This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Snailmoondoggy's avatar
Snailmoondoggy
3hEdited

With the current media hysteria about a fertility crisis, you've managed to name what's been bugging me. In all the articles they give reasons of climate change, financial and housing instability as factors in "women" (it's always her fault) not wanting kids, but they never name the elephant in the room. Ask any woman who wants a child and hasn't had one yet and she'll tell you that not being able to find a decent partner is the main factor. All the other reasons are secondary. You've nailed it, the falling birth rate is a direct consequence of male underdevelopment. Brilliant.

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Christina Gurchinoff's avatar
Christina Gurchinoff
1h

It took me 21 years of marriage to know I was exhausted, unappreciated, way under sexed and very much taken advantage of by an emotionally undeveloped husband. And it has always been my fault. I think I've been divorced more years than I was married and the older I get the less attractive I've become and not having the "cute factor" is - oh well - to hell with 'em. I've chosen to be single rather than settling.

I LOVE your article. Thank you for defining my world.

Really nice work!

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1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
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