An American Guide to Epistemics
Why Everything Feels Fake, Nothing Makes Sense, and That Is Not an Accident
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
When the Pentagon Weaponizes the Chaos Machine
How the Pentagon Wired Social Media Chaos Into Command and Control
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
The Genealogy Racket: One Man vs. the Industry That Monetized Slavery's Erasure
Ancestry.com charges up to $400/year for public records. The Brister English Project gives them away free. This is what reclamation looks like.
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Actuarial Racism: The Sabotage of Universal Healthcare
How white supremacy, insurance profits, and fake statistics killed universal care before it began.
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
The Daily Whatever Show, Jan 5: with Rachel (This Woman Votes) and Guest Co-host Melissa Corrigan
A recording from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and Dana DuBois's live video
  Rachel @ This Woman VotesDana DuBois, and Melissa Corrigan, she/her
1:06:13
Innovation Without a Safety Net: How Killing Public Science Eats the Future
Cut public science and you don’t get efficiency. You get a country that eats its future.
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Reading/Watching/Listening Ladder: Black Feminists--Working Our Way Out Of White Supremacy
2026 - Start with intention.
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes

December 2025

Substack Rewards Loudness. You Rewarded Thinking.
Why shares, not subscribers, defined success in my first year
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
The Postmark No Longer Means What Voters Think It Means
USPS didn’t change voting rules. It changed what postmarks mean. The result is predictable: lawful ballots rejected, veterans and disabled voters hit…
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Palantalk, E18: Generative AI in the Military
A recording from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and Banner & Backbone Media's live video
  Rachel @ This Woman VotesBanner & Backbone MediaNick Paro, and Shane Yirak
1:36:44
Happy 80th Birthday to Norma Jean
My mother turns 80 today.
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Strip Searches, Data Dragnets, and the Cowardice of Cover Votes: Why H.R. 4371 Is a Moral Sewer
H.R. 4371 sells “child safety” while expanding detention, strip searches, and DHS data sharing. It is cruelty rebranded, and it must be stopped.
  Rachel @ This Woman Votes
