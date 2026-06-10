This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
1d

Thank you. I needed to read this right now.

Reading this prompted me to reach out to several men to ask for help with a project to help our community. (We need prototypes for a class on DIY ways to cook / preserve food and filter water with the sun rather than electricity - a picture frame solar dehydrator, a cardboard oven and a solar still)

Because mutual aid is one of those paths to community, dignity, agency, and recognition for skill - but to date we’ve been largely females showing up for the activist work. Lure the dudes in with achievable small projects, and suddenly they will be up to their necks in helping our neighbors! 😄

Benevolent scheming, to heal our world.

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1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Josh Price's avatar
Josh Price
1d

I watched this play out in the martial arts world over the course of ten years. I can't go to classes anymore, in no small part because I can't stand the MAgA-loving stupidity that has taken over that world. It sucks.

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2 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
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