims at least some level of criminal immunity for actions that are downstream of their trafficking. Iowa’s legislature considered one. A bill passed the Iowa House in 2022. Law enforcement groups told the Senate it was too broad. The Senate did not pass it. The working group established to iron out the issues produced no law.

Iowa does have an affirmative defense for actions taken under compulsion when the defendant reasonably believed serious injury was imminent. Lewis could have argued that defense. But she pleaded guilty, and prosecutors argued the plea waived the defense. The judge agreed.

Iowa law also mandates restitution to the estate of a person killed in a crime. The judge at Lewis’s first sentencing said explicitly that he had no choice: the Iowa Supreme Court had upheld the statute. The mandatory order was $150,000, payable to the family of the man who raped her.

None of those three facts is an accident. Iowa’s legislature decided, repeatedly and with votes, that trafficking victims would receive no categorical protection, that the affirmative defense would remain narrow, and that restitution would flow to victims of the crime rather than to the person who survived its cause. These are policy choices. Each one has a name attached to it, and most of those names belong to people who are not in prison.

A GoFundMe, started by a former teacher, Leland Schipper, has raised more than $200,000 in a single day after the restitution order in 2022, it topped out as just over $561,000. The public’s moral intuition ran well ahead of the statute. The statute did not care. There is some word that none of this money was used to benefit Pieper, but that is a story for a different essay.

What the System Asked Her to Be

The criminal legal system has an implicit model of the victim it can process. That model requires several things.

It requires an incident that is discrete and legible. A stranger attacks a woman in a parking lot. There is a single event. There is a clear before and after. The violence is visible and contained.

It requires that the victim’s response be proportionate and immediate. She screams. She fights back. She calls the police as soon as it is safe. She does not wait. She does not drink to numb it. She does not continue living with the person who is trafficking her because she has nowhere else to go.

It requires emotional presentation that reads as credible to people who have never experienced what she experienced. Visible distress but not too much distress. Cooperation with authorities but not so much cooperation that it seems rehearsed. Clarity about what happened even though trauma does not produce clarity.

And it requires, above almost everything else, that the victim not have done anything that complicates the narrative. Not running away from home. Not living with a trafficker. Not having a romantic encounter that violated facility rules. Not cutting off an ankle monitor and walking away from a halfway house.

Pieper Lewis did not match that model. She was a runaway. She was Black. She was a teenager who had been trafficked for months and responded to prolonged violence with explosive violence rather than a 911 call. She was also a person who struggled, repeatedly, with the structured supervision that the system required of her in exchange for not sending her to prison.

That struggle is not a character indictment. It is the predictable output of asking a severely traumatized CHILD to perform compliance inside institutions that were not designed for her. The Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines, where she was first sent, was a facility for adult offenders. The House of Cherith in Atlanta, where she was sent in 2023, dismissed her with no identification, no money, and no housing when she violated their rules. She then spent time on the streets and was trafficked again before eventually making her way to Louisville.

The system read every one of those events as evidence of her character, not her trauma, not the abuse she suffered, not a complete lack of trust in a system that had proven itself untrustworthy time and again. Her attorneys read them as evidence of what happens when you discharge a trafficking survivor with no resources into an environment she has no support system to navigate.

The judge sentenced her anyway. He noted it would be unprecedented for a defendant to get multiple chances after absconding. He was correct. It would also be unprecedented to have been trafficked at 15, raped by multiple adult men with the knowledge of the people around you, charged with murder for surviving it, and then placed in institutions structurally unsuited to your situation and blamed when the institutions failed.

The system applied the standard of the first unprecedented situation and declined to account for the second.

The Compliance Trap

This is what happens over and over again with a consistency that is both well documented and understood, yet we do nothing to stop it.

The state encounters a person who has been harmed by a sequence of private actors. The harm is real and documented. The state’s response is not to address the harm or hold the actors accountable. The state instead constructs a compliance architecture around the survivor: probation conditions, supervision requirements, check-in schedules, GPS monitoring, facility rules.

This architecture is presented as an alternative to punishment. In practice, it is a mechanism for generating future violations.

The compliance architecture does not account for the fact that trauma survivors do not have reliable executive function, particularly for tasks that feel arbitrary or punitive. It does not account for the fact that a teenager who spent months being sold to men for sex may have complicated feelings about being told where she can go, whom she can call, and when she must charge a battery. It does not account for the fact that the facilities selected to house her may not be appropriate to her needs, her age, or her history.

When she violates the conditions, the violation becomes the story. The original harm disappears. The question before the court becomes not what was done to her but whether she has demonstrated sufficient compliance. The answer, repeatedly, was no.

At her final hearing, the Polk County Attorney asked the court to continue Lewis’ probation. Multiple witnesses testified to her progress. The YMCA Safe Place director, with 26 years of experience, testified that in his entire career he could count on one hand the young people like Pieper Lewis. Her attorney said she had found stability in Louisville. Lewis herself said she would accept a jail sentence but believed prison would set her back.

The judge sentenced her to 20 consecutive years.

He said he was cheering for her. He sent her to prison anyway. Both of those things can be true inside a compliance architecture, because the architecture was never designed to produce her flourishing. It was designed to produce her compliance, and when it failed to do that, it had a sentence ready.

This is why I write so often about restorative justice. Not because it is gentle, and not because it asks less of anyone. It frequently asks more. It asks the harder questions.

A compliance architecture asks: did she follow the rules? A restorative framework asks: what happened to her, who was responsible for it, what does repair require, and what conditions would prevent the next girl from ending up in the same hallway at 15 with nowhere to go?

Those are not the same question. The first question produced a 20-year sentence for Pieper Lewis and closed the case. The second question would have required Iowa to look at its runaway infrastructure, its trafficking response, its safe harbor gap, its restitution statute, and every adult male who encountered a 15-year-old sleeping in an apartment hallway and saw an opportunity rather than a CHILD.

Restorative justice is not a soft alternative to accountability. It is a demand for the right kind. Punishment that lands on the person with the least power in a chain of harm and leaves everyone else untouched is not accountability. It is cost-shifting. The compliance architecture shifts the cost of Iowa’s policy failures onto Pieper Lewis, calls the transfer justice, and files the paperwork.

She is now 21. She will be in her forties before she is eligible for release. The men who trafficked her are not in prison. The legislators who killed the safe harbor bill are not in prison. The system that left a 15-year-old sleeping in a hallway with no options is not on trial.

That is what an accountability deficit looks like when it has a face.

She Is Not an Outlier

Cyntoia Brown-Long (the video at the top) was 16 when she killed a man who paid to rape her in Tennessee. She served 15 years of a life sentence before being granted clemency in 2019. When Lewis’s story broke in 2022, Brown-Long said immediately: “It’s just a story that has unfortunately become all too familiar.”

The Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Shared Hope International wrote to the Iowa Department of Corrections when Lewis disappeared in 2024. They asked the state to replace the arrest warrant with an Endangered Persons alert. They noted that decades of work on domestic violence had produced an understanding that survivors attempt to leave abusive situations an average of seven times before they succeed, and that systems which did not give up on survivors saved lives. They asked for the same understanding to be applied to trafficking survivors.

The Iowa Department of Corrections did not revoke the warrant.

The Marshall Project has documented nearly 100 cases of women punished for the actions of their abusers under failure-to-protect and accomplice liability statutes. Stanford’s Criminal Justice Center reviewed California parole transcripts and found roughly 23 percent of women incarcerated for homicide were serving time for a crime directly linked to intimate partner violence. The ACLU puts the proportion of incarcerated women who are survivors of domestic or sexual violence at 60 to 94 percent depending on the population.

The system that sentenced Pieper Lewis to 20 years is the same system that produced all of those numbers. It is not aberrant. It is consistent. The consistency is the argument.

What makes Lewis’s case visible is partly the restitution order, which was vivid and shocking enough to produce $200,000 in crowdfunding in 24 hours. But the underlying structure is routine. A girl is failed by the adults and institutions responsible for her safety. She survives the failure. The state arrives at the end of the sequence, ignores every prior link in the chain, and prosecutes the last visible act. The act she performed. The one the system knows how to see.

What Accountability Actually Requires

The judge’s sympathy was real and it was insufficient. That is the correct framing for what Iowa owes.

Iowa’s legislature needs to pass a safe harbor law. The one that died in the Senate in 2022 was killed by law enforcement concern that it was too broad. Broad protection for trafficking victims is the point. A law narrow enough to satisfy law enforcement skeptics is a law narrow enough to exclude Pieper Lewis, and the record is now clear about what that costs.

Iowa’s mandatory restitution statute needs a trafficking exception. The judge who said he had no choice was correct. He had no choice because the legislature gave him none. That is a legislature problem, not a judge problem. The legislature has the choice. It has declined to take it for years.

The placement infrastructure for trafficking survivors needs to be designed for trafficking survivors. Not adult offender facilities. Not residential centers that discharge residents with no identification and no housing and then file probation violation reports when those residents fail to show up to parole meetings. The House of Cherith evicted Lewis into a city where she had no support. She was then trafficked again. The system treated her subsequent disappearance as a compliance violation rather than as a safety emergency requiring an Endangered Persons alert.

The Shared Hope International letter was right about something specific: the question of whether a person poses a threat to the public is different from the question of whether a person is in danger. Pieper Lewis was not a threat to the public. She was a 19-year-old trafficking survivor with a warrant for her arrest and no resources. The warrant made it harder for advocacy organizations to try to find her, because locating her would have meant handing her to the system that issued the warrant.

She turned herself in voluntarily in December 2025. She told the court that the moment after she turned herself in, walking to the police car in handcuffs, she felt free. That sentence should be uncomfortable to read. A person who feels free in handcuffs has been living in a different kind of cage. The system that sentenced her to 20 years is not the one that made her feel free. The warrant was.

What changes the math here is legislation, not sympathy. Iowa’s governor has the power to grant clemency. Iowa’s legislature has the power to change the statutes. Iowa’s Department of Corrections has the power to design supervision conditions that account for trauma history rather than treating compliance violations as character evidence. None of those things require cheering for Pieper Lewis. They require deciding that the system should work differently for the next girl who is where she was at 15.

Somewhere, in this forsaken country, another girl is in this same situation. She is sleeping in a hallway, or with a man who tells her she is his girlfriend, or in a facility that is about to discharge her with nothing. The question is not whether the system will encounter her. The question is whether it will be ready.

Too many more examples are available here:

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