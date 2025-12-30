This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics
An American Guide to Epistemics
Why Everything Feels Fake, Nothing Makes Sense, and That Is Not an Accident
9 hrs ago
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
26
19
21
When the Pentagon Weaponizes the Chaos Machine
How the Pentagon Wired Social Media Chaos Into Command and Control
Jan 9
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
56
12
44
The Genealogy Racket: One Man vs. the Industry That Monetized Slavery's Erasure
Ancestry.com charges up to $400/year for public records. The Brister English Project gives them away free. This is what reclamation looks like.
Jan 8
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
15
2
8
Actuarial Racism: The Sabotage of Universal Healthcare
How white supremacy, insurance profits, and fake statistics killed universal care before it began.
Jan 7
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
18
5
10
The Daily Whatever Show, Jan 5: with Rachel (This Woman Votes) and Guest Co-host Melissa Corrigan
A recording from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and Dana DuBois's live video
Jan 5
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
,
Dana DuBois
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
6
1
1
1:06:13
Innovation Without a Safety Net: How Killing Public Science Eats the Future
Cut public science and you don't get efficiency. You get a country that eats its future.
Jan 5
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
25
7
12
Reading/Watching/Listening Ladder: Black Feminists--Working Our Way Out Of White Supremacy
2026 - Start with intention.
Jan 1
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
17
5
10
December 2025
Substack Rewards Loudness. You Rewarded Thinking.
Why shares, not subscribers, defined success in my first year
Dec 30, 2025
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
28
11
8
The Postmark No Longer Means What Voters Think It Means
USPS didn't change voting rules. It changed what postmarks mean. The result is predictable: lawful ballots rejected, veterans and disabled voters hit…
Dec 30, 2025
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
26
3
14
Palantalk, E18: Generative AI in the Military
A recording from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Dec 27, 2025
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
,
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
16
5
4
1:36:44
Happy 80th Birthday to Norma Jean
My mother turns 80 today.
Dec 24, 2025
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
43
9
10
Strip Searches, Data Dragnets, and the Cowardice of Cover Votes: Why H.R. 4371 Is a Moral Sewer
H.R. 4371 sells "child safety" while expanding detention, strip searches, and DHS data sharing. It is cruelty rebranded, and it must be stopped.
Dec 22, 2025
•
Rachel @ This Woman Votes
28
10
22
