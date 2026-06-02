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The Twenty-Year-Old in the Podcast Studio

The kid, “Clavicular” is twenty years old. I think that is more relevant than anything he actually said.

There is a clip making rounds. A young man, seated in a podcast studio apparently designed by someone who has never finished a book, explains that there is “no ROI” in making women orgasm. He says this with the confidence of someone who has confused never being corrected with being right. Clearly he has not been corrected because the men around him share his reference pool, and the women in his life have apparently decided he is not worth the effort of the conversation.

ProfessorMeredith’s original article responding to this clip is sharp and funny and painfully correct. But I kept returning to a different question. Not the twenty-year-old. Him I understand. He has not been required to become interesting yet, and he has not noticed the absence of that requirement, because no one in his environment has made it costly. He is not a villain. He is just a rough draft that has been uploaded before editing.

The men I keep thinking about are the ones in their fifties.

Because after listening to this kid talk for nearly an hour, I am more confused than I have ever been about older men who pursue women his age. Not confused in the way I was before, where I assumed it was about attraction or vanity or the usual inventory of mid-life motivations. Confused in a more specific way. Confused about what, exactly, they think they are getting.

Dating After a Long Marriage, and What the Data Showed

When I returned to dating after the end of a twenty-six-year marriage, I set my age range at fifty to sixty. That seemed reasonable. Contemporaries. Shared references. Presumably some accumulated self-knowledge.

The data did not support my hypothesis.

Men my age, broadly speaking, had not been required to update their behavior in a long time. Many of them had spent decades in relationships where their partner managed the emotional infrastructure, absorbed their rough edges, and calibrated her expectations downward so gradually that no single adjustment ever triggered a reckoning. They emerged into the dating world intact in the worst possible sense. Nothing had required them to change, so they had not changed. The unsolicited images were not anomalies. I took them as signals.

So I lowered the range. And what I found in the thirty-five to forty-five bracket was meaningfully different. Not universally, and certainly not without exceptions, but as a pattern. These men had enough social consequence behind them to have learned that certain behaviors carry costs. They had been corrected enough times, by women with enough standing to make correction stick, that some calibration had actually occurred. They had also, crucially, had time to develop interior lives. Interests that were theirs, not performances. Perspectives built from actual experience rather than content consumption.

They were young enough to keep up and interesting enough to be engaging. That combination turned out to be rarer than it should be.

What this suggests is not a romantic preference. It’s more of a structural observation. The developmental pressure that produces interesting, behaviorally accountable men is not a function of age. It is a function of consequence. Men who have been in environments where their behavior carried real social cost tend to behave better. Men who have been insulated from that cost, regardless of age, tend not to. I know, shocking insight.

The Comparison Pool Is the Point

Here is what I think is actually happening when a man in his fifties pursues a woman of twenty.

He is selecting for a comparison pool that cannot assess him accurately.

A twenty-year-old woman, on average, has not yet accumulated enough experience to know what she is evaluating. She has not sat across from a man who was genuinely curious about her, who had built a real interior life, who could hold a conversation that went somewhere she had not anticipated (not in a gross way). She does not know what she is missing, because she has not yet encountered it in enough abundance to establish a baseline, especially if she was brought up watching her Mom “buffer” her Dad. This is not a flaw in her. It is simply the nature of being twenty. You do not know what you do not know.

A man who has not done the work of becoming interesting is extremely legible to a woman who has spent twenty years building her own intellectual and emotional infrastructure. She can tell, quickly, whether the person across from her has genuine interiority or is just performing the idea of it. She has calibrated her instrument against enough data points to accurately make the reading.

A twenty-year-old has not calibrated that instrument yet. She cannot see the absence of depth as clearly, because she does not yet know what depth looks like at scale.

The older man pursuing her is not confused about this. He is relying on it.

This is what the manosphere does not say plainly, though it certainly lives at the center of a great deal of their advice: the strategy is not to become worth wanting. The strategy is to find someone whose standards have not yet fully formed. The twenty-year-old is not chosen despite her inexperience. She is chosen because of it.

What the Science Actually Knows

There is a detail in the original piece that deserves more weight, because it reframes the entire problem.

In 2005, an Australian urologist named Helen O’Connell published a paper in the Journal of Urology that described, for the first time using modern imaging technology, the full anatomy of the clitoris. The organ turned out to be substantially larger and more structurally complex than medical textbooks had depicted. It extends internally in a wishbone shape, with erectile tissue adjacent to the vagina and urethra, forming what O’Connell described as a tissue cluster that is the actual site of female sexual function. In 2010, she produced the first three-dimensional image of a stimulated clitoris, documenting more than fifteen thousand nerve endings.

This was not new information in the sense of being a discovery. O’Connell herself noted that a German anatomist named Kobelt had produced accurate drawings of clitoral anatomy in 1844. The findings had been repeatedly produced, then forgotten, then produced again. The anatomy had been available to medical science for over a century and a half. It kept disappearing from the literature because the institutional incentives did not support keeping it there.

The clitoris remained incompletely described in medical textbooks as recently as 2005. Ongoing debate about terminology, about the relationships between different structures, about how hormonal status and aging affect function, continues in the research literature today. Science, in 2026, is only now getting closer to a complete map of the anatomy.

A twenty-year-old in a podcast studio is confidently optimizing for a system that specialists have not finished documenting. He is certain about outcomes in a domain where the instrumentation is still being calibrated. That is not confidence born of knowledge. It is confidence born of never having been asked to produce evidence.

This matters beyond the immediate absurdity of it all. The institutional neglect of female sexual anatomy is not a medical footnote. It is a design choice that has consequences for every person who has ever tried to understand their own body, every clinician trying to provide care, and every partner trying to navigate something that the authoritative sources have consistently failed to document accurately. The information gap is not natural. It was produced.

If this info is new to you, you might also want to read: Eve by Cat Bohannon.

The Access-Through-the-Mind Problem

I am aware that my requirements are not universal. The only reliable route into my attention is through my mind. I say this not as a brag but as a description of an incentive structure, because it has practical consequences for who ends up being interesting to me.

Men are, broadly, much easier than this. The research on what triggers male sexual interest and what sustains male sexual pursuit across time describes a different architecture. It is a structural difference with real implications for how the dynamics between older men and younger women actually function.

If access to my interest requires a person to demonstrate genuine curiosity, accumulated interiority, and the capacity for a conversation that goes somewhere unexpected, then I am automatically filtering for people who have done some developmental work. Not because I set out to create that filter. Because the filter is a structural consequence of my requirements. A person who has not done that work is not going to clear the bar, regardless of other attributes.

What becomes visible through this lens is something we should all be talk about: women with high intellectual standards are not difficult. They are accurately priced. The complaint that they are “too picky” or “have unrealistic standards” is, on inspection, a complaint that the standards exist at all. It is a demand that the filter be removed so that the person who has not done the developmental work can clear it anyway.

The older man pursuing the younger woman is solving for this. He is not choosing someone less intelligent. He is choosing someone whose filter has not fully formed. Someone whose standards are still taking shape. Someone who does not yet know, with the specificity that experience provides, what she is actually looking for. And don’t even consider hitting me with that “old soul” bullshit.

The goal is to become the comparison before the comparison pool is established.

The System That Produces This

None of this is accidental. The pattern is structurally produced.

Men, on average, move through environments that do not consistently require them to become interesting to people with fully formed evaluative standards. The social structures around male development reward status markers, physical attributes, and earning potential in ways that are largely orthogonal to genuine intellectual or emotional development. A man can accumulate enormous social proof without ever developing curiosity, interiority, or the capacity for real reciprocity.

The men in their fifties who have not become interesting have not failed to develop. They have developed exactly as much as their environment required, and their environment did not require very much in those particular dimensions. The women in their lives, historically, absorbed the cost of that gap. They performed the relational labor, maintained the emotional infrastructure, translated his underdevelopment into something livable. When those relationships end, often because the cost became too high to absorb indefinitely, these men do not enter the dating market with a deficit. They enter it with a credential. Experience. Stability. Resources. Status markers that carry weight independent of whether the person behind them is someone worth knowing.

The younger woman is the rational response to this situation, from within that system. She is the market segment where the credential still clears the bar. Where what he has built, externally, is enough. Where the absence of interior development is not yet legible as an absence.

The twenty-year-old podcaster is a preview of this trajectory. He is not an outlier. He is an early-stage version of a pattern that, absent significant corrective pressure, produces men in their fifties who are still optimizing for comparison pools that cannot assess them accurately. The ideology he is articulating is not new. It is the same ideology, just wearing newer clothes and speaking into a better microphone.

What would corrective pressure look like? It would look like consequence. Social, relational, material consequence for the failure to develop. It would look like women in his environment naming the absence clearly, instead of managing around it. It would look like peer structures that do not reward underdevelopment as a form of masculine authenticity. It would look like a culture that does not treat the refusal to do emotional or intellectual labor as a sign of strength.

None of that is available to him in the podcast studio with the fancy lighting and vapid co-host. So he uploads the draft without editing it.

What Accurate Pricing Looks Like

Women are increasingly refusing to absorb the cost of male underdevelopment. The birth rate panic, the dating app crisis discourse, the complaints about women’s standards: these are symptoms of a market correction, not a civilizational failure. When the people who have historically subsidized underdevelopment stop subsidizing it, the price of underdevelopment becomes visible. That is not a problem with the women.

The older men pursuing younger women are trying to route around the correction. They are finding the market segment where the subsidy is still available, where the standards have not yet crystallized into something that accurately prices them. This is, in the narrowest transactional sense, rational. It is also a choice to avoid the developmental work that would make them actually worth wanting to someone with full information.

The thing that produces interesting men, in my experience, is not age. It is the accumulated weight of being genuinely known by someone who had high standards and full information, and having to become worth that. It is the experience of being assessed accurately, by someone whose comparison pool was deep enough to make the assessment real, and having that assessment require something of you.

The thirty-five to forty-five year olds who had figured out how to behave had mostly been through that. Not all of them. But enough that the pattern was legible. Something had required them to update. Someone, somewhere, had made the cost of not updating high enough that updating became the rational choice.

This is what the twenty-year-old in the podcast studio has not yet encountered. And if the men around him keep validating the ideology he is building, and if the women in his life keep managing around it rather than naming it, he may never encounter it. He will simply age into the fifty-year-old version of himself, still optimizing for a comparison pool where his underdevelopment does not register as underdevelopment.

The question we should all be asking is what structures would need to change to make accurate pricing the default, rather than the exception. What would an environment look like where male development was consistently required, not just occasionally demanded by women with enough standing to make the demand stick?

That is a design question, and design questions have answers.

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