This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
2d

This piece stopped me for a different reason than most. Not because it was dense or dramatic, but because it described a pattern I’ve watched unfold before, usually right before institutions begin making very confident mistakes.

What Rachel is writing about doesn’t feel, to me, like a story about technology. It feels like a story about attention. About what happens when organizations under pressure begin mistaking access for understanding, speed for judgment, and volume for insight. I’ve seen that substitution play out in other domains, long before anyone attached it to artificial intelligence, and the outcomes are rarely subtle.

I’m not approaching this as a technical expert. I’m reading it as someone who’s spent years near large systems and learned how they behave when they’re anxious. When timelines compress. When performance becomes a proxy for competence. When saying yes is rewarded and saying slow down begins to sound like disloyalty.

What struck me most wasn’t the risk of error itself, but the kind of error being invited. Rachel isn’t warning about occasional mistakes. She’s pointing to distortion. To outputs shaped by environments that reward outrage, simplicity, and emotional charge. That’s a different category of danger. Errors scatter. Distortion points somewhere. And in contested environments, someone is always ready to aim it.

My thoughts keep returning to the people downstream. The analyst expected to trust what appears on the screen. The planner whose hesitation is read as friction. The young service member told the system is authoritative and delay is failure. When things go wrong, accountability rarely moves upward through procurement chains or press conferences. It settles on the shoulders of the person closest to the action.

That pattern is familiar. Institutions almost never admit design failure. They talk instead about training, implementation, misuse. The structure remains intact. The individual absorbs the cost.

What’s being described here feels like another instance of drift. Not one reckless decision, but a series of choices that all lean in the same direction. Faster. Louder. More confident. Less careful. Over time, that posture becomes normal. Doubt fades. Verification thins. Judgment gets replaced by throughput.

This isn’t limited to the military. It shows up wherever organizations forget what rigor feels like. Where branding outruns discipline. Where certainty is prized more than accuracy. Where caution is treated as obstruction rather than care.

I don’t read this as a call to panic. I read it as a warning about forgetting. Forgetting that information isn’t the same thing as intelligence. Forgetting that knowing takes time. Forgetting that human judgment isn’t a bottleneck to be removed, but a responsibility to be carried.

When institutions lose that memory, harm doesn’t spread evenly. It concentrates. It finds the people with the least ability to refuse and the fewest ways to push back.

That’s the part worth holding onto. Not the technology. Not the personalities. The pattern.

Because once a system starts confusing performance with understanding, it can move very quickly while becoming very bad at noticing where it’s going.

And by the time that becomes obvious, someone else is already being asked to pay for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
Operation North Star's avatar
Operation North Star
2d

Ignoring the fact that AI doesn't remotely do what's promised, and ignoring the fact that Musk's goal seems to be to steal government data, which are already two huge problems. But even ignoring that. The whole rush to AI has been predicated on beating China to AI superiority. Yet the government approved the sale of advanced AI chips to China, which completely undercut the entire argument for the chaos and negligence that the rush to AI is causing. It's doing something that doesn't work, doing it badly, doing it rushed, to beat China to it, but we are selling China our one advantage. It's lunacy. I would expect nothing else from Trump and Hegseth and Bessent and Miller and Vought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture