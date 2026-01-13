This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eudoxia's avatar
Eudoxia
15h

yes, what could go wrong??? this also chimes in with Michael Sellers' take on Trump's modus operandi: https://michaeldsellers.substack.com/p/trumps-nyt-interview-transcript-reveals

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
3h

SkyNet.

Why is no one talking about that??

Why is no one questioning what happens when this thing and its “directives” become independently operational??!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture