About This Woman Votes

Today, this is a war cry in lipstick and steel-toed boots. We’re not here to explain fascism softly; we’re here to drag it into the light, rip off its flag-draped mask, and show you the teeth underneath. Written with the righteous fury and the clarity of someone who reads actual history, this space dismantles disinformation, deconstructs power, and demands better—louder. We fight epistemic rot with facts, wit, and the occasional well-aimed rhetorical flamethrower. If you're tired of tone-policed centrism and mansplained policy takes, welcome. You’ve found your people.

Why Subscribe

Subscribe because apathy is complicity, and doomscrolling isn’t activism. Subscribe to sharpen your arguments, feed your fire, and stay two moves ahead of the bastards. We bring receipts, radical vision, and gallows humor to a world teetering on the edge. Every post is built to inform, enrage, and inspire action. Read it. Share it. Use it like armor.

Digital Insurgency: Fight Back or Be Programmed

Welcome to the part of the war where physics doesn’t matter anymore. Not because it’s irrelevant, but because the battlefield has shifted — inside your skull. This is not metaphor. This is the algorithmic warfare of belief systems, where hashtags are weapons, memes are landmines, and your brain is the prize.

Authoritarians have always understood propaganda; now, they’ve industrialized it. What used to be leaflets and radio waves is now TikToks, bot swarms, and “just asking questions” Stacks bankrolled by oil barons. You can’t bomb a hashtag, and you can’t drone strike a Discord, but you can reclaim narrative territory.

Tactical Recommendations for Digital Guerrillas:

Train Your Feed: Unfollow rage bait. Mute noise. Follow historians, frontline organizers, and source-verifying journalists.

Deploy Receipts: Screenshot. Archive. Link with context. Disinformation dies in daylight.

Coordinate Off-Platform: Use Signal, Proton, real-world meetups. The algorithm is not your friend.

Build Alternative Realities: Make art, write manifestos, meme for your life. Culture is resistance.

Amplify the Margins: The edges of empire are where truth leaks in. Center BIPOC, queer, disabled, and working-class voices.

Practice Narrative Discipline: Not every outrage deserves oxygen. Starve bad ideas. Feed better futures.

Rotate Your IP: VPN, pseudonyms, encrypted backups. Paranoia isn’t cute, it’s tactical.

Seed Hope: Not false optimism — but stubborn, strategic belief in our power to remake the world.

This isn’t just survival. It’s counterinsurgency for democracy against the digital warlords. Subscribe if you want to do more than scream into the void. Let's make the algorithm regret it.